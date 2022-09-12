News
FBI Seized Hundreds of Trump’s Privileged Documents at Mar-a-Lago
Last month, FBI agents removed about 500 pages of documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, which are likely covered by attorney-client privilege, officials said Monday. lawyers for the 45th president.
Trump’s legal team was responding to the Justice Department’s request for a federal judge in Florida to stay his Sept. 5 order calling for a neutral third party, known as a “special master,” to review the thousands records seized by federal investigators on August 8.
In the 20-page filing, Trump attorney Christopher Kise argued that a delay in the investigation into whether the former president illegally kept government secrets at Mar-a-Lago would not cause undue harm to national security.
“[T]The government’s claims of ‘irreparable harm’ to the government ‘and the public’ seem exaggerated,” Kise wrote, later adding, “This convenient and belated government claim of denying the crime squad access to These documents only arise because the FBI admits that intelligence community scrutiny is actually just another facet of its criminal investigation.
The DOJ filing on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to allow investigators to continue reviewing 105 documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago that are marked “CONFIDENTIAL”, “SECRET” or “TOP SECRET”. . But Kise argued on Monday that “there still remains disagreement as to the classification status of the documents.”
Development
New York Post
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, stock up, stock down for victory over New England
The Dolphins opened the season and the Mike McDaniel era in rousing fashion with Sunday’s 20-7 victory over AFC East rival New England at Hard Rock Stadium.
The defense led the way early and late, producing three turnovers, and the offense, although not firing on all cylinders, did its job as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the ball in the hands of his lightning-fast wide receivers and allowed them to go to work.
McDaniel kept his team focused despite the huge expectations, evidenced by the Dolphins selling out their allotment of season tickets.
All in all, it was a strong debut for the first-place Miami Dolphins.
Passing game: B
The highlight was the 42-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-7 from Tagovailoa (23 for 33, 270 yards, one touchdown, 104.4 passer rating) to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. But fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill (eight receptions, 94 yards) was probably the star of the show with his ability to get yards after catch on short and medium routes. Tagovailoa showed accuracy, patience and, for the most part, good decision-making. There were a couple of plays that were questionable, especially while under pressure. Tagovailoa had at least one ill-advised pass attempt while in the hands of a defender. But overall Tagovailoa was strong. The offensive line allowed three sacks, which is troubling, and seven quarterback hits, which is also troubling. New England’s Matthew Judon was a major concern, especially as the game progressed. He ended with five tackles, one sack and four quarterback hits. But considering it’s the first game and the Dolphins’ offensive line had to shuffle as three tackles (Terron Armstead, Austin Jackson and Greg Little) missed plays due to injuries, it was a good performance overall.
Running game: D
This might have been the only major disappointment of the day. The Dolphins had 65 yards rushing on 23 carries (2.8 yards per carry) as both the offensive line and running backs had trouble getting going. New England threw multiple looks at the Dolphins, and they were effective to a certain extent. Running backs Chase Edmonds (12 carries, 25 yards) and Raheem Mostert (5 carries, 16 yards, including an 11-yard run) didn’t have many holes, and as a result their speed didn’t show much. This remains a work in progress. But remember it’s a new coach and new offense with two new offensive linemen and two new running backs.
Defending the pass: A
Start with the Jevon Holland interception in the end zone in the first quarter after Xavien Howard tipped the pass in the air. It was a huge play. There was also a touchdown by linebacker Melvin Ingram on a strip-sack by Brandon Jones, and Kader Kohou caused a fumble after a reception that was recovered by Jaelan Phillips. Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack and two quarterback hits. The Dolphins totaled two sacks, six passes defended, and three quarterback hits as New England quarterback Mac Jones (21 for 30, 213 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 87.2 passer rating) wasn’t able to get much going consistently. By the way, cornerback Nik Needham played 56 snaps (98%), Kohou played 18, cornerback Keion Crossen played 16 with cornerback/safety Elijah Campbell getting four. That experience could come in handy later in the season. Nice work on the front end and the back end.
Defending the run: B+
The Dolphins held New England to 78 yards rushing on 22 carries (3.5 yards per carry), a significant accomplishment considering the Patriots were eighth in rushing last year at 126.5 yards per game and had a 100-yard rusher in both of their losses to Dolphins. The Patriots had three 12-yard carries, but aside from those, they didn’t do much damage. Defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis had five tackles apiece to lead the charge. But linebackers Jerome Baker (six tackles) and Elandon Roberts (five tackles) were also there for run support. The Dolphins’ run defense had the 10th-best performance of the week entering the Monday night game.
