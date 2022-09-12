News
Iga Swiatek surpasses Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open : NPR
Matt Rourke/AP
NEW YORK — As good as it has been this year, Iga Swiatek came to the US Open not knowing what to expect.
She complained that women use different, slightly lighter tennis balls than men at Flushing Meadows, where she had never made it past the fourth round. She was trying to get used to the noise and the distractions, the bustle of the Big Apple. And she came in just 4-4 since ending her 37-game winning streak in July.
None of that matters now. Solidifying her status as the new dominant figure in her sport by winning what is expected to be the final tournament of Serena Williams’ career, No. 1-ranked Swiatek outscored No. 5 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5 ) at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to win his first US Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall.
Swiatek’s lopsided victory improved his record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022, the two best in the WTA.
The 21-year-old Polish won the French Open for the second time in June and is the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two major titles in a single season.
Jabeur, a 28-year-old Tunisian, is the first African woman and the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final and was participating in her second in a row. But she is 0-2 at this point, being the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.
Didn’t help that sunny 85-degree Fahrenheit (29.4 Celsius) afternoon that Jabeur needed to face Swiatek, whose all-around excellence is only amplified when a trophy is available. Swiatek has won her last 10 finals – all in straight sets – and was excellent from the start on Saturday.
Jabeur didn’t face a single break point in her semi-final win over Caroline Garcia on Thursday, but she was broken right away when Swiatek laced a backhand cross on a short ball to cap off a rally. of 15 shots.
Eight minutes later, Swiatek had grabbed 12 of the first 14 points for a 3-0 advantage.
Using his heavy topspin forehand to take charge from the baseline early on, Swiatek dictated the tempo and point trajectory. She ran her opponent this way and that, never letting Jabeur use the kinds of tricks and variety she’s used to.
When Jabeur, who will move up to second in the standings on Monday, showed some of what she can do, Swiatek managed, more often than not, to stretch the points. She used her strong coverage of the pitch, backed by a soundtrack of squeaky sneakers as she dashed around, sometimes even slipping when arriving at a ball, as one does on red clay, her favorite surface.
When Jabeur missed a forehand slice early in the second set, she dropped her racquet to reflect her desperation. A few points later, she threw her racquet off balance and fell facedown. A running backhand shot from Swiatek on the next point made it 2-0 in that set. Swiatek raised a clenched fist and shouted, “Come on!”
Shortly after, Jabeur made things interesting, briefly. But only briefly.
She came to 4-all and, after finding herself on her back after an unbalanced backhand won a point in the next game, she stayed there, enjoying the moment, pumping her fists while lying on the floor.
Jabeur got three break chances in this match, each of which would have allowed him to serve for the set. She couldn’t cash in there, though, missing a groundstroke on each.
Then, at 6-5 in the set, Swiatek held his first championship point as Jabeur served. Just before the point started, Swiatek ran to the sideline to change racquets – an unusual choice at that time.
Swiatek then missed a backhand, and Jabeur pushed things to the tiebreaker and led it 5-4. But Swiatek took the last three points and quickly found herself on her back, a major champion again.
NPR News
News
Chicago Bears notes: A penalty for using a towel, rookie standouts — and what happened to the Bear Raid siren?
Officials called the penalty on rookie punter/holder Trenton Gill, but kicker Cairo Santos took the blame.
With the Chicago Bears setting up for a 47-yard field-goal attempt that would have given them their first points in the second quarter Sunday, Santos wanted to use Gill’s towel to pat down the grass where he was going to kick.
Santos didn’t know he was doing anything wrong when he stepped on the towel, and neither did Gill as he squatted to pat it. But officials issued a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Gill, pushing the Bears out of field-goal range. They went into halftime scoreless but went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 at Soldier Field.
“I honestly didn’t think I was doing anything wrong,” Santos said. “Now I know not to use that. It wasn’t to dry (the field) because it was raining. I didn’t expect it was going to dry the field. It was just to flatten the spot, and I didn’t want to do it with my foot in the water because I was just about to kick the ball.
“So I just did it with my hand and got called. So I just want to take responsibility. Trenton didn’t know.”
