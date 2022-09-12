News
Man found shot dead in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot dead in West Pullman on Sunday afternoon.
Chicago police said around 1 p.m. the victim, 28, was found near the backyard of a residence in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New England Patriots 7
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
It was a good day all around for the Dolphins — offense, defense, special teams and coaching. No area was deficient, and the Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill connection worked well enough for eight receptions for 94 yards. Yeah, perhaps you could nitpick on some areas, but the Dolphins dominated a division opponent with a strong opening-day performance. Nice job, now on to Baltimore.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The Dolphins defense made the plays to turn the game in their favor. Tua Tagovailoa was good enough and avoided the costly mistakes that Patriots QB Mac Jones did make against the Miami defense. Mike McDaniel proved the moment wasn’t too big for him against Bill Belichick.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins have flashes of looking like a better offense, but it was the pass rush that paved the way to send Bill Belichick to defeat yet again in Miami Gardens.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
There is obviously a spark with this speed injection into the Dolphins offense, but the way Tua Tagovailoa shuts down when under pressure, or when throwing to his right? It has to be rectified as the schedule gets tougher, including nine of the final 16 games being on the road. The pass rush and blitz mix was impressive, even with Jaelan Phillips not being seen much. And Kader Kohou … wow. Defense made Mac Jones look like a pretender.
Parts of I-294 near Northbrook closed due to crash – NBC Chicago
All four lanes of Interstate-294 are currently closed to traffic due to an accident.
Lane closures began around 2:54 p.m. Sunday on I-294 near a stretch between Sanders Road and Dundee Road.
As of 2:54 p.m., traffic is solid towards Lake Cook Road.
We’ll update this story with more details as they become available.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards apologizes for slur made toward gay community
Anthony Edwards issued an apology to his Twitter account Sunday afternoon after he posted a since-deleted video to his Instagram account in which the 21-year-old Timberwolves guard used a slur toward the gay community.
In the post, Edwards took a video of what appeared to be a group of men, called them a gay slur and added “look at what the world done came to.”
In his apology, Edwards said. “What I said was immature, hurtful and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”
What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!
— Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022
It’s not just a question of money. Unions fight for better hours, safety and working conditions
There has been an increase in labor activism — including strikes and organizing efforts — over the past year, which is driven by factors far beyond pay rates and benefits.
A presidential panel examining this labor dispute recommended that the two parties agree to a five-year contract that includes an immediate 14% raise, back pay from 2020 and a 24% salary increase over the term of the contract. contract. That’s less than the 31% raise over five years sought by the union, but more than the 17% previously offered by railroad management.
This was enough to get some unions to accept tentative agreements, but not the unions that represent more than 90,000 workers, including those who make up the two-person crews on freight trains. They seem ready to strike unless Congress acts to keep them on the job.
“We’re not going to sit here and discuss [wages] or health care. We’re beyond that,” said Jeremy Ferguson, president of the union representing the conductors, one of two freight train workers with the engineer.
Unions say working conditions are pushing thousands of workers out of jobs they would have previously held for their entire careers, creating untenable conditions for the remaining workers. The modification of these work rules, including the availability requirement, is the main request.
“Rumor has spread that these are not attractive jobs given the way they treat workers,” said Dennis Pierce, president of the union representing engineers. “The employees said ‘I’ve had enough’.”
Non-economic problems behind other strikes
And it’s not just the railway workers who have reached this breaking point.
Alexis Petrakis, a member of the union’s bargaining committee and a child therapist at Kaiser for three years, said she had never been in a union before and did not expect to go on strike this time . But she said poor quality of care and the company’s inability to schedule visits for new patients for up to six weeks due to staffing issues prompted her and her colleagues to leave.
“Being away from my patients is heartbreaking. But what I come back to is that they were getting inadequate care,” Petrakis said. “The curtain is being lifted on this broken system. It needs to change now. I’m doing everything I can to ensure their care in the future is better.”
Unionization also raises concerns in the workplace
Complaints about working conditions, safety and quality of life do not only provoke strikes. They are also causing an increase in organizing efforts.
These non-economic problems may seem unique at today, but they were the very foundation of the American labor movement a century ago.
Employees fighting for safer working conditions and quality of life issues such as weekends, vacations, paid holidays and a 40-hour week have helped unions gain a foothold in the United States and have led to their growth in the first half of the 20th century.
Beyond the impact this has had on the broader workforce, concerns about working conditions have led to a rise in union activism.
There have been 263 strikes so far this year, according to a database kept by Cornell University, up 84% from the same period last year.
