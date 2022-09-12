News
Mark Levin warns that American life is “completely opposite” to what the Founders wanted
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of “Life, Liberty, and Levin” that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed.
“Between our elections, there’s a lot going on in this country that’s not subject to elections and is no longer subject to representative government,” Levin said. “Did you somehow support somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely across our border in creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors going on there?”
He then pivoted to other issues, suggesting that America has become increasingly unrecognizable as cultural shifts have radically reshaped it from top to bottom.
“Did someone run for office saying they would destroy women’s sport, or you couldn’t define what a woman is?” He asked. “And I could go on and on. What happens between elections is as important as what happens on election day.”
INVESTIGATION OF HUNTER BIDEN’S LAPTOP COMPUTERS SLOW WALK OF FBI OFFICIALS TO 2020 ELECTION: WHISTLEBLOWERS
He pointed out that much of what happens in America’s most powerful institutions happens without the American public having a say.
“We stopped being a representative government, so a lot of what’s happening now is the ‘authorities’ as I’ll call them, they make the decisions.” He went on to warn that institutions, from major media networks to universities, have become ideologically radical.
Levin used California as an example of a once-promising region that powerful elites have ruined with experimental ideological agendas.
“Economically, look at California. What was the most prosperous, innovative and entrepreneurial-friendly state in the country 20 years ago is moving ever closer to a North Korean-like economy,” he said. he declares.
ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST WARNS OF ‘DIRE’ ELECTRICITY CRISIS IN CALIFORNIA: ‘INCOMPETENCE GIVEN TO IDEOLOGY’
Levin backed up his comparison by noting that Californians face power outages and other infrastructure issues, “they can’t have their lights on at night, they can’t drive their electric cars whenever they want drive their electric cars, they don’t have enough water, that is, they don’t have the essentials.”
The Fox News host reiterated his point about a powerful activist class in government and powerful institutions who can impose their ideological agendas on the American public.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“You have a relative handful of people who decide how we’re going to live based on their ideologies, based on their belief systems, their belief systems come true for you, you have to live under those conditions, it’s completely up to you. ‘opposite of what this country was meant to be,’ he said.
Fox
News
The community organizes a vigil for the murdered mother of San Carlos; a legal analyst breaks down the arguments we might see in the beheading case
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) — The man behind bars in connection with the beheading of a mother in San Carlos last week will face a judge for the first time Monday at 1:30 p.m. in San Mateo County.
Jose Raphael Solano Landaeta, or Rafa Solano as he goes by, is currently behind bars in connection with the beheading of Karina Castro, 27, the mother of his child.
“I want Rafa fried in jail, I don’t care what happens to him,” said Danielle Gannon, Castro’s grandmother.
Castro’s family members are angry and heartbroken to learn that the mother of two young girls has been beheaded.
“The head was under the car and it was lying in the back of the car, just cut off and then they covered it up,” said Chapel Thorborne, who witnessed the aftermath of the murder.
RELATED: Man Arrested After Beheading Young Mother In Middle Of San Carlos Street: Law Enforcement Sources
Family members said Solano suffered from schizophrenia and Karina had a restraining order against him. Former prosecutor and legal analyst Steven Clark says there are two arguments that could likely play out in court. The first of the defense.
“As shocking as it may seem, the horrific public nature of this crime plays into a mental health defense theory. They will say that no one would ever commit a crime like this unless they have a mental disorder serious,” Clark said. who added: “The key will also be, what was he going through at the time of the murder? What was his mental state at the time? Was he in a psychotic episode? alcohol or drugs? All of this will be very important for the defense.”
But I-Team’s Dan Noyes discovered Snapchat messages between Solano and Castro leading to the crime that ignited.
In one, Castro threatens to tell the world about his “rape conviction involving a minor.”
Solano then calls her a “snitch lip” and warns her.
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Snapchat Posts May Shed Light on Days Before San Carlos Beheading
It continues as Castro fires back saying, “You wanna put a target on my back, your homies know who you really are.”
She then threatens to reveal Solano’s “sexual relationship with another man”.
Clark says these Snapchat messages could be very important to the prosecutor if they are used in court.