Referee Clay Martin told a pool reporter that Gill or Santos could have used the towel to wipe their hands but not alter the field.
“You cannot bring what we consider a foreign object — this was not a towel that would go on a uniform — out to alter the playing surface,” Martin said. “We felt that provided an unfair advantage, using the towel to wipe down the area where the ball was going to be placed.”
Santos, who missed two of three extra-point attempts in the second half, said he cleared snow from the field last year in Seattle, but he’s not sure if he used his hand or a towel.
Gill said he now knows to avoid such a mistake in the future.
“I’d never done it before, but I never played in a game where it’s been rain the whole time, a couple of inches on the field,” Gill said. “You saw at the end, there was about 2 inches of water on the field.”
Something different in the air
When the 49ers lined up for a third-and-2 play in the first quarter, Soldier Field sounded a bit different than it has in recent years.
The air-raid siren that was played on key defensive plays since 2018 was absent.
A Bears official said it wasn’t one person’s decision to ditch the siren, which became known as the Bear Raid siren. It was part of a slate of game-day operations changes the Bears implemented in 2022. The team also didn’t play it during the lone home preseason game.
The Bears debuted the siren in December 2018 during a 15-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which quarterback Jared Goff threw four interceptions. They kept it going the next week while clinching the NFC North title against the Green Bay Packers, and it became a staple.
The team even played it in 2020 when fans weren’t allowed at games in Chicago.
But on Sunday the Bears relied on music, other stadium noises and old-fashioned crowd noise to cheer on the defense as it held the 49ers to only a second-half field goal.
A fast start
In his studies leading up to his first regular-season NFL game, Bears rookie pass rusher Dominique Robinson noticed a tendency from 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey.
“On film, he oversets,” Robinson said.
So how was it Robinson recorded his first career sack in the first quarter, a 6-yard takedown of Trey Lance?
“He overset and I took him,” Robinson said. “I hit him with a swipe and then got to the QB.”
Once there, Robinson had to hold on tightly to Lance in suboptimal conditions, making sure to fling him to the grass before his grip slipped.
“He’s elusive,” Robinson said. “Once I got a hand on him, I was thankful for the gloves I was wearing. I was able to latch on and kind of just wring him around until he went down.”
Robinson had 1½ sacks, splitting another backfield tackle of Lance with Roquan Smith. That was part of an afternoon in which the Bears rookie class contributed in significant ways.
Safety Jaquan Brisker recovered a fumble on the 49ers’ opening drive. Cornerback Kyler Gordon shook off a 44-yard reception he allowed to Jauan Jennings and finished with six tackles, including a stop on Jennings for a 2-yard loss.
Left tackle Braxton Jones allowed a first-quarter sack to standout 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa but seemed to hold up OK overall.
Brisker was asked what he made of the Class of 2022′s encouraging debut.
“We’re just letting people know how skilled we are,” he said. “And we’re just going to keep getting better. This is just the first game. We’re going to keep building, getting better and doing everything we can to do things right for this team.”
()
News
A penalty for using a towel, outstanding recruits – and what happened to the Bear Raid siren? – Denver Post
Officials called the penalty on rookie punter/holder Trenton Gill, but kicker Cairo Santos took the blame.
As the Chicago Bears prepared for a 47-yard field goal attempt that would have given them their first second-quarter points on Sunday, Santos wanted to use Gill’s towel to pat the grass where he was going to hit.
Santos didn’t know he was doing anything wrong when he stepped on the towel, and neither did Gill as he crouched down to pat it. But officials assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to Gill, pushing the Bears out of goal range. They went to halftime scoreless but beat the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 at Soldier Field.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong,” Santos said. “Now I know not to use it. It was not to dry (the field) because it was raining. I didn’t expect it to dry out the pitch. It was just to flatten the spot, and I didn’t want to do it with my foot in the water because I was about to kick the ball.
“So I just did it with my hand and got called. So I just want to take responsibility. Trenton didn’t know.
Referee Clay Martin told a poolside reporter that Gill or Santos could have used the towel to wipe their hands but not alter the court.
