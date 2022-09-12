Connect with us

Macron urges Putin to withdraw Russian forces from besieged nuclear power plant

Macron Urges Putin To Withdraw Russian Forces From Besieged Nuclear Power Plant
French President Emmanuel Macron, one of the few Western leaders to maintain an open dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine, urged the Kremlin in a phone call on Sunday to withdraw its forces from the besieged nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia and Ukraine have swapped responsibility for the bombing of the plant, which the UN nuclear watchdog said could have “very, very catastrophic” consequences.

Macron sided with Kyiv in his appeal with Putin, according to a reading from the Elysee Palace.

“[Macron] recalled that the Russian occupation was the source of the risks that today weigh on the integrity of the Zaporizhzhia power plant,” the French president told Putin. “He requested that the Russian forces withdraw their heavy and light weapons and that the recommendations of the IAEA be followed to ensure the security of the site.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin give a press conference after a summit on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 9, 2019.
(Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Putin, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of endangering the plant.

“The Russian side drew attention to the regular Ukrainian attacks on the plant’s facilities, including the storage of radioactive waste, which are fraught with catastrophic consequences,” read a Kremlin reading.

RUSSIAN TROOPS WITHDRAWAL AS UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS RECOVER KEY AREAS IN KHARKIV

Russian forces took control of the factory at the start of the war, but it is still operated by Ukrainian personnel.

The International Atomic Energy Agency visited the plant, which is Europe’s largest, last week and called for a security zone to be established to protect it.

“The physical attack, knowingly or unknowingly – the beatings that this facility has received and which I have personally been able to see and assess with my experts – is simply unacceptable,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA said on Sunday that a backup power line had been restored to the plant, allowing external electricity to enter the facility for reactor cooling and other operations.

Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear agency, said it had to halt operations at the plant on Sunday as a safety measure.

Macron, who pledged to continue talking with Russia earlier this month, also condemned Putin’s invasion on Sunday.

“[Macron] condemned the continuation of Russian military operations in Ukraine and reiterated its demand that they cease as soon as possible, that negotiations begin and that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine be restored,” said the reading of its call with Putin.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @KincaidBest.

News

Hyde10: Defense dominates, Hill and Waddle impact — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ win over Patriots

Hyde10: Defense Dominates, Hill And Waddle Impact — 10 Thoughts On Dolphins’ Win Over Patriots
The Dolphins’ opened in winning style with a 20-7 win against New England.

The defense? Dominant.

The offense? Well, a work in progress.

But you beat your division rival and don’t play your best and you’ll take it every time. Here are 10 thoughts on the opener:

Play of the day: Brandon Jones had 11 tackles Sunday and a sack that opened up the game. The constant to Dolphins-Patriots game in recent years is the Dolphins defense has scored points and changed days. They had two touchdowns against the Patriots offense in last year’s finale and Xavien Howard caused and recovered a fumble to win last year’s opener. This time it was Jones blitzing the blindside in the second quarter as Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went to pass from his 2-yard line. Jones hit him, the ball popped lose and one-hopped into Melvin Ingram’s hands for an easy touchdown.

2. The difference Sunday? It was speed. Exactly as advertised. Just in the first half, Tyreek Hill had six catches for 77 yards and ran a reverse for 6 yards and Jaylen Waddle split three defenders on a perfect strike from Tua Tagovailoa for a 42-yard touchdown. That’s pretty much what the Dolphins plotted with this kind of speed at receiver. Hill was a short target, stretched the defense on long routes and took a 26-yard pass away from Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones. And Waddle? For the day, Hill had eight catches for 94 yards and Waddle had four for 69 yards.

3. You saw the misdirection and creative scheming of Mike McDaniel’s offense that a disciplined Patriots defense wasn’t falling for too much. But one question of McDaniel’s game managing began to focus Sunday: He’s going to be more aggressive on fourth downs. With 24 seconds left in the half, facing fourth-and-8 from the Patriots 42-yard line, McDaniel went for it and Tua made a perfect throw over the middle to Waddle, who split three defenders to run for the touchdown. Now, New England had no time-outs so with such little time left on the clock it would have been surprising if McDaniel didn’t go for it there. A better measuring stick came on the first drive. Facing third-and-1 at the 50. Tagovailoa threw deep and incomplete to fullback Alec Ingold. That’s the kind of play you run knowing you’re going for it on fourth down. They did, too. New England tackle Carl Davis jumped offsides, so we never saw the play (and, yes, you could say they might have employed a hard count until the clock ran out and punted). Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores ranked 29th in going for it on fourth down last year. that showed a fundamental lack of faith in the offense — and believing in the defense. McDaniel isn’t a go-for-it at anytime on fourth down. Facing fourth-and-4 near midfield in the second quarter, they punted. San Francisco, where McDaniel was offensive coordinator last year, ranked 21st in fourth-down tendencies. So McDaniel will pick his places, it seems. He picked a couple on Sunday.

4. It wasn’t all good news. The offensive line struggled much of the day against a good Patriots defensive line — and then left the day with health questions. First, right tackle Austin Jackson hurt his ankle in the first half and is replaced by reserve Greg Little. Then, Little had to come out on the first drive of the second half and that causes a reshuffling on the line. Guard Robert Hunt moves to right tackle and reserve Robert Jones comes in as guard. Then, in the fourth quarter, left tackle Terron Armstead went out of the game. Guard Liam Eichenberg moved to left tackle. Little was back in the game by that point and Jones moved to left guard. All that will take some sorting out before next week to see how serious the injuries are. The bottom-line needs improvement, too. The Dolphins ran 17 times for 45 yards until the final minutes run-out-the-clock possessions. Tua also was sacked three times on the day. So not only does this line need health — it need some improvement.

5. Tua Tagovailoa’s day? It was OK. A winning, C-effort. He had the good throw to Waddle for a touchdown. But this was a game he was asked not to lose more than to win, considering the manner the Dolphins defense bottled up the Patriots. He did that, though he got away with a would-be interception and would-be fumble as the Dolphins were up 20-7 in the fourth quarter and trying to put the day away. He completed 23-of-33 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. Those a good numbers on a good-enough day him. But there will be days coming up he’ll be asked to do more.

6. Xavien Howard covered DeVante Parker for years in Dolphins practices. It typically went as you’d expect — as it did the first throw they faced in Sunday’s game. The Patriots opened the game with a nice drive when Mac Jones went to pass into the end zone from the Dolphins 22. It was a jump ball. Howard vs. Parker. Howard made a veteran’s move, pinning Parker’s arm. He tipped the ball into the air with his other hand. Jevon Holland picked it out of the air and the Dolphins had their first game-changing moment of the season. Parker did get a measure of revenge in the second half as he drew a holding penalty on Howard on a fourth-and-1 that kept alive the Patriots 92-yard touchdown drive to open the second half.

7. All those questions about the Dolphins cornerbacks? They didn’t show on a Sunday that suggested New England’s offense is really as lost as was said this summer. Or maybe the Dolphins defense is as good as hoped? Maybe both are true. The game effectively ended with undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou making a big-time, fumble-causing hit on Nelson Agholor that the Dolphins recovered with five minutes to play. The fact the Dolphins defense gave up just one touchdown tells you of its day — and of the Patriots. One question for the Patriots entering this game was how an offense that replaced coordinator Josh McDaniels with some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will do. Sunday’s answer: They couldn’t take advantage of cornerback Byron Jones being out. Mac Jones was 21 of 30 for 213 yards, an interception and a touchdown. The Patriots ran 22 times for 78 yards showing the kind of strength the Dolphins had up front.

8. Stat of the Day I: The Dolphins have now won 25 straight games when leading at half, according to CBS. That’s the longest streak in the NFL and speaks to … exactly what? I don’t know, considering it has to go through the Adam Gase and Brian Flores eras. But it’s impressive.

