Kevin Durant is better in Brooklyn than with the Celtics

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes the ball downfield against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in basketball, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston.

Despite all the trade rumors that linked him to the Celtics, Kevin Durant had better stay in Brooklyn, according to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Curry said he would be more than willing to play Durant on the Warriors again, and that the Celtics dropping Jaylen Brown in a hypothetical trade for Durant would have irrevocably changed Boston’s roster.

The comments came during a conversation between Curry and rapper Snoop Dogg, according to Rolling Stone.

“They have a bit of everything,” Curry said of the Celtics. “But they would have to deal with the organizational transition to get rid of Jaylen [Brown]. It is such an essential piece.

Curry allegedly used his hands to smash his fingertips like an explosion to illustrate his point.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics offered Brooklyn a Brown-centric package in exchange for Durant. But the teams couldn’t come to an agreement, and Durant stayed with the Nets.

As for Durant’s other rumored destinations, Curry hinted that Brooklyn’s asking price would take away a lot of the talent Durant was looking to play with.

“Man, he thinks they’re gonna go on teams — like he went to Phoenix — they’re gonna be the same team if he’s there,” Curry said.

Curry said “hell yeah” when asked if he was open to Durant returning to Golden State, mentioning how much fun he had playing with Durant and how he thought Durant was a good guy who is misunderstood.

The Nets announced last month that Durant planned to stay with the team. Kyrie Irving also returns, having opted for the final year of his 4-year contract. The Nets will also likely add a healthy Ben Simmons to the mix.

The Celtics, who swept the Nets in last year’s playoffs, travel to Brooklyn on Dec. 4 for the first of four regular season matchups between Atlantic Division opponents.