From a former convent to rooms to let, schools are desperate to find affordable accommodation for staff
Whiten is one of the lucky ones who got help getting affordable housing, but she feels for those who are not so lucky.
“It’s sad to live the way we are because of inflation,” Whiten said. “And everything is going up except your salary. Your salary isn’t going up, so it’s like, ‘how am I going to keep surviving?’”
In a 2020 survey, the National Education Association found that 16% of educators are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, up from 12% before the Covid-19 pandemic.
The association stresses the need for bigger salary increases, in addition to more affordable housing options and other benefits.
The community intensifies
Residents of an affluent Silicon Valley suburb in California are responding to their local school district’s call for help by offering empty rooms in their homes for rent.
In late August, the Milpitas Unified School District near San Jose sent out a notice asking community members to step in if they “have a room to rent in your home and would like to share the housing opportunity with our educators. of the Milpitas Unified School District.”
School officials told CNN that on Tuesday, 66 residents of the town of about 75,000 people offered spare rooms or houses for rent to school staff.
The school district said it lost seven teachers since the last school year “due to the cost of living in Santa Clara County and the (San Francisco) Bay Area.” Those educators moved to more affordable communities, according to the school district.
“There were months where I worried about whether I could pay the rent this month?” Whiten said.
Three years ago, his life changed dramatically. Whiten was informed that her application for a new housing complex, Norwood Learning Village, had been approved. The affordable housing development was a joint venture between the Los Angeles School District and TSA Housing.
“A lot of people are almost in disbelief because of not just the price they’re getting the unit for, but also the quality of the accommodation here,” said Sam Chang, director of Norwood Learning Village and husband of a teacher. .
Whiten, a single mother with multiple sclerosis, now lives in a three-bedroom apartment with her two children. She pays around $1,300 a month, far less than the average $3,000 a month for a similarly sized apartment in the same neighborhood. Perhaps most gratifying for Whiten is that she can spend more time with her family, as her commute from two hours one way to just 25 minutes.
“Living where I am, paying what I pay…it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing,” Whiten said.
The demand for these affordable apartments is booming. Norwood Learning Village has just 29 units in total, but Chang says nearly 600 people are on a waiting list hoping one will open. More than half of them, he said, work for the Los Angeles school system.
“The need is really great,” he said.
Some teachers earn too much to qualify for support
This puts these teachers and those with slightly higher incomes in a difficult middle ground, doing too much to qualify for affordable housing and not enough, many teachers say, to cover comfortable and convenient housing.
Whiten said most qualified people are, like her, a teaching assistant. Or they work as a bus driver, cafeteria worker or janitor. She worries that teachers are being unfairly charged.
“The cost of living is so expensive there, even with a teacher’s salary, if they’re single like me, they won’t be able to afford to live here,” she said.
CNN's Kathryn Jaeger contributed to this report.
Cnn
ASK IRA: Can Heat emulate Dolphins speed?
Q: Ira, I know Erik Spoelstra was at Dolphins camp. Can he get the Heat to use their speed like the Dolphins did against the Patriots? – Bernard.
A: I’m not sure the Heat have a Tyreek Hill or even a Jaylen Waddle. But they do have players able to play at pace in their own ways, be it Kyle Lowry’s hit-ahead passes that often go to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo breaking out with the ball after a rebound, Caleb Martin attacking the open floor, or Tyler Herro attacking from the wings. Typically the Heat talk about playing fast during the preseason, attempt to open seasons doing so, and then, invariably, the turnovers go up and the pace goes down. I would say the Heat’s ultimate goal would be to play an attacking game with their roster, but not necessarily at Tyreek-level speed.
Q: Ira, if Tyler Herro ends up making the starting five after training camp do you think Victor Oladipo can sort of take Tyler’s old spot as the sixth man, with an immediate spark of offense along with maybe some added defense this year? – Brian, Wellington.
