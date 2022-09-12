News
From Paris to Madrid, UFC to La Liga, Brandon Moreno’s European journey takes his brand to the next level
MADRID – Brandon Moreno attended a VIP party on Friday September 2 at the Eiffel Tower. The invitation was made by Ari Emanuel, the CEO of UFC parent company Endeavour.
Overlooking the City of Light, the UFC interim flyweight champion and his manager, Jason House, chatted with Emanuel hours before UFC Paris. The conversation revolved around the UFC’s expansion plans in Latin America — including the upcoming UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City — and how Moreno, the promotion’s first Mexican-born champion, is factoring in.
“[Emanuel] was just very complimentary,” House told ESPN. “He’s very excited for the future, and we told him the same. We are very happy to be part of his process and to be a brick in the foundation.”
Moreno, born in Tijuana, is already the face of the UFC in Mexico and a cog in the future of the company in Latin America. UFC President Dana White last month called him “one of the biggest stars on the roster.”
But Moreno made the trip to Europe this summer to further expand his international profile. He traveled to Italy, Paris and Spain, where he was escorted to Valencia and Madrid by executives from LaLiga, the country’s legendary football league as part of a collaboration with the UFC.
“I understand that my market is in Mexico and the United States, right?” said Moreno. “But for me, it’s very special to go to a whole different country, to a place where I don’t expect anything. I don’t expect the guy to know my name or anything. But people know my name and ask for an autograph or whatever. It’s special too. The goal right now is to be more recognized around the world. I’m working right now.
It’s all part of the plan, House said. It started in March when Moreno traveled to UFC London to make a few media appearances.
“I really think our goal is to make Brandon a global star,” House said. “Not just a star in North America. But to grow our presence in those markets. Those are big markets that the UFC is growing in and we kind of want to be part of that growth. Make sure Brandon takes advantage of the opportunities that his success has presented itself.”
MORENO COVERED HIS mouth with his hands, almost intimidated. Enrique, the chef of the famous restaurant Casa Navarro in Valencia, presented his famous paella at the table, which overlooked the beach.
Across Moreno’s table for the Sunday afternoon meal was UFC featherweight prospect Ilia Topuria, who lives in Alicante, about two hours south of Valencia. After lunch, La Liga officials took the two fighters to Mestalla, the 99-year-old home stadium of Valencia CF football team. Moreno and Topuria spoke to teenagers from Valencia’s academy teams, then were given a tour of the vintage stadium by guide Melanie Gasulla.
Outside the home dressing room, Moreno and Topuria met players before the game and got to see the pitch, where they both joked with Valencia’s mascot, Super Bat. Topuria even anchored the character with a one-legged takedown for a laugh. Then they stayed for the game, a 5-1 win for Valencia over Getafe.
Both Moreno and Topuria were inundated with fan photo requests during their time at Mestalla. After the match, there were fans waiting outside the stadium who were told the players had already left. Fans said they were actually there to see Moreno and Topuria.
“They were asking for them,” said La Liga North American vice-president Nicolas Garcia Hemme. “They knew them. They saw them.”
When LaLiga and the UFC concocted the idea of collaborating – the belief is that there is a huge crossover audience among Hispanic Americans – Spanish league executives asked Moreno to come specifically.
“Brandon is amazing,” said Adrian Segovia, head of content and distribution for LaLiga North America. “He is an example of a family man. He becomes a legend for [the UFC]. He’s a winner. But he’s also a family man with all the concepts that people move towards. We think it’s really something that connects with the values of LaLiga.”
The experience was life-changing for Moreno, who grew up humble in Tijuana playing FIFA video games and working for his parents’ piñata business. A day later, Moreno was taken by train to Madrid to visit Cívitas Metropolitano, home of Atlético de Madrid of LaLiga. And on Wednesday, Moreno would travel with iconic club Real Madrid across the city.
“La Liga de España is crazy, man,” the 28-year-old Moreno said. “He has a lot of history and a lot of football culture. It was great.”
It’s the kind of opportunity Moreno is trying to capitalize on, however, in a bid to make a name for himself.
“Sitting on my couch is not the way to get more attention and more attention to my personal brand,” Moreno said. “I need to get out there and meet more people and more people. That’s why we’re here.”
THE CURRENT PLAN, House said, is for Moreno to fight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to then unify the UFC flyweight title. The fight will likely take place at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Figueiredo’s home country.
Moreno and Figueiredo have met three times before. The first fight, in December 2020, was a majority draw and one of the best fights of this year. Moreno won the rematch via submission in June 2021 to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. Figueiredo then got the better of Moreno at UFC 270 in January via a close unanimous decision to reclaim the belt.
At UFC 277 on July 30, Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France via third-round TKO to win the interim title, which was put on the line as Figueiredo had injuries to both hands. If and when Figueiredo and Moreno meet again, it will be the first time in UFC history that two fighters will meet four times.
“For Brandon and I, the word we always use is legacy,” House said. “I think right now we’re writing chapters of his legacy. And the fourth fight with Figueiredo, doing that quadrilogy is a really important part of that legacy. We’re really excited to win this one and cement the place. of Brandon as one of the greatest champions of all time in the flyweight division, then take on the promising challengers that are about to arise.”
After winning the title in 2021, Moreno went on an extensive media tour of Mexico, including a trip to meet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Moreno is loved in his home country, and House is confident his client could sell Caliente Stadium in Tijuana – more than 25,000 people – right now. It’s an MMA path that was first blazed by Cain Velasquez, the first Mexican American fighter to win the UFC heavyweight title and one of the best fighters to ever compete in this division.
Velasquez parted ways with the UFC in 2019 and was recently charged with attempted premeditated murder and multiple assault by firearm charges in March 2022.
“I think Cain opened a lot of doors for us,” House said. “I think we continued what Cain started. Cain obviously had a huge influence in Latin America, Mexico. I really think he created opportunities for us that we were able to take to the next level. And somebody one, hopefully, will come behind our tracks and leave it better.”
This is also one of Moreno’s goals. He wants to take Mexican and Latin American MMA to greater heights, but not just for himself, but also for the next generation of fighters. Moreno said he also talked about it with Emanuel.
“Obviously I’m doing this for me, to be the best and do something for my family,” Moreno said. “But at the same time, if I can do something for others, I will. I promise. Ari looks very happy, very excited about ideas for the future of Mexico and Latin America in general. .”
White has long said he wants a Mexican UFC star. “He has one now,” House said. And Moreno and his team do not intend to stop there. On September 5, Moreno spoke of his desire to fight in front of a crowded football stadium in Spain, such as Cívitas Metropolitano, a magnificent high-tech facility that can accommodate more than 68,000 people.
Not bad for a kid who had a modest upbringing in Tijuana.
“Sometimes I try not to think about it too much,” Moreno said. “I feel pressure every day. Man, starting with having to fight another guy, that’s pressure. Fighting in front of thousands of people, more pressure. And belts, more pressure. The media.
“But definitely, it’s very nice to think about how my job is doing in the world and to be recognized by people, the UFC, the fans. It’s nice.”
‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Miami Heat’s five greatest victories
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35 ” reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
Today, we start with the five greatest games in the team’s history.
1. June 18, 2013: Game 6 NBA Finals. Heat down three to the San Antonio Spurs, shot clock off, LeBron James wayward with a 3-point attempt from the left wing, Chris Bosh rebounds, and then . . . with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation — Bang! — a back-peddling 3-pointer from Ray Allen in the right corner. A victory in overtime follows, as does a Game 7 victory and the Heat’s second consecutive NBA championship.
2. June 13, 2006: Game 3 NBA Finals. Down 0-2 to the Dallas Mavericks in the best-of-seven series, the Heat find themselves trailing by 13 with 6:34 to play, well aware that, to this date, no team has overcome a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoffs series. That’s when Dwyane Wade says enough is enough. “I kept looking up at the score thinking, ‘I ain’t going out like this.’” He doesn’t, closing with 42 points. The Heat win that game and the next two, for the franchise’s first championship.
3. June 7, 2012: Game 6 Eastern Conference finals. Down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, the Heat face the daunting return to Boston after a four-point home loss . . . and James simply takes over. Forty-five points and 15 rebounds later, James nearly single handedly evens the series, with the Heat winning Game 7 at home and then the 2012 championship.
4. April 18, 2004: Game 1 Eastern Conference first round. So when exactly did the legend of Wade begin? With 1.3 seconds left in his playoff debut, when coach Stan Van Gundy turns to his rookie phenom, who drains the winning shot to give the Heat a 1-0 lead in the series they eventually would win in seven games. It is the Heat’s first playoff victory in four years.
5. May 18, 1997: Game 7 Eastern Conference semifinals. Torment against the New York Knicks would follow in ensuing years, but in Pat Riley’s first playoff series against his former team, one that leaves both rosters ravaged by suspensions at the end, Tim Hardaway steps up with 38 points to make the Heat just the sixth team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 playoff-series deficit.
Up next: The Heat’s five greatest moments, as the franchise turns 35.
