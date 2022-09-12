Lb Patrick Queen Plays All Openers Against Jets - The Denver Post

Connect with us

LB Patrick Queen plays all openers against Jets

Lb Patrick Queen Plays All Openers Against Jets
New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald used Patrick Queen as linebacker on every shot in the team’s season-opening win over the New York Jets. In attack, the Ravens have turned to the Kenyan Drake as their best running back in the absence of JK Dobbins.

Ravens offensive snap counts against New York Jets 9/11/22

Ben Powers G 56

Kevin Zeitler G 56

Morgan Moses T 56

Tyler Linderbaum C 56

Lamar Jackson QB 56

Mark Andrews ET 47

Rashod Bateman WR 37

Patrick Ricard FB 36

Kenyan drake RB 33

Patrick Mekari T 32

Devin Duvernay WR 29

Isaiah Probably TE 25

Demarcus Robinson WR 25

Ja’Wuan James T 24

Josh Oliver TE 19

Justice Hill RB 11

Mike Davis RB 7

Tylan Wallace WR 6

James Close WR 5

Observations: After signaling for most of the preseason that Davis would be their first option at running back if Dobbins couldn’t go, the Ravens went with the more explosive Drake as their clear No. 1 option. Bateman was the No. 1 wide receiver as expected, but played a modest 66% of offensive snaps. He probably played a smaller role than he did in the preseason and didn’t produce as a receiver. Duvernay had a big day and Robinson played the third most snaps at wide receiver, which means Close looks to be on the outside again. James’ season ended after 24 snaps when he restored his Achilles, a brutal blow for a player who hasn’t lasted a full season since 2018.

Ravens defensive snap counts against New York Jets 9/11/22

Chuck Clark SS 84

Marlon Humphrey CB 84

Marcus Williams FS 84

Patrick Queen LB 84

Kyle Fuller CB 80

Odafe Oweh LB 68

Brandon Stephens FS 58

Justin HoustonLB 54

Michael Pierce NT 45

Justin Madubuike DT 43

Kyle HamiltonDB 42

Calais Campbell DT 41

Broderick Washington DT 34

Josh Bynes LB 32

Steven means LB 28

Brent Urban DE 25

Malik Harrison LB 22

Damarion Williams DB 13

Jalyn Armor-Davis DB 3

Observations: New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has shown his faith in Queen by keeping him on the field for every snap, something we didn’t see under former coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Clark, Williams and Humphrey are going to be mainstays in the secondary, with Marcus Peters presumably taking most of Fuller’s shots when he’s ready to play. Stephens was on the pitch 69% of the time, a sign that his ability to line up at any spot will make him a strong contributor. Hamilton has played exactly half of the defensive snaps, and his role will be something to watch. Despite the outside linebacker’s lack of depth, Macdonald didn’t have to rely too heavily on Houston, and the veteran produced a big day. The Ravens have opted for an even rotation inside, which bodes well for Campbell’s stamina late in the season. Harrison started in the SAM linebacker role traditionally held by Tyus Bowser, who will miss at least the first four weeks. He only played 26% of snaps defensively but finished with five tackles.

denverpost

Ravens snap-count analysis: LB Patrick Queen plays every down in opener vs. Jets

Ravens Snap-Count Analysis: Lb Patrick Queen Plays Every Down In Opener Vs. Jets
Orthodox Christians mobilize again against the LGBT Europride parade (VIDEO)

Orthodox Christians Mobilize Again Against The Lgbt Europride Parade (Video)
Thousands of Orthodox Christians demonstrated for the third time in the streets of Belgrade on September 11 against the LGBT EuroPride event, which is due to be held in the Serbian capital on September 17.

For the third time in a few days, thousands of Orthodox Christians mobilized on September 11 against the “LGBTQ week” and the EuroPride parade supposed to be held on September 17 in the Serbian capital. Leaving the Patriarchate building to arrive in front of the Saint Sava church, the procession was made up of demonstrators carrying icons, crucifixes, Serbian flags, singing prayers.

It is obvious that its objective is to reshape societies, and in this case here, our society, our values, our way of life without being asked

In the Saint Sava temple, Patriarch Porfirije, held a prayer for the salvation of marriage, family and family values, as well as for peace and harmony among peoples. “We are against EuroPride as such because it is obviously not just about parades and parties. It is obvious that his objective is to reshape societies, and in this case here, our society, our values, our way of life without being asked, “he said, reports the agency. Ruptly.

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the final decision on whether or not to hold EuroPride will be announced on September 13 depending on issues relating to the security of the event.

COVID-19 still kills hundreds of Americans every day under Biden

Covid-19 Still Kills Hundreds Of Americans Every Day Under Biden
Under President Donald Trump, every coronavirus death was treated as his fault; under President Joe Biden, none of them are; but the fact remains that the COVID-19 virus is still killing hundreds — and, sometimes, thousands — of Americans every day.

The the wall street journal noted on Sunday:

The United States recently averaged about 320 new Covid-19 deaths each day, and the average was over 400 before Labor Day weekend, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate is well below pandemic peaks, including levels above 2,500 per day during the Omicron wave earlier this year. But the country has not hit lows closer to 200 a day reached during a lull last year.

About 85% of people who died from Covid-19 through mid-August this summer were 65 or older, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of death certificate data. The rate is similar to peaks in 2020, before vaccines became available. Deaths have tended to be younger for much of the past year.

Covid-19 is on track to be the third leading cause of death for the third year in a row, said Dr. Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. Since 2020, it has only outstripped heart disease and cancer, drastically reducing life expectancy.

Read all Log report here.

Some of those who die received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, plus at least one booster. The vaccine dramatically reduced overall mortality, but struggled to keep pace with newer, more contagious variants.

Under Trump, mainstream journalists have accused the president of ‘mass murder’ – even as the previously unknown virus emerged in China and affected the world, and even as Trump pushed for the development of a vaccine that the mainstream media, under Biden, would tout as a miracle cure that workers would have to be forced to take or risk losing their jobs.

The death toll from COVID-19 under Biden exceeded that under Trump in the first 10 months of the Biden administration.

Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Breitbart News

Counties on 'high' alert level, latest symptoms

Counties On 'High' Alert Level, Latest Symptoms
Several counties in Illinois still remain at a “high” COVID alert level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as long as transmission continues, many will want to be aware of the symptoms to watch out for.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:

Symptoms of COVID-19 have changed over time. Here are the latest signs of infection to watch out for

As COVID-19 continues to mutate, the virus is also finding new ways to present itself in patients.

It’s important to note what the symptoms of COVID-19 may look like, given that the latest BA.5 variant remains the country’s main driver of infections and the pandemic faces its third winter – a season that has typically been marked by an increase in cases. .

Learn more here.

COVID by the numbers: 28 Illinois counties sit at ‘high’ community levels

Illinois continues to battle COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials.

Portions of northwestern Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee, and Whiteside, fall into the “high” community level category.

A few western counties are also at “high” levels of virus activity: Adams and Pike.

Learn more here.

Are you still contagious with COVID after 5 days? Here’s what we know

As the incubation period for COVID changes, what does this mean for isolation time and how long are you infectious?

During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with variants recent.

Learn more here.

Coronavirus in Illinois: nearly 20,000 new cases, 64 deaths reported last week

Illinois health officials reported 19,933 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths, marking a decrease in cases from the previous week, as 28 counties in the state remain at a “high” community level for COVID-19.

Learn more here.

How long are you contagious with COVID? The incubation period has changed, according to Top Doc

COVID’s incubation period has changed with the extra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago’s top doctor says, but what does that mean for how long you’re contagious? ?

During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with variants recent.

Learn more here.

