FX Majors Weekly Outlook (September 12-16)
EVENTS TO COME :
Tuesday: US CPI
The past week has seen messy and varied price movements in major currency pairs. The USD appreciated at the beginning of the week, to fall again at the end of it. The main events were the US PMI Services ISM and some FedSpeak. The former surprised with an overall good looking report and the price paid component didn’t help much as it remained elevated, while the latter all but sealed a 75bps upside coming in the September meeting with more Fed members leaning towards the bigger move. In fact, the market now sees a 91% probability for a 75 basis point rise. The FOMC has been in blackout since last Saturday.
The only thing that can change that expectation is the US CPI report coming out this week on Tuesday. Nothing else will matter. The CPI M/M figure is expected to show a negative reading at -0.1%, which would be the first M/M decline in two years thanks to cooling energy prices. The Core M/M, however, should show an increase of 0.4%. CPI Y/Y is expected to decelerate to 8.1% and the core reading remains unchanged at 5.9%.
Needless to say, an overshoot should lead to risk aversion in the market with the USD supply, as the Fed may be even less inclined to suspend its tightening cycle early for fear of being wrong. Missing expectations should lead to a rally in risk and the USD under pressure, as the market could advance expectations of an earlier-than-expected break and subsequent cut cycle.
A CPI failure should also reassess market expectations for a 75 basis point rise at the September meeting and bring it to a 50/50 split or even a 50 basis point higher probability. This will make September’s FOMC rate decision very interesting, because if they follow the market consensus again, financial conditions could ease again and probably even faster than they would like, but if they want to show once and for all that they are not “kidding”, they could rise 75 basis points off consensus and trigger a sell-off in risk.
This article was written by Giuseppe Dellamotta.
This article was written by ForexLive at forexlive.com.
Daily horoscope for September 12, 2022
Lunar Alert: There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today until 9:30 PM PDT. The Moon is in Aries.
Happy Birthday Monday, September 12, 2022:
You are smart. You are a quick and accurate study when it comes to assessing a situation. You are also hardworking, generous and warm. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you. So take stock, recap, and get ready for a fresh start next year.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
It’s a powerful day for you and a great way to start your week. You might decide to be more discreet and enjoy your own solitude. If you spend time with others, your choice will be to seek out older or more serious people. Someone might have some advice for you today. Tonight: Avoid power struggles.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★
Solitude in beautiful surroundings will seduce you today as you feel the need for peace and quiet. It’s a good day for serious discussions with bosses, parents, and VIPs, especially about future plans and career options. It’s a fun time for you; however, today it is more serious. Tonight: Searching for the truth.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
You have a lot of energy to give to home and redecoration projects. You could also entertain this week. Today, a conversation with an older or more experienced person could benefit you. Maybe this person has some good advice for you. Tonight: Intense conversation.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Today you are high visibility, which means people are noticing you more than usual. Fortunately, you will make a strong impression on others because you seem conscientious, conservative, and dependable. People in authority will listen to you (and vice versa). Tonight: Be reasonable.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★★
It’s a good day to study, finish a writing project or a manuscript. You can also use your excellent powers of concentration to plan a trip, explore legal matters, or anything related to medicine and higher education. Tonight: avoid arguments.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★★
It’s a good day to tackle issues related to shared property, taxes, debts, and inheritances, as you’re in the right frame of mind to deal with routine and bureaucratic matters. Your powers of concentration are excellent; moreover, you will be patient and persevering. Its good. Tonight: Compulsive behavior.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★
A discussion with a partner or a close friend will be serious today. You will stick to the facts because you are in a sober state of mind. Whatever you do, you will do it with care and thoroughness, which is why today is a good day to work out the details of an agreement. Tonight: Seek peace.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★★★
It is a productive day for you because you are ready to work diligently and persevere in any task until it is completed. You will put duty before pleasure; moreover, you will be frugal and frugal in your decisions. You will be delighted with your achievements! Tonight: Don’t be pushy.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
It’s a good day for teaching young minds. Likewise, it is a good day to train them in sports or any other discipline that requires perfecting a technique. You might also improve your own technique in the arts or sports. You want to do something good. Tonight: listen.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★
A discussion with a parent or older family member will go well today, as all parties seem to be preoccupied with practical outcomes. You will not neglect the details. You will persevere in everything you undertake because you will be thrifty and meticulous. Tonight: Promoting Harmony.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★★
It’s a good day to study and learn something because you have the focus to do it. You don’t want to spend time chatting over the proverbial fence. Instead, you want to do something that gives practical results. Tonight: avoid arguments.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★★
When it comes to financial matters or purchases today, you will be frugal and practical because you are in a conservative frame of mind. This same mindset will help you find solutions on how to handle domestic affairs and problems at home. Tonight: don’t be obsessed.
