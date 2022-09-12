News
Fetterman and Oz make campaign stops in the Delaware Valley
JPMorgan (JPM) grants fintech to acquire Renovite to fight Stripe and Block
The main entrance to JPMorgan’s headquarters in New York.
Erik McGregor | light flare | Getty Images
JPMorgan Chase has agreed to acquire a payments startup called Renovite to fend off threats from fintech companies such as Stripe and Block, CNBC has learned.
The bank, a major player in global payments, said the acquisition of Fremont, Calif.-based Renovite will accelerate its ability to roll out new offerings for merchants.
While JPMorgan is the world’s largest merchant services provider by transaction volume, fast-growing startups such as Stripe and Block have climbed the rankings in recent years, driven by booming commerce sales. electronics and the proliferation of new payment methods. Merchant acquirers are crucial behind-the-scenes providers that enable sellers to accept payments in person and online, retaining a small portion of each transaction.
Despite operating a payments juggernaut that processes more than $9 trillion a day across multiple businesses, JPMorgan’s merchant acquiring revenue stagnated last year in part because it lagged certain e-commerce segments and offered fewer services than some fintech rivals, said global payments chief Takis Georgakopoulos. investors at a conference in May.
“Changing that image is a big story behind our investments,” Georgakopoulos promised.
Shopping spree
The acquisition of Renovite, first reported by CNBC, is the latest in a series of fintech deals struck under CEO Jamie Dimon. Since late 2020, JPMorgan has acquired at least five startups, from an ESG investment platform to a UK-based roboadvisor, in addition to making a series of smaller fintech investments.
Dimon has repeatedly sounded the alarm about the threat fintech players pose to traditional banks, especially in the highly competitive payments game.
Fintech players have used payment processing for merchants as a wedge to help them build ecosystems that have garnered enticing valuations. They’ve also been generally more nimble in activating new payment methods like offers from Klarna and Affirm.
Dimon was forced to defend his bank’s growing spending this year as it pumps billions into technology amid a 25% stock plunge sparked by recession fears.
The Renovite deal, on terms that could not be determined, shows the longtime CEO isn’t deterred by fears he’s spending too much on technology.
Tests on recovery
JPMorgan experimented with Renovite as a vendor last fall, but was sufficiently impressed with the startup’s products — particularly a cloud-based switch that routes payments to various vendors — that it decided to upgrade. acquire the business outright, according to Mike Blandina, the bank’s global head. Head of Payments Technology.
The plug-and-play nature of the switch platform allows JPMorgan to add new payment options in a fraction of the time it previously took because it requires significantly less coding, he said. in an interview.
“Our customers really appreciate the choice; they want to offer many different payment methods to their customers, be it Visa, MasterCard, but also buy now, pay later, etc. said Max Neukirchen, the company’s global head of payments and commerce. solutions.
“The ability to enable these very country-specific payment methods also helps us in our geographic expansion, as we don’t need to spend a lot of time developing local payment methods,” he added. .
While JPMorgan is often content to partner with fintechs and take relatively small stakes in them, the bank felt Renovite’s product was too big not to own, Neukirchen said.
The bank has also coveted the company’s approximately 125 engineers, located in India and the UK, to help JPMorgan with its product roadmap, he added.
Pramila Jayapal includes 9/11 terrorists among ‘people who were killed’
Far-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) included the 9/11 hijackers among “those who lost their lives” on that fateful day 21 years ago.
Although 2,977 people were killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, Jayapal added 19 more dead to his memorial toll in a tribute on his Instagram and Twitter, bringing the number to 2,996. Jayapal deleted the tweet and edited his Instagram after the immediate backlash.
“Today we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives serving our country in the eternal wars that followed,” she tweeted first. .
People on Twitter noted that Jayapal made the same “mistake” when commemorating the 9/11 death toll a year ago.
This is NOT a mistake – Pramila Jayapal, leader @HouseDemocratsregularly mourns the 19 radical Islamic terrorists who declared war on civilization
— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 12, 2022
For two consecutive years, Jayapal has included all 19 terrorists in his list of 9/11 victims.
Two years in a row = it was not a mistake. It was intentional. pic.twitter.com/47ecXX3PFi
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 12, 2022
2,977 people died on 9/11. Rep. Jayapal wants to make sure you understand that she remembers the 19 hijackers who murdered the other 2,977 people together.
She just wanted to make sure you knew.
— Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 12, 2022
In her now-edited Instagram post, Jayapal simply remembered “every life lost” on 9/11 while lamenting the “climate of hate our Arab, Muslim, Sikh and other immigrant communities had to endure.”
