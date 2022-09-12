Connect with us

Flashing their potential on offense and defense, Ravens open season with 24-9 win vs. Jets

Flashing Their Potential On Offense And Defense, Ravens Open Season With 24-9 Win Vs. Jets
Season openers can reveal a lot about a team, or not much at all. Narrow the sample size down to the first half of Week 1, and the findings get even more exaggerated, a test case of sample size variance. In the Ravens’ case Sunday, the first two quarters of a a 24-9 win over the New York Jets seemed to be realizing every worst fear about their offense and every high hope for their defense.

Lamar Jackson was playing like a quarterback bracing himself against the weight of the NFL’s most scrutinized contract situation, and his teammates were playing like he could do it all himself. There were errant passes and dropped passes. There were missed reads and missed blocks. The offense was as dreary as the slate gray sky looming over MetLife Stadium.

The Ravens’ saving grace was a defense that looked more like the units that have held up the franchise, more like the talented group that was envisioned when last season started. The line got after quarterback Joe Flacco. The linebackers flowed from side to side. The secondary was making plays and toying with the Jets’ offense.

By the time Jackson and Flacco embraced near midfield late Sunday afternoon, the Ravens’ comfortable win well in hand, the Week 1 narratives had mellowed out some. The offense had shown an uncommon burst in a breakaway third quarter. The defense had faltered here and there. There were injuries to evaluate and film to study, but at least there was a win to savor, the Ravens’ first since Nov. 28. Even if it was against the Jets.

“I feel like it was just us feeling it out out there,” said Jackson, who missed the final four-plus games of last season with a bone bruise in his ankle, coinciding with the Ravens’ six-game losing streak, and sat out the preseason along with many of the team’s starters. “Yes, we’re just getting back into the swing of things. We played better, we came out better in the second half and started putting points on the board.”

The Ravens’ rainy opener felt in many ways like a sideshow to Jackson’s recently suspended contract negotiations. He awoke Sunday to headlines splashed on every NFL pregame show about the king’s ransom he had passed on and how, in the final year of his rookie contract, he was willing to bet that he could earn more.

After finishing 17-for-30 for 213 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, along with six carries for 17 yards, Jackson was asked whether he’d turned down a contract extension worth $250 million, as ESPN reported. “Guaranteed?” he asked, referring to his desire for a deal similar to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s.

“No, there’s no truth to that,” Jackson said. He later told ESPN that he turned down an extension offer with about $160 million to $180 million fully guaranteed.

In the third quarter, Jackson looked worth every dollar the Ravens have offered him. His first half had been rather forgettable: 10-for-16 for 83 yards and a touchdown, just one carry for 4 yards. The Ravens, still missing starting running back J.K. Dobbins and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, entered halftime with just 11 rushing yards on seven attempts, their lowest yardage with Jackson as starter.

In one eight-minute stretch, however, Jackson transformed into the quarterback who has made season openers his personal playgrounds. On third-and-10 from the Jets’ 17-yard line, Jackson hung patiently in the pocket until wide receiver Devin Duvernay crossed his line of sight. The two had connected in the second quarter on a 25-yard touchdown, Duvernay winning a jump ball around the goal line to extend the Ravens’ lead to 10-3.

Duvernay’s second touchdown was much easier: a 17-yard score he snagged over the middle of the end zone to give the Ravens a 17-3 lead. Duvernay finished with four catches, matching his career high, for a career-high 54 yards.

“Not surprised,” coach John Harbaugh said of Duvernay, who entered the season with two career touchdown catches. “This guy, he’s done so many things for us that really doesn’t always show up in the stat book, but he’s made big plays for us in the past. He works so hard; he’s been doing it in camp every single day. So I don’t think any of the players are surprised, [nor the] coaches. We’re just happy to see it happen in a game.”

Jackson’s dagger came five minutes later. It required some good fortune, which was not always overflowing Sunday. In between losing starting left tackle Ja’Wuan James to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury and later losing starting cornerback Kyle Fuller to a knee injury of unknown severity, the Ravens watched running back Mike Davis lose the ball on a third-quarter, open-field carry.

Somehow, amid a wave of Jets defenders, Davis fell on what he’d dropped. The next play sent Jets fans streaming to the exits. Jackson’s 55-yard bomb hit Rashod Bateman in stride, and the second-year wide receiver stared into the stadium’s lower bowl of seats, packed with purple, as the team’s sideline exploded.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, it was Jackson’s third deep touchdown pass (20-plus air yards) of the game, a career high. The ball also traveled 58.5 yards downfield, the second-most air yards on a completion of his career.

“Lamar played outstanding,” Harbaugh said. “He played a patient, veteran quarterback game. He was in control of everything, he did a great job with the line, he handled the clock really well. … He got the guys in the right spots, and then he was poised in the pocket, held the ball, protected the ball, found guys open, moved when he had to, made a couple plays with his legs when he had to here and there. He played a really veteran, winning-quarterback type of a game.”

Asked whether he’d seen any clues Jackson was stressed by the pregame scrutiny, rookie center Tyler Linderbaum chuckled. “No,” he said. “I think we were about beating the Jets.”

If the offense can marry that level of production — in the third quarter, it averaged 8.8 yards per play, compared to 3.5 yards otherwise — with a defense that reintroduced itself to Flacco with a sneer Sunday, the Ravens’ path back to the playoffs will ease considerably.

In coordinator Mike Macdonald’s play-calling debut, the Ravens didn’t have many opening-day jitters. Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike beat Pro Bowl left guard Laken Tomlinson twice on the Jets’ first drive for quarterback pressures. Marcus Williams had an interception in the first quarter. Fellow safety Chuck Clark forced a fumble the Ravens recovered in the fourth. Outside linebacker Justin Houston and defensive lineman Calais Campbell had two of the defense’s three sacks, powering an unrelenting pass rush.

The Jets outgained the Ravens 378-274 but were less efficient on a per-play basis and didn’t convert a third down until midway through the fourth quarter. Flacco, starting for the injured Zach Wilson, finished 37-for-59 for 307 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

But just as the offense was better than it let on early, the defense left room for improvement ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Miami Dolphins and their arsenal of weapons. There were missed tackles and penalties that wiped out two sacks. There was the occasional blown coverage. A surprisingly leaky run defense (17 carries for 83 yards) opened the door for the Jets’ only first-half score.

Afterward, standing at the lectern, Duvernay and Madubuike leaned on well-worn cliches to explain the win’s significance. After the first week of an 18-week regular season, the classics took on renewed meaning: They’ll take things a day at a time. They’ll not worry about the critics. They’ll control what they can control.

This early in September, their season can go a lot of ways.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get to the ultimate goal,” Houston said. “The goal is the ring. And to get there, we’ve got to play way better than what we played today.”

Week 2

[email protected]

Next Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Former MLB pitcher who retired to become a New York area police officer dies in a car crash on his way to the 9/11 memorial

Former Mlb Pitcher Who Retired To Become A New York Area Police Officer Dies In A Car Crash On His Way To The 9/11 Memorial
Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York-area police officer, was killed in a car crash on his way to work at the 9/11 memorial in Manhattan. He was 37 years old.

Varvaro’s former team, the Atlanta Braves, disclosed the pitcher’s death in a statement Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played six major league seasons, four of which were with Atlanta,” the Braves said.

This undated photo provided by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey shows police officer Anthony Varvaro
(Port Authority of New York and New Jersey via AP)

“He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.

“He was on his way to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of the activities of September 11, 2001 when he was involved in a car accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

NFL FANS STREAM THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AHEAD OF JETS-RAVENS GAME AS 9/11 MEMORIES PLAY AROUND THE LEAGUE

Atlanta Braves Relief Pitcher Anthony Varvaro Delivers In The Sixth Inning Of A Baseball Game Against The Los Angeles Angels On June 15, 2014 In Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014 in Atlanta.
(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

St. John’s University coach Mike Hampton said he was “at a loss for words” after learning of Varvar’s death. Varvaro, of Staten Island, played for St. John’s before turning pro.

“Not only was he everything you could want in a baseball player, he was everything you could want in a person,” Hampton said. “My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.”

Port Authority officials also released a statement.

“On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center – including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department – ​​our grief only worsens today with the death of Officer Varvaro,” the statement read. .

Anthony Varvaro #46 Of The Boston Red Sox Looks On During The Game Against The New York Yankees At Yankee Stadium On Saturday April 11, 2015 In The Bronx Borough Of New York.

Anthony Varvaro #46 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Saturday April 11, 2015 in the Bronx borough of New York.
(Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images)

Varvaro played in the majors from 2010 to 2015. He spent time for the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox with the Braves. He made 166 appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sportswriter for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to [email protected]

Justin Fields' Slip 'N Slide celebration — 'a snapshot moment' — caps the Chicago Bears' wild, wet comeback win

Justin Fields' Slip 'N Slide Celebration — 'A Snapshot Moment' — Caps The Chicago Bears' Wild, Wet Comeback Win
Just before the final play of the Chicago Bears’ 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Justin Fields heard a teammate make the suggestion.

He’s not sure who said it, maybe an offensive lineman. But the Bears quarterback immediately agreed.

“Oh yeah, everybody’s got to do it,” Fields told his teammates.

So after Fields took the snap from center Sam Mustipher and kneeled down to run out the clock, he popped back up, tossed the ball behind him and raced 20 yards to the Soldier Field end zone. With left tackle Braxton Jones and tight end Cole Kmet on his tail, Fields dived headfirst across the rain-soaked grass, spreading his arms wide in a Superman pose, a giant smile under his helmet, a spray of water shooting out from underneath him.

The Slip ‘N Slide celebration was the perfect topper to a wildly wet, come-from-behind victory in which the Bears scored 19 second-half points to upset the 49ers, who last season made it to the NFC championship game.

“That was a snapshot moment,” Fields said.

It was one of a few highlights for Fields, who helped spark the rally after a first half in which the offense had 68 net offensive yards and Fields had a 2.8 passer rating.

“Rough sledding in the first half,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “We were trying to find our way. And then we found our way going into the two-minute drive (at the end of the first half). They really picked up the pace from there.”

Fields led three straight second-half touchdown drives and finished with 121 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception, an 85.7 rating and 28 rushing yards.

The turning point came late in the third quarter on a third-and-10 play and the 49ers holding a 10-0 lead.

Fields escaped a sack attempt from diving defensive tackle Arik Armstead and raced left away from defensive end Charles Omenihu. As Fields looked up, wide receiver Dante Pettis was wide open on the right side of the field. Fields lofted a pass to make it easy to catch.

“Just ran a deep route over the middle,” Pettis said. “I was supposed to sit there in the zone, and I broke back out because there was nobody there, and I turned around and saw Justin running the other way. I looked around and there was nobody by me. … All of the sudden I see him set up the throw to me, and I was like, ‘All right, let’s go.’

“The ball felt like it was in the air forever. I was just waiting there, caught it basically like a punt and just took off.”

Pettis had 16.2 yards of separation from the nearest defender when he caught it, according to NFL NextGen stats, the third most on a touchdown pass over the last three NFL seasons.

Pettis raced 30 yards to the end zone, getting help from wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown’s block for a 51-yard touchdown.

“That was the play that changed the momentum of the whole game,” Fields said. “Once that play happened, that started everything else.”

With some help from two 49ers penalties, the Bears offense found a rhythm on the next drive to set up Fields’ 18-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown.

St. Brown said the play was designed to go to fullback Khari Blasingame, but Fields found St. Brown streaking into the end zone between two defenders.

Fields stayed patient with a pass rusher barreling toward him and threw the pass in stride to St. Brown, who whipped the football at the wall behind the end zone to celebrate the Bears taking a 13-10 lead.

“I felt the defenders coming down soft and then saw EQ,” Fields said. “He took a good angle with that safety right there, and I just hit him for the touchdown. And of course the O-line did a great job protecting on that play. So proud of those guys.”

The Bears capitalized on Eddie Jackson’s interception with a 21-yard touchdown drive on their next series, capped by running back Khalil Herbert’s 3-yard score for the 19-10 result.

The wet field conditions were fun for the postgame celebration, but they did make life difficult for Fields, who commended Mustipher for how he handled the snaps.

Knowing Sunday was going to be rainy, Fields practiced wet ball drills with gloves earlier in the week and then wore them on game day. He tried a series without gloves but said it was safest to play with them. But still the rain had an impact.

“It’s just inconsistent,” Fields said. “So some throws you have full control and then some throws the ground is so wet that you don’t have as much grip. So it just differs every play.”

There were some rough moments in the first half, including when 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga jumped in front of Fields’ pass intended for Darnell Mooney in the first quarter. But Fields said he was pleased that “the team as a whole just fought through adversity the whole game.”

