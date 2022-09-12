Connect with us

Blockchain

Interoperability in the Blockchain — What Is It and How Does It Work?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

Interoperability In The Blockchain — What Is It And How Does It Work?
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

We’ve all equated decentralization with the blockchain by now, which makes perfect sense as one of the main characteristics of blockchain technology is its decentralized nature.

However, with decentralization comes a lot of uncertainty. How can different blockchains connect? Can we find anything universal about them? It is clear that there are many dilemmas here, which is why blockchain interoperability has become a hot topic in the last few years.

This phenomenon is bound to have a profound impact on the crypto sphere and beyond and will undoubtedly lead to more innovation and growth. But what is it? How does it work? More importantly, what does it mean for you? Let’s find out!

Blockchain Interoperability Explained

Blockchain interoperability is a highly complex technology from a scientific point of view. However, what it does is simple — it allows different blockchains that operate independently to connect and communicate.

Thanks to interoperability, blockchains can share data, information, and more. In other words, regular users get to use different blockchains without worrying about compatibility issues.

For a better understanding, it’s best to consider emails. When you send an email to someone, you don’t have to worry about choosing the same provider the other person uses. They might have AOL, Outlook, Yahoo, or any other service, while you use Gmail or Zoho Mail. It doesn’t matter, as the email will reach the other address regardless of the provider. This interoperability of email technology is what made it so successful and widely adopted in the first place.

With blockchains, this isn’t true. Some blockchains are interoperable, and we have several pioneering this technology, like Polkadot, Cosmos, Cardano, and others. However, most aren’t, so you may not be able to use them all the time.

With blockchain interoperability, every blockchain would be able to interact and send data and messages to another.

Importance of Interoperability for Web3

As we all know, Web3 is on its way. We might not be able to predict how it’ll look, but various blockchains will certainly play a key role.

What’s more, decentralized finances will be one of the biggest parts of Web3, and it’s one of the main reasons why we’ll need to introduce true blockchain interoperability to make this a reality. People will want to manage their finances and make payments across the web and different blockchains without having to use different tokens and coins every time.

Furthermore, different blockchains have different functionalities, and a regular user will have to deal with many of them on a daily basis. This will need to be possible without worrying about interoperability. In essence, without interoperability, it would be as if we couldn’t use various websites and platforms on the web as easily and simultaneously as we do today.

So, if we want to have Web3, we’ll need a way of implementing the latest solutions on the new internet just as we do today. In other words, we’ll need blockchain interoperability.

Examples of Blockchain Interoperability Solutions

At the moment, we have many projects attempting to solve interoperability, each in its own way. Polkadot and Cardano are one of the most prominent blockchains on the web that are dealing with it.

Polkadot uses something called parachains. These work like individual Layer-1 blockchains and can function simultaneously on the Polkadot network. Each chain relies on the security of the main chain but still preserves its individuality.

On the other hand, Cardano focused on smart contracts from the start, which effectively led to interoperability.

Cardano and Polkadot aren’t the only projects trying to solve interoperability between blockchains. We also have a lot of other smaller initiatives that have gone further.

A good example is t3rn, a smart contract hosting platform that offers interoperable smart contract implementations with an added fail-safe mechanism that ensures the reversibility of transactions, another thing that’s currently not possible with most blockchains.

t3rn offers uniform standards for integrating transaction-based and smart contract-driven blockchains through unique gateways. In other words, multi-chain execution and interoperability are assured.

Bottom Line

Blockchain interoperability is a complex topic, and it certainly won’t be easy to implement one solution that will handle interoperability for the entire internet. However, it’s necessary and inevitable for Web3. It will be interesting to see how it is handled in the future, but we hope that you’re now aware of how important it is for the web of tomorrow.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Surges to $22K, While Altcoins Are Plummeting

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Looking Back Over Bitcoin'S 14 Year Journey
google news
  • Bitcoin recently attained a sudden price surge, reaching above $22k.
  • Major altcoins witnessed a price downfall, during the last 24 hours.

After falling around $18,000 in the previous week, the market dominator, Bitcoin (BTC) has now been going through a positive momentum in the global cryptocurrency market. During the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has attained significant price growth, registering more than $22,000. However, over the past few days, the price of BTC has been continuously going up and down. 

CEO of Mudrex, Edul Patel recently stated: 

If the price of BTC can close above its current level at $21,700, we could soon see it rally towards the $24,000 level this week. But if it fails to break this region, we might see it retest the $20,700 level.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $21,759.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $40,234,039,619. BTC has increased by nearly 0.83% in the last 24 hours, according to CMC. 

