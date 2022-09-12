News
Long Lines Welcome Historic ‘Bros’ Premier to Castro Theater
News
Several cars stuck in California mudslide: officials
A landslide in California resulted in several vehicles getting stuck in mud and flowing debris, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the mudslide to help about 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud would have pushed vehicles onto the road.
The landslide occurred near Pine Canyon Road between Shaffer Road and Blaisdell Road, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wrote in the tweet.
According to the department, units arrived at the scene around 7:40 p.m. to help clear vehicles unable to escape the mudslide and debris.
CALIFORNIA HEAT WAVE SHARP BY STORM AS AIR QUALITY DEGRADES DUE TO FOREST FIRE
Some people were rescued by ground firefighters and others were transported to safety by Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters, according to LAFD.
The Red Cross and Public Works have been notified.
Southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road and other roads in the area were closed due to the landslide.
The incident was still active, according to firefighters.
PLANE CRASHES IN SAN DIEGO BAY, CALIFORNIA
So far, police and firefighters have not said if anyone was injured in the mudslide.
Former Coppin State basketball star Larry Yarbray Sr. dies in bicycle crash
DOVER, Delaware — Larry Yarbray Sr., a former Coppin State University basketball player who holds the Baltimore school’s career record for assists, died Saturday in a bicycle crash in Delaware, police say and the principal of a charter school that employed him. . He was 51 years old.
Yarbray was riding in a group of cyclists along a road near Dover, Delaware, on Sunday when he lost control of his bike, swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and crashed been hit, according to Delaware State Police.
An ambulance took Yarbray to the hospital, where he died, police said. The 23-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured.
Yarbray was Coppin State’s starting point guard when the men’s basketball team made its first-ever appearance in an NCAA tournament in 1990. His 622 career assists are a school record.
He had served as head basketball coach at Delaware County Community College in Media, Pennsylvania for the past five seasons.
The Chester, Pennsylvania resident founded a cycling club called Chester Cycling, the Delaware News Journal reported.
Yarbray also worked as a college dean at Chester Community Charter School in his hometown, according to David Clark Jr., the school’s CEO. Clark said he has known Yarbray for 27 years.
“Everyone loved Larry,” Clark told The Associated Press. “He was good with the teachers. He was good with the students. He was good with the parents.
Du Opens Portal For Ug Admissions, New Academic Session Set To Begin November 1
mini
The results of CUET are expected to be announced on September 15. At a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university would likely start the new academic session on November 1.
Delhi University on Monday launched the common undergraduate admissions seat allocation system for the 2022-23 academic year, with the vice-chancellor saying the new academic session is expected to start on November 1.
This marks the long-awaited start of the admission process into the University of Delhi. This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The results of CUET are expected to be announced on September 15. At a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university would likely start the new academic session on November 1.
“Today we are launching the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal for undergraduate programs. This is the first time we have accepted admission through CUET,” he said.
The portal will remain open until Oct. 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate program, Singh said. To apply, applicants will need to visit the DU admissions website and register by clicking on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programs.
They will need to fill in all the basic details, upload note sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the entry fee. Admission through CSAS will occur in three phases: CSAS-2022 Application Form Submission, Program Selection and Preference Filling, Place Assignment, and Admission. The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place after the results are announced.
A candidate will have to select the programs in which he wishes to be admitted. They will be required to confirm the program-specific CUET-UG Merit Rating for all selected programs. In the third phase, a merit list will be released by Delhi University and based on this, the seats will be awarded.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
The public have the chance to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
LONDON (AP) — In a first official statement since the Queen’s death, her grandson Prince Harry hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unshakeable grace and dignity.”
The personal statement, posted on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website on Monday, said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as as Commander-in-Chief, until the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.
Harry stepped down as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago. On Saturday, he and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine to meet mourners outside Windsor Castle.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.
LONDON (AP) — The first members of the public will have the chance to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday when the monarch’s coffin lies in repose at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.
The start of the working week is another day steeped in the historical pageantry and pomp that follows the death of a British sovereign.
King Charles III will start the day by addressing lawmakers at Parliament in London before flying to Scotland.
Thousands of people lined the streets and roadsides on Sunday as the oak coffin was carried from the late Queen’s beloved summer retreat to Balmoral Castle, where she died on Thursday, in Edinburgh.
The new King, accompanied by his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it is slowly transported from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral, where the Crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin before a service of prayer and reflection on the life and 70-year reign of the widely cherished monarch.
The Queen’s coffin will rest at the cathedral for 24 hours, giving members of the public a chance to parade and pay their respects. On Tuesday he will be flown to London where the coffin will be displayed in the Palace of Parliament from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on September 19.
Authorities have already issued rules and guidelines for people wishing to pay their respects in London, with a long queue expected.
After visiting Scotland, Charles is embarking on a tour of the other nations that make up the UK – he visits Northern Ireland’s capital Belfast on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.
right and left neck and neck, breakthrough of the nationalists – RT in French
The final results of the legislative elections will not be known until September 14, the left and right blocs having obtained very close scores. The Democrats of Sweden, an anti-immigration party, became the country’s second strongest force.
Sweden will have to wait three days before the winner of the very tight legislative elections of September 11 is announced. For now, the coalition between the classical right and the radical right is in a position to conquer power. According to the partial results covering nearly 95% of the polling stations, the bloc led by the leader of the conservative party of the Moderates Ulf Kristersson would win an absolute majority on the wire, from 175 to 176 seats, against 173 to 174 seats for the bloc. on the left of outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. If these scores were confirmed, the left would leave power after eight years at the helm.
At the end of an incredible electoral evening, the authority in charge of the polls of the Scandinavian country has indeed warned that the final verdict should wait until September 14. While the exit polls and the first preliminary results suggested, on September 11, a narrow victory for the left in the early evening, the rights went ahead as the counting progressed.
Based on the votes counted until the middle of the night, the right-wing bloc (SD, Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals) would win 49.8% of the vote, while the left-wing bloc (Social Democrats, Party of Left, Greens and Center Party) would gather 48.8% of the vote, that is to say a difference of around 60,000 votes only for an electorate of 7.8 million people. The votes of Swedes Abroad and some early votes still need to be counted. However, a reversal of the result remains unlikely.
After several political crises in recent years, the Nordic country finds itself again in a phase of uncertainty to form a government, with a majority that still looks narrow.
A historic score for Sweden’s Democrats
The big winner of the evening is the nationalist anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) party led by Jimmie Akesson. With a provisional score of 20.7%, it sets a new record and becomes both the first right-wing party and the second party in Sweden.
“It says a lot about how far we have come, about the small party that everyone laughed at […] today we are the second party in Sweden”, launched Jimmie Akesson in front of his supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters. “Our ambition is to be in government,” he reaffirmed, even if it is more likely that the party will be content with a supporting role for the new majority in Parliament.
Long pariah, the nationalist and anti-immigration party now finds itself in a position of strength, since it could take the reins of the country alongside the moderate right. This is a major turning point, since the traditional Swedish right had never before considered governing with the direct or indirect support of the SD.
“Swedish democracy must take its course, all votes must be counted and we will await the result,” said outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who hoped to secure a third term for the left in these legislative elections.
Entering the chamber for the first time in 2010, with 5.7% of the vote, the SD have continued to progress since, with 12.9% and a third party place in 2014, then 17.5% in 2018 They now exceed 40% in some municipalities, especially in the south of the country.
Massive immigration and murderous settling of scores between criminal gangs in Swedish suburbs have swelled SD viewership in recent years. These themes, along with soaring fuel and electricity prices, dominated the campaign, leading the Social Democrats to harden their positions on security and immigration.
The SD gradually siphoned off the votes of the conservatives but also of the social democrats, gaining particularly among working-class male voters. “I think that [notre succès] is explained by the fact that people do not find that the other parties take their situation seriously,” Jimmie Akesson told AFP during a campaign meeting organized in Stockholm in August.
Displaying as a slogan “Not like the other parties”, the Democrats of Sweden have however put water in their wine, like other nationalist formations in Europe. Formerly in favor of a “Swexit”, the party thus gave up in 2019 on the idea of leaving the European Union.
Among its major international issues, the next Swedish government must in particular finalize the country’s historic candidacy for NATO, threatened with a Turkish veto. The country will also take over the rotating EU presidency on January 1, 2023.
