Japan plans to allow foreign arrivals to travel freely

How good does nose tackle Harrison Phillips believe the Vikings’ pass rush can be?

“I’m excited for our first double-digit sack game,’’ Phillips said after Minnesota had four sacks in Sunday’s 23-7 win over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wait a minute. Is Phillips talking about the Vikings getting 10 sacks in a game, something they’ve only done once in team history?

“The way our offense is scoring and if we get (opponents into) more of these passing situations and with the guys on the edge, something like that is possible,’’ Phillips said.

The Vikings on Sunday put pressure on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throughout the game. It helped them that starting tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (pectoral/knee) both were out with injuries.

Getting sacks for the Vikings were edge rushers Za’Darius Smith, Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum and linebacker Jordan Hicks. Before the season, Smith, who played the past three years with Green Bay, and Hunter had talked about bringing back the motto of “Meet at the Quarterback” that the legendary Purple People Eaters had from the late 1960s until the late 1970s.

“That’s what we drive on all offseason, meeting at the quarterback,’’ Hunter said. “They call us the ‘Edge Department’ by the way, so look out for that. The ‘Edge Department’ did their job today.”

Hunter sure did. After missing the final 10 games of last season due to a torn pectoral muscle, he had a solid outing in his return.

“It meant a lot,’’ Hunter said of his return. “I practiced in the offseason and people behind me, like my teammates, coaches and the training staff, it was an honor to have them be behind me, and have me go out there for the first game.’’

Hunter and Smith form what could be the NFL’s best pass-rushing duo. So, overall, how good can the Vikings’ pass rush be?

“As long as we stop the run, we can be as good as we want to be,’’ said linebacker Eric Kendricks.

LITTLE ACTION FOR SMITH

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., listed as first on the depth chart, didn’t start Sunday. Getting the nod was Johnny Mundt, who tied his career-high with three catches for 17 yards.

Smith suffered a right thumb injury on Aug. 1, had surgery Aug. 2, and missed the entire preseason. Smith played little against the Packers, getting two targets but having no receptions.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Smith’s playing time wasn’t due to his coming back from injury. He said it was due to matchups and that one should “not overanalyze snap counts.”

TOMLINSON’S RECOVERY

Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson said entering Sunday he wanted to sack Rodgers for the first time in four career games against him. That didn’t happen, but Tomlinson did get a fumble recovery.

On the first series of the second half, Hicks sacked Rodgers for a nine-yard loss. The ball came out, and Tomlinson recovered at the Packers 33. That led to a 56-yard field goal by Greg Joseph, which tied for the longest in team history.

“I saw the ball in the air and I jumped and grabbed it and starting rolling with it,’’ Tomlinson said. “I was trying to get up and then felt 300 pounds jump on my back.”