“Today we remember every life lost on that tragic day 21 years ago and all those who lost their lives serving our country in the eternal wars that followed,” she wrote. “At the same time, we must recognize the climate of hatred that our Arab, Muslim, Sikh and other immigrant communities have had to endure.”
“Let us renew our commitment to choose love over hate and unity over division,” she added.
In another tweet, Jayapal called on Americans to also remember the “hate, discrimination and erosion of civil liberties they have had to endure.”
“9/11 is when my journey to activism and organizing really began. So much changed that day, and so much has happened in the two decades since, but our work still continues,” she tweeted.
“Today we must remember the communities right here at home who have suffered so much – not only from the terrorist attacks that have affected the psyche of every American, but also from the hatred, discrimination and erosion civil liberties they had to endure.”
Paul Bois joined Breitbart News in the summer of 2021 after working as a writer for TruthRevolt and The Daily Wire. He has written thousands of news articles on a variety of topics, from current events to pop-cultural trends. Follow him on Twitter @Paulbois39.
Japan plans to allow foreign arrivals to travel freely
As Japan has gradually reopened to foreign visitors, strict restrictions have been put in place, such as allowing travel to the country only on organized tours.
That looks set to change. Japan’s Fuji News Network (FNN), a commercial television network, reports that the government is moving forward with plans to allow visitors to travel freely in the country.
It will be a boost for the tourism and hospitality sector, if so, both have languished under the restrictions. And it will give a boost to the yen if the number of visitors increases.
Vikings get four sacks against Packers but Harrison Phillips is hoping for 10 in a game
How good does nose tackle Harrison Phillips believe the Vikings’ pass rush can be?
“I’m excited for our first double-digit sack game,’’ Phillips said after Minnesota had four sacks in Sunday’s 23-7 win over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Wait a minute. Is Phillips talking about the Vikings getting 10 sacks in a game, something they’ve only done once in team history?
“The way our offense is scoring and if we get (opponents into) more of these passing situations and with the guys on the edge, something like that is possible,’’ Phillips said.
The Vikings on Sunday put pressure on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throughout the game. It helped them that starting tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) both were out with injuries.
Getting sacks for the Vikings were edge rushers Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum and linebacker Jordan Hicks. Before the season, Smith, who played the past three years with Green Bay, and Hunter had talked about bringing back the motto of “Meet at the Quarterback” that the legendary Purple People Eaters had from the late 1960s until the late 1970s.
“That’s what we drive on all offseason, meeting at the quarterback,’’ Hunter said. “They call us the ‘Edge Department’ by the way, so look out for that. The ‘Edge Department’ did their job today.”
Hunter sure did. After missing the final 10 games of last season due to a torn pectoral muscle, he had a solid outing in his return.
“It meant a lot,’’ Hunter said of his return. “I practiced in the offseason and people behind me, like my teammates, coaches and the training staff, it was an honor to have them be behind me, and have me go out there for the first game.’’
Hunter and Smith form what could be the NFL’s best pass-rushing duo. So, overall, how good can the Vikings’ pass rush be?
“As long as we stop the run, we can be as good as we want to be,’’ said linebacker Eric Kendricks.
LITTLE ACTION FOR SMITH
Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., listed as first on the depth chart, didn’t start Sunday. Getting the nod was Johnny Mundt, who tied his career-high with three catches for 17 yards.
Smith suffered a right thumb injury on Aug. 1, had surgery Aug. 2, and missed the entire preseason. Smith played little against the Packers, getting two targets but having no receptions.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Smith’s playing time wasn’t due to his coming back from injury. He said it was due to matchups and that one should “not overanalyze snap counts.”
TOMLINSON’S RECOVERY
Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson said entering Sunday he wanted to sack Rodgers for the first time in four career games against him. That didn’t happen, but Tomlinson did get a fumble recovery.
On the first series of the second half, Hicks sacked Rodgers for a nine-yard loss. The ball came out, and Tomlinson recovered at the Packers 33. That led to a 56-yard field goal by Greg Joseph, which tied for the longest in team history.
“I saw the ball in the air and I jumped and grabbed it and starting rolling with it,’’ Tomlinson said. “I was trying to get up and then felt 300 pounds jump on my back.”