()
Trump asks judge to block DOJ from viewing classified records seized at Mar-a-Lago
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a judge to continue to block the Justice Department from reviewing classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily barred the DOJ from viewing records seized when the FBI searched Trump’s home on Aug. 8 until a special master was able to review them. The DOJ challenged his order later that week.
In a Monday court filing that called the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump “unprecedented and flawed,” Trump’s attorneys said “there still remains disagreement as to the classification status of the documents.” “who bore classified markings. While Trump and his associates have claimed to the media that Trump, while president, declassified various documents, his attorneys have not made this claim explicitly.
The legal battle centers on the government’s investigation into how hundreds of pages of classified government documents continued to be stored at Mar-a-Lago, even after a Trump lawyer certified in June that he there were no more classified documents in the area. Cannon, a Trump appointee, granted Trump’s request for a special counsel last Monday and temporarily blocked the government from using the classified files in its investigation. Legal experts called his decision deeply flawed, and the Justice Department argued that barring the executive from reviewing classified executive records would cause “immediate and serious harm to the government and the public.” “.
Last week, the Justice Department informed the court that it would appeal its decision and also asked Cannon to suspend part of its decision regarding the classified documents, which means the government could move forward by acting on classified documents before a special master intervenes.
But Trump’s attorneys said such a stay “would presuppose the outcome, at least with respect to what he considers ‘classified documents,’” and wrote that “there is no indication that alleged “classified documents” have been leaked to anyone. The filing also says that under the Presidential Archives Act, the former president “has an absolute right of access to his presidential archives even if he doesn’t ‘own’ them.’ They called the dispute over Trump’s retention of at least 11,000 pages of government documents a ‘civil matter’ governed by the PRA.
The government, Trump’s team argued, was trying to block a “reasonable first step toward restoring order from chaos and increasing public confidence in the integrity of the process.” They said that unlike most criminal investigations, this investigation required public transparency at every step.
“As the Court correctly observed, a criminal investigation into this importation – an investigation of a former President of the United States by the administration of his political rival – requires heightened vigilance to ensure fairness, transparency and due process. maintenance of public confidence,” said the filing signed by attorney Christopher Kise read. “Given the importance of this investigation, the Court agrees with President Trump that it must be conducted in public view.”
Another Justice Department filing in the case is due Monday evening.
Now is the time for the Mets to pounce
Seven years of frustration are going to come down to a few weeks.
For the Mets to win their first division title since 2015, they’ll need to take care of some very doable business. That was once a horrifying ordeal, as both the 2007 and 2008 Mets can attest to. In each of those wasted years, the Mets held at least a three-game lead in the National League East on Sept. 12, with that lead famously sitting at seven games in ‘07.
Both of those teams ended up missing the playoffs entirely, something that the 2022 Mets won’t have to worry about, but the bad mojo that would come with losing the division ought to be a huge motivating factor in these final weeks of the regular season.
Thanks to some weekend help from the Seattle Mariners, who took two of three from Atlanta, the Mets have a 1.5-game edge in the NL East with roughly three and a half weeks left. With the Braves slightly reeling from the Seattle series — and still on the west coast, a place no eastern team wants to be this late in the season — the Mets have to strike. Atlanta has the luxury of an off day this week, while the Mets are in the midst of 13 games in 13 days, but the next seven days for the Mets could be their great separator if they rise to the occasion.
Even with the expanded playoffs that are in place for the first time, by this point of the MLB calendar there are still way too many teams that are fully out of the race. A lot of chatter surrounding those teams right now makes them sound like they have the upper hand, the ones with so much power to snatch and none to lose whatsoever.
Take the Chicago Cubs, the Mets’ dance partner for the next three games. The Cubs will start the series with a 58-82 record, 24.5 games from the top of their division and already eliminated from playoff contention. They also may be without catcher Willson Contreras, their best hitter by far, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Contreras would be eligible to come off the injured list on Tuesday, but with the Cubs in the position they are, there’s no reason to drop him back in the lineup for games that are essentially meaningless to them. Knowing that the remaining season is all about personal development, making their final season numbers a bit more stomachable and playing spoiler for the overachievers, the depleted Cubs can play loose and without any pressure.
On the other side, the Mets have to get themselves up for their fourth straight series against a team with no mathematical chance of getting to the postseason. As much as ball players love to say that every game is important and the opponents are still worthy of respect — the Mets have leaned on some variation of “they’re still big leaguers” when asked about their September schedule being supposedly easy — the undeniable fact is that these games don’t inspire nearly as much verve as ones against the Braves or Phillies would.