Special teams: A
Punter Thomas Morstead was the brightest star here with his four punts that averaged 45.8 yards, including a 58-yarder in the third quarter that was downed at the Patriots’ 8-yard line by newly acquired Justin Bethel, whose strength is special teams. It was one of three punts Morstead put inside the New England 20-yard line. Kicker Jason Sanders had field goals of 43 and 49 yards. Holland didn’t return a punt in two attempts, and Mostert had one kickoff return for 16 yards (fullback Alec Ingold returned the other for 12 yards). New England had a 28-yard kickoff return and two punt returns for a total of 12 yards. Good debut.
Coaching: A
McDaniel was prepared, and he had his team prepared. The rookie head coach made one of the gutsiest calls of the day in the NFL when he went for it on fourth-and-7 from the New England 42-yard line, and it resulted in a Tagovailoa to Waddle touchdown. Beyond that, the secondary and offensive line worked well as units despite battling missing personnel. It’s tough to say with certainty McDaniel outcoached New England’s Bill Belichick, but he led his team to a victory and handled the entire situation well, and that’s what counts.
Stock up: Kader Kohou
Kohou, the undrafted rookie cornerback, caused a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Jaelan Phillips in the fourth quarter. Kohou ended with three tackles, including one for a loss, a pass defended and a caused fumble among his 18 defensive plays and one special teams play. His contribution was especially important and promising, considering cornerbacks Byron Jones (leg) and Noah Igbinoghene (inactive) were sidelined.
Stock down: Mike Gesicki
Gesicki was targeted once and ended with one reception for 1 yard. Let’s not go to the extreme and think this trend will continue exactly and Gesicki, whose strength is receiving, will end the season with 17 receptions for 17 yards. But keep an eye on this trend that’s surfaced since training camp. Gesicki played 25 snaps, which is 42%. Fellow tight ends Durham Smythe played 38 snaps (63%) and Hunter Long played 12 snaps (20%). We’ll just say Gesicki had a few opportunities but not a whole lot of opportunities, and watch the situation.
()
News
LB Patrick Queen plays all openers against Jets – The Denver Post
New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald used Patrick Queen as linebacker on every shot in the team’s season-opening win over the New York Jets. In attack, the Ravens have turned to the Kenyan Drake as their best running back in the absence of JK Dobbins.
Ravens offensive snap counts against New York Jets 9/11/22
Ben Powers G 56
Kevin Zeitler G 56
Morgan Moses T 56
Tyler Linderbaum C 56
Lamar Jackson QB 56
Mark Andrews ET 47
Rashod Bateman WR 37
Patrick Ricard FB 36
Kenyan drake RB 33
Patrick Mekari T 32
Devin Duvernay WR 29
Isaiah Probably TE 25
Demarcus Robinson WR 25
Ja’Wuan James T 24
Josh Oliver TE 19
Justice Hill RB 11
Mike Davis RB 7
Tylan Wallace WR 6
James Close WR 5
Observations: After signaling for most of the preseason that Davis would be their first option at running back if Dobbins couldn’t go, the Ravens went with the more explosive Drake as their clear No. 1 option. Bateman was the No. 1 wide receiver as expected, but played a modest 66% of offensive snaps. He probably played a smaller role than he did in the preseason and didn’t produce as a receiver. Duvernay had a big day and Robinson played the third most snaps at wide receiver, which means Close looks to be on the outside again. James’ season ended after 24 snaps when he restored his Achilles, a brutal blow for a player who hasn’t lasted a full season since 2018.
Ravens defensive snap counts against New York Jets 9/11/22
Chuck Clark SS 84
Marlon Humphrey CB 84
Marcus Williams FS 84
Patrick Queen LB 84
Kyle Fuller CB 80
Odafe Oweh LB 68
Brandon Stephens FS 58
Justin HoustonLB 54
Michael Pierce NT 45
Justin Madubuike DT 43
Kyle HamiltonDB 42
Calais Campbell DT 41
Broderick Washington DT 34
Josh Bynes LB 32
Steven means LB 28
Brent Urban DE 25
Malik Harrison LB 22
Damarion Williams DB 13
Jalyn Armor-Davis DB 3
Observations: New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has shown his faith in Queen by keeping him on the field for every snap, something we didn’t see under former coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Clark, Williams and Humphrey are going to be mainstays in the secondary, with Marcus Peters presumably taking most of Fuller’s shots when he’s ready to play. Stephens was on the pitch 69% of the time, a sign that his ability to line up at any spot will make him a strong contributor. Hamilton has played exactly half of the defensive snaps, and his role will be something to watch. Despite the outside linebacker’s lack of depth, Macdonald didn’t have to rely too heavily on Houston, and the veteran produced a big day. The Ravens have opted for an even rotation inside, which bodes well for Campbell’s stamina late in the season. Harrison started in the SAM linebacker role traditionally held by Tyus Bowser, who will miss at least the first four weeks. He only played 26% of snaps defensively but finished with five tackles.
