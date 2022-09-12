News
Injuries deplete Twins roster during crucial final month of season
Here is a list of players the first-place Cleveland Guardians have on the injured list: Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac and Anthony Gose.
And here’s the Twins’ list: Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis, Miguel Sanó, Ryan Jeffers, Tyler Mahle, Kenta Maeda, Chris Archer, Jorge Alcala, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack, Danny Coulombe, Randy Dobnak, Cody Stashak and Jhon Romero.
The Twins are quick to say they won’t use injuries as an excuse — they need players who are healthy to step up and contribute — but it’s easy to wonder what this September would be like if the Twins were even marginally healthier. The Twins (69-70) fell a game under .500 on Sunday after getting swept by the Guardians (73-65). They entered Monday 4 1/2 games back of Cleveland (and two of the White Sox) in the American League Central division with 23 games left, playing their all-important September schedule with a depleted roster.
“We don’t dwell on that, but we know that the injury bug has been a major hurdle for us this season,” said Archer, the latest IL addition.
How big of a hurdle?
The Twins’ 17 players currently on the IL is a major-league high. (Cleveland’s three, by the way, is the lowest in the majors.) Cumulatively, the Twins have had 31 different players players on the IL — third overall in the majors — this season and have lost 1,946 days to the IL, also third overall, per Spotrac.
“Every team deals with it. But we’ve had a lot and it’s been some key players,” Archer said. “People forget what Miguel Sanó’s capable of. He finished last season as the best hitter — one of the best hitters on the team. Him and Polo finished super, super strong. Both those guys are out. Obviously Buxton. The record when he plays and when he doesn’t play is clear. AK, he was coming around. Trevor Larnach, prior to his first groin tweak, he was raking. So yeah, it’s a different team. It’s a different team.”
Extremely different.
The Twins sent rookie Jermaine Palacios, who had only played in 12 games before Sunday, to the plate to pinch hit during a pivotal situation with a pair of runners on base in the seventh inning Saturday. He pinch hit for Jake Cave, who spent the first four months of the season with the Triple-A Saints. Given full — or even slightly better — health, neither would likely be on the team right now.
Injuries, Archer pointed out, have given players like Jose Miranda and Nick Gordon an opportunity to step up and show what they’re capable of. But they’ve taken away so much more from the Twins.
While some of those players have been ruled out for the year, the Twins are still hoping that they’re able to get some of their major contributors back in the final weeks of the season.
Polanco (knee), Baldelli said over the weekend, is on track to return this week. The Twins have not set a timeline for Buxton, but Baldelli said they “anticipate him coming back and playing.” Archer said he believes he’ll be back when his 15 days are up. Ober gave up just a run in a 4.2-inning rehab start with the Saints on Sunday and looks close to returning. The Twins haven’t totally closed the door on Mahle’s season, though a return seems unlikely. Larnach and Jeffers could return, too, though the days are dwindling.
But the question for all of those is if the current collection of Twins players can hang on in the race long enough until they do.
“I absolutely think we have the pieces to get this done. We’ve lost some games this week because we didn’t execute, we didn’t play up to our abilities, not because I think we don’t have the pieces,” Baldelli said. “We have to simply elevate, each and every one of us has to elevate right now, and go play above where we’ve been this past week. I think that’s plain and simple. So yeah, I think we absolutely have the pieces. And on top of the pieces we have, we do have guys coming back, some pretty impactful players. You always want them sooner than later, but I think they’re going to be back.”
Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Carved Her Own Hollywood Path : NPR
Matt Sayles/ABC
Veteran actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has been nominated for an Emmy for her role as a tough but loving kindergarten teacher in the comedy series Primary Abbott. With just a glance, Ms. Howard can get an unruly class to sit quietly or line up in single file – and Ralph is no slouch when it comes to class management either.
“It’s about letting [kids] know that the limits are there for a reason,” Ralph says. just talk to them that way and we talk to each other and my set is always ready to go.”
Ralph got his first big break in Sidney Poitier’s 1977 film A piece of the action, and an even bigger break came in 1981 when she starred in the hit Broadway musical dream girls. After the success of dream girlsRalph moved to Los Angeles but found there were few roles available for black actors.
She recalled a casting director in the studio telling her, “‘Everyone knows you’re a beautiful, talented black girl, but what do I do with a beautiful, talented black girl? I’m putting you in a movie with Tom Cruise? Is he kissing you? Who’s going to see this movie?’”
But Ralph kept pushing for a place in Hollywood. She won an Independent Spirit Award for her performance in the 1990 film Sleep with anger, and, from 1996 to 2001, played Brandy’s stepmother on the popular sitcom Moesha. And then there’s his current Emmy nomination for Abbott.
“Whether I get this trophy in my hand or not, I already feel like a winner,” she says. “The love that was shown to me, showered on me, the flowers that were given to me, literally and figuratively. I feel like a winner. And forever after that, I’ll always be a Tony nominee, Emmy nominee. Lee Ralph. Oh my God! I feel so good and so happy and so excited.”
Interview Highlights
On almost giving up playing
About 15 years ago, things weren’t going the way I thought. …And then I had a run-in with a casting director who was dropping off her daughter at the same school as my daughter. And she said, “What are you doing?” And I said, “Well, actually, I don’t do too much.” And she basically stopped dead in her tracks and said, “It must be because you must not be trying too hard or you’ve forgotten who you are.” And I was like, “Wow. What a perfect moment.” And it really took that moment to re-examine my career, re-examine who was representing me and go out and get better representation, which I did with my current manager, Lisa Wright. And what she was able to do, with the trajectory she was able to put me on, is exactly where I am, exactly where she told me I deserved to be.
On what she learned on the set of Sidney Poitier’s 1977 film, A piece of the actionhis first big break
I learned a lot. … But when he left that set, he gave me this little makeup box that had everything in it so that I could continue to learn how to do my makeup and all the things that we might need as young actors of color. Because he said, “They’re not ready for you. They’re not ready for you. So you’re going to have to be ready yourself.” That’s why I always said “I stay ready” – because he really, really taught me that I had to stay ready because they weren’t going to do the job for me.
On her love of ’60s black girl groups
How could I not like a good girl group? And they kept coming at me. I loved The Supremes. I loved The 5th Dimension. I loved Les Trois Degrés. Oh my God! All the different shades and beauties of black women. Just singing and a voice that I could represent and recognize – and I loved that. I loved their clothes. I loved their hair. I loved everything about them!
On the development of anorexia during dream girls broadway run
Martha Swope/New York Public Library
I think it was the fact that I started to feel like I was invisible. I started to feel like I hadn’t really been seen. As an actor, you create a character in your own right. And then there are people who want to say, “Well, you can’t sing.” And it’s like, it’s not that I can’t sing, it’s that my character isn’t supposed to sing with the same kind of pain and feeling and power that Effie does! …I’m more pop. I’m more the cheerleader with the velvet hammer: “Let’s be beautiful. Let’s put on our dresses. Let’s go out there and entertain the people. None of our pain needs to be shared with our audience. it’s up to us to be fabulous.” and beautiful,” which in some ways is also Sheryl. My pain is not for the public. My pain is for me. And I think what happens when you develop things like anorexia, which we didn’t know nothing at that time, it’s because you feel out of control. You feel like you can’t control it and what’s going on around you, but you can control yourself. And what I could control, it was my body and what I ate – and therefore I didn’t eat.
On the impact of losing so many friends in the theater community to AIDS
It was truly a shock to my humanity. It was a shock to the little church girl in me that people could suffer, people could die, and human beings find it easy not to care, not to love. You would have families throwing their dying children on the steps of the church stairs as if they were bags of used clothes for a jumble sale – and that was OK. The great evangelists and Christians were okay with going on TV and saying the most horrible things about human beings, just because. And for me, it was an assault on my humanity. And that’s why I got involved by just daring to care. And I was shocked to be literally challenged to take care of other human beings.
On his son who survived the shooting in Philadelphia
My son graduated from Drexel and [went to] one of those pre-grad parties, too much booze, ended in the wrong neighborhood. And someone used it for shooting practice. Shot him three times. …And one day I was talking with Trayvon Martin’s mother and we were talking about gun violence. And she looked at me and she said, “I wish my son was still alive.” And I was so sad at that time because you can’t help but get scarred by those things. But I look at my son every day and I know what a miracle is because my son is alive. And by the grace of God, that bullet, he’s got a scar on his forehead, but he’s still got his leg and he’s alive.
Heidi Saman and Thea Chaloner produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Ciera Crawford adapted it for the web.
Cannabis should remain on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list
The World Anti-Doping Agency appears set to keep cannabis on its list of banned substances for 2023, despite friction over the suspension of American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson last year, according to people who have seen a draft of the list. listing.
The decision, which is expected to be finalized at a meeting later this month, means athletes subject to WADA’s drug testing code will continue to be suspended if they test positive for cannabis in competition.
wsj
Steph Curry wanted to run it back with Kevin Durant: ‘I was never hesitant’ (report)
Steph Curry wanted to run it back – with his former teammate and two-time Finals MVP.
In an interview with Rolling Stone that went live late Sunday night, Curry intimated the Golden State Warriors had internal conversations in the aftermath of Kevin Durant’s trade request to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
“Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’” Curry told Rolling Stone. “I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude.”
I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.”
Curry said his desire to play again with Durant stems from both the success – and fun – the two had in the three seasons they spent together. When Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Warriors in 2016, Golden State became the most unbeatable team in basketball. They went on to win two straight championships and were well on their way to three-peating had Durant not ruptured his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
A deal that could have sent Durant from the Nets to the Warriors would have likely included emerging stars Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins – though a wrinkle in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement prevents Wiggins and Nets star Ben Simmons from playing in Brooklyn together.
Curry suggested he has confidence in his team as currently constructed to win a championship again. After all, the Durant-less Warriors returned to the NBA Finals last season and defeated the Boston Celtics in six games, winning a championship before Durant’s Nets touched the Eastern Conference Finals.
Curry said he would have entertained a deal that sent multiple key pieces out the door if it meant playing with Durant again
“If you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’” he said. “Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’”
There’s all types of emotion and things that happen to the league. And if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.”
“So, all those things were true. And it started with me wanting to play with KD at the beginning. Yeah, it’s about winning, it’s about having fun, playing the game of basketball. And that was part of the reaction of, like, ‘Yeah, it’d be amazing.’ What does that actually mean?”
()
New DA data should guide criminal justice policy – The Denver Post
Eight Colorado district attorneys addressed the difficult dichotomy of our time – with rising crime driving the need for a robust criminal justice response, just as there is growing understanding that our criminal justice system is, in fact, often unfair.
DAs approach the issue with a commitment to transparency.
Data released Thursday by elected officials — many of whom have been operating on a platform of increased public access to data from their offices — will help guide the state as it tries to address both social justice issues and the increase in crime. We hope that every district attorney will join these efforts to let public data guide their work, and the state should make funding for this project a priority in the coming years as the grants that supported this first effort expire. .
For example, the data indicates that despite increases in violent crimes and property crimes, the number of cases filed by district attorneys is declining.
In other words, the crimes are unsolved.
A number of factors could be at play.
The Denver metro area police department is understaffed: Denver is short by 100 officers, Aurora is short by 47 officers, and the Colorado Springs police need about 64 new officers to be fully staffed.
In addition, state-level misdemeanor reform has meant that more crimes that were felonies have been reduced to misdemeanors, including the first theft of vehicles under $2,000. Such reform could also be responsible for the drop in felony charges brought by prosecutors in the eight district attorney’s offices that shared data Thursday.
If this caused filings to decline, however, we would expect to see an increase in misdemeanor charges as felony charges decline, and this is not reflected in the data. The number of deposits for both has decreased.
These district attorneys should work hand-in-hand with state legislators and local elected officials who oversee police and sheriff’s departments to determine what is driving the decline in criminal charges even as crime increases.
Colorado has a crime problem.
An East High School student was shot dead last week outside of school near the Carla Madison Recreation Center. Police have yet to release information about what led to the shooting, but the teenager is in hospital. We pray that he survives and makes a full recovery.
In July and August, six shootings in Aurora and Denver left two dead and nine injured.
Data on arrests, convictions and recidivism are crucial to preventing further bloodshed in this state.
At the same time, some of the data shows that black and Hispanic suspects are more likely to spend more time in jail awaiting trial or sentencing than white suspects.
District Attorney Alexis King of the First Judicial District pledged to get to the bottom of the disparity. Provisional release is essential in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We can and should detain suspects who pose a danger to themselves or others, but overall most suspects in cases should be released pending conviction or acquittal.
District Attorney Gordan McLaughlin of the Eighth Judicial District said he would expand training on biases that could impact the treatment of suspects to everyone in his office, not just attorneys.
We salute the efforts of these district attorneys to present data that can lead to real solutions to problems in Colorado’s law enforcement and criminal justice system.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit it online or see our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
denverpost
Los Angeles Dodgers yet to clinch playoff spot as MLB cites error
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to put the champagne back in the fridge for at least one more day.
Major League Baseball announced an internal error in determining the Dodgers’ playoff tiebreakers, which means Los Angeles still has a magic number of one to secure a playoff berth starting Monday morning.
The Dodgers (96-43), who enter Monday with a 20-game lead atop the National League West, thought they clinched their 10th straight playoff spot with Sunday’s 11-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. Manager Dave Roberts gave a post-game toast with sparkling wine, and players and staff received caps with the playoff logo.
MLB said Monday, however, that it had overlooked a potential scenario in which the Padres (77-64) overtake the Dodgers for the NL West title and Los Angeles finish in a three-way tie at 96- 66 with the Milwaukee Brewers. and cardinals of Saint-Louis. Milwaukee would win the NL Central in this scenario while St. Louis would win the tiebreaker with Los Angeles based on head-to-head results that season.
The Dodgers can officially clinch a playoff berth with a win Monday over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles could also secure the division title on Tuesday.
When MLB released its playoff scenarios ahead of Sunday’s games, it was using the Dodgers’ 4-3 record against the Brewers as a head-to-head tiebreaker and disregarding the possibility of a tie. to three teams.
The Dodgers would need to lose their last 23 games while the Brewers (75-66) would need to win their last 21 for both clubs to finish 96-66.
espn
California authorities capture fugitive accused of killing 8-year-old girl 6 months ago
Perez said investigators found Mason was malnourished, suffered ongoing physical abuse, and was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson’s home.
Hayward police were called on March 8 to a “report of a missing minor at risk” by a family member, who was not identified in the statement. Detectives began investigating Mason’s disappearance and within two days arrested Mason’s mother, Samantha Johnson, after “it was determined” that there was probable cause for “bodily harm to a child,” Hayward officials said.
“Merced PD has since added a charge of murder against Johnson, in addition to bodily harm and obstructing an officer’s investigation charges filed by Hayward PD,” the City of Hayward statement said.
The manhunt for Jackson began shortly after authorities charged Johnson, Perez said.
“Detectives acted quickly on the basis of evidence to locate Jackson, but he had the assistance of several people to assist him and evade capture,” Perez said.
According to Perez, hundreds of hours of analysis and decryption of electronic forensic data were “enormous” for the case. Police also used more than 20 search warrants to help obtain evidence related to the case, Perez added.
Jackson also had several female acquaintances who provided him with money, shelter and transportation to help him hide, Perez said. These women have since been charged, Perez added.
Perez said all the hard work “finally paid off” when authorities found Jackson in Newark, Calif., on Saturday and took him into custody.
Jackson was arrested Saturday in Newark after a months-long search and investigation by the Merced Police Department with assistance from Merced’s Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Special Operations Unit from the Justice Department, according to Bonta’s office.
It’s unclear if Jackson has an attorney at this time. CNN has contacted the Merced County Public Defender’s Office for more information.
“In my 20 years in law enforcement, this is the most disturbing and horrifying case I have seen. Knowing what this poor little angel went through at the hands of pure evil breaks my heart. “, said Perez, standing next. to a photo of Sophia.
Bonta, who was also present at the press conference on Sunday, thanked all the departments that worked to capture Jackson.
“Let today serve as a reminder: when a horrific crime like this is committed, we will spare no effort to seek justice. We will continue to pursue you until you are caught,” Bonta said.
CNN’s Colin Jeffery and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.
Cnn