A: He would need to. Erik Spoelstra long has been about piecing together a rotation that sets up the Heat for more than the opening jump. And a quality sixth man is part of that mix. That could be why Tyler Herro remains in a reserve role. But if Tyler does crack the starting lineup, then the opening would be there for Victor Oladipo to emerge as the spark off the bench. From there, Spoelstra can work toward his closing lineup.
Q: Why haven’t the Heat filled their final camp roster spot? – Ted.
A: Just because you are allowed to invite up to 20 players to training camp doesn’t mean you have to. The Heat often have gone to camp with fewer than the NBA maximum. But based on how the process works to funnel players to your G League affiliate, it is possible that eventually more than 20 total players pass through camp during the preseason at one time or another. Still, the 14-man standard roster basically was finalized (barring a trade) when Udonis Haslem announced his return for a 20th season.
()
No “caricatures”, we had to “find the truth in these characters”
Actor John James, who played President Joe Biden in the film my hunter sonsaid on Wednesday’s edition of Monica Crowley’s self-titled podcast that her portrayal was a search for “truth” in her character grounded in a commitment not to perform “a bad impersonation” of the president.
James said partisan political concerns prevented Hollywood figures and companies from accepting the script of my hunter son.
“What’s amazing is the script,” James said in a joint interview with actor Robert Davi, who directed My hunter son. Hollywood would have hailed the story as “incredible” and “unbelievable,” he said, “if it weren’t for the Bidens.”
James and Davi expressed their joint commitment to good faith portrayal of the film’s characters, including Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.
“I’ve always humanized my characters,” Davi said. “I didn’t want to demonize any of the characters in the script.”
James remarked: “[Robert Davi] said he wasn’t going to caricature anyone or make fun of anyone. That was exactly my approach when I started working on the role. I’m not going to do a poor imitation of Joe Biden. I have to find the truth in these characters, [and] in my character, Joe Biden.
Crowley asked James if he had faced political retaliation because of his portrayal of Joe Biden.
Listen below:
Monica Crowley asked, “Have you received any feedback from the Hollywood community?”
James replied, “I didn’t, and that’s one of the things I had to consider when I took on this role. Of course I had to, but it’s hard to be first, and what we’re doing here is we’re telling a story. It’s a film. This is art. Art is supposed to instill emotion.
He concluded, “Notice my words, there will be more Hunter Biden movies in the future of Hollywood. They can put their own twist on it. Am I therefore concerned? No. I hope they see me as an actor, not a political activist. I am an actor. I do, and if not, so be it.
#MySonHunter is out!
#MySonHunter is out!

The story the media doesn't want you to see, available to stream now! is the place to go. pic.twitter.com/4AT1736Eup
— Hunter of my son | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) September 7, 2022
my hunter son marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. my hunter son stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) like Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Movie Gosnell, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society, and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available NOW for streaming and download at MySonHunter.com. The trailer below has been viewed nearly 5 million times on social media.
Watch the trailer:
Breitbart News
Goldman’s (GS) Apple Card business has a surprising subprime problem
Weaker US borrowers are starting to miss payments and default on their loans, and it’s showing up in a surprising place: Goldman Sachs.
While competitors like Bank of America are enjoying repayment rates at or near record highs, Goldman’s loss rate on credit card loans hit 2.93% in the second quarter. It’s the worst among major U.S. card issuers and “well above subprime lenders,” according to a Sept. 6 memo from JPMorgan.
The profile of Goldman’s card customers actually resembles that of issuers known for their subprime offers. More than a quarter of Goldman’s card loans went to clients with FICO scores below 660, according to filings. This could expose the bank to greater losses if the economy slows, as many forecasters predict.
“People are losing their jobs and you’ve had inflation at its highest level in 40 years; this will have more impact on the subprime cohort because they’re living paycheck to paycheck,” Michael said. Taiano, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, in an interview. “With Goldman, the question will be, did they grow too quickly in a late cycle period?”