Stat of the Day II: It was 92 degrees at kickoff (on-field it felt like 103 degrees). It was 93 degrees in the third quarter. Just five previous Dolphins games have been over 90 degrees, according to Dolphins records. The hottest? The 1995 opener against the New York Jets was 94 degrees at kickoff in a 52-14 Dolphins win. Question: Will the Dolphins home-field advantage benefit from global warming?

9. Quick hits:

* The coaches didn’t believe what they were saying about cornerback Noah Igbinoghene all summer and preseason as they made him inactive for the opener;

* Armstead had the kind of impactful game that shows why he was a big commodity until he left in the fourth quarter. He can run block and pass block in dominant fashion — and move some as a screen pass was run his way in the third quarter;

* Mike Gesicki’s role is as diminished as the preseason showed. He had one catch for one yard and the play count will show he wasn’t used much;

* The Patriots played a lot of zone coverage Sunday. That was to be expected after they let top cornerback C.J. Jackson go to the Chargers in free agency.

10. Next week: Dolphins at Baltimore. The NFL’s toughest first month continues with a Ravens team that’s a lot healthier than when the Dolphins beat them last November. Lamar Jackson was intercepted once and sacked four times as the Dolphins (then 2-7) surprised Baltimore in a 22-10 win that effectively began their season’s turnaround.

News

Venezuela government defends detention of US nationals

Venezuela Government Defends Detention Of Us Nationals
Caracas, Venezuela-

The Venezuelan government has defended the detention of US citizens, rejecting an earlier State Department statement marking the two-year imprisonment of a Navy veteran.

President Nicolás Maduro’s government said in a statement on Saturday that it would continue to enforce its laws and reiterated the “spaces and channels” open with the United States “to seek understanding on issues” relevant to their bilateral relations.

“It is regrettable that the authorities of the United States insist on their claim to confer unacceptable immunity or letters of marque on their nationals, in absolute disregard of the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples,” the statement said.

The government’s comment came a day after the State Department said it would continue to press Maduro ‘for the immediate and unconditional release’ of Matthew Heath and other US citizens it considers wrongfully detained. in Venezuela.

At least 10 men, including five oil executives and three veterans, are being held in Venezuela. United Nations officials have long complained about the lack of independence of Venezuelan judges and prosecutors and the conditions at the facility where several Americans are being held.

In March, Maduro’s government freed two Americans following a surprise trip to Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, by senior White House and State Department officials. A subsequent trip in June did not result in the release of any detainees.

The State Department issued an advisory in July warning Americans to avoid all travel to Venezuela due to the risk of wrongful detentions and threats from illegal armed groups, especially along the country’s porous borders.

Heath, a former US Marine corporal, was arrested in 2020 at a roadblock in Venezuela and charged with being a terrorist and spying for then US President Donald Trump. His family and supporters claim he is innocent.

The State Department statement released on Friday said Heath was arrested on “specious charges.” His trial is ongoing.

USA voanews

News

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-7 win over the New England Patriots

Things We Learned In Miami Dolphins’ 20-7 Win Over The New England Patriots
The Dolphins handled New England fairly easily in Sunday’s season opener at Hard Rock Stadium, further raising expectations for the season. Coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the ones who caused the most curiosity coming in, were all good.

The Dolphins showed resilience and quality depth at times, the latter in the secondary and offensive line, and controlled the game the entire day. It was a strong showing and perhaps a sign of things to come.

Here are some more takeaways from the season opener against the Patriots:

Dolphins rookie coach Mike McDaniel had a good debut

His players were prepared, and rarely appeared surprised by anything thrown their way from New England coach Bill Belichick, known for his gameday trickery. McDaniel, who was calling plays for the first time, showed diversity and creativity. The moment wasn’t too big for McDaniel and that bodes well for the season. — Chris Perkins

Dolphins have now won four consecutive games over New England, and five of the past six

In other words, the Dolphins have owned the Patriots recently. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now 4-0 against Belichick. There was no evidence that Belichick helped his team by practicing at Palm Beach Atlantic University since Wednesday, or that he hurt his team by having Matt Patricia and Joe Judge splitting offensive coordinator duties.

