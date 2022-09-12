Here’s what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis after she dies

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims backfired when some called the 9/11-themed seafood menu offensive.

“My intention was to bring attention to this horrible day 21 years ago,” George White, manager of the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbor in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu. , reported ABC 7. “To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave their all that day.”

“I apologize to those I offended with the Sunday 9/11 seafood post,” the post added.

The Aquia Harbor Clubhouse, which is located about an hour from Washington, D.C., released the 9/11-themed seafood menu last week, which included meals titled “First Responder Flatbread”, “9 -11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect Crab Dip. The menu also included “Pentagon Pie” chocolate floss, a lime-flavored “Remember-tini” and a “Never Forget” sampler, OMCP reported. .

The menu has been removed, but screenshots of the menu remain on social media.

Some expressed shock at the menu theme.

“I’m just kind of shocked that someone, you know, is using this to get customers in, I guess? I don’t know,” Jackie Adams told Fox 5.

“It’s a moment of remembrance and reflection, and I don’t know if this menu described that type of situation,” added Jeff Gibson.

Others said they didn’t know why the menu was outraged.

“I just don’t see why people would want to call it disrespectful,” a person at a nearby grocery store, Chris Campbell, told Fox 5.

The menu was replaced with a “Seafood Sunday” menu, featuring football-themed meals, such as “Offense Oysters”, “Fumble Flounder”, and “Field Gold Flatbread”.

The restaurant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for further comment on Sunday.