The dynamic comes at a sensitive time for CEO David Solomon. Under pressure to improve the bank’s stock price, Goldman’s losing consumer trades grabbed headlines and angered some investors and insiders. The investment bank began its foray into consumer finance in 2016 to diversify its traditional strengths from Wall Street trading and advisory businesses.
But it’s been a bumpy ride, marked by executive turnover and staff departures, missed production deadlines, confusion over branding, regulatory investigation and mounting losses.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon performs at Schimanski night club in Brooklyn, New York.
Trevor Hunnicut | Reuters
Solomon will likely face questions from directors about the consumer sector at a board meeting later this week, according to people with knowledge of the matter. There is internal dissent over who Solomon has chosen to lead key companies, and insiders hope he will put in place stronger managers, the people said. Some feel Solomon, who moonlights as a DJ on the international festival circuit, has been too outgoing, putting his own personal brand ahead of the bank’s, the people said.
A viral success
Goldman’s credit card business, anchored by the Apple Card since 2019, has been arguably the company’s biggest success to date in increasing the scale of retail lending. It’s the biggest contributor to the division’s 14 million customers and $16 billion in loan balances, a figure that Goldman says is expected to nearly double to $30 billion by 2024.
But mounting losses threaten to spoil that picture. Lenders consider bad debts to be “write-offs” after a customer hasn’t made payments for six months; Goldman’s net charge rate of 2.93% is double JPMorgan’s card industry rate of 1.47% and higher than Bank of America’s 1.60%, though it only represents a fraction of the size of these transmitters.
Goldman’s losses are also higher than those of Capital One, the largest subprime player among the big banks, which had a write-off rate of 2.26%.
“If there’s one thing Goldman is supposed to be good at, it’s its risk management,” said Jason Mikula, a former Goldman employee who is now an industry consultant. “So how do they have charge rates comparable to a subprime wallet?”
Apple Card
The main reason is that Goldman clients have been with the bank for less than two years on average, according to people familiar with the company.
Imputation rates tend to be highest in the first few years a user has a card; as Goldman’s client base ages and struggling users drop out, those losses should subside, the people said. The bank relies on third-party data providers to compare metrics with similar cards of the same vintage and is comfortable with its performance, the people said.
Other banks also tend to be more aggressive in seeking debt collection, which improves competitors’ net write-off numbers, the sources said.
But another factor is that Goldman’s biggest credit product, the Apple Card, caters to a wide swath of the country, including those with lower credit scores. Early in its rollout, some users were stunned to learn that they had been approved for the card despite having a verified credit history.
“Goldman has to play in a broader credit spectrum than other banks, that’s part of the problem,” said a former executive at the New York-based bank. “They don’t have a direct-to-consumer offer yet, and when you have the Apple Card and the GM Card, you’re looking at Americana.”
Spit distance
After the 2008 financial crisis caused by unruly lending, most banks turned to the wealthy, and competitors such as JPMorgan and Bank of America tend to focus on high-end borrowers. The exception among the big banks was Capital One, which focused more on subprime deals after buying HSBC’s US card business in 2011.
Capital One says 30% of its loans went to customers with FICO scores below 660, a band that contains near-prime and subprime users. This is a step away from the proportion of less than 660 Goldman customers, which was 28% in June.
Meanwhile, JPMorgan said 12% of its loans were issued to users with scores below 660, and Bank of America said 3.7% of loans were tied to FICO scores below 620.
After a period in which borrowers bolstered by pandemic stimulus checks have paid off their debts like never before, it’s the “new entrants” to the industry who are “showing a much faster weakening” of credit metrics, a wrote JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja last week.
“Goldman’s net credit card exchange rate has risen sharply over the past 3 quarters,” he wrote. This is happening “despite unemployment remaining very low at 3.7% in August, similar to 2019 levels.”