Patriots went at nickel/slot defensive back Nik Needham on the game’s first play and got a 9-yard gain

But it was the last time it happened that way. Miami’s defensive back depth answered the call, which is impressive considering it was without starting cornerback Byron Jones (leg), backup cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (inactive) and safety Eric Rowe (inactive). Rookie cornerback Kader Kohou made his debut and had a tackle and a big fumble-causing hit. Overall it was a nice showing for the secondary. New England quarterback Mac Jones ended with a harmless 21 for 30 for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Miami’s playmaking defense answered the call

New England learned a hard lesson by throwing at All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in the end zone in the first quarter. Howard tipped the pass in the air and safety Jevon Holland caught it and returned it 31 yards to the Dolphins’ 28-yard line. In the fourth quarter Kohou had a hit that caused a fumble and linebacker Jaelan Phillips recovered. Miami finished with one interception, two recovered fumbles, two sacks, six passes defended, four tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, 23 for 33, 270 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions (104.4 passer rating) was mostly good all day when it came to decision-making, accuracy and patience

It was mostly a short and intermediate passing game, which is fine. The key is Tagovailoa got the ball to wide receivers Hill and Jaylen Waddle in places where they could get YAC (yards after catch). Tagovailoa didn’t throw deep often but he went deep to fullback Alec Ingold in the first quarter. The ball was slightly overthrown but Hill appeared to be double covered. It was a good choice by Tagovailoa to recognize the coverage matchup and go for it.

Safety Jevon Holland was deep to return the two first half punts for the Dolphins

The first was a fair catch at the 6-yard line and the second one was downed at the 8-yard line by New England special teams ace Matthew Slater. During the practice week McDaniel said he wouldn’t hesitate to use wide receivers Hill and/or Waddle as punt returner. Running back Raheem Mostert was deep for the Dolphins’ only kickoff return. By the way, credit punter Thomas Morstead for field-flipping punts, three of which were inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 45.8 yards per punt and his longest was 58 yards. The Dolphins’ special teams had a good day.

The offensive line had a promising showing

Right tackle Austin Jackson went down with an ankle injury early in the second quarter and was replaced by Greg Little. Then in the third quarter Little went down. Miami shifted right guard Robert Hunt to right tackle and inserted Robert Jones at right guard. Little returned in the third quarter. But in the fourth quarter left tackle Terron Armstead was sidelined and left guard Liam Eichenberg took his place. The offensive line showed good versatility and depth in all situations. But the offensive line allowed three sacks and the run game was sluggish so there are areas for immediate improvement. But overall it was a good start.

Dolphins’ defense did well at limiting significant plays, but two self-inflicted errors led to a Patriots touchdown in the third quarter

The Dolphins had 12 men on field penalty on second-and-4, giving New England a first down at the Dolphins’ 37-yard line. Four plays later on fourth-and-1, Howard was called for illegal contact on an incomplete pass. New England scored five plays later to cut its deficit to 17-7. Overall, however, the defense was solid in execution and discipline.

Miami’s rushing offense didn’t surface much Sunday

The Dolphins finished with 65 yards on 23 carries. Chase Edmonds had 12 carries for 25 yards and Mostert had five carries for 16 yards. Coach McDaniel puts an emphasis on the run game so perhaps there will be tweaks before next week’s game at Baltimore.

Patriots fans are usually loud and proud at Hard Rock Stadium, but that didn’t seem to be the case Sunday

The Dolphins, of course, have sold out their season ticket allotment for the first time, and that might be a factor, But Patriots fans seemed to have a smaller presence than in recent years and they definitely weren’t loud. Good job by the Dolphins, and Dolphins fans.

Tua Tagovailoa went to a very defense-aided 4-0 against the Patriots

In his four games against Belichick and the Patriots, Tagovailoa has never lost, but his offense’s scoring output has been meager, with only 18.0 points a game. Meanwhile, the defense in those games has held New England to a paltry 14.8 points a game, and has added two touchdowns of their own. — Steve Svekis

Mike Gesicki hasn’t produced at nearly the same level since his 2020 shoulder injury

The Dolphins tight end/wide receiver is still trying to get back to the level of production he had established late in the 2020 season, when he sustained a ugly-looking shoulder injury in Miami’s 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 13, 2020. In the 19 games he had played up until the play, which forced him to miss the following week’s game, Gesicki had pulled in 11 touchdowns and averaged a robust 13.10 yards per reception (878 in 67 catches). However, in the 20 games afterward, Miami’s franchise-tag player has found the end zone only two times and seen his per-catch average plummet to a pedestrian 10.63 yards (882 yards in 83 receptions)

Mac Jones’ costly turnover issues keep building at Hard Rock Stadium

In his past 17 games, the Patriots’ Mac Jones has 20 turnovers (includes first two in opener), but that number is much worse even at Hard Rock Stadium. In his two career games in Miami Gardens, Jones has four turnovers, two of them for Dolphins touchdowns, and another happening with the Patriots in field goal range.

Miami keeps doing its part to keep Belichick’s road to catching Don Shula as rocky as possible

The loss made Belichick 2-8 the past decade in Miami Gardens, and keeps the six-time Super Bowl champion coach 26 wins from tying Don Shula atop the all-time wins list.

On deck: At Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Dolphins head to a franchise house of horrors for Week 2. Miami is 0-4 all-time at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, and the results haven’t been close, getting progressively worse in each matchup (losing by seven in 2005, 16 in 2010, 32 in 2016 and 40 in 2017). The one silver lining is that Brian Flores’ defense gained a bunch of confidence last season when it locked down then-MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to 10 points, while tacking on a Howard pick-six, as Miami won by 12 points for the second straight win in what would grow to a seven-game win streak.

News

Credit card companies to adopt new sales code for gun transactions

Credit Card Companies To Adopt New Sales Code For Gun Transactions
The Geneva-based International Organization for Standardization approved the code on Friday. The system will separately categorize sales at gun and ammunition stores, which proponents say can help track suspicious gun and ammunition transactions.

Visa, the world’s largest payment network, “will take the next steps,” the company said in a statement on Sunday, “while working to protect all legal commerce on the Visa network in accordance with our long-standing rules.”

American Express said it would follow its usual business practices and work with third-party processors and partners to implement the code.

“We strive to ensure that we have the right controls in place to meet our regulatory and fiduciary responsibilities, as well as to prevent illegal activity on our network,” the company said in a statement Sunday.

A Saturday statement from Mastercard noted that recent bipartisan action in Congress is a positive step in the “significant” fight against gun violence. Now that the ISO has approved the new merchant category code, Mastercard said it is focusing on how the system will be implemented by merchants and their banks.

“We continue to support lawful purchases on our network while protecting the privacy and decisions of individual cardholders,” Mastercard said in a statement. “This is exactly how we would handle the process for any other suitable MCC, like a bike shop or a sporting goods store.”

Almost every retail item has a merchant category code – before Friday’s ISO decision, gun store sales were categorized as general merchandise or sporting goods.
Merchant codes track where a consumer used a credit card, but do not indicate what specific items were purchased. Gun rights activists have argued that the code would unfairly police legal gun purchases.

“It’s not about tracking or prevention or any virtuous motivation – it’s about creating a national registry of gun owners,” the NRA said on Sunday.

The New York Times found in 2018 that electronic payments were being used to buy the guns and ammunition used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings, including in Aurora, Colorado, San Bernardino, California, in Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas.
Amalgamated Bank and some politicians, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Senator Elizabeth Warren, had lobbied the ISO to implement the code. The financial firm first requested the code from ISO last summer, an Amalgamated official said.
“The new code will allow us to fully comply with our obligation to report suspicious activity and illegal arms sales to authorities without blocking or impeding legal arms sales,” said Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief direction of Amalgamated Bank, in a press release on Friday.

News

Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James carted off with ankle injury vs. Jets, ruled out

Ravens Left Tackle Ja’wuan James Carted Off With Ankle Injury Vs. Jets, Ruled Out
Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James was ruled out after suffering a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets.

With less than five minutes to go in the half, James was driven backward while blocking a Jets defensive lineman and immediately fell to the ground without putting weight on his left foot.

James lay on the ground while being looked at by trainers before being carted off the field. Patrick Mekari replaced James at left tackle, and the Ravens scored on the next play as Jackson completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Duvernay with 3:51 left in the first half.

James started at left tackle in place of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, who was ruled out as he recovers from an ankle injury that has kept him out of 29 of the last 30 games.

A 2014 first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, James was playing in his first game since 2019 as he opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns and then tore his right Achilles tendon in May 2021. The Denver Broncos waived James soon after the injury, and he signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Ravens that offseason.

This story may be updated.

News

Ray J claims to have filmed 3 sex tapes with Kim Kardashian, slams Kris

Ray J Claims To Have Filmed 3 Sex Tapes With Kim Kardashian, Slams Kris
Ray J is doing whatever it takes to clear his name.

The singer, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner on Saturday after taking a lie detector test which he claims was “fake”.

“YOU had sex with THE BAD BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” Ray J, 41, captioned a 44-minute Instagram video.

“I DON’T GIVE AF-K THE AGE OF THIS ST!! WHAT YOU ARE TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMAN AND WRONG ON THE HIGHEST LEVEL – F–K THIS IS JUST RACIST – THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO NO ONE – YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE AND BE IT FOREVER!!!”

Her impassioned post followed Jenner’s recent appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” where she answered a series of questions from James Corden while hooked up to a polygraph.

Ray J, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner after taking a lie detector test he claimed to be
Ray J, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner after taking a lie detector test which he called “fake”.

During the interview, the momager, 66, was adamant that she had nothing to do with the release of her daughter’s sex tape. Polygraph examiner John Grogan determined that she was telling the truth.

“John Grogan is a fake,” Ray J, who is singer Brandy’s younger brother, claimed in the post. “He is not a polygraph examiner. It is quite accurately known as polygraph parasite. … IT’S GUY KRIS JENNER DID HIS LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME RESULT AS A LIAR! AND THE SADEST IS THAT THE NETWORK ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN!! »

Ray J
The singer claimed the former couple filmed three separate tapes.

The R&B entertainer – born William Ray Norwood Jr. – also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with the SKIMS mogul in April.

“You know what we did! Your mom was controlling this whole sex tape thing with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was his idea to release the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree,” Ray allegedly sent on April 14.

Kim Kardashian Ray J
The pair dated back to the 2000s and the now infamous strip was released in 2007.
WireImage

He continued, “Now you want to make it look like I’m doing it again without your control. All those fake tears. Your fans trust you to be honest and sincere, but it’s all fake for the cameras. I was playing my part until you started doing all this!

Ray was referring to a recent episode of “The Kardashians” in which Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West retrieves a computer, which allegedly contained all of the couple’s remaining video footage.

Ray J
He also shared clips from his initial contract.

“The show filmed in real time the day in hell I had with my lawyers when your manager threatened to release another tape that doesn’t exist – and my son who was five at the time saw an ad with my crying face emoji that read “Kim’s new sex tape” like click bate in Roblox,” Kim allegedly replied via DM, referencing the “new footage” allegedly leaked by Ray’s manager, Wack 100.

The mother-of-four continued: ‘It was heartbreaking to have to cope and I’m sure I can relate to how it feels. My “burn them to the ground” comment was a generalization to anyone who threatened to hold this over my head 20 years later. We are both parents now with young children and careers and I’m sure you want to move on like me. But your manager is the person who brought it all out of nowhere and I have every right to share how that affected me.

Ray J
In the video, Ray J scrolled through his Instagram DMs with Kim.
WireImage

Ray replied that he felt like “everyone wins but me” because he’s the “bad guy every time”.

Elsewhere in the lengthy video, he showed what appeared to be his original sex tape contract, which stated that they both received $400,000.

On a separate page listing contract deliverables, three separate tapes were listed, which Ray claims Kim wrote by hand.

Reps for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

