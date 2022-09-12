First alert Weather forecast for Sunday evening

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saquon Barkley’s blistering 194 yards from scrimmage on Sunday paved the way for a stunning 21-20 Giants upset of the Tennessee Titans.
And only after a gusty Brian Daboll two-point conversion shovel pass to Barkley gave them a late lead, and Titans kicker Randy Bullock pulled a 47-yard field goal wide left as time expired.
“It’s a new era,” Barkley said with a twinkle in his eye.
Jones threw a one-yard TD pass to tight end Chris Myarick with 1:06 to play in the fourth quarter, bringing the Giants within 20-19. Then Daboll went for two and the lead in his NFL head coaching debut, rather than calling for an extra point to tie the game.
Barkley took a shovel pass from Jones and bounced and barreled through traffic into the end zone for the lead, with rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu paving the way.
Along with a 68-yard third quarter run that turned the game’s energy, and a 5-yard TD rush that ignited the Giants’ second-half comeback, Barkley’s emphatic performance was nothing short of a statement.
“That man’s been working his ass off,” receiver Sterling Shepard said. “I’ve been seeing that every single day. He’s got it in his eyes. You see that man’s eyes. Locked in, focused. Man’s a dog, bro. People better stop playing with that man. For real. Wake up the monster. 194? Stop playing with him.”
When Barkley’s two-point conversion gave the Giants a 21-20 lead, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill still promptly drove the Tennessee offense into field goal range, helped by three Giants penalties.
But Bullock, the Titans’ kicker, pulled his 47-yard field goal wide left, and Daboll’s Giants spilled onto the field in celebration. This was the Giants’ first Week 1 win since 2016, the last time they made the playoffs. They beat last year’s AFC No. 1 seed to get it.
“Luckily when you have Saquon Barkley, it works out,” Jones said.
The game felt like it had been lost earlier, when Jones coughed up an unthinkable end zone interception to Titans safety Amani Hooker with 8:50 remaining in the fourth quarter—on a third-down pass intended for a covered Barkley.
“Just a poor decision,” Jones said. “It was a play to take advantage of [Barkley] and try to get him the ball, but I gotta make a better decision there and make sure we keep points.”
A muffed punt by Titans rookie Kyle Philips, recovered by Giants safety Jason Pinnock, had gifted the underdog visitors a chance to tie with 10:28 left in the fourth quarter while trailing, 20-13.
Don Martindale’s determined defense had kept Daboll’s team in the game despite a 13-0 deficit at halftime. They held Derrick Henry to 82 yards on 21 carries led by edge Jihad Ward (six tackles).
A 13-point third quarter flurry by Jones, Barkley and Sterling Shepard had tied the game. But they were still within reach after Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard’s second touchdown reception of the game with 2:54 left in the third quarter, and after Jones’ pick—his second turnover of the day.
And Daboll’s gutsy decision, with Mike Kafka sending in the play call, made the difference. The Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in their home opener next Sunday.
The energy of Sunday’s game changed drastically early in the third quarter, though when the Giants scored 13 points in a span of two minutes and 28 seconds to tie it up. They trailed, 13-0, with the ball on their own 10-yard line.
Then Barkley burst up the left sideline for a 68-yard run, and capped the drive off with a 5-yard TD run off the left side. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and Ezeudu plowed open a hole on the TD for a 13-6 deficit with 11:16 remaining in the third.
“I kinda just started to get in the zone, start locking in,” Barkley said of that big run. “I kinda love being in that place. Gotta try to find a way to get in that place a little quicker.”
A bad snap robbed the Giants of an extra point. But they tied the game on their very next drive.
Jones hit Shepard for a 65-yard bomb TD pass up the left sideline over the head of young Titans corner Kristian Fulton. Shepard broke a tackle after making the catch to burst into the end zone. A Graham Gano extra point tied the game at 13 apiece with 8:48 left in the third quarter.
Tannehill responded to drive the Titans 75 yards in nine plays and hit Hilliard sprinting past inside linebacker Tae Crowder for a 23-yard TD. That was carry over from the first half.