()
denverpost
News
Ravens snap-count analysis: LB Patrick Queen plays every down in opener vs. Jets
New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald used Patrick Queen as an every-down linebacker in the team’s season-opening win over the New York Jets. On offense, the Ravens turned to Kenyan Drake as their top running back in the absence of J.K. Dobbins.
Ravens offensive snap counts vs. New York Jets 9/11/22
Ben Powers G 56
Kevin Zeitler G 56
Morgan Moses T 56
Tyler Linderbaum C 56
Lamar Jackson QB 56
Mark Andrews TE 47
Rashod Bateman WR 37
Patrick Ricard FB 36
Kenyan Drake RB 33
Patrick Mekari T 32
Devin Duvernay WR 29
Isaiah Likely TE 25
Demarcus Robinson WR 25
Ja’Wuan James T 24
Josh Oliver TE 19
Justice Hill RB 11
Mike Davis RB 7
Tylan Wallace WR 6
James Proche WR 5
Observations: After signaling for most of the preseason that Davis would be their first option at running back if Dobbins could not go, the Ravens went with the more explosive Drake as a clear No. 1 option. Bateman was the No. 1 wide receiver as expected but played a modest 66% of offensive snaps. Likely played a smaller role than he did in preseason and did not produce as a receiver. Duvernay had a big day, and Robinson played the third most snaps at wide receiver, meaning Proche seems to be on the outside looking in again. James’ season ended after 24 snaps when he retore his Achilles, a brutal blow for a player who has not lasted a full season since 2018.
Ravens defensive snap counts vs. New York Jets 9/11/22
Chuck Clark SS 84
Marlon Humphrey CB 84
Marcus Williams FS 84
Patrick Queen LB 84
Kyle Fuller CB 80
Odafe Oweh LB 68
Brandon Stephens FS 58
Justin Houston LB 54
Michael Pierce NT 45
Justin Madubuike DT 43
Kyle Hamilton DB 42
Calais Campbell DT 41
Broderick Washington DT 34
Josh Bynes LB 32
Steven Means LB 28
Brent Urban DE 25
Malik Harrison LB 22
Damarion Williams DB 13
Jalyn Armour-Davis DB 3
Observations: New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald showed his faith in Queen by keeping him on the field for every snap, something we did not see under previous coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Clark, Williams and Humphrey are going to be the stalwarts of the secondary, with Marcus Peters presumably taking most of Fuller’s snaps when he’s ready to play. Stephens was on the field 69% of the time, a sign that his ability to line up at any spot will make him a significant contributor. Hamilton played exactly half the defensive snaps, and his role will be something to keep an eye on. Despite the lack of depth at outside linebacker, Macdonald did not have to lean overly hard on Houston, and the veteran produced a big day. The Ravens went with an egalitarian rotation on the interior, which bodes well for Campbell’s stamina late in the season. Harrison started in the SAM linebacker role traditionally held by Tyus Bowser, who will miss at least the first four weeks. He played just 26% of defensive snaps but finished with five tackles.
()
News
Orthodox Christians mobilize again against the LGBT Europride parade (VIDEO) – RT in French
Thousands of Orthodox Christians demonstrated for the third time in the streets of Belgrade on September 11 against the LGBT EuroPride event, which is due to be held in the Serbian capital on September 17.
For the third time in a few days, thousands of Orthodox Christians mobilized on September 11 against the “LGBTQ week” and the EuroPride parade supposed to be held on September 17 in the Serbian capital. Leaving the Patriarchate building to arrive in front of the Saint Sava church, the procession was made up of demonstrators carrying icons, crucifixes, Serbian flags, singing prayers.
It is obvious that its objective is to reshape societies, and in this case here, our society, our values, our way of life without being asked
In the Saint Sava temple, Patriarch Porfirije, held a prayer for the salvation of marriage, family and family values, as well as for peace and harmony among peoples. “We are against EuroPride as such because it is obviously not just about parades and parties. It is obvious that his objective is to reshape societies, and in this case here, our society, our values, our way of life without being asked, “he said, reports the agency. Ruptly.
According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the final decision on whether or not to hold EuroPride will be announced on September 13 depending on issues relating to the security of the event.
RT All Fr Trans
News
COVID-19 still kills hundreds of Americans every day under Biden
Under President Donald Trump, every coronavirus death was treated as his fault; under President Joe Biden, none of them are; but the fact remains that the COVID-19 virus is still killing hundreds — and, sometimes, thousands — of Americans every day.
