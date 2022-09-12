Justin Fields’ Slip ‘N Slide Celebration – ‘Instant Moment’ – Caps Wild, Wet Chicago Bears Win – The Denver Post

Connect with us

Justin Fields' Slip 'N Slide Celebration – 'Instant Moment' – Caps Wild, Wet Chicago Bears Win

Justin Fields' Slip 'N Slide Celebration - 'Instant Moment' - Caps Wild, Wet Chicago Bears Win
Just before the final game of the Chicago Bears’ 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Justin Fields heard a teammate make the suggestion.

He doesn’t know who said it, maybe an offensive lineman. But the Bears quarterback immediately agreed.

“Oh yeah, everyone has to do it,” Fields told his teammates.

So after Fields took the snap of center Sam Mustipher and knelt to miss time, he got up, kicked the ball behind him and ran 20 yards to the end zone of SoldierField. With left tackle Braxton Jones and tight end Cole Kmet on his tail, Fields dove headfirst into the rain-soaked grass, spreading his arms in a Superman pose, a giant grin from under his helmet, a throw of water gushing out from under him.

The Slip ‘N Slide celebration was the perfect capping of a wildly wet, come-from-behind win in which the Bears scored 19 second-half points to upset the 49ers, who last season went to the game of the NFC championship.

“It was an instant moment,” Fields said.

It was one of Fields’ few highlights, which helped spark the rally after a first half in which the offense had 68 net offensive yards and Fields had a 2.8 passer rating.

“Tough sledding in the first half,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “We were trying to find our way. And then we found our way into the two-minute drive (at the end of the first half). They really picked up the pace from there.

Fields led three consecutive touchdowns in the second half and finished with 121 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, an 85.7 rating and 28 rushing yards.

The turning point came late in the third quarter on a third-and-10 play and the 49ers held a 10-0 lead.

Fields escaped a sack attempt by diving defensive tackle Arik Armstead and ran to the left of defensive end Charles Omenihu. As Fields looked up, wide receiver Dante Pettis was wide open on the right side of the field. Fields threw a pass to make it easy to catch.

“I just walked a deep road in the middle,” Pettis said. “I was supposed to sit there in the area, and I escaped because there was no one there, and I turned around and saw Justin running the other way. I looked around me and there was no one next to me. … Suddenly I see him setting up the throw towards me, and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’

“The ball felt like it was in the air forever. I was just waiting there, caught it like a punt and just took off.

Pettis was 16.2 yards clear of the closest defenseman when he caught him, according to NFL NextGen stats, the third most on a touchdown pass in the past three NFL seasons.

Pettis ran 30 yards to the end zone, getting help from wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown’s block for a 51-yard touchdown.

“It was the play that changed the momentum of the whole game,” Fields said. “Once that game happened, it started everything else.”

With the help of two 49ers penalties, the Bears offense found a rhythm in the next practice to set up Fields’ 18-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown.

St. Brown said the play was designed to go fullback Khari Blasingame, but Fields found St. Brown weaving in the end zone between two defenders.

Fields remained patient with a pass thrower rushing towards him and threw the pass in stride to St. Brown, who whipped the ball against the wall behind the end zone to celebrate the Bears taking a 13-10 lead .

“I felt the defenders go down slowly and then I saw EQ,” Fields said. “He took a good angle with that safety right there, and I just hit him for the touchdown. And of course the O line did a great job of protecting on this play. So proud of these guys.

The Bears capitalized on Eddie Jackson’s interception with a 21-yard touchdown on their next series, capped by running back Khalil Herbert’s 3-yard score for the 19-10 result.

The wet pitch conditions were fun for the post-game celebration, but they made life difficult for Fields, who praised Mustipher for the way he handled the snaps.

Knowing that Sunday was going to be rainy, Fields practiced wetball drills with gloves earlier in the week, then wore them on game day. He tried a series without gloves but said it was safer to play with them. But the rain still had an impact.

“It’s just inconsistent,” Fields said. “So you have full control on some throws, and then on some throws the ground is so wet you don’t have as much grip. So it just differs every game.”

There were some tough moments in the first half, including when 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga jumped past Fields’ pass intended for Darnell Mooney in the first quarter. But Fields said he was happy that “the team as a whole fought through adversity throughout the game”.

In particular, the return has been a boost for the attack, which has been scrutinized outside Halas Hall for months to see if there is enough talent around Fields.

St. Brown said the Bears didn’t buy into that conversation.

“We trained our whole lives for this,” St. Brown said. “It’s our job. It’s our job to play and catch the ball. Wherever the doubt comes from, we don’t mind. We know what we can do.

“I knew we were resilient as a team. In the media, there were many doubts. But we knew what we had to do. We knew we were going to win the game. This is not at all a surprise to us. »

Denver Post

A former Major League pitcher turned Port Authority cop was killed by a wrong-way driver on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday while on his way to Manhattan’s 9/11 ceremony.

The married father of four was killed as he traveled to work on the Port Authority’s WTC ceremonial detail to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks, according to the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association.

The head-on collision took place on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Holland Tunnel.

“The Port Authority PBA is shocked and saddened by the death,” the organization’s President Frank Conti said in a statement.

“Police Officer Anthony Varvaro will always be honored and never forgotten,” he added. “Anthony’s wife and four children will remain in our hearts and will forever be a part of the PAPD Family.”

Prior to becoming an officer, Varvaro was a relief pitcher for six seasons in the majors, four of them with the Atlanta Braves. He also pitched for the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro,” the Braves said on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

Varvaro voluntarily left pro ball after 166 MLB appearances over six seasons, according to American Police Beat. He reportedly called the change “a difficult decision with no regrets.”

During his new career, Varvaro remained involved in baseball, serving as president of Sailor’s Snug Harbor Little League on Staten Island.

“The Snug Harbor LL community is deeply saddened by the loss of Anthony,” the group posted on social media. “Not only was Anthony the president, he was a tremendous person. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Varvaro played baseball in high school and while studying criminal justice at St. John’s University in Queens.

His death left St. John’s head baseball coach Mike Hampton “at a loss for words.”

“Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player; he was everything you could want in a person,” said Hampton, who was an assistant coach at St. John’s during all three of Varvaro’s seasons there.

Varvaro reportedly began training at the Port Authority Police Academy in June 2016 — just two days after pitching in his final game. His first assignment was at the World Trade Center Command.

“It is like being in the bullpen, getting that call to get ready, you’re going in,” he told American Police Beat in March. “When you are called upon you need to be ready, without question.”

“The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro,” the Port Authority said in a statement. “Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service.”

With News Wire Services

The former British colony gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1981 but is one of 14 countries besides the United Kingdom where the British monarch is the head of state. It is also part of the Commonwealth, a 56-member organization made up mostly of former British territories.

After confirming King Charles III as King of Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday, Prime Minister Gaston Browne told ITV News he plans to hold a referendum on whether the country will become a republic within next three years.

“It is a matter that must be put to a referendum for the people to decide,” he said, adding that it was not “to represent any form of disrespect towards the monarch. This is not an act of hostility, nor any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy.”

He explained that it would be “a final step in completing the circle of independence to become a truly sovereign nation”.

Questions were raised in March about the monarchy’s continued role in the region after the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, visited three Commonwealth realms – Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas – on a trip to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70th birthday. years on the throne.

Prince William Says He Respects Any Country's Decision To Become A Republic
The trip was beset with problems, where the Jamaican Prime Minister told them the country was “moving forward” and would achieve its “true ambition” to be “independent”.

Last year, Barbados severed its last imperial ties with Britain by declaring itself a republic.

The Barbados decision marked the first time in nearly three decades that a kingdom has chosen to depose the British monarch as head of state. The last nation to do so was Mauritius in 1992. Like that country, Barbados is still part of the Commonwealth.

CNN's Lauren Said-Moorhouse contributed to this report.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brian Daboll went for it. Saquon Barkley got it. Randy Bullock missed it. And the Giants upset the Tennessee Titans in stunning fashion, 21-20, at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

A Daniel Jones touchdown pass to tight end Chris Myarick narrowed the deficit to 20-19 with 1:06 to play in the fourth quarter. Then Daboll went for two and the lead in his NFL head coaching debut, rather than calling for an extra point to tie the game.

Barkley took a shovel pass from Jones, then bounced and barreled into the end zone for the lead, with rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu playing a major role as a blocker—as he did all day. The Giants led 21-20.

Ryan Tannehill promptly drove the Titans’ offense into field goal range, helped by three Giants penalties. But kicker Randy Bullock pulled a 47-yard field goal wide left at the buzzer, and Daboll’s Giants spilled onto the field in celebration.

This was the Giants’ first Week 1 win since 2016, the last time they made the playoffs. They beat last year’s AFC No. 1 seed to get it.

Barkley racked up a ridiculous 194 yards from scrimmage, plus a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and the biggest two points of the day.

The game felt like it had been lost earlier, when Jones coughed up an unthinkable end zone interception to Titans safety Amani Hooker with 8:50 remaining in the fourth quarter on a third-down pass intended for a covered Barkley.

A muffed punt by Titans rookie Kyle Philips, recovered by Giants safety Jason Pinnock, had gifted the underdog visitors a chance to tie with 10:28 left in the fourth quarter while trailing, 20-13.

Don Martindale’s determined defense had kept Daboll’s team in the game despite a 13-0 deficit at halftime. A 13-point third quarter flurry by Jones, Barkley and Sterling Shepard had tied the game.

But they were still within reach after Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard’s second touchdown reception of the game with 2:54 left in the third quarter, and after Jones’ pick—his second turnover of the day.

And Daboll’s gutsy decision, with Mike Kafka sending in the play call, made the difference.

The Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in their home opener next Sunday.

The energy of Sunday’s game changed drastically early in the third quarter, when the Giants scored 13 points in a span of two minutes and 28 seconds to tie it up. They trailed, 13-0, with the ball on their own 10-yard line.

Then Barkley burst up the left sideline for a 68-yard run, and capped the drive off with a 5-yard TD run off the left side. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and left guard Josh Ezeudu plowed open a hole on the TD for a 13-6 deficit with 11:16 remaining in the third.

A bad snap robbed the Giants of an extra point. But they tied the game on their very next drive.

Jones hit Shepard for a 65-yard bomb TD pass up the left sideline over the head of young Titans corner Kristian Fulton. Shepard broke a tackle after making the catch to burst into the end zone.

A Graham Gano extra point tied the game at 13 apiece with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Tannehill responded to drive the Titans 75 yards in nine plays, though, and hit Hilliard sprinting past inside linebacker Tae Crowder for a 23-yard TD.

Tennessee led 13-0 at halftime behind a 7-yard TD pass from Tannehill to Hilliard and two Randy Bullock field goals. The Giants offense didn’t snap the ball on Tennessee’s side of the field all half.

Jones was sacked four times in the first half on the offense’s first four drives. The most costly was a strip sack by Titans terror Jeffrey Simmons. Bud Dupree recovered the fumble at the Giants’ 42-yard line in the early second quarter.

Simmons beat rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu badly and also escaped a help attempt by center Jon Feliciano to get to Jones.

The Giants committed three holding penalties in the first half—two on offense (tight end Chris Myarick, right guard Mark Glowinski) and one on defense (corner Darnay Holmes). They also had a delay of game on offense.

There was some confusion with some play calls on the offense early as Daboll substituted lots of wide receivers in and out.

Edge Jihad Ward and the Giants’ run defense wasn’t bad in the first half against Henry (12 carries, 56 yards), and they forced a late second quarter punt by Tennessee to keep the Giants in the game going to half.

But Tannehill hit on explosive pass plays of 31, 22 and 20 yards in the first half alone. And he exploited the Giants’ inside linebackers in particular, a position weakened by the recent release of Blake Martinez.

Austin Calitro was beaten on Hilliard’s touchdown on the Titans’ first drive. Tennessee had the advantage of a short field due to a 46-yard Philips punt return after an opening-game Giants 3-and-out. And Crowder was burnt on Hilliard’s 31-yard gain to set up a Bullock field goal in the early second quarter.

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the face while sitting in a residence in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the teenager was in a house in the 1200 block of West 81st Street around 4:52 p.m. when gunfire broke out outside.

Authorities say the girl was punched in the face and taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

No suspects are currently in custody and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Football fans got more than an eyeful during Sunday’s Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots game — with more than a few taking to social media to show puffy plumes of smoke billowing over Hard Rock Stadium.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue: “Sunday afternoon at 1:28 p.m., over 10 … units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium. Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot.

“Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Minutes after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue would have arrived outside the stadium, ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques from his vantage point inside the stadium Tweeted: “Something is smoking over behind the NorthWest [sic] corner of Hard Rock Stadium … not sure if it’s a fire but it’s gotten thicker over the past five minutes.”

The popular media company Only in Dade, which posts viral videos, memes and more on social media, offered a closer look at cars aflame with thick, black smoke billowing upward. The clip was posted at 2:13 p.m., and four hours later had already racked up more than 10,000 views.

The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Klopp’s Reds will move for Luiz

It’s safe to say that Liverpool have had a difficult start to the season – seventh in the Premier League and having lost their first Champions League game – and the midfield is one of the areas of the team in Jurgen Klopp who has come under intense scrutiny.

Calciomercato are now reporting that the Reds are looking to bring in someone fresh to bolster the squad in the middle of the park, with the man they want none other than Aston Villa. Douglas Louis.

The Brazilian has attracted a lot of interest, especially from Italy, with AS Roma, AC Milan and Juventus all eyeing the 24-year-old.

Juve have been the most closely linked of the trio, with Luiz touted as a possible summer signing before Bianconeri sign Leandro Paredes on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The report claims a deal for Luiz would see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, of whom former Liverpool midfielder and current Villa boss Steven Gerrard is a fan, go the other way in a swap deal.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)

GOSSIP PAPER

– Manchester United stars believe Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and has his eye on a January exit, claims The Sun. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and PSG have all turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer, while the Portugal international has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

Robin Gosens was unable to convince Internazionale bosses on the left flank which Calciomercato believe could see the Italian giants move for Benfica Alexander Grimaldo. The Spaniard’s contract ends in the summer of 2023 so they might even be able to sign him as a free agent.

– Chelsea remain interested in Dinamo Moscow attacking midfielder Arsen Zakharyan and have formulated a plan to continue it in the coming months, writes fabrice romano, who adds that the Blues see in him a talent of the present and the future. While personal terms were fully agreed in August, the two clubs were unable to come to the same conclusion in their negotiations.

– Calciomercato have suggested that the only reason why Roma’s full-back Matias Vina was unable to complete his proposed summer move to Galatasaray was time. With the Uruguayan given the green light to move to Turkey, the report says the two clubs have agreed to review the deal and finalize the details upon January arrival.

Billy Gilmour only played a minute for Brighton & Hove Albion, but The Sun claims Graham Potter leaving the Seagulls to manage Chelsea has already put the midfielder in limbo. The Scot is said to have only joined Brighton so he could play under Potter, and he will now have to wait to see who takes over at the Amex Stadium.