Tennessee had led 13-0 at halftime behind a 7-yard TD pass from Tannehill to Hilliard and two Bullock field goals. The Giants offense didn’t snap the ball on Tennessee’s side of the field all half. And Tannehill had exploited the Giants’ inside linebackers, a position group weakened by the recent release of Blake Martinez.
Austin Calitro was beaten on Hilliard’s touchdown on the Titans’ first drive with favorable field position due to a 46-yard Philips punt return. And Crowder was burnt on Hilliard’s 31-yard gain to set up a Bullock field goal in the early second quarter.
The Giants’ Jones also was sacked five times in the game, four times in the first four drives. Titans terror Jeffrey Simmons got him for a strip sack in the second quarter recovered by Bud Dupree.
But Jones still finished 17-of-21 for 188 yards, two TDs and two turnovers. And of course, he had Barkley. The Titans did not.
“Crazy,” Golladay said of Barkley’s afternoon. “You can never see a game like this coming. The stats were crazy. But am I surprised that it happened? Hell no.”
()
Entertainment
The 74th Emmy Awards are fast approaching, celebrating the best in television from the past year.
Actors, directors and producers from Massachusetts and the rest of New England are well represented in this year’s batch of nominees. Here are ten New England Emmy nominees who are up for awards this year.
Coolidge is from Norwell and attended high school in Weston. The actress and comedian also studied at Emerson College before moving to New York to complete her education. Coolidge is nominated for “Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” for her performance as fan-favorite Tanya in the comedy-drama series “The White Lotus,” and is heavily favored to win the award.
Strong grew up in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston and later moved to Sudbury, where he discovered an interest in acting. Strong is nominated for “Lead Actor in a Drama Series” a second time for bringing the highs and lows of SuccessionKendall Roy, the troubled media heir to life. Strong won the same award at the 2020 Emmys.
Ralph was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, and grew up between Jamaica and New York. Ralph’s role as no-nonsense veteran teacher Barbara Howard in the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary School earned her a nomination for “Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” at that year’s Emmys.
Winchester native Carrigan earned his third Emmy nomination for his performance as lovable mobster NoHo Hank in HBO’s dark comedy barry. Carrigan has previously been nominated for “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” in 2019 and 2021.
Britton was born in Boston and attended Dartmouth University in New Hampshire. Britton’s supporting actress nods to The White Lotus marks her fifth Emmy nomination. In the HBO limited series, Britton plays the powerful chief financial officer of technology, Nicole Mossbacher.
A third white lotus New England actor Lacy was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and raised in Pittsford, Vermont. Lacy’s Emmy nomination for “Supporting Actor in a Limited Series” is his first.
The SNL and Parks and recreation The actress was born in Newton and raised in nearby Burlington. She also attended Boston College, where she was inspired to pursue a career in comedy. Poehler is twice nominated this year: by his side Parks and Recreation his teammate Nick Offerman for organizing the series of craft competitions Do it; and to lead Lucy and Desia documentary on the life of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
Massachusetts native Bo Burnham won three Emmys last year for his groundbreaking Netflix special On the insideand is nominated again this year for directing Jerrod Carmichael’s introspective stand-up comedy special, Rothaniel. Burnham grew up in Hamilton and attended St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers.
An HBO comedy co-creator hacks, Jen Statsky grew up in Milton before moving to New York. Statsky is nominated in the writing and producing categories for the show’s second season. His other works include Saturday Night Live, The right placeand Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
Hailing from Canton, Bill Burr made history in August as the first comedian to headline Fenway Park. He landed an Emmy Award nomination this year for Immoral Compassa dark comedy anthology series on the Roku Channel.
Tell all your local favorites at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Sunday’s Vikings opener, a methodical 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers, was an eye-opener for many, even those who suspected Kevin O’Connell might have been the right choice to succeed Mike Zimmer as coach.
That includes the players.
When asked if he anticipated the defense would play so well against the defending NFC North champions on Sunday, veteran free safety Harrison Smith said, “I had an idea.”