Price Chart of BTC (Source: CMC)

Sudden Downfall of Altcoins

Currently, the global crypto market is showing a bearish signal. Apart from Bitcoin, the major altcoins started witnessing a sudden fall during the last 24 hours. The second leading coin, Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at around $1,730.26. ETH decreased by nearly 1.94% on the previous day. 

Other leading altcoins are also suffering from a rapid plunge. As per CMC, Binance Coin (0.40%), XRP (1.04%), Cardano (1.57%), Solana (0.15%), Polkadot (1.24%), Dogecoin (1.52%), Polygon (2.15%) and Shiba Inu (0.38%) registered a downfall during the past 24 hours. 

Additionally, major stablecoins such as Tether (0.00%) and Binance USD (0.03%) also dropped down. However, USD Coin registered an increase of 0.03% in the last 24 hours. 

Recommended For You:

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

NFT Mint Sales on Solana Have Hit an All-Time High

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Nft Mint Sales On Solana Have Hit An All-Time High
google news
  • Solana NFTs surged to 39000 between September 4 and September 7.
  •  Even though NFTs are facing a bear market, SOL NFTs miners have reportedly hit 300,000.

Solana is currently among the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies. Following the NFT growth, SOL is currently in ninth place. And the Surging is currently being sensed by NFTs in SOL.

The number of SOL NFTs miners has reportedly hit 300,000. Even though non-fungible tokens are in a bear market, Solana-based NFT activity is thriving. And as of September 7, the NFTs created by Solana or created utilizing his blockchain have increased by 312,000, and they have consistently achieved highs of 39000 since September 4.

On September 6, the amount of Solana-based NFTs reached $11.5 million across all markets, the highest level since May. As a marketplace for SOL NFTs, Magic Eden was introduced in September. By September 7, its market share had grown from 12% to 36.6%.

There is a lot of activity in SOL’s NFT trading. For the larger market, this is positive. After a significant decline earlier in the year, popular NFT market volumes have not yet fully recovered.

Blooming Solana Ecosystem

The major projects, such as Bored Apes Yacht Club and Pudgy Penguins, were first minted on Ethereum, whereas SOL-based NFTs have historically only formed a small portion of the entire ecosystem for non-fungible collectibles and digital art.

 Chase Barker, head of the developer ecosystem at the SOL Foundation, on Twitter said :

“I remember once upon a time (last year), that ‘some people laughed at Solana NFTs”

The team behind the NFT collections DeGods and y00ts, Dust Labs, announced earlier this week that it had raised $7 million. likewise reported $9.6 million in secondary sales for its “y00ts mint t00b” line in September. Solana Ventures, Jump, and FTX are Dust Labs’ financiers.

Despite the sour market, the Solana ecosystem is still expanding and diving decently well.

Recommended For You 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Are Terra Classic Tokens Regaining Their Stands on Binance?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Terra (Lunc) Price Surges More Than 70% In Last 24 Hours
google news
Editors News
  • Users can convert the cryptocurrency they currently own into another crypto.
  • To purchase crypto on the Binance Lite edition of the app is through Binance Convert.

Binance has expanded Binance Convert to include Terra Classic (LUNC) and Terra Classic USD (USTC). Users can now exchange LUNC and USTC for free against BTC, BUSD, USDT, and any other supported tokens through Binance Convert. 

Users can quickly convert the cryptocurrency they currently own into another cryptocurrency using the Binance Convert service. The main way to purchase cryptocurrency on the Binance Lite edition of the app is through Binance Convert, which also powers the Convert feature of the Binance app. 

To start it, Visit the Binance website, click Trade, then choose Binance Convert from the pop-up menu begin. In the second step,there is the option of entering either the number of tokens you want to use or obtain. The price quote for the transaction will subsequently appear in the third stage. In the click Convert option  there is the cryptocurrency that is purchased in the Spot Wallet .

Tax Burn for LUNC and USTC

Last week, two prominent cryptocurrency trading platforms, KuCoin and Gate.io, declared their support for the 1.2% tax burn proposal put up by the Terra Classic (LUNC) community. All on-chain exchanges between wallets and smart contracts, including those using LUNC and USTC, will be subject to the proposed 1.2% Fee Parameter Change.

Recommended For You

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Binance Convert Includes LUNC and USTC

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2022

By

Terra (Lunc) Price Surges More Than 70% In Last 24 Hours
google news
32 mins ago |