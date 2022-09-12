Ethiopian forces in Tigray say they are ready to enter the peace process

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tigray forces fighting Ethiopian troops say they are ready to abide by an immediate cessation of hostilities and participate in an African Union-led peace process, a significant shift the government has not agreed to. not answered yet.
Conflict in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia has killed an estimated tens of thousands and left millions without basic services for more than a year after fighting erupted in late 2020.
The statement by Tigray authorities on Sunday evening came after renewed pressure from the United States and others following renewed fighting last month that shattered months of relative calm.
Tigray authorities have criticized AU mediation efforts under the leadership of Special Envoy Olesegun Obasanjo, and their new statement makes it clear that they expect “mutually acceptable mediators” as well as international observers and experts to guide the process.
The Ethiopian government has said it is ready for talks anywhere, anytime and without preconditions. Tigray authorities had demanded, among other things, the resumption of basic services and the withdrawal of hostile forces from neighboring Eritrea.
The US, AU and UN welcomed the Tigray authorities’ new statement, and the US called on Eritrea and unnamed “others” to stop fueling the conflict.
The drugs were found in a tractor-trailer, CBP said in a news release Wednesday. He said he made the discovery on Monday after a CBP Office of Field Operations officer returned the truck carrying a shipment of diesel fuel tanks for a secondary inspection.
A canine, non-intrusive inspection uncovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, CBP said.
“This is a massive methamphetamine seizure, the largest in Port history and reflects our officers’ unwavering commitment to CBP’s border security mission and their effective enforcement of technology, training and experience,” said Port Manager Liliana Flores. in the statement.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure, CBP said.
When asked what audiences would see in her portrayal of Roxie, Ross explained how she wanted to emphasize the “unspoken factors.”
“You can’t hide the fact that when you watch me as Roxie on stage, I’m a dark-skinned black woman. No lines need to be changed, but a black woman knows what it’s like. is to navigate in a white environment.” said Ross. “While a lot of people might not really think about it…I really do. I look forward to those moments when I come to life in a space, just like a black woman.”
“It’s not overt,” Ross continued. “It’s just different ways of playing characters. Even as a black trans woman, I don’t play the trans role, but I had to navigate spaces where I had to…speak a certain way in order to to be taken seriously, or professionally, or to be listened to, so I just hope to add those little colors that people will appreciate.
If “Pose” fans are looking for flashes of Candy Johnson-Ferocity, the wise, sharp woman Ross played for two seasons of the groundbreaking FX show, Ross said there will be flashes of that “energy.” .
“Look at Roxie’s base,” Ross said. “I think there’s a bit of Candy there. (They’re each) a resourceful woman who has to navigate a space. I think people will have times when they see that.”
While Ross’ reign in “Chicago” is only set to last until Nov. 6, 2022, she has other Broadway fantasies in mind. One of her dream roles, she said, would be to play Elphaba, the Witch of the West, in “Wicked.” The musical is based on a book of the same title by Gregory Maguire and details the witch’s journey from childhood to Dorothy’s arrival in Oz. No openly transgender artist has performed the role on Broadway.
“I have the audiobook…and hearing Elphaba’s backstory, and hearing that she was born a hermaphrodite, is like, ‘Oh my god, she’s trans,’” Ross said. “She’s trans, and has to deal with relationships and dating in a green body, and all those things. So I feel like I would relate so well to the character and bring a lot to the role. .”
Another dream role is Celie in “The Color Purple,” which is based on a book of the same name by Alice Walker and is being made into an Oprah Winfrey-produced musical in 2023. Ross said that Celie’s 11 o’clock number, a powerful anthem called “I’m Here”, would be a joy to sing.
“Singing ‘I’m Here’ and saying ‘As a trans woman, I’m here’, I think that would mean a lot universally and add another layer to the story,” Ross said. “Just like ‘Chicago’ and Roxie, there are other roles that can really bring a lot more diversity and vision by including actors like me.”
For now, Ross is set to make history withthat exciting moment when she takes the stage at the Ambassador Theater on September 12.
She said, “I’m just ready to kick down the door and hopefully help people have a little more vision when it comes to putting trans people in mainstream roles.”
Related:
Kerry Breen is a reporter and associate editor for TODAY.com, where she reports on health news, pop culture and more. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Pete Davidson’s sister Casey Davidson shared a moving tribute to their father Scott Davidson, who lost his life in the terrorist attacks.
“This year more than ever I wish you were here,” she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 11, along with a black-and-white photo of herself wearing Scott’s firefighter uniform. “We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you everyday. Proud to be your girlfriend.”
The 33-year-old was one of many first responders killed in the line of duty on that fateful day in 2001. Casey Davidson was just 3 when his father died, while Pete Davidson was 7.
The ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum was deeply affected by the loss, telling The New York Times in 2019 that the tragedy was “overwhelming” and that he ended up acting out at school as a result of the trauma.
Americans remember 9/11 20 years later
Pete Davidson, 28, then turned his pain into a passion project, writing and starring in his film ‘The King Of Staten Island’, which is a semi-autobiographical story that follows his journey through the death of his father.
Speaking to E! News in June 2020, Pete shared that he wanted to take an honest approach to telling his story.
“It’s as transparent as it gets,” he told E! New. “We really wanted to follow this family and this tragedy and how it affected them. And we wanted to show how you can overcome tragedy through life experiences.”
Acknowledging how therapeutic “The King of Staten Island” was for him, Pete Davidson reflected on the filming experience, saying it helped him process his emotions.
“I think when you’re able to share a story like this to this magnitude and with so many people, it’s really allowed me to be as open and honest as possible and it’s helped me deal with a lot of my personal demons. That was something, one of the goals of this movie was to allow me to put my past behind me and I think we were able to do that.”
That same month, Pete Davidson paid tribute to his father during his virtual visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” sharing that he had donated to Answer The Call and explained his family’s deep connection to the charity. charity.
“Answer The Call is the fund that helped my family when my dad passed away,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel in June 2020. “It helps firefighters and emergency medical service workers who died in the line of duty and it helps their families.”
President Joe Biden participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A month after losing a nearly $50 million verdict, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to stand trial for a second time for calling Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and to upset several families of the victims. and psychological harm.
A six-member jury with several alternates in Connecticut will begin hearing evidence Tuesday about how much Jones should pay the families, since he has already been found liable for the damages caused to them. The trial is expected to last about four weeks.
Last month, a Texas jury ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 students and teachers killed in the 2012 shootings in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones’ attorney said an appeal is planned.
The Connecticut case has the potential for a bigger payoff as it involves three lawsuits – which have been consolidated – which were filed by 15 plaintiffs, including relatives of nine of the victims and a former FBI agent who responded to the school shooting.
Jones, who runs his web show and Infowars brand in Austin, Texas, also faces a third hoax conspiracy trial in another pending lawsuit brought by the parents of Sandy Hook in Texas.
Here’s a preview of the upcoming trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, about 18 miles northeast of Newtown. Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, which filed for bankruptcy protection, is also a defendant.
WHY ARE THE SANDY HOOK FAMILIES SUING JONES?
The families and former FBI agent William Aldenberg say they were confronted and harassed in person by Jones supporters over the hoax plot. They also say they have suffered death threats and been the subject of abusive comments on social media.
Some of the plaintiffs say strangers filmed them and their surviving children. And some families left Newtown to avoid threats and harassment.
“I can’t even describe the last nine and a half years, the living hell that I and others have had to endure because of the recklessness and negligence of Alex Jones,” said Neil Heslin, father of Jesse Lewis, during the trial in Texas. .
The Connecticut lawsuit alleges defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the state’s unfair trade practices law. The families claim that when Jones talked about Sandy Hook, he grew his audience and made more money selling supplements, clothing and other items.
The families did not seek any specific amount of damages, some of which may be limited by state law. There is, however, no limit of damages under the Unfair Trade Practices Act.
In all of the Connecticut and Texas cases, Jones and his attorneys repeatedly failed to turn over required records to the families’ attorneys. In response, the judges handed down one of the toughest penalties in the civil law world — they found Jones liable for default damages without a trial.
WHAT DOES ALEX JONES SAY?
Contrary to what he said on his show for years after the shooting, Jones now says he believes the massacre was real. But he continues to say his comments that the shooting was a hoax involving crisis actors to encourage gun control efforts were protected by the right to free speech.
During a deposition in the case in April, a defiant Jones insisted he was not responsible for the pain Sandy Hook’s parents say they endured because of his words.
He also said the judges’ default rulings against him – finding him liable without a trial – were unfair and suggested they were part of a plot to bankrupt and silence him.
“If questioning public events and free speech is prohibited because it might hurt someone’s feelings, we are no longer in America,” he said during the deposition. “They can change the channel. They can come out and say I’m wrong. They have freedom of speech.
At the trial in Texas, however, Jones testified that he now realizes what he said was irresponsible, hurt people’s feelings, and he apologized.
WHAT IS EXPECTED AT TRIAL?
Judge Barbara Bellis, who found Jones liable for damages, will oversee the trial. She’s the same judge who oversaw the Sandy Hook families’ lawsuit against gunmaker Remington, which made the Bushmaster rifle used in the school shooting. In February, Remington agreed to settle the lawsuit for $73 million.
The trial is expected to be similar to that in Texas, with the victims’ relatives testifying to the pain and anguish the conspiracy has caused them and medical professionals answering questions about the loved ones’ mental health and diagnoses.
Jones will also testify, his attorney, Norman Pattis, said.