He, of course, knew better than the spectators at U.S. Bank Stadium – paying, paid and otherwise – because Smith had been practicing with the team for a month and a half of training camp.
Still, while many were willing to speculate that the offense would improve under O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback with a Super Bowl ring, after years under Mike Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator with a Super Bowl ring. Few, if any, went on record saying the defense would drastically improve, even with Danielle Hunter returning from injury and Z’Darius Smith coming over from Green Bay. Even if new coordinator Ed Donatell has two Super Bowl rings of his own.
That was OK with Hunter, who played his first game on Sunday since Halloween night 2021 because of a torn pectoral muscle.
“I mean, we kind of like being the silent assassins, you know?” he said. “A lot of people, they see us as underdogs, but we have a lot of guys with their minds in the playbook, that do their job. We do what we need to do out here.”
The secret is out. The Vikings’ bottled up arguably the NFL’s best quarterback on Sunday.
Minnesota caught some luck when Christian Watson dropped a likely touchdown pass on Aaron Rodgers’ first of the game but it might not have mattered one way or the other. Smith, Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson and Jordan Hicks each sacked Rogers, who was held under 200 yards passing and without a touchdown. Harrison Smith intercepted a pass in the second quarter, and Tomlinson recovered a Rodgers fumble in the third.
The Vikings also twice forced the Packers to turn the ball over on downs in the red zone, once from their 1-yard line on Green Bay’s second drive. The Vikings led 20-0 before the Packers finally scored on a two-yard run by A.J. Dillon with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
“You look at the way we played; something was messed up, we fixed it,” Hicks said. “People rallying to the ball. Strong tackling. And then they might have driven down the field a couple times, but at the end of the day, we were able to limit their points.”
Hicks’ forced a Rodgers fumble on his third-quarter sack, quickly recovered by tackle Dalvin Tomlinson at Green Bay’s 44-yard line.
“As (Rodgers) was falling, I saw the ball in the air,” Tomlinson said. “I jumped and grabbed it and started rolling with it, and I tried to get up but I felt like 300 pounds on my back before I got up.”
The Vikings didn’t get far with it but added three points on Greg Joseph’s 56-yard field goal to go up 20-0.
With a chance to tie the game 7-7, the Packers failed to score from the Vikings’ 1-yard, stuffed on consecutive runs by the Smiths – Harrison on third down, Z’Darius on fourth.
“We all started making some plays down there,” Harrison Smith said. “A turnover on downs in the red zone is big-time.”
They did it again in the fourth, effectively ending the game on a Rodgers incompletion in the end zone with 3:50 remaining.
“We haven’t focused on anything but connection and figuring out our identity and how we’re going to play together,” said linebacker Hicks, who joined the team this season after seven seasons in Philadelphia and Arizona. “I mean, you really never know what’s going to happen the first game. You’re rolling out the kinks and trying to figure out all of that. The fact that we came out here and played as well together (was impressive).”
While Game of Thrones introduced us to dozens of characters from across Westeros, House of the Dragon focuses almost entirely on the Targaryens. (The clue is in the name.) Given that the show is set roughly 200 years before the start of Thrones, there are no familiar faces to hold on to. This can make it difficult to enter and continue through House of the Dragon. There are so many new characters and so many complex relationships that it can be a bit overwhelming at first.
This list of key Targaryens should help make sense of the chaos as we move forward. Note that there is House of the Dragon episode 1 spoilers below.
Aegon Targaryen is not shown in House of the Dragon, but his New Legend is frequently referenced. Often referred to as Aegon the Conqueror, Aegon was the first king of Westeros. He married his two sisters, Rhaenys and Visenya (yes, his sisters). The three of them each had dragons, which they used to unite the seven kingdoms of Westeros in force. Using the swords of his fallen enemies, Aegon asked his dragon to forge the Iron Throne.
If you delve into the lore of A Song of Ice and Fire, you’ll notice the terms BC and AC. It is before the conquest and after the conquest. Rhaenyra Targaryen, for example, was born in 97 AD.