BORN TODAY
Actress, singer Emmy Rossum (1986), actress, singer Jennifer Hudson (1981), actor Alfie Allen (1986)
Border agency chief condemns retweets of ‘offensive’ comments by former Trump adviser from official CBP account
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Saturday condemned several retweets from an official regional CBP Twitter account of “offensive” tweets made earlier in the day by a former top Trump administration adviser.
The official CBP Twitter account for the agency’s West Texas sector retweeted two posts from Stephen Miller, a former White House speechwriter and senior adviser under President Donald Trump. In one of the tweets, Miller wrote, “Violent criminals devastate our communities undisturbed while the immense power of the state is deployed against those whose only crime is dissent. The law has been transformed from a shield to protect the innocent into a sword to conquer them.
“Totally unacceptable and disappointing that a CBP Twitter account was used to distribute offensive and unauthorized content,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement. Tweeter. “We have removed the content and will deactivate the account. The Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate. This must not happen again.”
Although Miller didn’t elaborate on his remark about those ‘whose only crime is dissent,’ his tweet comes as the Justice Department has criminally charged scores of people for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack. 2021 against the US Capitol and ongoing investigations into efforts to undermine certification of the 2020 election.
In another tweet from Miller that was shared by the CBP regional office, he wrote, “The greatest power of the media is their ability to frame what is a serious national crisis (eg, ‘cops are racist’ summer 20) and what is not. Biden’s eradication of our border means we are no longer a Republic – he ended nearly 250 years of constitutional government. The media are silent.
CNN reported Saturday that Miller had been subpoenaed by the DOJ, a source said. The department is looking for information on the Save America PAC, alleged “fake voters” and communications between Miller and a long list of people. There has been no public evidence that Miller was involved in the fake voters’ plot.
CBP said in a separate statement that Miller’s tweets “do not reflect the values of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly, and secure immigration system.”
‘Disappointed’ healthcare and hospital workers brace for nurses’ strike on Monday
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota — About 15,000 nurses plan to strike in Minnesota on Monday in what could be the largest nurses’ strike in US history. Contract negotiations broke down over the weekend, prompting the three-day strike.
“I am disappointed,” said Methodist Hospital nurse Victoria Zeehandelaar.
Victoria Zeehandelaar plans to picket outside her workplace on Monday with her colleagues. Sixteen hospitals from seven health systems will be affected by the strike.
Paul Omodt, spokesman for the Twin Cities Hospital Group, which includes Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Fairview Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, said thousands of nurses across the country will work during the strike to keep hospitals open. and operate as close to normal as possible.
“We are starting with new people who have been and will be trained, we have to expect delays in our hospitals, we have to expect hiccups because that’s just the nature of the business every day,” Omodt said. .
Allina Health said patients will be contacted directly if their appointments change during the strike.
“While we are doing everything possible to minimize disruption to patient care, our hospitals continue to be full and we are preparing to make the necessary adjustments to ensure that we meet the emerging and ongoing needs of the community in terms of health care,” a spokesperson said. .
The Minnesota Nurses Association and the hospitals are at odds on a number of issues, from salaries to staffing and safety.
“What they are asking for, salary increases is not something hospitals can afford,” Omodt said.
Zeehandelaar said the economy is not the main problem to be solved.
“We are not on strike because of our salaries, we are on strike because we want to ensure that our patients receive the best quality care possible and the basis of this is appropriate staffing levels,” she said. declared.
Nurses from various health systems will begin the strike at 7 a.m. Monday morning. They will picket in front of hospitals until evening for the duration of the strike.
President of the Nurses Association of Minnesota Mary Turner spoke to WCCO on Sunday morning.
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans makes ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch against Cowboys
Tom Brady threw his first touchdown of the new season, and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a highlight-worthy moment.
Brady had multiple chances to throw his 625th career touchdown in the first half of the game, but Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons had other things on his mind with sacks on key third down situations. . Field goals were all the points Brady saw.
But he wasted no time in the third quarter on first and first, throwing a fade to Evans who had to flip his whole body and use his dependable hands to score the score.
With Cowboys corner Travon Diggs all the others, Evans reached out with his long arms and grabbed the ball, securing it to the ground and scoring six points on the scoreboard for the Bucs.
Evans is Tampa Bay’s top target again this season as he plays as a 9th grader with the Bucs. He’s had no less than 1,000 yards in all of his NFL seasons, and Brady has helped keep that streak alive for the past two seasons.
Brady also likes to find Evans in the end zone, as the 6-foot-5 wide has 13 and 14 touchdowns, respectively, over the past two seasons.
That touchdown made the game 19-3, as the contest’s other quarterback, Dak Prescott, couldn’t find rhythm in his own stadium.
It’s likely the first in a long line between Brady and Evans this season, but it’s sure to be one of those two rewatches when they study the game.
In the end, the Bucs picked up a 19-3 victory.
Ukrainian Armed Forces use Australian Bushmasters to advance to Oskil River Minister of Defense
KATERYNA TYSCHHENKO – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, 11:38 PM
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, said the Ukrainian Defense Forces used Australian Bushmaster armored vehicles to advance to the Oskil River and continue to liberate Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Reznikov on Twitter
Quotation: “Thanks to the Bushmasters, the Ukrainian army came to the Oskil River and continues[s] liberate Kharkiv [Oblast].”
Details: Reznikov wrote that Australian Bushmasters traveled halfway around the world, from Australia to Ukraine, in defense of freedom.
He thanked Richard Marles, Australian Defense Minister, and the Australian people, as well as Vasyl Miroshnichenko, Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia, for their support.
Reference: The Oskil river crosses the oblast of Kharkiv and in particular the city of Kupiansk, recently liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces.
Background:
Journalists are fighting on their own front line.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.
Time, appointments and where to watch in India
This year, HBO’s Succession tops the list with a total of 25 nominations while Jason Sudeikis’ star show “Ted Lasso” received 20 nominations.
The 74th Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on September 12, capping off an exciting year in television. This year, the event will be hosted by Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson. The awards ceremony will be held at its usual venue in Los Angeles after two years of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on September 12.
When and where to watch the Emmy Awards in India?
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live in India on September 13 at 5:30 a.m. (IST) on the OTT platform Lionsgate Play.
Complete list of candidates
Like previous editions, the event is expected to attract many superstars and stars from the American television industry. This year, popular nominees include Succession, Ted Lasso, Squid Games, Better Call Saul, and Euphoria, among others. HBO’s Succession tops the list this year with 25 nominations.
Fans are excited to see who will take home the top honors of the night and whether Zendaya could make history by becoming the youngest producer to win the Emmy Awards. Several fans were also disappointed not to find hit shows like ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘This Is Us’ in the nominations.
Most Popular Applications
drama series
You better call Saul
Euphoria
ozark
Breakup
squid game
stranger things
Succession
yellow jackets
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”.
Laura Linney, “Ozark”.
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellow Vests”.
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”.
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”.
Zendaya, ‘Euphoria’.
Comedy series
Primary Abbott.
Barry.
Calm your enthusiasm.
hacks.
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.
Only murders in the building.
Ted Lasso.
What we do in the shadows.
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”.
Bill Hader, “Barry”.
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”.
Steve Martin, “Only the Murders in the Building”.
Martin Short, “Only the Murders in the Building”.
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