“You can’t bring in what we consider a foreign object — it wasn’t a towel that would go on a uniform — to alter the playing surface,” Martin said. “We felt it provided an unfair advantage, using the towel to wipe down the area where the ball was going to be placed.”
Santos, who missed two of three extra-point attempts in the second half, said he cleared the field last year in Seattle, but he doesn’t know if he used his hand or a towel.
Gill said he now knows how to avoid such a mistake in the future.
“I’ve never done it before, but I’ve never played in a game where it rained all the time, inches from the pitch,” Gill said. “You saw at the end there was about 2 inches of water on the pitch.”
Something different in the air
When the 49ers lined up for a third-and-second play in the first quarter, Soldier Field sounded a little different than it has in recent years.
The air raid siren that has been played on major defensive plays since 2018 was missing.
A Bears official said it wasn’t a single person’s decision to drop the Mermaid, known as the Bear Raid Mermaid. It was part of a slate of game-day operations changes the Bears implemented in 2022. The team also didn’t play there during the only preseason game at home.
The Bears kicked off the siren in December 2018 in a 15-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which quarterback Jared Goff threw four interceptions. They continued the following week while winning the NFC North title against the Green Bay Packers, and it became a fixture.
The team even played there in 2020 when fans weren’t allowed at games in Chicago.
But on Sunday, the Bears relied on music, other stadium noise and old-fashioned crowd noise to cheer on the defense as it held the 49ers to just one field goal in the second half.
A quick start
During his studies leading up to his first regular season game in the NFL, Bears rookie passing thrower Dominique Robinson noticed a trend from 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey.
“On film, it sticks out,” Robinson said.
So how come Robinson recorded his first career sack in the first quarter, a 6-yard strikeout from Trey Lance?
“It rolled over and I took it,” Robinson said. “I hit him with a jab then I got to QB.”
Once there, Robinson had to hold on tight to Lance in sub-optimal conditions, making sure to throw him into the grass before his grip slipped.
“He’s elusive,” Robinson said. “Once I got my hands on it, I was grateful for the gloves I was wearing. I managed to grab hold of it and twist it until it fell.
Robinson had 1½ sacks, splitting another back tackle from Lance with Roquan Smith. It was part of an afternoon in which the Bears rookie class contributed significantly.
Safety Jaquan Brisker recovered a fumble on the 49ers’ opening drive. Cornerback Kyler Gordon got rid of a 44-yard reception he gave to Jauan Jennings and finished with six tackles, including a save on Jennings for a loss of 2 yards.
Left tackle Braxton Jones allowed a sack in the first quarter to excellent 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa, but seemed to hold his own overall.
Brisker was asked what he thought of the encouraging start to the Class of 2022.
“We’re just letting people know how skilled we are,” he said. “And we will continue to improve. It’s only the first game. We’re going to keep building, improving and doing everything we can to make it right for this team.
()
denverpost
News
Tony La Russa calls his return to the Chicago White Sox dugout ‘uncertain’ while attending a 10-3 loss in Oakland
Tony La Russa was back at a ballpark Sunday, participating in a ceremony honoring former pitcher Dave Stewart at Oakland Coliseum.
The Chicago White Sox manager is awaiting the OK from doctors to return to the dugout.
“A lot of it is going to depend on the experts,” La Russa said before Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics when asked about his expectations to be back. “Reading the situation, they’ll ask how I feel, could I do a little more. And how you respond to the little more affects it.
“It’s uncertain. In the meantime, it will be fun to watch (the Sox) stay in contention.”
La Russa jokingly added, “I know if we lose (Sunday), first game in person, I won’t be on that plane (returning to Chicago with the team).”
The Sox were unable to complete a four-game sweep Sunday, losing 10-3 in front of 11,701.
The A’s scored six runs in the fifth as the Sox lost for just the fourth time in 13 games since Aug. 30.
“What can I say, just a bad outing,” Sox starter Johnny Cueto said through an interpreter. “It wasn’t my day.”
The A’s had more hits in the fifth (6) than the Sox had in the game (4).
The loss, combined with Cleveland’s 4-1 victory against the Minnesota, drops the Sox to 2½ games behind the first-place Guardians in the American League Central.