Is a rash a sign of COVID? Here’s what to know about the symptoms

According to the latest COVID update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the United States, and this variant comes with a change in symptoms . But what if you have a symptom that is not among the most common?

Learn more here.

Can you mix and match your COVID booster dose?

For those considering getting the COVID shot, will they have to get the same vaccine as their primary series or can they mix and match?

The answer depends.

Learn more here.

If you have already had a booster shot, can you get the new COVID vaccine?

New COVID vaccines designed to specifically target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants raise many questions, including some of those wondering if they can still get the updated booster even if they already had a vaccine. reminder?

The answer is yes, provided your last booster dose was at least two months ago.

Learn more here.

Where can you find COVID booster shots in Chicago and who is eligible? Top Doc explains

Chicago-area pharmacies are among the first to offer doses of the new “bivalent” COVID boosters, with greater availability expected to open this week.

What’s behind that sore throat? How to tell if it’s COVID, allergies, strep throat or more

Do you have a sore throat but don’t know what’s causing it?

There are several possibilities that could be behind the symptom, with things like COVID, allergies, and strep throat all leading to similar symptoms.

Currently, allergy season is peaking in the Chicago area, resulting in a flare-up of cold-like symptoms, with the peak expected to continue through late September for those particularly sensitive to ragweed.

Learn more here.

NBC Chicago

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you've heard

Teacher Shortages Are Real, But Not For The Reason You'Ve Heard
By Sharon Lurye, Associated Press and Rebecca Griesbach, AL.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Everywhere, it seems, the start of the school year has been clouded by fears of a shortage of teachers.

The US Education Secretary has called for investments to prevent teachers from quitting. A teacher’s union leader described it as a five-alarm emergency. Media coverage warned of an education crisis.

In reality, there is little evidence to suggest that teacher turnover has increased nationally or that educators are leaving en masse.

Certainly, many schools have struggled to find enough educators. But the challenges are more related to hiring, especially for non-teaching staff positions. Schools brimming with federal money for pandemic relief are creating new positions and struggling to fill them at a time of low unemployment and fierce competition for workers of all kinds.

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, schools struggled to recruit enough teachers in some areas, especially parts of the South. Areas such as special education and bilingual education also lack teachers nationwide.

For some districts, shortages mean children have fewer or fewer qualified instructors.

In rural Alabama’s black belt, there were no certified math teachers last year at the Bullock County public college.

“It’s really impacting the kids because they’re not learning what they need to learn,” former county superintendent Christopher Blair said. “When you have these uncertified, emergency, or inexperienced teachers, students are in classrooms where they won’t get the level of rigor and classroom experiences.”

While the country lacks job vacancy data in several states, national weak points are evident.

For starters, the pandemic has triggered the biggest decline in education employment on record. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of people employed in public schools fell from nearly 8.1 million in March 2020 to 7.3 million in May. Employment has returned to 7.7 million since then, but that still leaves schools short of around 360,000 positions.

denverpost

Chelsea's Graham Potter has issues to deal with but can learn from David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers

Chelsea'S Graham Potter Has Issues To Deal With But Can Learn From David Moyes And Brendan Rodgers
Graham Potter will take charge of Chelsea for the first time in Wednesday’s Champions League Group E clash against FC Salzburg at Stamford Bridge, but after completing his first training session and delivering his mission statement to his new team, the brutal reality of elite football is that most Potter players will have already formed an opinion of their new boss before playing a game under him.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)

Potter, 47, who was hired as manager last week after new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel, is just as likely to have made a positive impression in the dressing room as a negative one. After all, in his previous jobs at Brighton, Swansea and Swedish club Ostersunds FK, Potter has earned a reputation as one of the game’s most brilliant managers – a tactical thinker who builds teams that play football. exciting and attacking and exceeding expectations.

But while his appointment as Chelsea manager is undoubtedly a reputational boost for English coaching – remember no English manager has won the Premier League, while Liverpool’s Joe Fagan has was the last English boss to win the European Cup/Champions League. in 1984 – there are also a number of visible red flags that Potter must address if he is to succeed in his work, and it would be naive to suggest that Boehly’s strong support gives him protection against the storms to come. Just ask David Moyes what protection his six-year contract at Manchester United offered when the results went against him and he was sacked within a year.

The first red flag is raised as a new manager walks through the door and meets his players for the first time. The message is crucial and Potter walked into a dressing room full of players who have won World Cup, Champions League and Premier League trophies. without being able to match that success himself as a player or coach, he is already dealing with a skeptical public.

– Chelsea hire Potter from Brighton to replace Tuchel
– Sources: Chelsea want a sporting director before the World Cup

What he achieved at Brighton – 42 wins in 135 games and keeping them in the Premier League for four seasons, with the club’s best result coming in the ninth last campaign – will mean little at Chelsea because he is dealing with players who have far greater expectations than he worked with at Amex Stadium.

It may sound harsh, but Moyes had the same problem when he took over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United, and he immediately raised doubts among his new players telling them he would improve the squad by returning the fitter team. Elite players always want to improve and win; Potter’s message must be able to convince the locker room that he can take the team and the players to a new level.

The same goes for his coaches. Moyes remained loyal to his Everton side at United, working under managers who had never built a world-class side, and they were unable to inspire or motivate the players at Old Trafford . Potter has brought five members of his squad from Brighton to Chelsea, including assistant Billy Reid, Hamilton’s former academic director, which is a bold move given the depth of big club experience and talent of his team at Chelsea.

to play

1:29

Steve Nicol explains why he thinks Chelsea should target Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Brendan Rodgers took charge of Liverpool in 2012 with a similar career trajectory to Potter – his previous jobs were at Watford, Reading and Swansea City – but he succeeded where Moyes failed at United because he inherited a locker room which was not more accustomed to winning. At the time of his arrival, Liverpool had won just one trophy in six years and the team needed a rebuild. Rodgers hasn’t encountered the kind of resistance Moyes has encountered and which Potter may also encounter with players who less than 18 months ago won the Champions League with Chelsea.

Rodgers had time to make changes to Liverpool’s team and style of play, and he almost won the Premier League title in 2014. Jurgen Klopp has clearly taken Liverpool to a different level since replacing Rodgers in 2015, but the Rodgers era was successful in that sense. he put Liverpool on the right path to winning again. He also made Liverpool better despite the mistakes made by the club’s owners at the time. Fenway Sports Groups took ownership of Liverpool 18 months before Rodgers arrived and they were still learning on the job, especially in terms of player recruitment, when the new manager was appointed.

Potter has a similar problem to solve at Chelsea. Boehly has only managed the club since May and the LA Dodgers co-owner has overseen a massive £271million summer spending spree which has attracted big names such as Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but has left the club without a front -center after the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

After spending so much in just one window, Financial Fair Play regulations will limit Chelsea’s spending in January and next summer, meaning Potter will have to work with a team that is arguably unbalanced and indisputably underperforming at the moment. over the coming months. All coaches want players who can meet their demands, and many like young players who are more likely to be receptive to change and new methods, but Potter is largely stuck with what he has.

Already, with an inexperienced new owner and a group of seasoned players with successful careers, Potter has some serious problems to overcome.

Under former owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea tended to name the best or biggest name available as a manager. Players and fans alike have grown accustomed to the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Tuchel leading the team, thus signing the Brighton manager – a coach with just the Swedish Cup on his CV – whose A playing career largely spent in England’s lower leagues, is a clear change of course by the new owners.

Potter is undoubtedly a talented coach and a rising star in management, but his new players won’t give him time to improve them. They will expect to be impressed from day one and he will meet resistance from those who do not adhere to his methods. It’s the same for any manager at any level, but at a club as big as Chelsea, patience only comes with results and Potter can’t waste time when he’s in trouble. is about achieving victories on the field.

espn