King Jaehaerys Targaryen is only seen briefly in House of the Dragon, but he’s an important Targaryen to know. You saw it in the opening vignette of the first episode of House of the Dragon, in which Jaehaerys summoned a council of Westerosi lords to vote on who should succeed him. He’s played by Michael Carter who, fun fact, played Jabba the Hutt lackey Bib Fortuna in Return of the Jedi.
Only the fourth Targaryen ruler of Westeros, Jaehaerys was a High King in the lore of A Song of Ice and Fire. “The kingdom Jaehaerys inherited was impoverished, war-torn, lawless, and torn with division and mistrust, while the new king himself was a green boy with no experience of rule,” George RR Martin wrote in Fire and Blood. Yet despite these inauspicious beginnings, Jaehaerys would rule for 55 years, a period marked by peace and prosperity.
Jaehaerys married his sister, Alysanne Targaryen, who was apparently in vogue at the time. Their two sons died, leaving no direct successor.
King Viserys is perhaps the most important character in House of the Dragon, especially in the early episodes. He is the grandson of Jaehaerys Targaryen and won the contest which determined Jaehaerys’ successor. His main competitor in this vote was Rhaenys Targaryen, cousin of Viserys and granddaughter of Jaehaerys.
King Viserys’ father was Baelor Targaryen, who was heir to the throne until his death from appendicitis, which explains why Viserys in Episode 1 named his newborn son Baelor.
“Many consider the reign of King Viserys I to represent the pinnacle of Targaryen power in Westeros,” Martin wrote in Fire and Blood, though he also noted the king’s faults. “King Viserys I Targaryen was not the most willful of kings, it must be said; always amiable and eager to please, he relied heavily on the advice of the men around him and did as they commanded the more often.”
King Viserys is played by Paddy Considine, who you may have seen on HBO’s Hot Fuzz, The Bourne Ultimatum, The World’s End and The Outsider.
Queen Aemma Targaryen is the first wife of Viserys and the mother of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Before marrying into the royal family, she was Aemma Arryn, making her a distant relative of Jon Arryn, whose poisoning precipitated the events depicted in Game of Thrones.
Aemma’s marriage to Viserys was plagued by great misfortune. She got pregnant several times, but miscarried. Only one healthy child was born: Rhaenyra. Two boys were born, but both died in their cradles. Aemma died giving birth to the second, Baelor. Although her death is a natural consequence of childbirth in the book Fire and Blood, in House of the Dragon it is caused by Viserys asking Grand Maester Mellos to perform a C-section on Aemma in hopes of saving the child.
Actress Sian Brooke plays Aemma Targaryen. As well as several television credits, including Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, Brooke is also a prolific actress on the British theater circuit.
Arguably the biggest star coming into House of the Dragons is Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen. For four years, Smith played the Doctor in Doctor Who, and more recently played Prince Phillip in The Crown.
Daemon Targaryen is the younger brother of Viserys Targaryen and begins House of the Dragon as heir to the Iron Throne. As we see in episode 1, however, Viserys decides his daughter Rhaenyra is a more suitable heir, disqualifying Daemon’s traditional right to become king.
Daemon is married to Rhea Royce. The Royces are a large Val family; Game of Thrones fans will remember Yohn Royce as Vale’s key figure after Littlefinger murdered Lysa Arryn.
Daemon is kind of like a mix between Jaime and Tyrion Lannister. He is a renowned warrior but, like the “goblin” Tyrion, he is perceived, rightly or wrongly, as a dark spot in the family. He is known to regularly frequent pleasure houses and has a pronounced rebellious side.
Rhaenys Targaryen is “the queen that never was”. She declared the right to become queen, being the eldest granddaughter of King Jaehaerys, but was rejected by the lords of Westeros when they voted en masse for Viserys instead.
Rhaenys is the daughter of Aemon Targaryen, the namesake of Maester Aemon from Night’s Watch in Game of Thrones. Rhaenys is portrayed as a badass in Fire and Blood, known for her wit, beauty, and ability to ride dragons. She is married to Lord Corlys Velaryon, who is a prominent member of the Small Council in Fire and Blood. Although the Lannisters were known for their wealth in Game of Thrones, at this time it was Lord Corlys’ House Velaryon that was the most cashed in Westeros.