The the wall street journal noted on Sunday:
The United States recently averaged about 320 new Covid-19 deaths each day, and the average was over 400 before Labor Day weekend, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate is well below pandemic peaks, including levels above 2,500 per day during the Omicron wave earlier this year. But the country has not hit lows closer to 200 a day reached during a lull last year.
About 85% of people who died from Covid-19 through mid-August this summer were 65 or older, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of death certificate data. The rate is similar to peaks in 2020, before vaccines became available. Deaths have tended to be younger for much of the past year.
Covid-19 is on track to be the third leading cause of death for the third year in a row, said Dr. Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. Since 2020, it has only outstripped heart disease and cancer, drastically reducing life expectancy.
Read all Log report here.
Some of those who die received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, plus at least one booster. The vaccine dramatically reduced overall mortality, but struggled to keep pace with newer, more contagious variants.
Under Trump, mainstream journalists have accused the president of ‘mass murder’ – even as the previously unknown virus emerged in China and affected the world, and even as Trump pushed for the development of a vaccine that the mainstream media, under Biden, would tout as a miracle cure that workers would have to be forced to take or risk losing their jobs.
The death toll from COVID-19 under Biden exceeded that under Trump in the first 10 months of the Biden administration.
Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
Breitbart News
News
Counties on ‘high’ alert level, latest symptoms – NBC Chicago
Several counties in Illinois still remain at a “high” COVID alert level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as long as transmission continues, many will want to be aware of the symptoms to watch out for.
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:
Symptoms of COVID-19 have changed over time. Here are the latest signs of infection to watch out for
As COVID-19 continues to mutate, the virus is also finding new ways to present itself in patients.
It’s important to note what the symptoms of COVID-19 may look like, given that the latest BA.5 variant remains the country’s main driver of infections and the pandemic faces its third winter – a season that has typically been marked by an increase in cases. .
Learn more here.
COVID by the numbers: 28 Illinois counties sit at ‘high’ community levels
Illinois continues to battle COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials.
Portions of northwestern Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee, and Whiteside, fall into the “high” community level category.
A few western counties are also at “high” levels of virus activity: Adams and Pike.
Learn more here.
Are you still contagious with COVID after 5 days? Here’s what we know
As the incubation period for COVID changes, what does this mean for isolation time and how long are you infectious?
During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with variants recent.
Learn more here.
Coronavirus in Illinois: nearly 20,000 new cases, 64 deaths reported last week
Illinois health officials reported 19,933 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths, marking a decrease in cases from the previous week, as 28 counties in the state remain at a “high” community level for COVID-19.
Learn more here.
How long are you contagious with COVID? The incubation period has changed, according to Top Doc
COVID’s incubation period has changed with the extra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago’s top doctor says, but what does that mean for how long you’re contagious? ?
During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with variants recent.
Learn more here.
Is a rash a sign of COVID? Here’s what to know about the symptoms
According to the latest COVID update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the United States, and this variant comes with a change in symptoms . But what if you have a symptom that is not among the most common?
Learn more here.
Can you mix and match your COVID booster dose?
For those considering getting the COVID shot, will they have to get the same vaccine as their primary series or can they mix and match?
The answer depends.
Learn more here.
If you have already had a booster shot, can you get the new COVID vaccine?
New COVID vaccines designed to specifically target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants raise many questions, including some of those wondering if they can still get the updated booster even if they already had a vaccine. reminder?
The answer is yes, provided your last booster dose was at least two months ago.
Learn more here.
Where can you find COVID booster shots in Chicago and who is eligible? Top Doc explains
Chicago-area pharmacies are among the first to offer doses of the new “bivalent” COVID boosters, with greater availability expected to open this week.
What’s behind that sore throat? How to tell if it’s COVID, allergies, strep throat or more
Do you have a sore throat but don’t know what’s causing it?
There are several possibilities that could be behind the symptom, with things like COVID, allergies, and strep throat all leading to similar symptoms.
Currently, allergy season is peaking in the Chicago area, resulting in a flare-up of cold-like symptoms, with the peak expected to continue through late September for those particularly sensitive to ragweed.
Learn more here.
NBC Chicago
FBI Seized Hundreds of Trump’s Privileged Documents at Mar-a-Lago
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, stock up, stock down for victory over New England
LB Patrick Queen plays all openers against Jets – The Denver Post
Ravens snap-count analysis: LB Patrick Queen plays every down in opener vs. Jets
Orthodox Christians mobilize again against the LGBT Europride parade (VIDEO) – RT in French
COVID-19 still kills hundreds of Americans every day under Biden
Counties on ‘high’ alert level, latest symptoms – NBC Chicago
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you’ve heard
Chelsea’s Graham Potter has issues to deal with but can learn from David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers
TRON and Wintermute Reach Strategic Partnership
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed