Kevin Durant is better in Brooklyn than with the Celtics

Get the latest Boston sports news
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Celtics
Despite all the trade rumors that linked him to the Celtics, Kevin Durant had better stay in Brooklyn, according to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Curry said he would be more than willing to play Durant on the Warriors again, and that the Celtics dropping Jaylen Brown in a hypothetical trade for Durant would have irrevocably changed Boston’s roster.
The comments came during a conversation between Curry and rapper Snoop Dogg, according to Rolling Stone.
“They have a bit of everything,” Curry said of the Celtics. “But they would have to deal with the organizational transition to get rid of Jaylen [Brown]. It is such an essential piece.
Curry allegedly used his hands to smash his fingertips like an explosion to illustrate his point.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics offered Brooklyn a Brown-centric package in exchange for Durant. But the teams couldn’t come to an agreement, and Durant stayed with the Nets.
As for Durant’s other rumored destinations, Curry hinted that Brooklyn’s asking price would take away a lot of the talent Durant was looking to play with.
“Man, he thinks they’re gonna go on teams — like he went to Phoenix — they’re gonna be the same team if he’s there,” Curry said.
Curry said “hell yeah” when asked if he was open to Durant returning to Golden State, mentioning how much fun he had playing with Durant and how he thought Durant was a good guy who is misunderstood.
The Nets announced last month that Durant planned to stay with the team. Kyrie Irving also returns, having opted for the final year of his 4-year contract. The Nets will also likely add a healthy Ben Simmons to the mix.
The Celtics, who swept the Nets in last year’s playoffs, travel to Brooklyn on Dec. 4 for the first of four regular season matchups between Atlantic Division opponents.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
MUFG Research expects USD/JPY to continue higher in what has been FX’s best trending trade in years.
They continue to like an earlier recommendation to buy USD/JPY at 140.00 with a target of 146.00 (last week’s high was 144.99) and a stop at 136.50.
“We maintain a long trade idea on USD/JPY, although we recognize that the balance of risk has become less favorable in recent days,” they wrote.
“We are not yet convinced that Japanese policymakers will back their words with action, so we maintain our USD/JPY trade idea, but recognize that the balance of risk is no longer as favourable,” MUFG added.
For transaction banking ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7-day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium for $109 per month. Get it here.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Blue Origin, the space company of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has been launching human and scientific payloads to the far reaches of space at a rapid pace. Monday’s NS-23 mission, the 23rd for the New Shepard rocket system, did not go as planned. The rocket became fiery shortly after launch, causing the capsule to perform an emergency separation.
The live broadcast of the launch showed the capsule flying away from the rocket and then parachuting back down to the ground near the Blue Origin launch site in Texas. The live stream host announced the unexpected anomaly and recounted the capsule’s safe return.
“We are responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One site in West Texas,” Blue Origin tweeted. “This was a payload mission with no astronauts on board. The capsule’s escape system performed as expected. More information to come as it becomes available.” Blue Origin Later describe the problem like a failed rocket booster.
The NS-23 mission was packed with 36 payloads, including engaged experiments with hydrogen fuel cell technology, ultrasonic sound waves, and even art. NASA funded 18 of the payloads. The capsule appeared to make a normal landing, which bodes well for the equipment on board.
Blue Origin has hosted 31 humans on multiple missions, including celebrities like Star Trek William Shatner and television host Michael Strahan. Its last crewed flight took place in early August.
The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on Monday saying it would oversee the investigation into the NS-23 problem. “Before the New Shepard vehicle can resume flight, the FAA will determine whether any system, process, or procedure related to the crash affected public safety,” the agency said. “This is standard practice for all accident investigations.”
It can take time to determine the cause of a rocket problem, so there may not be a quick answer as to why the booster ran into trouble. The anomaly looked dramatic and dangerous, but the proper functioning of the capsule’s escape system was a silver lining in the failure of the mission.
CNET
Pujols will now aim to join the illustrious 700 home run club, but has just 21 games left to reach the milestone after announcing it would be the final season of his storied career.
The two-time World Series champion is adamant that if he doesn’t hit the 700 mark, it won’t affect his decision to end his 22-year career at the end of the season.
In July, he told USA Today, “I’m still going to retire regardless if I end up reaching 693, 696, 700, whatever, I’m not caught up in the numbers. If you were going to tell me 22 I would have been so close years ago, I would have told you that you are crazy. My career has been amazing.”
Just a few months ago, hitting the 700 mark seemed unlikely; Pujols had a slow start to the regular season after joining the team he started his Major League Baseball career with.
The first baseman only hit two home runs in April and May and failed to record a single home run in June. But he has since picked up the pace, hitting 12 home runs since the All-Star break in July.
Pujols’ resurgence saw the three-time National League MVP enjoy one of his best seasons in recent years. The 42-year-old is hitting .266/.338/.528 with 48 RBIs in 91 games and has .866 OPS, a form he hasn’t seen since his first stint in St. Louis.
As always, Pujols is not one to get caught up in his own accomplishments. When the fans who caught his 9th inning bomb tried to return the ball, he refused and instead offered the pair two more signed balls.
“It’s just a baseball. They deserve to have it. It’s out of the ballpark,” Pujols told MLB.com. “We’re playing this game for the fans. So whether they want to give it back or whether they want to keep it, I have no problem with that. I think it means more to this girl than it does to me. have in my trophy case.”
The victory leaves the Cardinals de Pujols leading the NL Central with an 83-58 record, a month before the end of the regular season. The Cardinals travel to Milwaukee to face the No. 2 Brewers on Wednesday.
Sports
Apple is rolling out iOS 16 updates to all users today. The latest version of the company’s mobile operating system features great themes such as lock screen customization, an improved Messages app with the ability to unsend messages, and a Mail app with of planning. However, there are tons of little improvements that Apple has scattered throughout the system that users might find really useful. Here is a non-exhaustive list of these hidden gems of iOS 16:
The iOS 16 update is available for all iPhone 8 or later users.
techcrunch
Forgive Mike McDaniel if he didn’t overly celebrate his first head coaching victory or bask in the glory of defeating Bill Belichick.
He may be a first-time head coach, but he understands from his decade and a half in the NFL that it’s always “what’s next?”
As the clock wound down on the Miami Dolphins’ 20-7 win over the New England Patriots, what was next was finding Belichick for a handshake. Then, what was next after that was a victory speech in the locker room before then finding the words for the media at the press conference podium.
Almost immediately — and even as McDaniel was drenched in two colors of Gatorade that defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler dumped on him in the locker room — the focus shifted to the Dolphins’ next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.
“We’ve got Game 2 next week on the road against a team that’s very hard to play at, so that will be our concern,” McDaniel said on Sunday, showing where his mental focus was as reporters looked to draw the emotions out of him.
It’s a mindset that’s a necessity during this first month of the Dolphins’ season. The Super Bowl-favorite Buffalo Bills come to Miami Gardens on Week 3, and the Dolphins follow that with travel on a short week to Cincinnati for a Thursday night game on Sept. 29 to face the reigning AFC champion Bengals.
But before any of that, all the Dolphins’ energy has to be focused on Baltimore. M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Miami. The Dolphins have lost four consecutive road games against the Ravens, last winning in Baltimore in 1997. The last two losses, in 2016 and 2017, were by a combined 72 points.
Miami, which also was on the wrong side of the embarrassing 59-10 beatdown at home in the 2019 opener, exorcised some of its demons versus the Ravens last year in a 22-10 Thursday night win at Hard Rock Stadium, but it’s always a different story in their house.
Baltimore enters this season hungry after an 8-3 start in 2021 was upended by six consecutive defeats to finish the year 8-9 and out of the playoffs, after the roster was devastated by injury.
The Ravens, who topped the New York Jets 24-9 on Sunday, also have last year’s loss in Miami on their mind. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for three touchdowns against the Jets, while the defense, which allowed New York to maneuver down the field, held the Jets to 2-for-14 on third downs and forced two turnovers.
McDaniel said he didn’t want the locker room celebration on Sunday to be centered around him, but the team thought otherwise, nonetheless.
“Maybe with friends and family I’ll take 15 minutes to appreciate it, but that’s not why I’m here, is to bask or cheer,” McDaniel said Sunday. “I’m here to help lead a team of people.”
It wasn’t Belichick’s “We’re on to Cincinnati” he once famously repeated to a number of challenging questions after a Patriots loss. McDaniel doesn’t seem like he’ll ever be that short with the media. But, in his own way, after defeating Belichick, he took a page from him in how he handled his first win.
()
Four Illinois colleges have earned a spot in US News & World Report’s latest ranking of the nation’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges and Universities, with two in the top ten.
The annual list, released Monday, rates 1,500 colleges and universities on more than a dozen measures of academic quality, including graduation rate, social mobility, class size, faculty salaries and more. according to a press release from the magazine.
On this year’s list, Princeton University in New Jersey stole the top spot, with a total undergraduate enrollment of 5,321 and average tuition of $57,410.
The two Illinois universities joining Princeton in ranking high on the list are the University of Chicago, at No. 6, and Northwestern University, at No. 10.
According to the report, the University of Chicago in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood is particularly selective in its admissions, recording a 6% acceptance in the fall of 2021. The report goes on to say that the student-faculty ratio at the university is 5:1, with nearly 80% of its classes having fewer than 20 students. Additionally, with an average tuition of $62,940, the median starting salary for a University of Chicago alumnus is $59,700, according to the report.
Northwestern University, in suburban Evanston, tied for 10th place on a list with Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, the list reports.
Northwestern, with an undergraduate enrollment of just under 8,500, has an acceptance rate of 7% and a starting media salary for an alumnus of the university is $61,100, according to the report. . The average tuition at the school, according to US News & World Report, is $63,468.
Rounding out the nation’s top 10 universities are Massachusetts Institute of Technology at No. 2, Harvard at No. 3, Stanford at No. 4, Yale at No. 5, Johns Hopkins at No. 7, University of Pennsylvania at #8 and California Institute of Technology at #9.
The other two Illinois universities ranked in the top 100 are the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, at No. 47, and the University of Illinois at Chicago, also known as UIC, at no. 97.
Read the full ranking here.
NBC Chicago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed