Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the New York Jets – The Denver Post

The Ravens overcame a slow offensive start to beat the New York Jets in their season opener on Sunday. Their defense forced a pair of turnovers and kept the heat on Jets quarterback Joe Flacco all afternoon, giving Lamar Jackson time to dial in his vision down for a trio of touchdown strikes.

Here are five things we learned from their 24-9 win:

If we expect a big rebound from the Ravens, their first game offered mixed signals.

The final score told us the expected story; the Ravens hit the road for their season opener and never felt any real danger against the perennially clumsy New York Jets. They gave their former franchise quarterback, Joe Flacco, a miserable reunion marked by hard knocks and extreme greed on third down. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes in his first game since limping off the field in Week 14 last season.

Sounds pretty good, huh?

Well, yes and no.

The Ravens were back to their old defensive tricks under new coordinator Mike Macdonald, covering receivers and creating turnovers with their deep, versatile secondary and building pressure without relying on all-out blitzes.

In attack, they spent the first half looking like they had never played together, which wasn’t far from the truth given the new faces in some places and the injuries that still got in the way. key players such as left tackle Ronnie Stanley and running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Their running game never got going, they lost Stanley’s backup, tackle Ja’Wuan James, a torn Achilles tendon, and several playmakers they rely on suffered uneven days .

“Yeah, we’re just picking up the pace of things,” Jackson acknowledged.

Against a sharper opponent, they could have gone to halftime with a touchdown instead of coming back by the same margin.

To be fair, we saw tattered games around the NFL on opening weekend; witnessed the exchange of special teams jinks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he doesn’t know what to expect from his team after using almost none of their starters in preseason, and he wouldn’t could have been surprised that the machine spat on its way to victory.

The thing is, we don’t know much more about the Ravens than before the first snap on Sunday. They are yet to get past their 2021 injury woes, and the offense is largely a work in progress. They will claim victory after losing their last six of 2021, but it may be a while before we can claim to know this team.

Everything the Ravens didn’t do on defense in 2021, they did against the Jets.

The Ravens let running back Michael Carter get the upper hand for 19 yards on the Jets’ first offensive play. But they quickly responded by locking down the Jets’ receivers on third down, allowing defensive tackle Calais Campbell to reach Flacco and force the intentional grounding.

That set the tone for an afternoon controlled by Macdonald’s defence. The front seven, led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, tackle Michael Pierce and outside linebacker Justin Houston, played as well as at any time last season. The Ravens stayed with Flacco from the first quarter through the fourth, and they didn’t need a big game from projected star Odafe Oweh to do so. Macdonald blitzed, but not always when the Jets thought he would.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, reunited with his former position coach, Macdonald, played with the free spirit and aggressive spirit that made him a 2020 first-round pick, finishing with eight tackles and three hits from the quarterback.

We saw several combinations in secondary school. Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Fuller started on the outside, but Macdonald also paired Brandon Stephens and Fuller (who injured his knee in the fourth quarter), with Humphrey in the slot. He used three sets of safety with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams deep and Chuck Clark closer to the line of scrimmage.

Williams had a team-high 12 tackles and one interception in his Ravens debut. Stephens produced a pair of pass breakups. Clark forced a fumble. Humphrey pointed out Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton about his lockdown coverage on CBS Sports coverage of the game.

The Jets, playing without starting left tackle Duane Brown and relying on an immobile replacement in Flacco, gave Macdonald’s defense an ideal warm-up for Week 1. The Ravens will soon face tougher tests. But it was a reassuring effort for those who thought they would overcome the difficulties of 2021.

A lukewarm start left us with questions about the direction of the Ravens’ offense.

The Ravens averaged a paltry 3.7 yards per play in the first half and converted on just two of seven third downs, with few of their 2022 breakout candidates immune to that offensive lethargy.

Future No. 1 receiver Rashod Bateman dropped the ball on a potential third conversion. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, the preseason sensation, couldn’t complete any of the four passes Jackson threw at him, the second being a catch ball that could have kept a drive alive.

With JK Dobbins inactive, the Ravens started recent signing Kenyan Drake at running back, but they couldn’t create room for him early in the game, largely due to missed blocks around the edges. They had 11 rushing yards at halftime, their worst half rushing in the Jackson era.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams manhandled center Tyler Linderbaum and fended off Jackson’s third attempt on the Ravens’ first trip to the red zone. They settled for a field goal from Justin Tucker, a poor gain after Williams’ interception put them on the New York 13-yard line to start. When they struggled in the second half last year, Harbaugh explained that they didn’t complete enough runs in the end zone. So he must have felt offended by this wasted opportunity.

The Ravens finally did enough to convincingly beat the Jets, with Jackson showing his vision for the field on a pair of touchdown strikes to Devin Duvernay and a bomb to Bateman in the third quarter. Duvernay has long said he would take advantage of downfield targets given the chance, and he showed tremendous combat on the first touchdown. Maybe he really can be a productive starter against Bateman, showcasing the vertical speed and dependable hands that got the Ravens so excited when they drafted him in the third round from Texas.

“What a game,” Harbaugh said of Duvernay. “He came up with games when we needed games, and he made them.”

He was also pleased with Jackson’s performance after the wider football world spent the last few days talking about the extension the Ravens and their quarterback missed. “He played a patient, veteran quarterback game,” Harbaugh said. “He was in control, he did a great job with the line, he managed the time very well.”

Either way, the Ravens won’t get away with such a sloppy start in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, the same team that sent them into an offensive slump last season with relentless blitzing.

A season-ending injury to Ja’Wuan James put the Ravens in a dilemma with their tackle depth.

The Ravens never found a satisfactory solution last year after learning that Stanley would be unable to give them a healthy season by protecting Jackson’s blind side. They are still waiting for Stanley, who started training last week, but James, an above-average starting tackle before injuries derailed his career, was meant to be their insurance policy.

He went pretty well stuck early on against the Jets, until the bad luck that had kept him from being a full-time player since 2018 struck again. James didn’t get up after planting his left foot the wrong way in the second quarter, and he was sent off, never to return. The Ravens knew they couldn’t rely on James’ health when they signed him at a bargain before last season, but he did everything they asked of him this year, moving to the left side unknown to cover Stanley’s continued absence. It was a cruel twist, to say the least.

Patrick Mekari, the Ravens’ super-utility lineman, stepped in competently, and he’s a good enough pass blocker to hold the fort until Stanley plays. But they are out of tackle room, with rookie Daniel Faalele, who was inactive on Sunday, serving as the main reserve.

We’ve said all offseason that the Ravens couldn’t unlock the best version of their offense without Stanley protecting Jackson on the left side. Fans are understandably skeptical considering Stanley has missed 29 of the team’s last 30 games. Although he looks in good shape, we won’t know until he’s there against the legitimate NFL passers. With James sidelined, the Ravens can’t stand to wait any longer.

Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike looked like classic post-hype contestants.

We’ve spent much of the summer of 2021 hearing how the game has slowed down for Queen, how Madubuike has shown the speed of a fearsome inside playmaker. All that wetting appetite for breakout second seasons, and it never really happened for either player. So we stopped talking too much about them. We’ve been following the rules of what you’ve been doing for me lately from the hype cycle.

A game against the Jets doesn’t erase the spotty track record of these 2020 draft picks, but they did play pretty well, didn’t they?

Madubuike crashed into the backfield on each of the Jets’ first two possessions, chased a screen, and finished with five tackles. Campbell said he could be an All-Pro if he strings together games like this.

Queen, meanwhile, has reverted to being the disruptive blitzer he was in the best moments of his rookie season. Macdonald trusted him to stay in third downs, and he produced. He may never fit the classic image of a strong middle linebacker, but those players aren’t as essential now as they were in earlier eras. If he can be the high-profile playmaker he was against the Jets, the Ravens will take him.