“I think the evidence from Snapchat will be critical to the prosecution. The graphic nature of this murder, I think, will play into the prosecution’s theory that it was horrific domestic violence, it was a rabid man and wanted to show the world what he was going to do,” Clark said.
Unfortunately, Castro’s death hit the community hard.
A vigil was held on Saturday evening. Dozens gathered, some still remembering the young mother on Sunday.
VIDEO: Community mourns murdered mother of San Carlos; the family is trying to get custody of the victim’s daughters
Many of them are still reeling from the horrific murder that took place in a quiet San Carlos neighborhood in Laurel and Magnolia on Thursday afternoon.
Lori Zack didn’t know Castro, but she came over to show her support anyway.
“As you can see, everyone pulls together whether you know them or not. You just feel like family,” Zack said.
According to the sheriff’s department, Castro was murdered in the middle of the street. She had her head cut off by a sword.
On Thursday, Child Protective Services took custody of Castro’s daughters. The 1 year old and 7 year old girls were inside the house at the time.
RELATED: Domestic violence in the US increased during pandemic lockdown for all genders, research shows
Relatives are now trying to regain custody of Castro’s two young daughters.
“I try to be ‘strong for Karina mode’. I want to support her, make her proud. I want to get her kids back. That’s my goal. That’s all I focus on,” said Gannon at the wake.
“I’m going to be in court. I’m going to do every office whatever I can do. I’ll spend my life getting them back if I can,” said Marty Castro, Karina’s father.
Those who came out were there to support Castro and his family. They also came to take a stand against domestic violence.
Eric James is Castro’s uncle.
TAKE ACTION: Get help for violence, assault and abuse at home
“Talk about domestic abuse or domestic violence. Don’t be afraid to tease some feathers,” James said. “Go out and say something. Go out and help someone. Give them information. Lead them to the right places.”
Castro’s death is now, perhaps, a reason for more people to speak out or take action.
“Stop the violence. Stop the violence,” James said.
Castro’s family says they were touched by the attendance at the candlelight vigil on Saturday night. And they’re grateful for the community support for the family’s GoFundMe page, which raised more than $50,000.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Best plays and highlights from college football’s top rookies this week
Before taking the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top 2023 ESPN 300 rookies play under the lights on weeknights.
For the second week in a row, Notre Dame-bound wide receiver/tight end Jaden Greathouse (#87) returned a punt for a touchdown for Westlake High School (Texas).
Greathouse’s punt return helped Westlake move to 3-0 with a 56-6 victory over Akins High School (Texas) on Thursday.
Notre Dame passed just 22 return yards in its Week 1 loss to Ohio State and if that becomes a troublesome trend, he might be able to provide an immediate spark on special teams next year.
Elsewhere, quarterback Arch Manning, No. 2 on the ESPN 300 2023 and committed to Texas since June 23, threw four touchdown passes for Isidore Newman School (Louisiana) and added another on the ground in a 42-20 victory.
While Manning, the second pocket passer, was there for a second consecutive weektop running back in class Richard Young – went to Alabama – also had a remarkable night.
Young (#14) rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns as Lehigh Acres High School (Florida) beat Lake Gibson High School (Florida).
Here’s what some of the country’s top rookies looked like this week.
Future Sooner sling
Jackson Arnold, the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2023 class, showed Thursday night why Brent Venables and Oklahoma have placed so much faith in him.
So here is. Same game. Same results. @_JacksonArnold_ 2 @sistovall13 =TD. pic.twitter.com/fP5GTw9BHy
— Greg Powers (@GPowersScout) September 9, 2022
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Arnold, No. 15 on the 2023 ESPN 300, led John Guyer High School (Texas) to a 50-27 win over Lancaster High School (Texas).
Arnold threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in the Wildcats’ win.
Touchdown Guyer
QB Jackson Arnold keeps for the score
14-7 Guyer on Lancaster in the 2nd Q@DentonGuyer_FB | @_JacksonArnold_ #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/OczbfuWOqQ
—Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) September 9, 2022
As the Wildcats got off to a 3-0 start, he had 832 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Our James
Braylon James is the highest-ranked offensive player in Marcus Freeman’s first full recruiting class at Notre Dame. James, No. 54 in the Class of 2023, continued to show his explosive playing ability in Stony Point High School (Texas) 55-7 win over Pflugerville High School (Texas) on Thursday.