Luckily, the Mets will have a fired up Citi Field crowd to help raise the energy levels, but if they think that gearing up for the Cubs (and then four with the Pirates) is a challenge, they’re in for a real treat when they head to Oakland on the 23rd for a weekend set at the Coliseum in front of exclusively family, friends and A’s fans with severe Stockholm Syndrome.
That’s partially why these next seven games against Chicago and Pittsburgh are so vital. Any little micro-advantage can go a long way at this time of year. Getting to potentially feast on these two NL Central cellar dwellers at home while the Braves tangle with the Giants in San Francisco and then the Phillies at home could be a pivotal point of the pennant push. Even going from a 1.5-game lead to a three-game one is a huge win for the Mets. That’s also a very strong possibility given that the Mets won’t face any particularly tough starting pitching until they play Milwaukee on the 19th, while the Braves are scheduled to face Carlos Rodon and Aaron Nola this week.
Everybody can see, taste and smell the end of the road. The Mets can’t quite go on cruise control though, or even ease up on their pace ever so slightly, otherwise Atlanta could very well zoom past them. In looking at both team’s schedules, this is the miniature stretch where the Mets have to do some damage. Anything below a 5-2 record in this seven-game homestand qualifies as a disappointment, and even worse, could sink them into a harrowing wild card series rather than a first-round bye.
()
“Squid Game”, “Succession”, “Ted Lasso” in the running for the Emmy Awards – NBC Chicago
Emmy host Kenan Thompson and the show’s producers promise a feel-good event — a phrase that doesn’t apply to many of the top-nominated shows.
Top contenders for drama include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” the dark workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and ruthless family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the reigning champion, took a dark turn at storytelling.
But after several pandemic-limited seasons of awards, Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards — airing at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC and streaming on Peacock — will be big and celebratory, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said.
They actually take a page from last year’s scaled-down ceremony and its club-style table seating for the nominees.
“They had fun. They had a party. They celebrated each other,” Stewart said, recalling a comment actor Sophia Bush made at the end of the night: “Oh my God, I really had fun at the Emmys.”
Tables will again and again be reserved for nominees — and their “significant ones,” Stewart said — but there will be some 3,000 other guests traditionally seated in the temporarily reconfigured 7,000-seat Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
“When the nominees have a good time, it translates to the screen,” Hudlin said, citing the “passionate and touching” speeches delivered by the winners.
Thompson, the veteran “Saturday Night Live” cast member taking his first turn as Emmys host, said he wanted to enjoy the ceremony and make sure others did.
“It should be a night of appreciating art and creativity and releasing stress. I get it — it sucks to lose, and everyone is picking out outfits and trying to do the red carpet thing,” Thompson said. “But at the same time, it’s a great thing to be in the room on Emmys night, and I don’t want that to get lost in stress.”
He doesn’t expect anything that mirrors the Will Smith-Chris Rock showdown that cast a shadow over the Oscars earlier this year, Thompson said.
Although HBO’s “Succession,” which won Best Drama Series of 2020, and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” are considered favorites for Best Series honors, there’s the potential for surprises. Global sensation Netflix’s “Squid Game” would be the first non-English language drama series to win an Emmy.
On the comedy side, ABC’s acclaimed newcomer “Abbott Elementary” could become the first TV show to win Best Comedy since the network’s “Modern Family” in 2014. It’s also among the few contenders this year. , with “Squid Game”. to align a substantial number of color candidates.
At the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies held earlier this month, the mockumentary-style show about educators at an underfunded school in Philadelphia took home the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series Cast. “Succession” won the drama series casting award.
“The Crown,” last year’s big winner, was out of contention this time around because it missed the Emmys eligibility period. The dramatized tale of Queen Elizabeth’s reign and family life will return for its fifth season in November, as Britain mourns the loss of its longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday.
Chris Perkins and David Furones talk Miami Dolphins Tuesday at noon – The Denver Post
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk”, the Sun Sentinel’s new weekly dolphin video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s noon show, Dolphins writers will assess Tua Tagovailoa’s performance against the Patriots and Mike McDaniel’s Week 1 offense. They’ll also look at Sunday’s big game in Baltimore.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
latest news Skelton: Recalling Queen Elizabeth’s visit to California
Americans reject monarchism. It’s in our DNA. But Queen Elizabeth II was a monarch most Americans respected and admired. She had grace and courage – lifelong characteristics that were brilliantly displayed during an adventurous trip to California in 1983.
Her son and successor, King Charles III, shared his mother’s attribute of remaining calm and cool. And the then-prince showed it when he was greeted by “limits era” governor Jerry Brown at the state capitol in 1977.
The queen’s trip certainly did not go as she had planned. And the prince’s visit no doubt surprised him. But both were optimistic in their reserved royal ways and apparently enjoyed the experiments.
The queen fascinated me during this tour in California. She always has, since I was a teenager watching the 27-year-old’s coronation in all its glory and circumstance on our family’s first television, a 16-inch black and white.
Some 30 years later, President Reagan invited the Queen to visit her home state — and specifically her beloved mountaintop ranch just north of Santa Barbara.
She was serenaded by Frank Sinatra and Perry Como during a 20e Century Fox banquet, attended a state dinner hosted by Reagan at the De Young Museum in San Francisco, worshiped in a century-old rustic chapel in Yosemite Valley, and celebrated the 31st wedding anniversary with a private candlelit dinner aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia.
“There were toasts and I said, ‘I know I promised Nancy a lot when we got married, but how can I do better?
The queen’s entire 10-day trip had been planned around the president’s desire to show off his 688-acre Rancho del Cielo. The highlight was to be their riding horses around the hilly spread, as they had done on his previous visit to Windsor Castle. Horseback riding was a passion they shared.
But nature intervened. California has been bombarded by one of those decade-long winter storms that turn shallow streams into cascading torrents and wash away roads and bridges.
It had rained 4 inches with high winds at Reagan’s ranch in the previous 24 hours.
I rode in a press pool car behind the president’s four-wheel-drive Chevrolet Suburban on the narrow, winding 7.2-mile road from Refugio State Beach Park on Highway 101 to his 2,400-foot retreat from high. We crossed streams 2-3 feet deep. Rocks rolled in the raging waters. Downed tree branches were everywhere.
I thought that was crazy. But Reagan seemed oblivious.
In his autobiography, Reagan writes: “We waited at the ranch [the queen and Prince Philip] as they struggled for seven miles on a switchback road. In three places, the road was cut by streams and their limousines could not pass. Our people met them with four-wheel drive cars.
It was then that I particularly admired the courage of the queen. Most people – including me – would have said, “Forget it. Just take me back to the beach.
“She’s a real troupe and a good sportswoman…. She didn’t want to disappoint anyone,” said White House deputy chief of staff Mike Deaver, who accompanied the queen to California.
“They climbed the mountain,” Reagan wrote, “but when they got to our house it was so foggy that no one could see more than a few feet. I tried to explain how beautiful the place really was and apologized for the time.
“But the queen said, ‘Yes, if it was just sad, but it’s a adventure.’”
The trails were too muddy to ride safely.
They slipped into the Reagans’ 172-year-old five-room Spanish adobe cottage for a lunch of Mexican fare: enchiladas, chile rellenos, refried beans, tacos, rice and guacamole. And fresh fruit.
Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote that “lunch on a budget” was tantamount to President Franklin D. Roosevelt serving hot dogs and buns to the Queen’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, in 1939.
“She found the trip delicious and terribly exciting,” the Queen’s publicist said.
Three days later, Deaver escorted the Queen to Sacramento to meet for lunch with Governor George Deukmejian and legislative leaders.
Deaver, who had been a top aide when Reagan was governor, told me that he and the queen met in his old Capitol office.
“I could use a gin stain,” the queen said, according to Deaver. He used to keep a small bottle of gin in his desk at the back of a drawer. He reached into the drawer and, surprisingly, it was still there. He found a glass and poured a glass for the grateful queen.
Now it seems made up. But the queen loved her gin. And I never saw Deaver, a college fraternity brother, lie to me.
About five years earlier, Charles had been invited to the Capitol by Brown. The Governor took the Prince from the airport in his aging blue Plymouth. No limo fit for royalty.
The future king was treated to a wineless lunch of charcuterie, sourdough bread, California cheeses, fruits and nuts served with borrowed silverware. They drank ginger ale.
“That’s what I have for lunch anyway,” Brown told me last week.
Afterwards, the governor presented the prince with a brown bag containing a bean sprout sandwich. A widely published news photo showed Charles looking curiously into the bag.
“It was ‘the era of limits,’” recalls Brown.
“The prince was cool. He has a dry English sense of humor. He rolled with the beatings. Took it all in stride. That’s what he does.
Brown, a leader in the fight against climate change, noted that Charles spoke out on global warming.
“He won’t get much of a kingdom if it gets too bad,” Brown said. “There would be very devastating consequences for Britain.”
He would like Charles to “weigh in on environmental issues” as king. “That could be significant.”
But that doesn’t seem likely. As her mother always knew, the way to retain popular support for the monarchy is to keep politics quiet.