Rhaenys is played by Eve Best, best known for her role as Eleanor O’Hara in Nurse Jackie. Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys.
It should be noted that in Fire and Blood, the vote to establish Jaehaerys’ successor was primarily between Viserys and Laenor Velaryon (Rhaenys’ son, not Rhaenys herself). In the book – it may not matter in the series – House Baratheon and House Stark were both supporters of Rhaenys’ claim to the Iron Throne.
King Viserys may be the central character of House of the Dragon’s first season, but the featured character is Rhaenyra Targaryen. As noted, Matt Smith is arguably the show’s most prominent cast member. Milly Alcock, who plays Rhaenyra for much of the first season, could become House of the Dragon’s biggest star.
Rhaenyra is the only surviving child of King Viserys and Queen Aemma Targaryen. After the death of Baelor, who only lived about 10 hours, Viserys declared Rhaenyra the rightful heir to the throne. She is a young woman at the start of the series, barely 14 years old. But Rhaenyra grows rapidly as House of the Dragon progresses and becomes an unstoppable force in her own right.
Older Rhaenyra is played by Emma D’Arcy, who had a leading role in 2020’s Truth Seekers. Nine generations separate Rhaenyra and Daenerys Targaryen: Rhaenyra is Daenerys’ tall, tall, tall, tall, tall, tall. great Grandmother.
View all photos
CNET
Here are 39 photos from the Vikings’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 11.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, carrying the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 44-21 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Game 1 for both teams.
The game was never in doubt after the first few minutes, with Mahomes separating the Cardinals defense with his usual array of good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes at Texas Tech and now manages the Cardinals.
The student put on quite a show for his mentor: The 2018 MVP threw three touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three drives.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his 30th career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had two touchdown passes.
Kansas City passed Arizona for 488 yards to 282. Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes.
The assault began hastily.
ARIZONA CARDINALS 2022-2023 NFL SCHEDULE
Kansas City took a 7-0 lead on the first practice, capping an 11-play, 75-yard walk with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce. The Chiefs advanced 14-0 later in the first on crafty play from Mahomes, who threw a sneaky shovel pass to Edwards-Helaire for the 3-yard score.
The Chiefs led 23-7 at halftime after Harrison Butker, who missed part of the first half with a left ankle injury, netted a 54-yard field goal with two seconds remaining. in the second quarter.
Kansas City — bidding to win the AFC title game for a fifth straight season — had a 37-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.
It was a rocky start for Arizona, which also suffered an abrupt end through 2021. The Cardinals have lost six of seven games since last season, including the playoffs.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was playing his first game since being rewarded with a five-year, $230.5 million contract in the offseason. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, though much of that production came when the Chiefs were already in control of the game.
The Cardinals entered Week 1 missing some of their best players. Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the NFL’s drug policy. Star defensive lineman JJ Watt was out with a calf injury.
KANSAS CITY CHIEF 2022-2023 NFL SCHEDULE
SAFETY SHOT
Butker left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, so the Chiefs turned to safety Justin Reid to handle the job.
In fact, he did well.
Reid made 1 of 2 attempts on extra runs and also kicked off behind the end zone for a touchdown. Safety was prepared for his role as an emergency kicker: he scored an extra point in a pre-season game.
Butker returned at the end of the second quarter.
READY TO GO
Mahomes made touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three drives of the season. He is the second quarterback to do this since at least 1991. The other was Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in 2011.
INJURIES
Chiefs: RG Trey Smith (ankle) left the game in the first half and did not return. … CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) left the game in the second half.
Cardinals: Arizona came into the game in a rocky formation, especially since it’s the first week of the season. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), OL Justin Pugh (neck) and Watt were all out of action due to injury.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
NEXT
Chiefs: Host the Chargers on Thursday night.
Cardinals: travel to face the Raiders next Sunday.
Fox
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed