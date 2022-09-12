News
Kharkiv and Donetsk regions without electricity following Russian strikes: Ukrainian President Zelensky
The past week has seen a stunning transformation of the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, as a rapid armored offensive by Ukrainian forces broke through Russian defense lines and recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory.
That’s more territory than Russian forces have captured in all of their operations in Ukraine since April.
As brilliantly as the offensive was conceived and executed, it succeeded thanks to Russian shortcomings. In swaths of the Kharkiv region, Russian units were poorly organized and ill-equipped – and many offered little resistance.
Their failures and disorderly retreat east made President Vladimir Putin’s special military operation goal of taking all of Lugansk and Donetsk considerably more difficult to achieve.
Over the weekend, the Russian retreat continued from the border areas occupied since March. Villages within five kilometers of the border hoisted the Ukrainian flag.
The collapse of Russian defenses has sparked recriminations among influential Russian military bloggers and Russian state media personalities.
As the Ukrainian flag was raised in one community after another over the past few days, a question arose: how is the Kremlin reacting?
A lightning operation
Ukrainian officials had telegraphed that an offensive was imminent – but not where it actually happened. There was much noise about a counterattack in the south, and even US officials spoke of Ukrainian operations to “shape the battlefield” in Kherson. Russian reinforcements – possibly as many as 10,000 – poured into the area over a period of weeks.
There was indeed a Ukrainian assault on Kherson, but the intention seems to have been to fix the Russian forces, when the real effort came hundreds of kilometers to the north. It was a disinformation operation the Russians could have been proud of.
Kateryna Stepanenko of the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based analysis group, says the deception worked.
“Ukrainian military officials reported that (Russian) elements from the Eastern Military District that had previously supported offensive operations towards Sloviansk had redeployed to the southern axis,” she told CNN.
Their replacements were clearly not up to snuff – a mixed bag, said Stepanenko, of “Cossack volunteers, volunteer units, DNR/LNR militia units and the Russian Rosgvardia (National Guard). Such forces were not sufficient to defend a vast and complex front line.”
The Ukrainians chose the weakest point of the Russian defenses for their initial push – an area controlled by the Lugansk militia with Russian National Guard units further back. They were no match for a highly mobile armored assault that quickly rendered artillery irrelevant.
Igor Strelkov, a former head of the Donetsk People’s Republic militia and now a sharp critic of Russian military shortcomings, noted the poor training of these units and “the exceptional caution of Russian air force actions”. In short, frontline Russian units were hung to dry without sufficient air support.
Several videos geotagged and analyzed by CNN, as well as local accounts, depict a chaotic withdrawal of Russian units, with large amounts of ammunition and equipment left behind.
The poor quality of Russian defenses along a critical north-south axis supporting the Donetsk offensive is difficult to understand. Once launched, the intention of the Ukrainian offensive was perfectly clear: to destroy this artery of supply. In three days they had done it, partly because Russian reinforcements were slow to mobilize.
New York woman sentenced to prison for altercation on plane
A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.
They said Kelly Pichardo and another first class passenger engaged in bullying behavior on the flight and the two women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on February 24, 2021 .
Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a passenger asked them to stop.
Pichardo also allegedly spat at the man when he tried to record the altercation.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Phoenix police and both women were charged with disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.
Prosecutors said Pichardo, a 32-year-old Bronx resident, was ordered to pay nearly $9,200 in restitution to American Airlines following the altercation.
They say Pichardo will also serve three years of probation after his prison sentence.
The other passenger involved in the incident has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in November.
“The border is secure”, our immigration system is down
Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that the US-Mexico border is “secure,” but our immigration system is broken.
Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “I want to ask about the border. Would you say the border is secure? »
Harris said, “I think there’s no question that we need to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made, pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship.”
She added: “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, especially in the last four years before we arrived, and it needs to be fixed.
Todd said: “We are going to bring two million people across this border for the very first time. Are you convinced that the border is secure? »
Harris said: “We have a secure border in the sense that it is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration, but there are still many issues that we are trying to resolve given the deterioration that has happened over the past four years. We also need to put in place a law and a plan for a pathway to citizenship for the millions who are here.
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes the East Bay on Sunday evening
PIEDMONT, Calif. — Yes, it was the Earth moving in the East Bay at 10:31 p.m. Sunday.
The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazard Program webpage says the 2.9 magnitude quake was centered in Piedmont, near Oakland, about 10 kilometers deep.
No damage was reported in the area as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
Readers sound off on nude bathers, Queen Elizabeth and the Buffalo Bills
Since when is nudity a pillar of gay culture?
Rockaway Park: It was a beautiful, sunny day in Rockaway. The waves were extraordinary and many surfers were out, including many young teenagers who were surfing the waves under their parents’ watch.
As it happens, you start out surfing on the east side of the jetty on Beach 149th St. and end up on the west side of the jetty due to the current. This is where respect for each other comes in. A woman was sunbathing completely nude near the jetty where everyone had to exit the surf and climb back to the eastern side of the jetty to catch more waves. A parent told her to put her bottom on and her response was, “F— you.” The U.S. Park Police were called and responded and the officer, using great diplomacy, asked her to don her bottom and she complied after a lengthy diatribe concerning her rights.
At this point, a gentleman came over and explained to us that this was a gay beach (duh — I lived on the block for 22 years) and tried to explain this away as part of a culture. It’s been a gay beach for a very long time and this has nothing to do with being straight or gay. Let us be clear: It is strictly about being completely naked.
If we are all supposed to respect each other, doesn’t this apply to everyone, especially where young children are concerned? Let’s all respect and consider everyone’s rights at all times and the world will be a better place. Bill Gallagher
Not so simple
Glen Ridge, N.J.: I have one question for self-righteous Voicer Jennifer Berenbaum when, regarding abortion, she stated that “you are careless and get pregnant?” and “killing your babies should never be used as birth control.” So, is getting raped a “careless” action? Francine Ferrara
Bending the knee?
Brooklyn: What legacy did Mayor Adams seek to honor by lowering our city’s flags for Queen Elizabeth and prominently offering his condolences to the British Consulate? Was it out of respect for the institution? The one that invaded in 1776, leaving the bodies of slain patriots to rot where they fell in Flatbush, Gowanus, Kips Bay, Harlem, Pelham and Washington Heights? Those who starved American prisoners to death on prison ships in the East River? Or was it out of respect for Elizabeth herself? She who did nothing to stop her military from trying to brutally force her Kenyan, Yemeni and other freedom-seeking subjects to remain under the crown, or when her government drove her Windrush Caribbean subjects from their British homes? She who did nothing when her intelligence services handed out Catholic kill lists to Protestant paramilitaries in Northern Ireland? Who is Adams representing with such royalist and imperialist nonsense? Not most of us in Brooklyn. Dylan Yeats
Royal tribute
Peters Township, Pa.: There are few individuals who are universally admired for their leadership on the world stage with grace, poise, dignity and gentility, and who have endured countless challenges and personal tragedies. The late Queen Elizabeth was such a rare individual. She served to solidify the treasured and longstanding bond between our countries and if she ever had a political leaning, it was invisible, as she was a friend to American presidents of both major parties. Elizabeth was truly the people’s queen. She shall be fondly remembered and her memory cherished for all time. Oren Spiegler
Over there
Bayside: Is this the England Daily News? Who cares about the new king of England? If you do, move there. We have runaway inflation, crime everywhere and shady (out-of-touch) Chuck Schumer is looking to pass a gay marriage bill, while the ordinary citizens are trying to not get mugged and afford the high prices of food. Make New York City Great Again. Timothy Collins
Trashy
Brooklyn: The mayor and the sanitation commissioner said recently that the Sanitation Department had volunteers coming in on Labor Day and the trash would be picked up. Our neighborhood pick-up days are Monday and Thursday. On Friday, we were still waiting for the volunteers to come. No pick-up on Monday or Thursday. This mayor is making me wish de Bosio was back in office. Leighton Perkins
Setting precedent
Kew Gardens: One of the most detrimental things about the former president doing unprecedented things without consequence is that he establishes a precedent, which creates a legal reference. This nation does not need a future plagued with other presidents who defend their actions with, “Donald Trump did it and nothing happened to him.” Glenn Hayes
Hungry for the hoosegow
Howard Beach: If getting indicted and placed in handcuffs was the “best day in his life” for Steve Bannon, then spending a few years in jail just might make him ecstatic. And is there a better place for his happiness than Rikers Island? When Steve is sentenced, let’s see if he will be singing, “happy days are here again.” Barbara Berg
Gross
St. Albans: Like many others, I am also lamenting the hiatus of two of my favorite comic strips, “Red & Rover” and “Zits.” When I read the paper, I try to read the comic pages first because it is a necessary and welcome bracer to all the madness contained in the rest of the paper. The “WuMo” strip of Sept. 8 of this year, however, was — and I hope I am not alone in this — 100% USDA Grade A not funny. A grown man — a parent, no less — giving children dog food in the misguided notion of being a zero-waste family? Really? Children probably read this comic! This particular strip should never have been presented for publication to the Daily News, let alone approved and printed, and should be placed in the “What the hell were you thinking?” file of the strip’s creators, never to be shown again! Anthony Vasser
Institutional health
Brooklyn: For the last few weeks, I have been reading about the possibility that Maimonides Hospital may be going under. The hospital lost a staggering $145 million last year and has barely enough money to make it through another year. I remember when the hospital was called Israel Zion. My brother and sister were born there and my dad received the finest care from renowned heart surgeon Dr. Cunningham. Every member of my family has been treated there up until five years ago, always getting great care. I don’t know if it’s the multimillion-dollar salaries that hospital execs get or dirty politics. The fact is that Maimonides was once a great hospital and could be again. Louie Scarcella
Premium price
Holliswood: I had a pair of tickets to the Twins/Yankees game that was rained out on Tuesday ($28 each). Because of my schedule, the only game I’d be able to attend for the rest of the season is Thursday, Sept. 22, against the Red Sox. The Yankees have plenty of seats available for that game at $19 and $29. But they won’t exchange my tickets (where I was willing to take a monetary loss or pay the $1 extra, with the seats being further out toward the outfield than my $28 seats) because they deem the Red Sox game a “premium” game. What kind of nonsense is that? And Major League Baseball wonders why they are losing fans. Gregory W. Chupa
Deserving team
Garwood, N.J.: I hope that Voicers, local news media and the Daily News sports department were watching Thursday night as New York’s only resident team, the Buffalo Bills, put an absolute whooping on the Super Bowl defending champs. Their quarterback proved he is not “a work in progress” as are the two other New York prima donna teams. Even after the Giants raided the Bills’ front office and offensive coordinator, they showed why they are much more than even-odds favorites to be playing on the next Super Bowl Sunday. Maybe now the local news outlets will give them more than a one-minute mention. Maybe now, The News’ sports department will give them more than one paragraph every two weeks. After all, they’ve been in the playoffs three out of the last four years. What say the Green and Blue? Go Bills Mafia! John Deichmeister
One thing Americans agree on? Our politicians are too old.
The Speaker of the House is 82 years old.
The Senate Majority Leader is 71 years old.
While the American public disagrees on much, they do agree on this: our politicians are simply too old.
What should be the age limit to hold a position? The most common answer among the choices presented in the CBS poll was 70, with 4 in 10 Americans choosing that option. One in four (26%) said 60 should be the oldest a person can hold elected office, while 18% said 80 should be the limit.
This is, of course, not an empty discussion.
President Joe Biden, as I noted above, is 79 years old. He will turn 82 shortly after the 2024 elections. He is already the oldest person ever elected to a first term as president.
A slew of polls over the summer showed large swaths of the country also cast doubt on Biden’s candidacy for another term, with some survey respondents citing his age.
“Mr. Biden looks older than he did just a few years ago, a political liability that cannot be solved by traditional White House gimmicks like staff reshuffles or new communications plans. His level of energy, though impressive for a man of his age, is not what it used to be, and some aides watch him quietly. thread. He stumbles over words at public events, and they hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a blunder.”
“Four U.S. senators, including three Democrats, along with three former members of Feinstein’s staff and the California Democratic member of Congress told The Chronicle in recent interviews that his memory was rapidly deteriorating. They said it appears that she can no longer perform her duties without her staff performing much of the work necessary to represent the nearly 40 million people of California.”
Feinstein’s current term ends in 2025.
The issue of age – whether at the presidential, Senate or House level – is tricky to report or even address. The age is undefeated, and everyone knows that at some point it could be them who are quietly kicked out of the public eye.
At the same time, as these CBS polls clearly show, the public is fed up with so many old politicians — and more than ready for a change.
Wildfires in the West leave 14,000 people under evacuation orders, but cool weather is starting to help
Foresthill, California — Firefighters made progress against a huge north California wildfire which continued to grow and threatened thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major fires that covered large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. Flooding, meanwhile, was the problem for some communities around Los Angeles, as a long spell of dry heat finally gave way, but was replaced by intense thunderstorms that blanketed roads in mud and water and left vehicles stranded.
mosquito fire
The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has expanded to nearly 65 square miles, with 10% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
“Cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped moderate some of the fire activity,” but stronger winds allowed flames to move north and northeast, a report said. Cal Fire incident on Sunday.
More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and some 11,000 residents of communities such as Foresthill and Georgetown were under evacuation orders.
The Mosquito Fire also blanketed much of the Northern Sierra region in smoke. California health officials have urged residents in affected areas to stay indoors as much as possible. Tour de Tahoe organizers have canceled Sunday’s annual 72-mile bike ride around Lake Tahoe due to thick smoke from the fire – more than 50 miles away. Last year’s trip was canceled due to smoke from another large fire south of Tahoe.
The cause of the Mosquito Fire remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred shortly after Tuesday’s report of the fire.
Scientists say that climate change has made the West hotter and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Over the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in state history.
Fairview Fire
In Southern California, cooler temperatures and rain brought respite to firefighters battling the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles southeast of Los Angeles after sweltering heat last week.
The 44 square mile blaze was 45% contained on Sunday. The fire destroyed at least 30 homes and other structures in Riverside County. Two people died while fleeing the flames last Monday.
A helicopter assisting with operations in the Fairview fire crashed in a residential yard as he attempted to land at a local airport on Saturday afternoon, firefighters said. The injuries to the pilot and two other people were not critical.
Welcome rain, unwanted floods
The southern part of the state welcomed cooler weather over the weekend as a tropical storm deflected from the Pacific coast and subsided, helping to end scorching temperatures which nearly overwhelmed the state power grid.
Thunderstorms and the risk of flooding persisted Sunday in the mountainous areas of greater Los Angeles. But after Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico last week, it was quickly downgraded and weakened until it was largely gone, forecasters said.
To the north, the remnants of Kay caused flooding on Saturday that stranded about 40 vehicles and closed a section of State Highway 190 in Death Valley National Park. The park was still cleaning up from flooding five weeks ago that closed many key roads.
Los Angeles County Fire Department and Helicopters had to rescue about 50 people On Sunday evening, he got stuck in two dozen vehicles during a landslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.
Bolt Creek Fire
In Washington state, firefighters were scrambling to secure resources in the fight against a blaze that started Saturday in the remote Stevens Pass area that scarred hikers and forced evacuations from mountain communities. There was no containment Sunday of the Bolt Creek Fire, which had scorched nearly 12 square miles of forest land about an hour and a half east of Seattle.
“Fire will continue to progress into areas that will be unmanned. With limited resources, only point protection will be in place while resources will continue to mobilize against the fire,” an incident report said Sunday morning.
18 fires burn in Oregon, Washington
And the rest of the West has not been spared. There have been at least 18 large fires in Oregon and Washington, prompting targeted evacuations and power outages near Portland as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region.
Large areas of western Oregon choked with thick smoke from fires in recent days are expected to see improved air quality on Sunday as the overland flow returns, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
South of Portland, more than 3,000 residents were under new evacuation orders due to the 134-square-mile Cedar Creek Fire, which has burned for more than a month in Lane and Deschutes counties . Firefighters were protecting remote homes in Oakridge, Westfir and surrounding mountain communities.
According to the Northwestern Interagency Coordination Center, this weekend there were more than 400 square miles of active, out-of-control fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground battling them in the two northwestern states. west.