After a 28-yard catch and a six-yard touchdown in the 1st Q, #Our Lady WR commit Braylon James had a 67-yard catch & run early in the 2nd Q. @braylon_james14 @ChansiStuckey @13Cjcarr pic.twitter.com/CR9kdhGIGn
— Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) September 9, 2022
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound James is one of 15 ESPN 300 commitments for the Fighting Irish this cycle, which is tied with Alabama for first place in the nation.
Moore scores
Dante Moore surprised some by committing to Oregon on July 8. Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, will look to utilize the enormous skill set that Moore, No. 3 in the 2023 ESPN 300 and the third-best pocket passer in the class, possesses.
Dante Moore with a long TD pass to @vonnmatthews7! 14-0 King @dantemoore05 pic.twitter.com/HE3U3MIsX1
— Michigan Expo (@MIexposure) September 8, 2022
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Moore helped lead Martin Luther King High School (Michigan) to a 68-0 shutout against Mumford High School (Michigan) on Thursday.
Clemson-class
Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina was dazzled in Briarwood Christian School (Alabama)’s 35-34 loss to Pelham High School (Alabama) on Thursday.
TD Lions!! @BCS_Lions 27, Pelham 7 | half time
8 seconds from the end of the first half, @vizzina2 gets his 3rd touchdown of the half and 4th overall on that 14-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Smith. Briarwood scored 20 unanswered points to end the half. pic.twitter.com/GT4PY8YmQF
— Alec Etheredge SCR (@AlecEtheredgeSC) September 9, 2022
He threw for 277 yards and three points in the Lions’ loss to the Panthers. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Vizzina, No. 40 on the 2023 ESPN 300 and seventh pocket passer this cycle, will be the third ESPN 300 quarterback to commit to Dabo Swinney’s program. since 2020.
Rogers re-engages and impresses
Cornerback Bravion Rogers, who is ranked No. 61 in the 2023 ESPN 300, re-engaged with Texas A&M earlier this week.
He had already reopened his recruitment almost a month ago – on August 8 – but chose Tuesday to reaffirm his intention to sign with Jimbo Fisher’s program. On Friday night, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Rogers shone in La Grange High School (Texas) 37-27 victory over La Vernia High School (Texas).
🟣 Landing @LaGrangeFB 🟣
BRAVION ROGERS. Whatever is thrown away, it will come down with it. It’s effortless. Big score from A&M commits to put La Grange back in the top 10.@Bravion1 | 37-27 The Barn
5:07 3Q | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/SugzyBbPe9
— Walker Lott (@walker_lott) September 10, 2022
Rogers’ decision to return to the fold, coupled with the commitment of offensive lineman TJ Shanahan (No. 115) a day later, gives the Aggies the 2023 class of six ESPN 300 prospects.
Four-Star Defensive Tackle in the State of 2024 at Alabama-Texas
Nigel Smith II, a defensive tackle from Melissa High School, Texas, attends Alabama’s game against Texas in Austin on an unofficial visit Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Smith is ranked No. 64 on the 2024 ESPN Junior 300 and is the No. 4 defensive tackle in the 2024 cycle, according to ESPN’s rankings.
“I’m really looking forward to playing a good game of football and being able to catch up with Coach Sark and (defensive line) Coach (Bo) Davis,” Smith told ESPN.
Texas personnel, especially Davis, remained in frequent contact with Smith.
In his first two games this season for Melissa, he has 15 tackles with two TFLs, one sack and eight QB hits.
Smith has 30 deals, including Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, USC, Texas A&M and Michigan State.
The best dual-threat QB in 2024 visits Gainesville for the third time
DJ Lagway, the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2024, will make an unofficial visit to Florida on Saturday when the Gators take on Kentucky.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Lagway has visited Billy Napier’s program twice before and just completed an unofficial visit to Texas A&M earlier this month.
“I’m excited to feel the atmosphere and see myself playing in this type of environment one day,” Lagway told ESPN.
