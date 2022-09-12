Long Lines Welcome Historic ‘Bros’ Premier to Castro Theater

The final results of the legislative elections will not be known until September 14, the left and right blocs having obtained very close scores. The Democrats of Sweden, an anti-immigration party, became the country’s second strongest force.

Sweden will have to wait three days before the winner of the very tight legislative elections of September 11 is announced. For now, the coalition between the classical right and the radical right is in a position to conquer power. According to the partial results covering nearly 95% of the polling stations, the bloc led by the leader of the conservative party of the Moderates Ulf Kristersson would win an absolute majority on the wire, from 175 to 176 seats, against 173 to 174 seats for the bloc. on the left of outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. If these scores were confirmed, the left would leave power after eight years at the helm.

At the end of an incredible electoral evening, the authority in charge of the polls of the Scandinavian country has indeed warned that the final verdict should wait until September 14. While the exit polls and the first preliminary results suggested, on September 11, a narrow victory for the left in the early evening, the rights went ahead as the counting progressed.

Based on the votes counted until the middle of the night, the right-wing bloc (SD, Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals) would win 49.8% of the vote, while the left-wing bloc (Social Democrats, Party of Left, Greens and Center Party) would gather 48.8% of the vote, that is to say a difference of around 60,000 votes only for an electorate of 7.8 million people. The votes of Swedes Abroad and some early votes still need to be counted. However, a reversal of the result remains unlikely.

After several political crises in recent years, the Nordic country finds itself again in a phase of uncertainty to form a government, with a majority that still looks narrow.

A historic score for Sweden’s Democrats

The big winner of the evening is the nationalist anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) party led by Jimmie Akesson. With a provisional score of 20.7%, it sets a new record and becomes both the first right-wing party and the second party in Sweden.

“It says a lot about how far we have come, about the small party that everyone laughed at […] today we are the second party in Sweden”, launched Jimmie Akesson in front of his supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters. “Our ambition is to be in government,” he reaffirmed, even if it is more likely that the party will be content with a supporting role for the new majority in Parliament.

Long pariah, the nationalist and anti-immigration party now finds itself in a position of strength, since it could take the reins of the country alongside the moderate right. This is a major turning point, since the traditional Swedish right had never before considered governing with the direct or indirect support of the SD.

“Swedish democracy must take its course, all votes must be counted and we will await the result,” said outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who hoped to secure a third term for the left in these legislative elections.

Entering the chamber for the first time in 2010, with 5.7% of the vote, the SD have continued to progress since, with 12.9% and a third party place in 2014, then 17.5% in 2018 They now exceed 40% in some municipalities, especially in the south of the country.

Massive immigration and murderous settling of scores between criminal gangs in Swedish suburbs have swelled SD viewership in recent years. These themes, along with soaring fuel and electricity prices, dominated the campaign, leading the Social Democrats to harden their positions on security and immigration.

The SD gradually siphoned off the votes of the conservatives but also of the social democrats, gaining particularly among working-class male voters. “I think that [notre succès] is explained by the fact that people do not find that the other parties take their situation seriously,” Jimmie Akesson told AFP during a campaign meeting organized in Stockholm in August.

Displaying as a slogan “Not like the other parties”, the Democrats of Sweden have however put water in their wine, like other nationalist formations in Europe. Formerly in favor of a “Swexit”, the party thus gave up in 2019 on the idea of ​​leaving the European Union.

Among its major international issues, the next Swedish government must in particular finalize the country’s historic candidacy for NATO, threatened with a Turkish veto. The country will also take over the rotating EU presidency on January 1, 2023.