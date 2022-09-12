Ethiopian forces in Tigray say they are ready to enter the peace process

NEW YORK – Carlos Alcaraz Lerma always told his grandson that to win tennis matches and become the best player in the world, you needed “head, heart and courage”.

And in Sunday’s US Open men’s singles final, Carlos Alcaraz had to call on those three to beat the valiant Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 .

With this victory, Alcaraz, 19, will become the first teenager to reach world No. 1 since the start of the ATP rankings in 1973.

It looks like he’s just getting started – and he’s going to leave an indelible mark on the sport.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid – to be world number one and a Grand Slam champion is something I’ve worked really hard for,” Alcaraz said on the court afterwards.

There were times during this final – mainly at the end of the second set – where Alcaraz looked flat. The five-set triple-header leading up to this match seemed to have taken its toll.

Towards the end of the third set, it looked like Ruud’s pinpoint accuracy might tip the balance in favor of the Norwegian. But then Alcaraz – just as he has done on several occasions here – found another level, won a remarkable point to bring the set to a tiebreaker, then blasted Ruud, 7-1.

The tide had turned, Alcaraz harnessed the energy of the crowd and it took him across the line in fourth. Those heavy legs were light again and Alcaraz was making the kind of heavenly shots we’ve grown accustomed to.

On Monday, Alcaraz will become the youngest men’s world No. 1 since the start of the rankings. Robert Deutsch – USA TODAY Sports

Alcaraz has the ability to make the incredible seem almost normal. With all the slamming forehands, beautiful lobs and slashing volleys at net, you have an eye-catching superstar who has the potential to be a mainstay of Grand Slam finals for the next 15 years.

When you look at some shots from the last fortnight – like that back shot against Jannik Sinner, and that point against Frances Tiafoe to get him to a first-set tiebreak where he kind of hit a forehand winner on the line of a ridiculous perilous position – Alcaraz has this ability to take anyone staring completely into the moment, leaving their jaws on the ground and their arms outstretched involuntarily. It is special.

The Spaniard was the big favorite in this final. And it delivered on the hype.

But that doesn’t take anything away from Ruud, who threw it all at Alcaraz. His time will come in a Grand Slam. Having won just six games in his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final, Ruud was much calmer against Alcaraz. But despite his brilliant game, Alcaraz had just a bit more.

Alcaraz won this because they managed to stay ahead at key moments in the game. For so many times this tournament, we’ve seen Alcaraz stretch for returns and they’ve just come down. But not today: he could not count on these moments of fortune in tennis. So to win this, Alcaraz had to win the arm wrestle and peak at the right time.

This victory also came at the end of a marathon week for Alcaraz. By the time he won on Sunday night, he had spent more time on court than any other player at a major tournament since 2000. To get to the final he had to beat Marin Cilic and Sinner, who both ran the distance and finished at 2:11 p.m. and 2:50 a.m., respectively. Then Alcaraz’s semi-final win over Tiafoe also came in five sets and lasted 4 hours and 19 minutes.

Alcaraz knew that if Sunday’s game had five, he had already been there and had done it three times this week. Then he was asked if he was tired.

“A little,” he said. “But there’s no time to be tired in the last round of a Grand Slam – you have to give it your all on the court and give it your all on the inside. That’s something I’m ‘ve worked hard.”

Alcaraz has spent a total of 23 hours and 40 minutes on court this fortnight – the most by any male player at a major tournament since the start of 2000. EPA/JASON SZENES

And though his sleep pattern must have been disastrous, he rarely seemed shaken. There were very few moments when his focus turned to frustration on the pitch.

It’s partly thanks to him, but it’s also partly to the team around him. In the final match as Alcaraz served for the title, they led 30-0. Those in his box were starting to get angry. Alcaraz coach Juan Carlos Ferrero motioned for them to calm down. Even with victory at hand, nothing was certain until it was done.

Minutes later, Alcaraz was on the floor overwhelmed with emotion after winning the title. He then climbed through the crowd to stand and salute his team.

“All the main decisions are with my parents and my team – it’s really special for me,” Alcaraz said afterwards. Then he came back down, and as he sat back down, the tears again flowed through the smile. He later said he was thinking of his mother Virginia and his grandfather who were unable to qualify for the final.

This victory should be a bad omen for its competitors. He was the youngest winner here since Pete Sampras in 1990, and it turned out to be the first of 14 singles titles. Alcaraz has the ability and the temperament to do something similar.

For so long we worried about what the future of men’s tennis would look like in the post-Roger Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic era. Well, worry no more. It is in good hands and rests on the head, the heart and the courage.