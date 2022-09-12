News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the New York Jets
The Ravens overcame a sluggish offensive start to beat the New York Jets in their season opener on Sunday. Their defense forced a pair of turnovers and kept the heat on Jets quarterback Joe Flacco all afternoon, giving Lamar Jackson time to dial in his downfield vision for a trio of touchdown strikes.
Here are five things we learned from their 24-9 victory:
If we’re expecting a big rebound from the Ravens, their opener offered mixed signals.
The final score told us the expected story; the Ravens hit the road for their season opener and never felt any real peril against the eternally bumbling New York Jets. They treated their former franchise quarterback, Joe Flacco, to a miserable reunion marked by bone-rattling hits and extreme stinginess on third down. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes in his first game action since he hobbled off the field in Week 14 last season.
Sounds pretty good, huh?
Well, yes and no.
The Ravens were back to their old defensive tricks under new coordinator Mike Macdonald, blanketing receivers and creating turnovers with their deep, versatile secondary and creating pressure without relying on all-out blitzes.
On offense, they spent the first half looking like they’d never played together, which was not far from the truth given the fresh faces at some spots and the injuries still hampering key players such as left tackle Ronnie Stanley and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Their running game never did kick in, they lost Stanley’s backup, tackle Ja’Wuan James, to a torn Achilles tendon, and several playmakers they’re counting on suffered through uneven days.
“Yes, we’re just getting back in the swing of things,” Jackson acknowledged.
Against a sharper opponent, they could have gone to halftime down a touchdown instead of up by the same margin.
To be fair, we saw ragged play around the NFL on opening weekend; witness the exchange of special teams high jinks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he did not know what to expect from his team after he used almost none of his starters in the preseason, and he could not have been surprised that the machine sputtered on its road to victory.
The point is that we don’t know a lot more about the Ravens than we did before the first snap Sunday. They have yet to outrun their 2021 injury woes, and the offense is very much a work in progress. They’ll take the win after they lost their last six of 2021, but it might be a while before we can claim to know this team.
All the things the Ravens didn’t do on defense in 2021, they did against the Jets.
The Ravens let running back Michael Carter get to the edge for 19 yards on the Jets’ first offensive play. But they quickly responded by locking up the Jets’ receivers on third down, allowing defensive tackle Calais Campbell to reach Flacco and force intentional grounding.
This set the tone for an afternoon controlled by Macdonald’s defense. The front seven, led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, nose tackle Michael Pierce and outside linebacker Justin Houston, played as well as it did at any point last season. The Ravens stayed in Flacco’s face from the first quarter to the fourth, and they did not need a big game from projected breakout star Odafe Oweh to do it. Macdonald blitzed, just not always when the Jets thought he might.
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, reunited with his former position coach, Macdonald, played with the free mind and aggressive spirit that made him a first-round pick in 2020, finishing with eight tackles and three quarterback hits.
We saw several combinations in the secondary. Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Fuller started on the outside, but Macdonald also paired Brandon Stephens and Fuller (who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter), with Humphrey in the slot. He used three-safety sets with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams deep and Chuck Clark closer to the line of scrimmage.
Williams made a team-high 12 tackles and an interception in his Ravens debut. Stephens produced a pair of pass breakups. Clark forced a fumble. Humphrey made Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton take notice of his lockdown coverage on CBS Sports’ game coverage.
The Jets, playing without starting left tackle Duane Brown and relying on an immobile backup in Flacco, offered Macdonald’s defense an ideal Week 1 warmup. The Ravens will soon face sterner tests. But this was a reassuring effort for those who believed they would move past the struggles of 2021.
A tepid start left us with questions about where the Ravens’ offense is headed.
The Ravens averaged a paltry 3.7 yards per play in the first half and converted on just two of seven third downs, with few of their 2022 breakout candidates immune to this offensive lethargy.
Would-be No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman dropped the ball on a potential third-down conversion. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, the sensation of the preseason, could not haul in any of the four passes Jackson threw to him, with the second a catchable ball that could have kept a drive alive.
With J.K. Dobbins inactive, the Ravens started recent signee Kenyan Drake at running back, but they could not create room for him early in the game, largely due to missed blocks on the edges. They had 11 yards on the ground at halftime, their worst rushing half of the Jackson era.
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams manhandled center Tyler Linderbaum and batted down Jackson’s third-down attempt on the Ravens’ first trip to the red zone. They settled for a Justin Tucker field goal, a poor payoff after Williams’ interception put them on the New York 13-yard line to start. When they struggled in the second half last year, Harbaugh talked about how they did not finish enough drives in the end zone. So he had to feel vexed by this squandered opportunity.
The Ravens ultimately did enough to beat the Jets convincingly, with Jackson showing off his downfield vision on a pair of touchdown strikes to Devin Duvernay and a bomb to Bateman in the third quarter. Duvernay has long said he would take advantage of downfield targets if given the chance, and he showed terrific fight on the first touchdown catch. Perhaps he really can be a productive starter opposite Bateman, showcasing the vertical speed and reliable hands that had the Ravens so excited when they drafted him in the third round out of Texas.
“What a game,” Harbaugh said of Duvernay. “He came up with plays when we needed plays made, and he made them.”
He was also pleased with Jackson’s performance after the wider football world had spent the last few days talking about the extension the Ravens and their quarterback did not reach. “He played a patient, veteran quarterback game,” Harbaugh said. “He was in control of everything, he did a great job with the line, he handled the clock really well.”
Regardless, the Ravens won’t get away with such a sloppy start in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, the very team that sent them into an offensive tailspin last season with unrelenting blitzes.
A season-ending injury to Ja’Wuan James put the Ravens back in a quandary with their tackle depth.
The Ravens never found a satisfactory solution last year after they learned Stanley would be unable to give them a healthy season protecting Jackson’s blind side. They’re still waiting on Stanley, who started practicing last week, but James, an above-average starting tackle before injuries derailed his career, was supposed to be their insurance policy.
He pass blocked fairly well in the early going against the Jets, until the rotten luck that had kept him from being a full-time player since 2018 struck again. James did not get up after planting his left foot the wrong way in the second quarter, and he was carted off, never to return. The Ravens knew they could not count on James’ health when they signed him at a bargain price before last season, but he had done everything they asked of him this year, switching to the unfamiliar left side to cover for Stanley’s continued absence. This was a cruel twist, to say the least.
Patrick Mekari, the Ravens’ super-utility lineman, stepped in capably, and he’s a good enough pass blocker to hold the fort until Stanley plays. But they’re back to having no wiggle room at tackle, with rookie Daniel Faalele, who was inactive Sunday, serving as their chief reserve.
We said all offseason that the Ravens could not unlock the best version of their offense without Stanley protecting Jackson on the left side. Fans are understandably skeptical given that Stanley has missed 29 of the team’s last 30 games. Though he appears in good shape, we won’t know until he’s out there against legitimate NFL pass rushers. With James sidelined, the Ravens cannot stand to wait much longer.
Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike looked like classic post-hype breakout candidates.
We spent so much of summer 2021 hearing how the game had slowed down for Queen, how Madubuike flashed the quickness of a fearsome interior playmaker. All that appetite wetting for sophomore breakout seasons, and then it never quite happened for either player. So we stopped talking about them so much. We followed the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately rules of the hype cycle.
One game against the Jets does not wipe away the uneven track records of these 2020 draft picks, but they sure played pretty well, didn’t they?
Madubuike crashed into the backfield on each of the Jets’ first two possessions, chased down a screen and finished with five tackles. Campbell said he could be an All-Pro if he strings together games like this.
Queen, meanwhile, returned to being the disruptive blitzer he was in the best moments of his rookie season. Macdonald trusted him to stay in on third downs, and he produced. He might never fit the classic image of a stout middle linebacker, but such players aren’t as essential now as they were in previous eras. If he can be the wide-ranging playmaker he was against the Jets, the Ravens will take it.
Long Lines Welcome Historic ‘Bros’ Premier to Castro Theater
Several cars stuck in California mudslide: officials
A landslide in California resulted in several vehicles getting stuck in mud and flowing debris, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the mudslide to help about 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud would have pushed vehicles onto the road.
The landslide occurred near Pine Canyon Road between Shaffer Road and Blaisdell Road, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wrote in the tweet.
According to the department, units arrived at the scene around 7:40 p.m. to help clear vehicles unable to escape the mudslide and debris.
CALIFORNIA HEAT WAVE SHARP BY STORM AS AIR QUALITY DEGRADES DUE TO FOREST FIRE
Some people were rescued by ground firefighters and others were transported to safety by Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters, according to LAFD.
The Red Cross and Public Works have been notified.
Southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road and other roads in the area were closed due to the landslide.
The incident was still active, according to firefighters.
PLANE CRASHES IN SAN DIEGO BAY, CALIFORNIA
So far, police and firefighters have not said if anyone was injured in the mudslide.
Former Coppin State basketball star Larry Yarbray Sr. dies in bicycle crash
DOVER, Delaware — Larry Yarbray Sr., a former Coppin State University basketball player who holds the Baltimore school’s career record for assists, died Saturday in a bicycle crash in Delaware, police say and the principal of a charter school that employed him. . He was 51 years old.
Yarbray was riding in a group of cyclists along a road near Dover, Delaware, on Sunday when he lost control of his bike, swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and crashed been hit, according to Delaware State Police.
An ambulance took Yarbray to the hospital, where he died, police said. The 23-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured.
Yarbray was Coppin State’s starting point guard when the men’s basketball team made its first-ever appearance in an NCAA tournament in 1990. His 622 career assists are a school record.
He had served as head basketball coach at Delaware County Community College in Media, Pennsylvania for the past five seasons.
The Chester, Pennsylvania resident founded a cycling club called Chester Cycling, the Delaware News Journal reported.
Yarbray also worked as a college dean at Chester Community Charter School in his hometown, according to David Clark Jr., the school’s CEO. Clark said he has known Yarbray for 27 years.
“Everyone loved Larry,” Clark told The Associated Press. “He was good with the teachers. He was good with the students. He was good with the parents.
Du Opens Portal For Ug Admissions, New Academic Session Set To Begin November 1
The results of CUET are expected to be announced on September 15. At a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university would likely start the new academic session on November 1.
Delhi University on Monday launched the common undergraduate admissions seat allocation system for the 2022-23 academic year, with the vice-chancellor saying the new academic session is expected to start on November 1.
This marks the long-awaited start of the admission process into the University of Delhi. This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The results of CUET are expected to be announced on September 15. At a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university would likely start the new academic session on November 1.
“Today we are launching the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal for undergraduate programs. This is the first time we have accepted admission through CUET,” he said.
The portal will remain open until Oct. 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate program, Singh said. To apply, applicants will need to visit the DU admissions website and register by clicking on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programs.
They will need to fill in all the basic details, upload note sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the entry fee. Admission through CSAS will occur in three phases: CSAS-2022 Application Form Submission, Program Selection and Preference Filling, Place Assignment, and Admission. The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place after the results are announced.
A candidate will have to select the programs in which he wishes to be admitted. They will be required to confirm the program-specific CUET-UG Merit Rating for all selected programs. In the third phase, a merit list will be released by Delhi University and based on this, the seats will be awarded.
The public have the chance to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
LONDON (AP) — In a first official statement since the Queen’s death, her grandson Prince Harry hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unshakeable grace and dignity.”
The personal statement, posted on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website on Monday, said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as as Commander-in-Chief, until the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.
Harry stepped down as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago. On Saturday, he and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine to meet mourners outside Windsor Castle.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.
LONDON (AP) — The first members of the public will have the chance to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday when the monarch’s coffin lies in repose at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
The start of the working week is another day steeped in the historical pageantry and pomp that follows the death of a British sovereign.
King Charles III will start the day by addressing lawmakers at Parliament in London before flying to Scotland.
Thousands of people lined the streets and roadsides on Sunday as the oak coffin was carried from the late Queen’s beloved summer retreat to Balmoral Castle, where she died on Thursday, in Edinburgh.
The new King, accompanied by his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it is slowly transported from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral, where the Crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin before a service of prayer and reflection on the life and 70-year reign of the widely cherished monarch.
The Queen’s coffin will rest at the cathedral for 24 hours, giving members of the public a chance to parade and pay their respects. On Tuesday he will be flown to London where the coffin will be displayed in the Palace of Parliament from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on September 19.
Authorities have already issued rules and guidelines for people wishing to pay their respects in London, with a long queue expected.
After visiting Scotland, Charles is embarking on a tour of the other nations that make up the UK – he visits Northern Ireland’s capital Belfast on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.
Facing the nation: Patta, Markarova, Lumumba