“He is eager to put this trial behind him; it has been a long and costly distraction,” Pattis wrote in an email to The Associated Press.
Evidence about Jones’ finances is also expected to be presented to the jury.
Jones testified at the trial in Texas that any reward over $2 million would “sink us” and he urged viewers of his webcast to buy his merchandise to help him stay on the air and fight against the lawsuits.
But an economist testified that Jones and his company were worth up to $270 million. Jones faces another lawsuit in Texas for hiding millions of dollars in assets after families of Sandy Hook victims began bringing him to justice.
NEW YORK – Carlos Alcaraz Lerma always told his grandson that to win tennis matches and become the best player in the world, you needed “head, heart and courage”.
And in Sunday’s US Open men’s singles final, Carlos Alcaraz had to call on those three to beat the valiant Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 .
With this victory, Alcaraz, 19, will become the first teenager to reach world No. 1 since the start of the ATP rankings in 1973.
It looks like he’s just getting started – and he’s going to leave an indelible mark on the sport.
“It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid – to be world number one and a Grand Slam champion is something I’ve worked really hard for,” Alcaraz said on the court afterwards.
There were times during this final – mainly at the end of the second set – where Alcaraz looked flat. The five-set triple-header leading up to this match seemed to have taken its toll.
Towards the end of the third set, it looked like Ruud’s pinpoint accuracy might tip the balance in favor of the Norwegian. But then Alcaraz – just as he has done on several occasions here – found another level, won a remarkable point to bring the set to a tiebreaker, then blasted Ruud, 7-1.
The tide had turned, Alcaraz harnessed the energy of the crowd and it took him across the line in fourth. Those heavy legs were light again and Alcaraz was making the kind of heavenly shots we’ve grown accustomed to.
Alcaraz has the ability to make the incredible seem almost normal. With all the slamming forehands, beautiful lobs and slashing volleys at net, you have an eye-catching superstar who has the potential to be a mainstay of Grand Slam finals for the next 15 years.
When you look at some shots from the last fortnight – like that back shot against Jannik Sinner, and that point against Frances Tiafoe to get him to a first-set tiebreak where he kind of hit a forehand winner on the line of a ridiculous perilous position – Alcaraz has this ability to take anyone staring completely into the moment, leaving their jaws on the ground and their arms outstretched involuntarily. It is special.
The Spaniard was the big favorite in this final. And it delivered on the hype.
But that doesn’t take anything away from Ruud, who threw it all at Alcaraz. His time will come in a Grand Slam. Having won just six games in his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final, Ruud was much calmer against Alcaraz. But despite his brilliant game, Alcaraz had just a bit more.
Alcaraz won this because they managed to stay ahead at key moments in the game. For so many times this tournament, we’ve seen Alcaraz stretch for returns and they’ve just come down. But not today: he could not count on these moments of fortune in tennis. So to win this, Alcaraz had to win the arm wrestle and peak at the right time.
This victory also came at the end of a marathon week for Alcaraz. By the time he won on Sunday night, he had spent more time on court than any other player at a major tournament since 2000. To get to the final he had to beat Marin Cilic and Sinner, who both ran the distance and finished at 2:11 p.m. and 2:50 a.m., respectively. Then Alcaraz’s semi-final win over Tiafoe also came in five sets and lasted 4 hours and 19 minutes.
Alcaraz knew that if Sunday’s game had five, he had already been there and had done it three times this week. Then he was asked if he was tired.
“A little,” he said. “But there’s no time to be tired in the last round of a Grand Slam – you have to give it your all on the court and give it your all on the inside. That’s something I’m ‘ve worked hard.”
And though his sleep pattern must have been disastrous, he rarely seemed shaken. There were very few moments when his focus turned to frustration on the pitch.
It’s partly thanks to him, but it’s also partly to the team around him. In the final match as Alcaraz served for the title, they led 30-0. Those in his box were starting to get angry. Alcaraz coach Juan Carlos Ferrero motioned for them to calm down. Even with victory at hand, nothing was certain until it was done.
Minutes later, Alcaraz was on the floor overwhelmed with emotion after winning the title. He then climbed through the crowd to stand and salute his team.
“All the main decisions are with my parents and my team – it’s really special for me,” Alcaraz said afterwards. Then he came back down, and as he sat back down, the tears again flowed through the smile. He later said he was thinking of his mother Virginia and his grandfather who were unable to qualify for the final.
This victory should be a bad omen for its competitors. He was the youngest winner here since Pete Sampras in 1990, and it turned out to be the first of 14 singles titles. Alcaraz has the ability and the temperament to do something similar.
For so long we worried about what the future of men’s tennis would look like in the post-Roger Federer, Nadal, Novak Djokovic era. Well, worry no more. It is in good hands and rests on the head, the heart and the courage.