Brattleboro police chief recalls his time at Ground Zero on 9/11
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy remembers 9/11 like it was yesterday. She was a Port Authority officer at the time, living in Brooklyn. She wasn’t supposed to work that morning, but like everyone else, plans changed, fast. “You know, once we realized there was no accident, once the second plane crashed… We mobilized. And we started going into Manhattan,” Hardy said. When she arrived in lower Manhattan, the towers were already in ruins. her police shield around her neck, Hardy marched block by block, down the streets she worked to protect for years. “I think I was in shock at the time, seeing what I was seeing,” she said. Moments later, a stranger brought her back to reality. Hardy and his fellow first responders began conducting rescue missions at Ground Zero. The most important sound was that of fire alarms. “It was like we were in a tunnel,” Hardy said. “Because it was like you could hear every sound because you were trying to hear people screaming for help. And you kept trying to hear and we walked, and people were digging with their hands, and they were picking up blocks with their hands. There were fires everywhere. For days the search continued, the smoke and debris endless. “Your mind is playing tricks on you,” Hardy said. “So you think you can hear people?” And you really didn’t. It was just that we wanted to find people so badly. That’s what we thought we were hearing. The Port Authority Police Department lost 37 officers that day alone. One of Hardy’s best friends, John Dennis Levi, 50, was one of them. They continue to lose officers years later to illnesses contracted from scratch. “I have quite a few friends who are battling different cancers,” Hardy said. While some are still fighting their own battles against 9/11, some of Hardy’s young officers can’t understand how our nation has changed on this sunny day. “I spoke to some of my officers, and they were little kids when it happened,” she said. For Hardy, history never changes. His memories remind us that those who answered the call of duty on that fateful day will live on in our memories. “If you don’t have any more people who can tell you about it firsthand, I’m afraid it will get lost in history,” she said.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy remembers 9/11 like it was yesterday. She was a Port Authority officer at the time, living in Brooklyn. She wasn’t supposed to be working that morning, but like everyone else, plans changed, quickly.
“You know, once we realized there had been no accident, once the second plane hit… We were mobilised. And we started coming to Manhattan,” Hardy said.
When he arrived in lower Manhattan, the towers were already in ruins.
“I really came out in a whole lot of chaos, and people running around and really awful scenes,” she said.
With her police shield around her neck, Hardy marched block by block, down the streets she worked to protect for years.
“I think I was in shock at the time, seeing what I was seeing,” she said.
Moments later, a stranger brought her back to reality. Hardy and his fellow first responders began conducting rescue missions at Ground Zero. The loudest noise was that of the fireman’s man alarms.
“It was like we were in a tunnel,” Hardy said. “Because it was like you could hear every sound because you were trying to hear people screaming for help. And you kept trying to hear and we walked, and people were digging with their hands, and they were picking up blocks with their hands. There were fires everywhere.
For days the search continued, the smoke and debris endless.
“Your mind is playing tricks on you,” Hardy said. “So you think you can hear people?” And you really didn’t. It was just that we wanted to find people so badly. That’s what we thought we were hearing.
The Port Authority Police Department lost 37 officers that day alone. One of Hardy’s best friends, John Dennis Levi, 50, was one of them. They continue to lose officers years later to illnesses contracted from scratch.
“I have quite a few friends who are battling different cancers,” Hardy said.
While some are still fighting their own battles against 9/11, some of Hardy’s young officers cannot fathom how our country has changed on that sunny day.
“I spoke to some of my officers, and they were little kids when it happened,” she said.
For Hardy, history never changes. His memories remind us that those who answered the call of duty on that fateful day will live on in our memories.
“If you don’t have any more people who can tell you about it firsthand, I’m afraid it will get lost in history,” she said.
Cris Collinsworth’s hoarse voice worries NFL fans on social media
NFL fans who watched the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their regular season opener on Sunday night have expressed concern for Cris Collinsworth.
Collinsworth, NBC’s longtime broadcaster, took on his regular role as color commentator alongside Mike Tirico, to call the game for the first “Sunday Night Football” broadcast of 2022. However, it appeared Collinsworth was ill.
His raspy voice was on the minds of those watching the game. It was enough for Tirico and Collinsworth to take care of their health in the first quarter of the game.
“I feel good,” Collinsworth said.
Tirico replied: “You feel good, it’s only two games, three days, red eyes, a bunch of trips. My man is playing badly.”
However, Collinsworth was talked about on social networks.
The Buccaneers led the Cowboys at halftime 12-3. Both teams had issues with their offensive lines as both teams have injuries in their personnel groups.
The Cowboys sacked Tom Brady twice in the first half even as they allowed him to go 11-for-16 for 160 yards. The team lost Chris Godwin to a hamstring injury.
Both teams were trying to start the year on the right foot.