Assembly losses
This forced the bank to build up more reserves for potential future credit losses. The consumer sector is poised to lose $1.2 billion this year according to internal projections, Bloomberg reported in June. The “vast majority” of the bank’s consumer investment this year is tied to building up loan reserves, thanks in part to new regulations that require banks to preload their reserves against losses, Solomon told analysts in July.
That figure could get worse if a recession forces them to set aside more money for troubled loans, executives acknowledged.
The difficulties appear to confirm some of the skepticism Goldman faced when it beat established card players to win the Apple Card account in 2019. Rivals said the bank may struggle to achieve profitability on the card without costs.
“Credit cards are a tough business to break into,” said Taiano, director of Fitch Ratings. “Goldman already faces higher losses because its business portfolio is young. But when you make unemployment worse, you exacerbate that trend.”
cnbctv18-forexlive
‘Sophomore swagger’ helped Gunnar Henderson dominate Double-A. The majors could be next. – Denver Post
When the Orioles brought their top prospect to the majors, it wasn’t the first time they promoted Gunnar Henderson in a playoff push.
Last year, Henderson joined Double-A Bowie for the final week of the year to wrap up his first full season in professional baseball. He had his struggles, hitting in half of his plate appearances between the regular season and the playoffs, but homering in one playoff game. The latter hinted at what was to come. Henderson learned from the experience and dominated his 2022 Double-A comeback, beginning a rise that reached Baltimore to help the Orioles’ surprise playoff bid.
“Even though it was a year ago, you look at him physically and you see he looks like a man now,” said Orioles co-hitter coach Ryan Fuller, who was the batting coach of Bowie last season. “He looks like he belongs in the major leagues, where last year you said, ‘OK, maybe he needs another year in Triple-A. But seeing his development in less than a year is so impressive, and the confidence he has coming here, you kind of forget he’s only been here a few weeks right now.
Henderson’s turnaround at Double-A shows the benefits this time in the majors, even if Baltimore’s playoff chances dwindle, will have for him in 2023, when he’ll have a month of big league experience under his belt. .
At 20, Henderson hit .312 with an OPS of 1.025 back with Bowie this spring to earn promotion to Triple-A Norfolk. He attributed the success to his confidence in his ability to handle the level after already seeing him the previous year. Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias said he believes this type of experience can benefit a player.
“I’m a big proponent of tasting a bit of a level, getting your nose kicked, and then coming home for the winter and working out the things you would need to do to get back to that level, and then going back and repeating it and having a bit of what I would call, like, a sophomore swagger for you,” Elias said. “I think that’s an example, and he basically proved he shouldn’t be in Double-A with his play there this year.”
At a new branch, Henderson posted a .288 batting average with a .894 OPS with Norfolk. There he turned 21, hit for the cycle, played in the MLB All-Star Futures Game and became the game’s No. 1 prospect before a promotion to Baltimore, where he had his second batting career. . He’s hitting .293/.356/.439 in the majors and had a game-winning hit in one of the Orioles’ two wins this week.
” This experience [at Bowie] helped me a lot, being able to get into a push in the playoffs, especially the pro ball,” Henderson said. “It was my first experience in this area, and being able to do this and come here and get a sense of the mindset you need to be in and how to help the team to winning in any situation, I feel like that was a really big help.
Fuller noted how Henderson’s left-handed swing had become more fluid. They first worked together at the Orioles’ alternate training site after the pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, which was supposed to be Henderson’s first full campaign in pro ball after being the No. 2 pick. Baltimore round in 2019. At the alternate venue — also in Bowie — Henderson was a teenager pitted against the organization’s top pitching prospects and guns shuttling between camp and majors. Challenged as the youngest player there, he settled in and showed his potential.
Fuller described Henderson’s hand movement early in his career as “insistent”, but he was able to clean that up to produce a swing that stabilizes and stays in the strike zone, allowing Henderson to drive balls the other way even if he is late and shoots effectively if he is ahead.