“The staff did an amazing job recruiting me and I’m so excited to be back up there. I’m so excited to be at their SEC opener. I just know the crowd is going to be electric.”
Lagway plans to play both football and baseball in college. He has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan State, USC and Texas A&M.
Lagway, who plays for Willis High School (Texas), is No. 21 on the 2024 ESPN Junior 300 and threw for 458 yards with six touchdowns while rushing for 190 yards and two scores in his first two games.
2024 four-star defensive end recaps Ohio State visit
KingJoseph Edwards, the third defensive end of the 2024 ESPN Junior 300, was in Ohio State’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame last week.
“They’re like family,” Edwards told ESPN. “Very close and it works well for them because they see each other as brothers and not just as teammates. It’s an aggressive and physical team…I like that.”
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Edwards, ranked No. 16 overall, has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Florida, and Florida State, among others.
He plans to attend Texas A&M-Alabama on Oct. 8, Florida-LSU on Oct. 15, Michigan State-Michigan on Oct. 29, Oklahoma State-Oklahoma on Nov. 19 and Notre Dame-USC on Nov. 26.
Edwards wasn’t the only highly touted rookie to visit Columbus this past weekend. Keon Keeley (#24, 2023) and safety Peyton Woodyard (#48, 2024) were among several rookies in attendance.
“(I) can definitely see myself there (in Ohio State),” said Woodyard, who has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State , Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.
espn
News
In parts of the Middle East, generators emit toxic fumes 24/7
BEIRUT (AP) — They literally run the country.
In parking lots, on flatbed trucks, in yards and on hospital rooftops, private generators are ubiquitous in parts of the Middle East, belching dangerous fumes into homes and businesses around the clock.
As the world seeks renewable energy to combat climate change, millions of people in the region rely almost entirely on private diesel-powered generators to keep the lights on, as war or mismanagement has drained power infrastructure.
Experts call it national suicide from an environmental and health perspective.
“Air pollution from diesel generators contains more than 40 toxic air contaminants, including many known or suspected carcinogens,” said Samy Kayed, CEO and co-founder of the Academy of the Environment. American University of Beirut in Lebanon.
Greater exposure to these pollutants likely increases respiratory disease and cardiovascular disease, he said. It also causes acid rain which harms plant growth and increases eutrophication – the excess buildup of nutrients in the water that eventually kills aquatic plants.
Since they typically use diesel, the generators also produce far more climate change-inducing emissions than, say, a natural gas power plant, he said.
The pollutants caused by the massive generators add to the many environmental problems in the Middle East, which is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change. The region already experiences high temperatures and limited water resources, even without the growing impact of global warming.
Dependence on generators results from state failure. In Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and elsewhere, governments cannot maintain a functioning central power grid, whether through war, conflict, or mismanagement and corruption.
Lebanon, for example, has not built a new power plant for decades. Multiple plans for new projects have failed due to factionalism by politicians and conflicting patronage interests. The country’s few aging heavy fuel oil plants have long been unable to meet demand.
Iraq, meanwhile, sits on some of the largest oil reserves in the world. Yet the scorching summer heat is always accompanied by the roar of neighborhood generators, as residents blast air conditioners around the clock to stay cool.
Repeated wars over decades have destroyed Iraqi power grids. Corruption has siphoned off billions of dollars intended to fix and modernize it. Some 17 billion cubic meters of gas from Iraqi wells is flared every year as waste because it has not built the infrastructure to capture it and convert it into electricity to power Iraqi homes.
In Libya, a country prized for its light, sweet crude oil, power grids have warped under years of civil war and the absence of a central government.
“Power outages last most of the day, when electricity is needed most,” said Muataz Shobaik, owner of a butcher shop in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, who uses a noisy generator to run his coolers.
“Every business now needs an off-grid backup solution,” he said. Diesel fumes from machinery in its stores and nearby stores were thick in the air amid the searing heat.
The 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip depend on around 700 neighborhood generators across the territory for their homes. Thousands of private generators keep businesses, government institutions, universities and health centers running. Running on diesel, they release black smoke into the air, tarring the walls around them.
Since Israel bombed the only power station in Hamas-controlled territory in 2014, the station has never reached full capacity. Gaza receives only about half of the electricity it needs from the plant and directly from Israel. Cuts can last up to 16 hours a day.
WAY OF LIFE
Perhaps nowhere do generators rule people’s lives more than in Lebanon, where the system is so entrenched and institutionalized that private generator owners have their own professional association.
They are piled up in narrow streets, parking lots, on roofs and balconies and in garages. Some are as big as storage containers, others small and noisy.
The 5 million inhabitants of Lebanon have depended on them for a long time. The word “motor”, French for generator, is one of the most often spoken words among the Lebanese.
Dependency has only increased since the Lebanese economy collapsed at the end of 2019 and central blackouts began to last longer. At the same time, generator owners have had to ration use due to soaring diesel prices and high temperatures, turning them off several times a day for breaks.
The inhabitants therefore plan their lives according to the power cuts.
Those who can’t start the day without coffee set an alarm to brew a cup before the generator goes out. Frail or elderly people in apartment towers wait for the generator to turn on before leaving the house so they don’t have to climb stairs. Hospitals need to keep generators running so that life-saving machines can run uninterrupted.
“We understand people’s frustration, but without us people would live in darkness,” said Ihab, the Egyptian operator of a power plant north of Beirut.
“They say we are more powerful than the state, but it was the absence of the state that made us exist,” he said, giving only his first name to avoid trouble with the authorities. .
Siham Hanna, a 58-year-old translator in Beirut, said the fumes from the generators worsened her elderly father’s lung condition. She wipes soot from her balcony and other surfaces several times a day.
“We are in the 21st century, but we live like in the Stone Age. Who lives like this? said Hanna, who doesn’t remember her country ever having stable electricity in her life.
Some in Lebanon and elsewhere have started installing solar power systems in their homes. But most only use it to fill when the generator is off. Cost and space issues in urban areas have also limited the use of solar power.
According to an International Energy Agency report, the typical middle-income household in Iraq uses a generator for an average of 10 hours a day and pays $240 per megawatt hour, among the highest rates in the region. .
The need for generators has become ingrained in people’s minds. At a recent concert in the capital, famed singer Umm Ali al-Malla made sure to thank not only the audience but also the venue’s technical director “for keeping the generator running” while her admirers danced .
TOXIC CONTAMINANTS
Unlike power plants outside of urban areas, generators are at the heart of neighborhoods, pumping toxins directly to residents.
It’s catastrophic, said Najat Saliba, a chemist at the American University of Beirut who recently won a seat in parliament.
“It’s extremely taxing on the environment, especially the amount of black carbon and particulates they emit,” she said. There are almost no regulations and no filtering of particles, she added.
AUB researchers have found that the level of toxic emissions may have quadrupled since the start of the financial crisis in Lebanon due to the increased use of generators.
In the city of Mosul, in northern Iraq, miles of cables criss-cross the streets connecting thousands of private generators. Each produces 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases per 8 hours of work time, according to Mohammed al Hazem, an environmental activist.
Similarly, a 2020 study of the environmental impact of using large generators at the Baghdad University of Technology found very high concentrations of pollutants exceeding limits set by the US Environmental Protection Agency. and the World Health Organization.
This was partly because Iraqi diesel fuel has a high sulfur content – “one of the worst in the world”, according to the study. Emissions include “sulphates, nitrates, sooty carbon atoms, ash” and pollutants considered carcinogenic, he warned.
“The pollutants emitted by these generators exert a remarkable impact on the overall health of university students and staff,” he said.
___
Associated Press writers Samya Kullab in Baghdad, Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut, Salar Salim in Erbil, Iraq, Fares Akram in Gaza, Gaza and Rami Musa in Benghazi, Libya, contributed reporting.
yahoo
News
Suspicious package causes temporary lockdown of Terminal C at Newark Liberty Airport
NEWARK, New Jersey — There is new information about a suspicious package discovered earlier Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The incident halted operations for hours.
A source told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner authorities that they are reviewing surveillance video to determine who left the suspicious item at Terminal C. Rozner saw police activity outside the bathroom on Level 1 during the afternoon.