And there were 826 workplace union elections from January to July this year, up 45% from the number held in the same period of 2021, according to data from the National Labor Relations Board, which supervise the votes. Unions’ 70% pass rate in these votes is much better than the 42% in the first seven months of 2021.
These surges of activity would never have happened without the non-economic issues at the forefront, according to union officials.
“That’s certainly what’s driving the voice of workers across the country. It’s not just pocketbook issues,” said AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer Fred Redmond. “They want their voice to be heard. They have terrible working hours. Workers are finding out that their bosses don’t respect their voice, they don’t respect them.”
Experts agree that unions are enjoying new success due to workers’ anger over non-economic issues.
“Unions succeed when they build on things that workers care about,” said Alexander Colvin, dean of the school of industrial and labor relations at Cornell University.
“The schedule, the health and safety concerns, it’s very important“, he added. “There is definitely an opportunity for unions there.”
And experts say these problems are a good sign for the continued strength of unions in the future.
“The rise of non-economic issues…suggests a renaissance of the labor movement,” said Todd Vachon, professor of social studies at Rutgers University. “Economic demand for labor comes and goes. The more encompassing the demands that labor brings to the table, the better it will be able to withstand changes in the business cycle.”
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu plans to return this season
When the Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on the injured list with inflammation in his toe, Aaron Boone expressed concern that the veteran may not return this season.
However, the tide seems to have turned in the right direction. The 34-year-old could return as soon as the Yankees next homestand, which begins on Sep 22. against the Boston Red Sox.
“Yeah, I anticipate coming back,” said LeMahieu. “That’s my plan [to return during next homestand], and our plan. We haven’t picked a set date yet but we think sometime during next homestand.”
LeMahieu received a cortisone shot in his toe right around the All-Star break. He slashed .226/.305/.336 in 37 games after the break before being placed on the injured list. As a career .297 hitter, it was clear that something was not right with the Yankees’ utility man.
“Just rotating on my back foot swinging [I feel] pain,” said LeMahieu. “It got to a point where I wasn’t even rotating.”
LeMahieu added that there are no plans for offseason surgery at the time as it would be a “tricky” one to operate on. The plan is to start ramping up baseball activities at some point during the upcoming road trip that begins in Boston on Tuesday.
RIZZO RELIEF
Anthony Rizzo returned to the Yankees’ dugout on Saturday. The first baseman was on bed rest due to headaches caused by an epidural to treat back pain. Rizzo underwent a blood patch procedure that immediately relieved his symptoms.
“I think there’s some relief in his face and in his eyes,” said Boone. “The procedure he got the other day kind of gave him that immediate relief. It was immediate, he said it was amazing. He got the procedure and it was literally right away.”
Boone added that Rizzo will begin doing the core exercises he’s used to doing on Sunday. Rizzo has not been in the lineup since Aug. 30 against the Angels when he hit his 30th homer of the season. The-33 year-old has missed multiple games this season due to back issues.
SOMERSET SUPERSTARS
The Yankees have multiple players in Hartford rehabbing with the Somerset Patriots. Harrison Bader will DH and bat second. The gold-glove center fielder is expected to make his team debut during the next homestand.
Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Miguel Castro are also in Hartford and are expected to begin their rehab assignments, weather permitting.
Boone said Saturday that Chapman will make a “couple” of appearances in the minors as he rehabs from an infected tattoo. The Yanks will evaluate Chapman after his appearances.
Zack Britton began his rehab assignment on Aug. 23 and there has been no word of when he is expected to return to the big league club. Britton is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that has kept him out for the last year.
Nebraska fires Scott Frost after stunning loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska fired football coach Scott Frost on Sunday after the Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern, taking the team to 1-2 on aggregate this season.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts made the announcement in a statement.
“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him that we were making a change in the direction of our football program, effective immediately,” the statement read. “Scott has invested his heart and soul in the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and as a head coach, and I appreciate his hard work and dedication.
“After the disappointing start to our season, I have decided that the best way forward for our program is to change our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will be our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”
Frost was hired from UCF after leading the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017. He never had a winning season with the Cornhuskers and never bowled with any team.
In 2019, the team finished 5-7. It was his best year with Nebraska. The Cornhuskers entered the season ranked 24th in the Associated Press preseason poll.
Nebraska started the 2022 season 1-2 with its lone win against FCS North Dakota on September 3. The team lost to Northwestern in a game in Dublin, then suffered a loss to Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt at home.
Nebraska will face No. 7 Oklahoma at home next week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