In particular, the comeback was a boost for the offense, which has been scrutinized outside Halas Hall for months for whether there is enough talent surrounding Fields.

St. Brown said the Bears haven’t bought into that talk.

“We’ve been training our whole lives for this,” St. Brown said. “This is our profession. It’s our job to make plays and catch the ball. Wherever the doubt comes from, it doesn’t bother us. We know what we can do.

“I knew we were resilient as a team. In the media there were a lot of doubters going in. But we knew what we had to do. We knew we were going to win the game. It’s not a surprise to us at all.”

Port Authority cop and ex-MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro killed in wrong-way crash en route to Manhattan’s 9/11 ceremony

Port Authority Cop And Ex-Mlb Pitcher Anthony Varvaro Killed In Wrong-Way Crash En Route To Manhattan’s 9/11 Ceremony
A former Major League pitcher turned Port Authority cop was killed by a wrong-way driver on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday while on his way to Manhattan’s 9/11 ceremony.

The married father of four was killed as he traveled to work on the Port Authority’s WTC ceremonial detail to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks, according to the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association.

The head-on collision took place on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Holland Tunnel.

“The Port Authority PBA is shocked and saddened by the death,” the organization’s President Frank Conti said in a statement.

“Police Officer Anthony Varvaro will always be honored and never forgotten,” he added. “Anthony’s wife and four children will remain in our hearts and will forever be a part of the PAPD Family.”

Prior to becoming an officer, Varvaro was a relief pitcher for six seasons in the majors, four of them with the Atlanta Braves. He also pitched for the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro,” the Braves said on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

Varvaro voluntarily left pro ball after 166 MLB appearances over six seasons, according to American Police Beat. He reportedly called the change “a difficult decision with no regrets.”

During his new career, Varvaro remained involved in baseball, serving as president of Sailor’s Snug Harbor Little League on Staten Island.

“The Snug Harbor LL community is deeply saddened by the loss of Anthony,” the group posted on social media. “Not only was Anthony the president, he was a tremendous person. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Varvaro played baseball in high school and while studying criminal justice at St. John’s University in Queens.

His death left St. John’s head baseball coach Mike Hampton “at a loss for words.”

“Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player; he was everything you could want in a person,” said Hampton, who was an assistant coach at St. John’s during all three of Varvaro’s seasons there.

Varvaro reportedly began training at the Port Authority Police Academy in June 2016 — just two days after pitching in his final game. His first assignment was at the World Trade Center Command.

“It is like being in the bullpen, getting that call to get ready, you’re going in,” he told American Police Beat in March. “When you are called upon you need to be ready, without question.”

“The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro,” the Port Authority said in a statement. “Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service.”

With News Wire Services

Antigua and Barbuda to vote on whether to remove British monarch as head of state, PM says

Antigua And Barbuda To Vote On Whether To Remove British Monarch As Head Of State, Pm Says
The former British colony gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1981 but is one of 14 countries besides the United Kingdom where the British monarch is the head of state. It is also part of the Commonwealth, a 56-member organization made up mostly of former British territories.

After confirming King Charles III as King of Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday, Prime Minister Gaston Browne told ITV News he plans to hold a referendum on whether the country will become a republic within next three years.

“It is a matter that must be put to a referendum for the people to decide,” he said, adding that it was not “to represent any form of disrespect towards the monarch. This is not an act of hostility, nor any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy.”

He explained that it would be “a final step in completing the circle of independence to become a truly sovereign nation”.

Questions were raised in March about the monarchy’s continued role in the region after the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, visited three Commonwealth realms – Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas – on a trip to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70th birthday. years on the throne.

Prince William Says He Respects Any Country's Decision To Become A Republic
The trip was beset with problems, where the Jamaican Prime Minister told them the country was “moving forward” and would achieve its “true ambition” to be “independent”.

Last year, Barbados severed its last imperial ties with Britain by declaring itself a republic.

The Barbados decision marked the first time in nearly three decades that a kingdom has chosen to depose the British monarch as head of state. The last nation to do so was Mauritius in 1992. Like that country, Barbados is still part of the Commonwealth.

CNN’s Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report.

Ballsy Brian Daboll call, Saquon Barkley, missed Titans FG lift Giants in Week 1 stunner

Ballsy Brian Daboll Call, Saquon Barkley, Missed Titans Fg Lift Giants In Week 1 Stunner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brian Daboll went for it. Saquon Barkley got it. Randy Bullock missed it. And the Giants upset the Tennessee Titans in stunning fashion, 21-20, at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

A Daniel Jones touchdown pass to tight end Chris Myarick narrowed the deficit to 20-19 with 1:06 to play in the fourth quarter. Then Daboll went for two and the lead in his NFL head coaching debut, rather than calling for an extra point to tie the game.

Barkley took a shovel pass from Jones, then bounced and barreled into the end zone for the lead, with rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu playing a major role as a blocker—as he did all day. The Giants led 21-20.

Ryan Tannehill promptly drove the Titans’ offense into field goal range, helped by three Giants penalties. But kicker Randy Bullock pulled a 47-yard field goal wide left at the buzzer, and Daboll’s Giants spilled onto the field in celebration.

This was the Giants’ first Week 1 win since 2016, the last time they made the playoffs. They beat last year’s AFC No. 1 seed to get it.

Barkley racked up a ridiculous 194 yards from scrimmage, plus a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and the biggest two points of the day.

The game felt like it had been lost earlier, when Jones coughed up an unthinkable end zone interception to Titans safety Amani Hooker with 8:50 remaining in the fourth quarter on a third-down pass intended for a covered Barkley.

A muffed punt by Titans rookie Kyle Philips, recovered by Giants safety Jason Pinnock, had gifted the underdog visitors a chance to tie with 10:28 left in the fourth quarter while trailing, 20-13.

Don Martindale’s determined defense had kept Daboll’s team in the game despite a 13-0 deficit at halftime. A 13-point third quarter flurry by Jones, Barkley and Sterling Shepard had tied the game.

But they were still within reach after Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard’s second touchdown reception of the game with 2:54 left in the third quarter, and after Jones’ pick—his second turnover of the day.

And Daboll’s gutsy decision, with Mike Kafka sending in the play call, made the difference.

The Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in their home opener next Sunday.

The energy of Sunday’s game changed drastically early in the third quarter, when the Giants scored 13 points in a span of two minutes and 28 seconds to tie it up. They trailed, 13-0, with the ball on their own 10-yard line.

Then Barkley burst up the left sideline for a 68-yard run, and capped the drive off with a 5-yard TD run off the left side. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and left guard Josh Ezeudu plowed open a hole on the TD for a 13-6 deficit with 11:16 remaining in the third.

A bad snap robbed the Giants of an extra point. But they tied the game on their very next drive.

Jones hit Shepard for a 65-yard bomb TD pass up the left sideline over the head of young Titans corner Kristian Fulton. Shepard broke a tackle after making the catch to burst into the end zone.

A Graham Gano extra point tied the game at 13 apiece with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Tannehill responded to drive the Titans 75 yards in nine plays, though, and hit Hilliard sprinting past inside linebacker Tae Crowder for a 23-yard TD.

Tennessee led 13-0 at halftime behind a 7-yard TD pass from Tannehill to Hilliard and two Randy Bullock field goals. The Giants offense didn’t snap the ball on Tennessee’s side of the field all half.

Jones was sacked four times in the first half on the offense’s first four drives. The most costly was a strip sack by Titans terror Jeffrey Simmons. Bud Dupree recovered the fumble at the Giants’ 42-yard line in the early second quarter.

Simmons beat rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu badly and also escaped a help attempt by center Jon Feliciano to get to Jones.

The Giants committed three holding penalties in the first half—two on offense (tight end Chris Myarick, right guard Mark Glowinski) and one on defense (corner Darnay Holmes). They also had a delay of game on offense.

There was some confusion with some play calls on the offense early as Daboll substituted lots of wide receivers in and out.

Edge Jihad Ward and the Giants’ run defense wasn’t bad in the first half against Henry (12 carries, 56 yards), and they forced a late second quarter punt by Tennessee to keep the Giants in the game going to half.

But Tannehill hit on explosive pass plays of 31, 22 and 20 yards in the first half alone. And he exploited the Giants’ inside linebackers in particular, a position weakened by the recent release of Blake Martinez.

Austin Calitro was beaten on Hilliard’s touchdown on the Titans’ first drive. Tennessee had the advantage of a short field due to a 46-yard Philips punt return after an opening-game Giants 3-and-out. And Crowder was burnt on Hilliard’s 31-yard gain to set up a Bullock field goal in the early second quarter.