The Sox went 5-2 on the trip, winning two of three at Seattle and three of four against the A’s.
They’ve been without La Russa, 77, since Aug. 30, when the Sox announced less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals that he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors.
The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
“The way it happened, you come off the field (on Aug. 30) and they tell you — I had an issue in spring training — so when they had some information that needed to (be) addressed and they make it serious enough to where they say, ‘You get out of uniform, you can’t watch the game,’” La Russa said. “I said, ‘OK, right.’ So I watched the game at home.
“Health ain’t nothing to mess with. I got checked in Chicago and the reason I flew to Arizona is because that’s been the place since the ‘90s I’ve had physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it, now it’s just a question of regaining strength. Don’t mess with health.”
La Russa told Janie McCauley of The Associated Press he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart.
He was scheduled to travel to Chicago with the team after Sunday’s game, but his doctors have not yet cleared his return to the dugout as an active manager.
Asked if he plans to be with the team the rest of the way no matter what, La Russa said: “It all depends. I’m here (Sunday), flying back with them. And we’ll see what they say. I don’t plan to be in uniform until they say it’s time to be in uniform.
“The most important thing is you don’t want to be a distraction. That’s why it’s best to let it run its course and in the meantime, what they’re doing, concentrating and the game they’re playing, if I think I’m distracting being upstairs like (Sunday), then I won’t be up there watching.”
La Russa said he has “watched them all.”
“It’s been outstanding,” he said. “I always said we’ve got a really good staff. I think they united and picked each other up. I talk to (acting manager) Miguel (Cairo) at least twice a day. Talk to (pitching coach) Ethan (Katz).
“But exciting games. Two of those comeback wins (against the Mariners and the A’s) have been critical. The key is they’re having the fun of contending. It’s from here to the end now. It’s been fun to watch.”
La Russa received handshakes and pats from players and coaches Sunday.
“I’m glad to see him,” Cairo said before the game. “He looks really good. I’ve been talking to him, so I know how he feels and he’s feeling good. He’s smiling and I’m glad to see him. I know the whole team is glad to see him.”
The Sox led Sunday’s game 2-1, with José Abreu driving in a run with a double in the first and scoring a run in the fourth on AJ Pollock’s sacrifice fly to center.
The six-run fifth for the A’s included three singles, two doubles and Ramón Laureano’s two-run homer. The home run came one pitch after third baseman Leury García ran into the spacious foul territory but couldn’t catch a popup near Oakland’s dugout.
Cueto allowed seven runs, five earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 4⅔ innings.
“Just one bad inning,” Cairo said. “We got the loss, (but) it was a really good road trip for us.
“It was awesome to see the guys battle every day. Hit, coming back from being down. We did everything the right way. Good pitching. It was a really good trip.”
()
News
The discovery of caves challenges our understanding of the Stone Age
(CNN) — Many people are familiar with the African roots of the human family tree. In recent years, a torrent of exciting fossil and DNA discoveries across Asia have forced a radical overhaul of our family saga.
This is where brand new types of missing humans have been discovered, including relatives nicknamed tiny hobbits and the burly dragon-man – plus three little pigs painted on a cave wall that turned out to be the world’s oldest figurative art.
This week, prepare to be blown away by another tantalizing fossil find from the region that reveals just how sophisticated and knowledgeable our ancient ancestors were.
We are a family
In a remote cave in Borneo, Indonesia, archaeologists have made a discovery that shakes up our understanding of the Stone Age: an amputee who lived 31,000 years ago.
The young individual’s skeleton was missing its lower left leg, which Australian and Indonesian researchers say was carefully severed just above the ankle by a surprisingly skilled prehistoric surgeon, likely using stone tools.
Only a century A few years ago, most amputees would have died, either from blood loss and shock, or from subsequent infection.
Not only was this Stone Age operation a success, but the amputee lived for another six to nine years, eventually dying of natural causes before being gently buried by carers, according to the research.
Trail Blazers
Scientists at the University of Cambridge in the UK have created synthetic mouse embryos in a lab dish – an exciting breakthrough that could eventually lead to new fertility treatments.
Without using sperm or egg, the researchers produced an embryo that developed a beating heart and a brain from mouse stem cells.
By observing embryos at this stage of life in a lab instead of a womb, scientists gained insight into the mystifying process of why a pregnancy can fail and how to prevent this loss.
They hope to move from mouse embryos to creating models of natural human pregnancies, many of which fail in the early stages.
fantastic creatures
The first mammal known to science, Brasilodon quadrangularis, was a shrew-like creature. It slipped at the feet of the first dinosaurs 225 million years ago.
In case of mistaken identity, researchers previously thought the little animal was a reptile.
Now a new study has revealed it was “definitely” a mammal, thanks to clues provided by three fossilized jawbones that belonged to the long-extinct creature.
This discovery will help paleontologists better understand the evolution of modern mammals.
defy gravity
What’s happening with NASA’s Artemis I mission after two failed attempts to launch its mega lunar rocket?
space agency postponed a third try to September 23 or 27 – or maybe even longer as engineers find a way to fix a hydrogen leak.
To complicate matters, Florida’s changing weather, with hurricane season in full swing, and existing commitments: NASA plans to launch the The Crew-5 mission, which will carry a new team of astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket, on October 3.
For now, the moon the rocket remains on the launch pad while engineers replace the seal on an interface between the liquid hydrogen supply line and the launch vehicle.
The colossal rocket, however, may still have to return to Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building.
mission critical
The Thwaites Glacier, located in West Antarctica and sometimes referred to as the “doomsday glacier”, has been of concern to scientists for decades, who fear the extreme sea level rise that would accompany its potential demise.
Geophysicists have mapped the historic retreat of the Florida-sized glacier, hoping to learn from its past what will likely happen in the future.
The research team found that at some point over the past two centuries, the base of the glacier broke away from the seabed and retreated at twice the rate scientists observed at the time. course of the last decade.
The glacier has the ability to undergo rapid retreat once it recedes past a seafloor ridge that helps control it, according to the findings. Put simply, it’s “by the nails”, as one marine geophysicist involved in the research explained.
wonderment
Immerse yourself in these captivating stories:
— Our footprint on space may seem small compared to its vastness, but one space environmentalist says we need to start treating it like an ecosystem. Here is his vision for protecting inner space from orbital debris.
— Don’t Waste: Human poo is a vastly untapped and undervalued natural resource that could revolutionize the way we live, according to a new book.
– A giant space tarantula has been captured by a Webb – NASA’s highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.
64e72e56022285855551e1c5a640175
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
Grub5
News
Mike Preston: Titles aren’t won in Week 1, but Ravens’ victory over Jets provides relief and momentum | COMMENTARY
Ravens coach John Harbaugh is used to experiencing first game jitters, but the ones felt Sunday before Baltimore opened the 2022 season against the New York Jets were different.
Very different.
There was the usual nervousness about wanting to win the first game and start the season on the right foot, but the Ravens were also playing with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who just ended contract negotiations with the team on Friday, and against Joe Flacco, the quarterback who led them to a Super Bowl title in the 2012 season.
There was also the anxiety of seeing if their new training camp routine and practice schedule to limit contact after suffering a rash of injuries last year would translate to the regular season. And to top it all off, the Ravens had to travel to play the Jets as fans commemorated the 21st anniversary of 9/11, one of the worst attacks on American soil.
So, when the Ravens came away with a 24-9 victory before a crowd of 78,827 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Harbaugh and players exhaled deeply. Not only was it over, but they won convincingly after struggling in the first half.
They prevailed.
“They were so much fun on the sideline, the people holding the [American] flag, mostly in their Jets’ stuff, but it was just neat,” Harbaugh said. “It was kind of a coming together, kind of a unifying type of a feeling, but we knew the enthusiasm, the emotion was going to be high.
“We knew the Jets were going to be very physical, very tough, very emotional; that’s how they play. They fly around, they hit you, they’re a tough, physical team. They play very hard; they’re very well-coached. So, we were hoping to weather that first quarter as much as we could.”
Few knew what to expect. After several star players suffered major injuries last season, Harbaugh opted to hold out those players in the team’s three preseason games. Some rust was expected, but conditions were made worse when Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters and starting running back J.K. Dobbins, both trying to come back from knee injuries, were scratched shortly before Sunday’s game and were held out along with Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
That’s an almost certain guarantee for a loss even against a sorry team like the Jets. It seemed that way for two quarters as the Ravens led only 10-3 at the half, but then Baltimore started to find a rhythm.
As usual, it starts with Jackson. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 83 yards in the first half but he looked so uncomfortable and missed easy throws. Worse yet, Jackson didn’t want to run, acting as if his legs were cement. That changed in the third when he started making plays in and out of the pocket with his feet.
He threw for only 213 yards but had touchdown passes of 25 and 17 yards to Devin Duvernay and a 55-yard bomb over the middle for a score to Rashod Bateman. The catch by Bateman put the Ravens ahead, 24-3, with 2:16 left in the third quarter.
“I feel like it was just us feeling it out, out there,” Jackson said. “We didn’t play in the preseason. I haven’t played in like six games last year — not much really. We’re just getting back into the swing of things. We played better, we came out better in the second half and started putting points on the board.”
For some of the Ravens, there was some vindication. The receivers have been maligned all preseason about being one of the worst groups in the NFL, and the lack of a pass rush has been a point of contention for years. But on Sunday, the Ravens sacked Flacco three times and hit him on eight other occasions.
This isn’t to say the Ravens now have a receiving corps as deep as the “Greatest Show on Turf” of the former St. Louis Rams or have outside linebackers to rival former Ravens stars Peter Boulware and Jamie Sharper.
But for one game, they stepped up and proved themselves.
“It felt good to get in the game mode, get things going, show the work I’ve put in this offseason and training camp,” Duvernay said. “I just went up and tried to make a play. We’ve been doing it all camp. We don’t really listen to what the critics say. We all know what we can do. We all know our abilities, our athleticism, our speed.”
The Ravens know they have a lot to work on, too. They had only 63 yards on 21 carries, and that’s not good enough to carry this offense. Flacco still threw for 307 yards and at times there were some glaring holes in coverage, especially out in the flats.
The offensive line was weak again and couldn’t’ move the opposition off the ball until the second half, but the offense should get better with the return of both Stanley and Dobbins.
But that’s all in the future; the good, the bad and the ugly. Coaches downplay the loss if they lose the opener, but it’s a huge momentum swing if you win. Teams have been building for moments like Sunday since they played the final game of last season.
The entire offseason and the NFL draft is centered around Sunday’s game. So are free-agent acquisitions like safety Marcus Williams, who had an interception. All the weight training and conditioning is geared toward the opener.
Harbaugh gambled and held out his starters just so the Ravens could win Sunday, and everything worked his way, which really does show the importance of Week 1 wins.
It’s great for release and relief because no one wants to carry that loser tag around for another week, not after thinking about it for months.
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Beijing discovered 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among quarantined people on Sunday
Beijing has strengthened COVID-19 prevention measures on campus
- detected 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people under quarantine between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, 13 of whom are university students
Info via Global Times (more on this link).
cnbctv18-forexlive
Iga Swiatek surpasses Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open : NPR
Chicago Bears notes: A penalty for using a towel, rookie standouts — and what happened to the Bear Raid siren?
A penalty for using a towel, outstanding recruits – and what happened to the Bear Raid siren? – Denver Post
Tony La Russa calls his return to the Chicago White Sox dugout ‘uncertain’ while attending a 10-3 loss in Oakland
The discovery of caves challenges our understanding of the Stone Age
Mike Preston: Titles aren’t won in Week 1, but Ravens’ victory over Jets provides relief and momentum | COMMENTARY
Beijing discovered 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among quarantined people on Sunday
Dolphins win opener over Patriots as McDaniel earns first coaching victory, Tagovailoa extends unbeaten streak vs. NE
Blockade Australia calls for Australia to be renamed saying it represents oppression
Flashing their potential on offense and defense, Ravens open season with 24-9 win vs. Jets
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed