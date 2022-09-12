Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow (9) Throws During The First Half Against The Pittsburgh Steelers In Week 1 September 11 In Cincinnati. Burrow Would Go On To Have Five Turnovers On The Day — Four Interceptions And A Lost Fumble — In A 23-20 Loss.

Joshua A. Bickel/AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.

Abbie Parr/AP

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) had nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a big 23-7 division win over the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11 in Minneapolis. This pass, however, was incomplete.

Rusty Jones/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries in a narrow 26-24 victory for the Browns.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Soldiers hold the American flag during the national anthem before the first half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints September 11 in Atlanta.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) provided safety for Los Angeles Rams Nick Scott (33) in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The declaration of victory on NFL Opening Day shows the Bills are serious title contenders in 2022.

Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Detroit Lions fans play with running back Jamaal Williams (30) at Ford Field. The Lions narrowly missed in a late comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles – scoring 14 points in the 4th quarter – to lose 38-35.

Ben Liebenberg via AP

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo before the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors that day, he went viral after the Bills’ big win, Tweeter“Sheeesh…. The Bill Mafia??????”

Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (R) makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell (L) in the second half of their game in Atlanta September 11. 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.

Daniel Bartel/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after the Bears’ 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Fields threw for two touchdowns on a rainy day in Chicago.