The Transportation Security Administration said someone reported an unattended object in the Terminal C restroom and after that the entire Level 1 was evacuated and the Federal Aviation Administration arranged some thefts.
The Essex County Bomb Squad was brought in to remove it. The Port Authority’s K-9 unit was also on the scene.
“We went through the global entrance, usual 10 minute wait. Then the chute stopped. We thought someone had pressed the red button and maintenance was needed, but five seconds later, they said the building was closed for security reasons. No one can leave,” traveler Ron Goldfarb said.
“I was texting everyone. I was like, ‘I’m fine, I’m here waiting, don’t worry about me. I’ll be fine.’ Of course they are worried about me,” added Jesus Ayala of Woodbridge.
Authorities haven’t released much information about what they found, but a source said they were reviewing the video and using other investigative techniques to determine who left the suspicious item in the terminal.
The Port Authority said no one was injured.
Grub5
News
Delivery trucks travel billions of miles completely empty
Trucks traveling empty have both financial and environmental costs.
John Lamb | Photodisc | Getty Images
The road freight industry has a big problem.
Every day, thousands of trucks travel miles of completely empty highways and highways – and the distances they travel without cargo on board reach several billion miles every year.
After a truck delivers its load, it may have no goods to transport for the return trip and returns empty.
“I don’t think it’s widely known,” industry veteran Martin Willmor said, when asked if the public was aware of the issue during a phone call with CNBC. “There are all kinds of obstacles [to solving it]. If it was… easy, it would have been done years ago,” he added.
The problem of empty trucks has worsened in Europe, with the proportion of kilometers traveled by vehicles without freight increasing.
In the EU, trucks traveled around 34 billion kilometers (21 billion miles) in 2021, according to data from the European Commission. This equates to more than a fifth (21.2%) of the total distance traveled by road freight in the bloc last year, up from 20% in 2020.
A complicated business
By its nature, the road freight industry is complex: manufacturers or retailers who need to transport goods are located in myriad locations, shipping varying amounts of goods to many destinations, sometimes relying on multiple carriers to do so.
Ideally, trucking companies need one customer (or customers) to go and another to return. If they don’t have two customers, the vehicles run empty. But, in addition to needing a consignment for the return trip, they also need a suitable truck for their load, with equipment such as refrigeration or a vehicle with a forklift attached.
“There are a lot of factors involved in finding the next compatible load,” JP Wiggins, co-founder of transportation management software company 3GTMS, told CNBC via email.
“Is the equipment compatible, does the driver have to go home, does the driver have to take a mandatory sleep break?” he added.
Digital transport
Relying on analog processes can also be a problem, explained Willmor, co-founder and CEO of DigiHaul, a UK-based platform that matches shipments with carriers and aims to solve the empty truck problem.
“The supply chain [sector] is one of the latest industries to go digital,” he told CNBC in a phone call. “There’s a lot of discussion from a warehousing perspective, whether it’s of robotics [or] automated freight vehicles, but actually, from a transportation perspective, we were missing a digital solution,” he said.
Willmor, who started DigiHaul after a long career at DHL, said some carriers are still booking deliveries by phone or email. This means that information on what is sent where is not always centralized, making it more difficult to find shipments to fill trucks for the return trip.
He added that a UK retailer DigiHaul worked with had calculated that trucks traveled around 650,000 km empty over a six-week period in November and December 2021, a costly undertaking.
We must change. As an industry, we have an obligation to do something different
Martin Willmore
Co-Founder and CEO, DigiHaul
“We’ve seen fuel prices skyrocket…everything impacts the cost of service for our customers. And the essence of our business…is removing waste from the supply chain,” Willmor said.
The price of sending goods by road freight in Europe has reached a “record high” according to an index published by the International Road Transport Union in a report last month. European contract freight rates rose 6.1 points in the second quarter of the year, compared to the first quarter, with rates up 13.1 points year-on-year.
In addition to saving money, shippers also want to reduce their environmental impact, with retail customer DigiHaul aiming to take 100,000 trucks off the road by 2026. One way to do this is to be more flexible on pickup times plus or minus 24 hours, which increases the chance of being matched with a return truck, Willmor said.
But it also requires fundamental change, he added. “We always see a kind of disconnect, where you have business leaders who are really focused on sustainability… But then you get local operators, or, you know, transport offices who are doing something very different “, did he declare.
“We have to change. As an industry, we have an obligation to do something different,” Willmor added.
The United States reduces empty kilometers
In the United States, meanwhile, distances traveled by empty trucks have increased from 20.6% in 2020 to 14.8% in 2021, according to the American Transportation Research Institute. “Under the pressure of rising fuel prices, carriers achieved one of the lowest empty miles in years,” he said in an August report.
But running trucks without loads remains a problem, especially as costs rise: U.S. domestic freight rates were up 28% on the year to July (across all modes of transportation, including road and air), reaching a potential peak.
“Empty miles mean less revenue for carriers. It means increased costs because an empty truck on the road still consumes fuel, still needs a driver, and still requires regular maintenance,” according to Robb Porter, executive at Loadsmart, a freight technology company. , in an email to CNBC.
“If the carrier isn’t making money, that means they’re losing money – and a lot of it,” he added.
Supply chain transparency
This is a problem that Loadsmart is also trying to solve. A year ago, it launched a platform called Flatbed Messenger to match empty trucks with shippers needing to transport goods, in partnership with The Home Depot. This means the retailer can share the unused capacity of their trucks with others.
“Fleets dedicated to a single customer are often plagued with many empty miles. Flatbed Messenger feeds the truck’s location, price, and destination into algorithms that match information from a shipment, which benefits the both shippers and carriers,” Loadsmart said in an online version.
In the year to Aug. 30, the platform meant 1.9 million fewer miles were traveled by empty trucks, Loadsmart’s Porter told CNBC via email. Loadsmart raised $200 million in a funding round led by SoftBank in February, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
“Our hope of [the] the future is that we – and others in our industry – are able to not only reduce empty miles, but also reduce mistrust between parties, create visibility into supply and demand, and develop transparency that can address deep-rooted supply chain inefficiencies,” Portier said.
But that requires some data sharing by competitors, according to Wiggins of 3GTMS. “We may need government help because getting competitors to collaborate is often like bringing cats together,” he said.
– CNBC’s Frank Holland contributed to this report.
cnbc
News
Domestic American Threats Greater Than Terrorism
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the domestic threats facing the United States are worse than international terrorist threats.
Partial transcript as follows:
MARGARET BRENNAN: You know, 9/11 introduced for many Americans for the very first time this sense of vulnerability at home, and it started the global war on terrorism. I wonder how vulnerable America is, do you think we pay enough attention to the Middle East and Afghanistan?
WARNER: Well, Margaret, I remember, like most Americans, where they were on 9/11. I was in the middle of a political campaign and suddenly, the differences with my adversary seem very minimal in comparison and our country united. And in many ways, we’ve defeated terrorists because of the resilience of the American public through our intelligence community, and we’re safer, better prepared. What amazes me is that 20 years later, the attack on the symbol of our democracy did not come from terrorists, but from literally insurgents who attacked the Capitol on January 6th. So I think we are stronger. I believe our intelligence community has performed remarkably well. I think the terrorist threat has diminished. I think we still have new challenges in terms of nation state challenges, longer term Russia, technological competition with China. But I’m concerned about some activity in this country where the election deniers, the insurrection that took place on January 6th, it’s something that I hope we could see that same kind of unity of spirit .
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
Mark Levin warns that American life is “completely opposite” to what the Founders wanted
The community organizes a vigil for the murdered mother of San Carlos; a legal analyst breaks down the arguments we might see in the beheading case
Best plays and highlights from college football’s top rookies this week
In parts of the Middle East, generators emit toxic fumes 24/7
Suspicious package causes temporary lockdown of Terminal C at Newark Liberty Airport
Delivery trucks travel billions of miles completely empty
Domestic American Threats Greater Than Terrorism
Eurostoxx futures +0.7% at the start of the European session
Ethiopian forces in Tigray say they are ready to enter the peace process
Carindale stabs leaves man dead in parking lot of Goodlife Gym
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed