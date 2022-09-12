First alert Weather forecast for Sunday evening

While Game of Thrones introduced us to dozens of characters from across Westeros, House of the Dragon focuses almost entirely on the Targaryens. (The clue is in the name.) Given that the show is set roughly 200 years before the start of Thrones, there are no familiar faces to hold on to. This can make it difficult to enter and continue through House of the Dragon. There are so many new characters and so many complex relationships that it can be a bit overwhelming at first.

This list of key Targaryens should help make sense of the chaos as we move forward. Note that there is House of the Dragon episode 1 spoilers below.

Aegon the Conqueror

Aegon Targaryen is not shown in House of the Dragon, but his New Legend is frequently referenced. Often referred to as Aegon the Conqueror, Aegon was the first king of Westeros. He married his two sisters, Rhaenys and Visenya (yes, his sisters). The three of them each had dragons, which they used to unite the seven kingdoms of Westeros in force. Using the swords of his fallen enemies, Aegon asked his dragon to forge the Iron Throne.

If you delve into the lore of A Song of Ice and Fire, you’ll notice the terms BC and AC. It is before the conquest and after the conquest. Rhaenyra Targaryen, for example, was born in 97 AD.

King Jaehaerys I Targaryen

King Jaehaerys Targaryen is only seen briefly in House of the Dragon, but he’s an important Targaryen to know. You saw it in the opening vignette of the first episode of House of the Dragon, in which Jaehaerys summoned a council of Westerosi lords to vote on who should succeed him. He’s played by Michael Carter who, fun fact, played Jabba the Hutt lackey Bib Fortuna in Return of the Jedi.

Only the fourth Targaryen ruler of Westeros, Jaehaerys was a High King in the lore of A Song of Ice and Fire. “The kingdom Jaehaerys inherited was impoverished, war-torn, lawless, and torn with division and mistrust, while the new king himself was a green boy with no experience of rule,” George RR Martin wrote in Fire and Blood. Yet despite these inauspicious beginnings, Jaehaerys would rule for 55 years, a period marked by peace and prosperity.

Jaehaerys married his sister, Alysanne Targaryen, who was apparently in vogue at the time. Their two sons died, leaving no direct successor.

King Viserys I Targaryen

King Viserys is perhaps the most important character in House of the Dragon, especially in the early episodes. He is the grandson of Jaehaerys Targaryen and won the contest which determined Jaehaerys’ successor. His main competitor in this vote was Rhaenys Targaryen, cousin of Viserys and granddaughter of Jaehaerys.

King Viserys’ father was Baelor Targaryen, who was heir to the throne until his death from appendicitis, which explains why Viserys in Episode 1 named his newborn son Baelor.

“Many consider the reign of King Viserys I to represent the pinnacle of Targaryen power in Westeros,” Martin wrote in Fire and Blood, though he also noted the king’s faults. “King Viserys I Targaryen was not the most willful of kings, it must be said; always amiable and eager to please, he relied heavily on the advice of the men around him and did as they commanded the more often.”

King Viserys is played by Paddy Considine, who you may have seen on HBO’s Hot Fuzz, The Bourne Ultimatum, The World’s End and The Outsider.

Aemma Targaryen

Queen Aemma Targaryen is the first wife of Viserys and the mother of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Before marrying into the royal family, she was Aemma Arryn, making her a distant relative of Jon Arryn, whose poisoning precipitated the events depicted in Game of Thrones.

Aemma’s marriage to Viserys was plagued by great misfortune. She got pregnant several times, but miscarried. Only one healthy child was born: Rhaenyra. Two boys were born, but both died in their cradles. Aemma died giving birth to the second, Baelor. Although her death is a natural consequence of childbirth in the book Fire and Blood, in House of the Dragon it is caused by Viserys asking Grand Maester Mellos to perform a C-section on Aemma in hopes of saving the child.

Actress Sian Brooke plays Aemma Targaryen. As well as several television credits, including Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, Brooke is also a prolific actress on the British theater circuit.

Demon Targaryen

Arguably the biggest star coming into House of the Dragons is Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen. For four years, Smith played the Doctor in Doctor Who, and more recently played Prince Phillip in The Crown.

Daemon Targaryen is the younger brother of Viserys Targaryen and begins House of the Dragon as heir to the Iron Throne. As we see in episode 1, however, Viserys decides his daughter Rhaenyra is a more suitable heir, disqualifying Daemon’s traditional right to become king.

Daemon is married to Rhea Royce. The Royces are a large Val family; Game of Thrones fans will remember Yohn Royce as Vale’s key figure after Littlefinger murdered Lysa Arryn.

Daemon is kind of like a mix between Jaime and Tyrion Lannister. He is a renowned warrior but, like the “goblin” Tyrion, he is perceived, rightly or wrongly, as a dark spot in the family. He is known to regularly frequent pleasure houses and has a pronounced rebellious side.

Rhaenys Targaryen

Rhaenys Targaryen is “the queen that never was”. She declared the right to become queen, being the eldest granddaughter of King Jaehaerys, but was rejected by the lords of Westeros when they voted en masse for Viserys instead.

Rhaenys is the daughter of Aemon Targaryen, the namesake of Maester Aemon from Night’s Watch in Game of Thrones. Rhaenys is portrayed as a badass in Fire and Blood, known for her wit, beauty, and ability to ride dragons. She is married to Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is a prominent member of the Small Council in Fire and Blood. Although the Lannisters were known for their wealth in Game of Thrones, at this time it was Lord Corlys’ House Velaryon that was the most cashed in Westeros.

Rhaenys is played by Eve Best, best known for her role as Eleanor O’Hara in Nurse Jackie. Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys.

It should be noted that in Fire and Blood, the vote to establish Jaehaerys’ successor was primarily between Viserys and Laenor Velaryon (Rhaenys’ son, not Rhaenys herself). In the book – it may not matter in the series – House Baratheon and House Stark were both supporters of Rhaenys’ claim to the Iron Throne.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

King Viserys may be the central character of House of the Dragon’s first season, but the featured character is Rhaenyra Targaryen. As noted, Matt Smith is arguably the show’s most prominent cast member. Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra for much of the first season, could become House of the Dragon’s biggest star.

Rhaenyra is the only surviving child of King Viserys and Queen Aemma Targaryen. After the death of Baelor, who only lived about 10 hours, Viserys declared Rhaenyra the rightful heir to the throne. She is a young woman at the start of the series, barely 14 years old. But Rhaenyra grows rapidly as House of the Dragon progresses and becomes an unstoppable force in her own right.

Older Rhaenyra is played by Emma D’Arcy, who had a leading role in 2020’s Truth Seekers. Nine generations separate Rhaenyra and Daenerys Targaryen: Rhaenyra is Daenerys’ tall, tall, tall, tall, tall, tall. great Grandmother.