“I’m just impressed, number one, how athletic he is,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “For that size, having that speed, that arm strength, the way his feet work, like, it’s all really impressive, and the speed of the bat was different from what I’ve seen in the past, the strength and the speed of the bat, the way he can really cover and just put really good swings out there. It feels like when he’s up there he has a chance to do some damage.
Adley Rutschman, who preceded Henderson not only in the 2019 draft but also as the Orioles’ and baseball’s top prospect, quickly impressed Hyde with his hitting quality, and Hyde said Henderson did the same. His looks at Henderson have come sparingly, largely at mini-camps and the occasional spring training game, but watching him daily for the past two weeks, Hyde has seen a similar approach, the same as Henderson showed in the minors.
“Honestly, you never know how that translates to the big leagues,” Hyde said. “Sometimes the moment can get a little too big for young players. They try to do a bit too much, and he’s very, very consistent, honestly. He puts good swings on strikes. He takes tight positions.
“For them who go through this [playoff atmosphere] this year, it’s going to be huge for them in the future. It will be fun to watch them grow.
Fuller can understand that this is his first year as a major league batting coach and he feels he’s learned a lot throughout the season. He thinks Henderson will have a lot to gain this month.
“Every day you learn how things are done, you gain confidence,” Fuller said. “When you look at Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, all those pitchers that you watch on TV when you were young, and now you’re competing against them – to know that you’re competing against them and you belong here, I think May it fuel confidence day in and day out. Even if you don’t succeed through them, it’s a learning and teaching tool for next year when you face them again. We’re really excited about Gunnar’s development .
What’s coming?
Last July, the Washington Nationals traveled to Camden Yards and were swept away by an Orioles team that eventually reached 110 losses, sparking a rebuild that had led to the trades of franchise cornerstones Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto. With the Orioles’ playoff hopes, the National League’s worst team can somewhat reciprocate. The teams’ two-game series that begins Tuesday represents one of Baltimore’s two remaining series against a team outside of the American League East and playoffs.
Even if the Orioles aren’t able to capitalize on their opportunity against the Nationals, they can make up for it over the weekend during their three-game visit to Toronto, where they will face a Blue Jays team they are trailing. by 5 1 /2 games for a joker place.
What was good?
Rutschman’s impact on both sides of the ball continues to be undeniable. At home plate, he cut .292/.370/542, the only regular Orioles to post an OPS above .762 for the week. Behind the plate, his absence was noticed, as often. In losing six of its last eight games, Baltimore went 0-for-3 when Rutschman didn’t start at receiver.
On the year, the Orioles are 42-26 with Rutschman as the starting catcher, which equates to a 100-game winning streak in a 162-game season. When not squatting for the first pitch of the game, Baltimore is 31-41 overall and 15-17 when considering only the games he has played on the roster.
What was not?
For the first time in a long time, there are plenty of options to choose from here, with an anemic attack, short starts after the rotation’s best streak of the year, Félix Bautista’s arm fatigue and a searing loss to 17-4 against Boston among them. But it all culminates in a homestand that represented an opportunity to make a push in the wildcard race, but instead widened the gap between the Orioles and the AL’s additional three playoff berths.
After winning the first two games against worst-case AL Oakland, Baltimore lost four ground games in the wildcard standings, largely losing three of four games to Toronto.
“Until they say we can’t do it, it doesn’t matter if we win, then yeah,” outfielder Cedric Mullins said of his belief the team can make the playoffs.
The Orioles can technically catch the Blue Jays with their six head-to-head matchups, but every loss to them or otherwise worsens their already weak odds.
At the farm
Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez made two starts this week for Bowie as he continued to develop in his return from a Grade 2 pulled rectus muscle. He threw 40 pitches in two innings Tuesday, up from nine since his first start with High-A Aberdeen, and rose to 56 while striking out seven in 2 2/3 innings on Sunday. On a five-day run, Rodriguez’s next start is set for Friday, although it’s unclear whether he’ll pitch for Bowie again or finally join Norfolk.
He’s on track to make three more starts before the Triple-A season ends, and at his current rate, that could be enough to stretch for at least 90 pitches. The Orioles could then decide to give him another start in the major league regular season, either to help the playoff push or to give him a taste of continuing next year.
()
denverpost sports
Heavy downpours cause flooding in northwest Chicago
CHICAGO (SCS) — So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area on Sunday that it overwhelmed sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding overpasses.
A viewer sent in a video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a Good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman stuck in her car. He pulled her out of a window and brought her to higher ground.
Fortunately, she was not injured.
At Melrose Park, the cars were stuck in deep, undrainable rainwater. A person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was so deep.
There was equally tricky driving, but no rescue, at the Foster and Winnemac overpasses in Ravenswood.
Dan Carlson tweeted photos of flooded and impassable areas.
Another video shows water gushing out of a drain outside Diversey Bowl on the northwest side, where flooding remained a big problem Sunday night.
There was massive flooding near Lawrence and Pulaski which left debris all over the ground, fallen trees and a cordoned off section.
It looked like a geyser spewing huge amounts of water onto the street. A car nearby appeared to be flooded.
“It feels like 20 to 30 feet of water,” Patel Kirankumar said.
A witness said around the same time in Bucktown that a tarp over a drain gave way and then more geyser-like water spouted into the air.
All the water had to go somewhere, and on the northwest side of town it was no different. Near Ravenswood, a homeowner was forced to clear eight inches of water from his home.
“We’ve got 8 inches of water here and that’s a nice thing to work with, especially on a Sunday for the Bears opener. I’d rather watch the Bears and take care of that cleanup,” Scott Surma said. .
As for the city of Chicago, CBS 2 contacted several agencies, including the city’s water department and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, to try to figure out what caused this and if there was anything the city could have done. to prevent.
We dug in, and it turned out that Sunday was a day of spill action, according to the Great Chicago Water Reclmation District. Hours before the onset of heavy rains, the agency asked users to minimize water use by refraining from doing laundry, washing dishes or showering.
It’s unclear if a tweet around 8am was related to the videos of water gushing from sewers recorded later that morning.
Grub5
IMD Alert : Red-orange alert of rain in 15 states till September 18, temperature will increase in these states, knw details
IMD Alert : Red-orange alert of rain in 15 states till September 18, temperature will increase in these states, knw details
Heavy rain has started again in many states across the country. Due to incessant rains, normal life has been disturbed. At the same time, IMD Alert has issued an alert of heavy rain in many states.
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain from West Bengal to Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The same low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has reached the Odisha coast and will remain so till the end of the week. Due to which a red orange alert has been issued for heavy rains in these states.
Along with this, continuous showers will continue in the state due to the animal wind system coming from the Arabian Sea. The same system is expected to move west and northwards till next week. Due to which rain will be seen in Gujarat and Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR. Apart from this, rain alert has also been issued in Karnataka, Kerala Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra Mumbai.
Rain in new delhi
The Meteorological Department has once again issued a rain warning in Delhi. In fact, light to moderate rain can be seen at many places today. In Delhi today, the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 while the maximum temperature is expected to be 35 degree Celsius on September 11. The drop in temperature will be recorded. Strong wind will blow. The effects of the weather system will be seen in these areas.
Rain in UP
A rain alert was issued in many areas of UP today. A warning of heavy rain has been issued in different parts. Yellow and orange alert of rain has been declared in East Uttar Pradesh. People’s problems are increasing due to the scorching heat in the surrounding districts including Lucknow.
On the other hand, rain alert was declared in the middle of the region with thunder and lightning in the surrounding areas including Lucknow. By September 16, the western regions of Uttar Pradesh may also see rain. In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in Bareilly, Pilibhit, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Faizabad, Amethi, Rae Bareilly. A yellow alert has been issued for this.
Heavy rain in bihar
Apart from this, the kindness of monsoon is being seen in many districts including the capital Patna. Patna Meteorological Center issued a rain alert for the next 7 days. Apart from this, scattered rain will be seen in some areas. Also, there will be relief from the heat. On September 12, there is a possibility of an increase in intensity in the Bay of West Bengal region. Widespread rain alert has been declared in many areas on September 11 and 12.
According to the scientists of the Meteorological Center, the Monsoon Trough is passing through the low pressure area formed in West Bengal via Jaisalmer Bhopal Gondia. Due to which moderate rain has been predicted in entire Bihar. At the same time, 3 districts in which heavy rains were issued. In this, apart from Bhagalpur Banka, an orange alert was issued for rain in Jehanabad, Gaya, Nawada. Along with this, a rain alert has also been issued in Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Khagaria, Munger, Jamui, Banka, Purnia, Katihar and Kishanganj.
Orange alert in Jharkhand
Due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, the period of heavy rains will start again in Jharkhand. Rain may have to wait in Uttar Pradesh, while a red orange alert of rain has been declared in many districts of Jharkhand. The sky has been cloudy since morning. Heavy rain has been predicted.
On the other hand, apart from Kolhan and Santhal Parganas of Jharkhand, rain will be seen in North East Jharkhand. Apart from this, till September 17, heavy rain has also been predicted in Koyalanchal. The monsoon line is moving from north to south on one side. On the other hand, the direct impact of cyclonic circulation is seen on Jharkhand.
Red alert of heavy rain in Odisha Bengal
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has increased the possibility of an active low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of North Andhra Pradesh and South Orissa. At the same time, a warning of heavy rain has been issued in Odisha and West Bengal.
A Red Orange Alert has been declared for heavy rain in West Bengal, Jharkhand till September 17. While issuing a warning of heavy rain in Odisha and West Bengal till September 17, people have been advised to remain alert. Fishermen have been prohibited from going to the sea coast.
Weather system
A Low Pressure Area lies over Andhra Pradesh/Odisha Coast and will likely maintain its position till the weekend. It will start entering the inland region from Monday.
Apart from this, westerly winds coming from the Arabian Sea will be connected to other systems. There will be widespread rain over Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gangetic-West Bengal during this period.
A low pressure area has become well marked over North-West Bay of Bengal and is set to intensify into a depression by Sunday morning.
On the other hand, another cyclonic circulation is extending up to the mid-troposphere level.
Rain alert in Uttarakhand Himachal
According to the Meteorological Department, an alert has been issued for today’s heavy rain in Uttarakhand. Apart from this, the problem of landslides etc. has also been expressed in many areas. In fact, due to the trough passing through Uttarakhand, these areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh may see heavy rains.
Red alert for heavy rain in Kerala Karnataka
Apart from this, there is a possibility of lightning with heavy rain and thundershowers in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry Karai, Andhra Pradesh Lena tomorrow. A red alert was issued for this. Along with this, an alert of heavy rain has also been issued in North Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe on Monday.
Showers in MP-CG
In May, rains will also start in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. After 2 days, there is a possibility of change of weather in these areas. Actually, due to the activation of three systems, the lines from the whole country will increase like central India. Due to which an alert of heavy rain and thundershower has been issued in these areas.
Temperature will increase in these states
Whereas many districts of Bihar including Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi and some areas of Uttar Pradesh will see a rise in temperature.
Rain in Mumbai Goa
At the same time, the Meteorological Department also issued an alert of heavy rain in Mumbai Goa Maharashtra. A yellow alert was issued for this. Along with this, there was a possibility of lightning with heavy rain and thundershowers at other places. Goa, including Madhya Maharashtra and Kokan, are also expected to receive heavy rains for the next 5 days.
Rain in eastern states
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely over Mumbai and its suburbs today. The northeastern part of India is also likely to receive heavy rains during the next three days. According to IMD, heavy rain and thundershower/lightning is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Tuesday. Heavy rain alert has been issued in these areas.
The post IMD Alert : Red-orange alert of rain in 15 states till September 18, temperature will increase in these states, knw details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
