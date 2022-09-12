Matt Patricia would be the Patriots’ playmaker against Miami

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Matt Patricia will call the Patriots’ offensive plays in Sunday’s season opener against Miami, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“The #Patriots the offensive play caller should be Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia, with heavy influence from Coach Bill Belichick,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.
The move comes as the Patriots enter their first season in more than a decade without Josh McDaniels, the team’s longtime offensive coordinator who is now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
New England never officially replaced McDaniels. Belichick let Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge get reps calling plays during the preseason.
Judge and Patricia are former NFL head coaches. Judge coached the Giants last season and Patricia coached the Lions from 2018-2020.
It was a rocky start as the Patriots continue to set up their new offense. The Patriots went 1-2 in the preseason and threw twice as many interceptions (4) as passing touchdowns (2). They also had issues passing the ball outward as they implemented a zone blocking system.
Quarterback Mac Jones is coming off a strong rookie season that culminated in his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Patriots have depth at receiver with DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne all showing varying levels of production. A healthy TY Montgomery should help the running game, along with Rhamondre Stevenson.
Patricia served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, but began her career with the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2004 and currently coaches the offensive line.
By DAVID KEYTON and MIKE CORDER
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — In a somber and regal procession, Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin was driven slowly through the Scottish countryside on Sunday from her beloved Balmoral Castle to Scotland’s capital of Edinburgh. Mourners filled city streets and highway bridges or lined rural roads with cars and tractors to take part in a historic farewell to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.
The hearse passed piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car motorcade from Balmoral, where the Queen died aged 96 on Thursday, for a six-hour journey through Scottish towns to at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The late Queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made from the estate’s flowers, including sweet peas, one of the Queen’s favourites.
The procession was a huge event for Scotland as the UK takes days to mourn its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. People showed up hours early to grab space near police barricades in Edinburgh. In the afternoon, the crowd numbered 10 people.
“I think she’s always been a constant in my life. She was the queen I was born under and she’s always been there,” said Angus Ruthven, a 54-year-old civil servant from Edinburgh. ‘it’s going to take a lot of tweaking for her not to be there.”
Silence fell over Edinburgh’s crowded Royal Mile as the hearse carrying the Queen arrived. But as the convoy disappeared, the crowd spontaneously burst into applause.
“A very historic moment. I’m pretty speechless actually,” said Fiona Moffat, a 57-year-old office manager from Glasgow. “She was a lovely woman. Great mother, grandmother. She did well. I’m very proud of her.
When the hearse reached Holyroodhouse, members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, dressed in green tartan kilts, carried the coffin past the Queen’s three youngest children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – into the hall of the throne, where he was to remain until Monday. afternoon so that the staff can pay their last respects.
King Charles III and his Queen consort Camilla will travel to Edinburgh on Monday to join another solemn procession which will take the Queen’s coffin to St. Giles Cathedral on the city’s Royal Mile. The coffin will remain there for 24 hours so the Scottish public can pay their respects before it is flown to London on Tuesday.
The first village the procession passed through was Ballater, where locals consider the royal family to be neighbours. Hundreds of people watched in silence. Some threw flowers in front of the hearse.
“She meant so much to the people of that area. People were crying, it was amazing to see,” said Victoria Pacheco, a guesthouse manager.
In every Scottish town and village, the entourage was greeted with respect. The people stood mostly in silence; some cheered politely, others pointed their phone cameras at passing cars. In Aberdeenshire, farmers lined the road with an honor guard of tractors.
Along the route, the procession passed through places steeped in the history of the House of Windsor. These included Dyce, where in 1975 the Queen officially opened Britain’s first North Sea pipeline, and Fife, near the University of St. Andrews, where her grandson Prince William, today Prince of Wales, studied and met his future wife, Catherine.
Sunday’s solemn walk came as the Queen’s eldest son was officially proclaimed the new monarch – King Charles III – in the rest of the UK: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It came a day after a ceremonial accession to great fanfare in England.
“I am deeply aware of this great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now been passed on to me,” Charles said on Saturday.
Just before the reading of the proclamation on Sunday in Edinburgh, a protester appeared with a placard condemning imperialism and urging leaders to “abolish the monarchy”. She was taken away by the police. The reaction was mixed. A man shouted, “Let her go! It’s freedom of expression! while others shouted: “Have some respect!”
Still, there were boos in Edinburgh when Joseph Morrow, Lord Lyon King of Arms, ended his proclamation with “God save the king!”
This upset Ann Hamilton, 48.
“There are tens of thousands of people here today to show their respect. For them to be here, heckling through things, I think was terrible. If they were so against it, they shouldn’t have come,” she said.
Still, it was a sign of how some, including residents of Britain’s former colonies, are struggling with the legacy of the monarchy – and its future.
Earlier in the day, proclamations were read out in other parts of the Commonwealth, including Australia and New Zealand.
Charles, even as he mourned his late mother, set to work at Buckingham Palace, meeting the Secretary General and other Commonwealth envoys. Many in these nations grapple with both affection for the queen and lingering bitterness about their colonial legacies, which ranged from slavery and corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in cultural institutions. British.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is in favor of an Australian republic, said on Sunday that now was not the time for change but to pay tribute to the late queen. India, a former British colony, observed a day of national mourning, with flags flown at half-mast.
Amid the grief shrouding the Windsor home, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, along with their respective wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance on Saturday.
The queen’s coffin was making a circuitous journey to the capital. After being airlifted to London on Tuesday, the coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to remain undisturbed until the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.
In Ballater, the Reverend David Barr said locals regard the royal family as neighbours.
“When she gets here and walks through these doors, I think the royal part of her mostly stays on the outside,” he said of the Queen. “And as she goes in, she’s been able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mom, a loving grandmother, and then later a loving great-grandmother – and an aunt – and be normal.”
Elizabeth Taylor, from Aberdeen, had tears in her eyes after the hearse passed through Ballater.
“It was very moving. It was respectful and showed what they thought of the Queen,” she said. “She certainly did this country a service, even up until a few days before her death. “
Corder reported from London.
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
Local officials in the Kharkiv region say the Ukrainian flag was raised in settlements near the Russian border, confirming the continued withdrawal of Russian forces from the region.
Oleksandr Kulik, an official from Derhachi, northeast of the city of Kharkiv, said the Ukrainian flag was raised by residents of the town of Kozacha Lopan.
Kozacha Lopan had been occupied by the Russians since March and was an administrative center for the occupation authorities. It is five kilometers from the Russian border and was badly damaged during the conflict.
A social media video provided by Derhachi city council also showed residents of another settlement – Tokarivka – hoisting the Ukrainian flag there. Tokarivka is also close to the Russian border.
Viktoriya Kolodochka, head of the Tokarivka district, said on Sunday: “The village was cleared this morning. People heard the roar of Russian military hardware. The Russians began to gather alone in the morning and began to flee.
Kolodochka, who is not in the city but maintains contact there, told CNN by phone that the Russians left a lot of ammunition behind.
She also spoke of the months under occupation, which she described as “very scary”. She said the occupation troops belonged to the Luhansk People’s Militia, which she said behaved like gangsters. They searched for people who had been part of the security forces, confiscated phones and ransacked houses. She alleged that they also beat and intimidated local residents.
“They took people to the school basement, beat them, electrocuted them, forced them to dig trenches, forced them to give information about people who worked in Ukrainian state bodies. But they didn’t killed nobody,” she told CNN.
Kolodochka said there was no humanitarian aid until August, when occupation forces provided sugar and flour. She said people mostly survive on produce from their garden. She said she left town in April, but her parents stayed.
“There are still people [in Tokarivka] who are waiting very, very strongly for our military,” she said. “People really need help. There are ten crippled old ladies. There are people with diabetes and asthma. They survive as they can. Medication is very necessary.”
As for those who died during the occupation, Kolodochka told CNN, “There are people buried in their yards – we just buried them in their yards.”
She added that there is still great uncertainty about what will happen. “People are still scared. Will they stop shooting? Is it true that the Russians are gone? Or not? They are waiting for the Ukrainian army so much.”
But she insisted: “We will survive everything to be home.
An explosion at an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday forced hundreds of people to flee their homes and injured three, authorities said.
The explosion occurred at the building on East Alameda Avenue on Saturday morning when Aurora Fire Rescue arrived after reports of smoke coming from the building, the firefighters said on Twitter. Upon arrival, the crew “began to scan for hazards when an explosion occurred,” the department said in the Twitter post.
The three people who suffered minor injuries were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover, NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver reported.
Saturday afternoon, firefighters still did not know the cause of the explosion, according to a Twitter post.
Between 300 and 400 residents of the building – known as the Parkside Collective and run by Holland Residential – have been evacuated and are in the process of being relocated to a shelter with the help of the Red Cross, a fire station said Saturday afternoon, adding that “long-term accommodations will be coordinated through @RedCross as needed.”
The Aurora Fire Department and Holland Residential did not immediately respond to inquiries from NBC News.
Photos firefighters posted to Twitter on Saturday show the building with a gaping hole and debris strewn across the sidewalk below.
Many residents were unable to collect their belongings, and as of Sunday it was still unclear when residents would be able to return to the building, Sentinel Colorado reported.
Residents of the building told KUSA they heard strange noises before the explosion, then saw white smoke and felt the ground shake as it happened.
“The ground started shaking under the building – at that point we decided to get out,” resident Samuel Levy told KUSA. “We went outside, we noticed steam coming out of the concrete entering through the separation in the concrete.”
At the time of the explosion, “all the debris fell down,” resident Joe Bham told KUSA. “It was just crazy.”
A close member of the royal family will look after Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis, ABC News has learned.
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will look after the dogs after they return to live with him and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, at the Royal Lodge in Berkshire, England, a source close to Prince Andrew has told ABC News.
Queen Elizabeth II’s love of the breed began in 1933, when her father, then Duke of York, gifted a Pembroke Welsh Corgi to the family. The future monarch then received Susan – her first corgi – as an 18-year-old gift in 1944. Susan would later accompany Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their honeymoon at Broadlands in Romsey in 1947.
It is believed that Elizabeth owned over 30 corgis descended from Susan throughout her life. Some of the dogs included corgi-dachshund mixes called “dorgis”, which were accidentally bred after one of Elizabeth’s corgis mated with a dachshund owned by Princess Margaret.
A pack of corgis quickly became synonymous with the monarch and the staple of royal households.
“My corgis are family,” the queen once said, according to Vanity Fair
Queen Elizabeth has been described by the American Kennel Club as “one of the most prolific and dedicated Pembroke Welsh Corgi breeders and ambassadors the world has ever seen”.
Elizabeth has stopped breeding corgis for the past decade to prevent the dogs from surviving her, Monty Roberts, a Queen’s Counsel, told Vanity Fair in 2015. The Queen’s Last of Purebred Corgis , Willow, died in 2018.
But Ferguson found the puppies later gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew after Prince Philip was hospitalized in 2021.
Ferguson first bonded with the Queen for dog walking and horse riding and continued that friendship even after her divorce from Prince Andrew. Royal Lodge is just a few miles from Windsor Castle, and the couple were walking the dogs in the area, the source said.
ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.
The box office collection “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” for the second day has been released. According to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Day 2 figures stood at Rs 85, with the star-studded film taking its global collections to Rs 160 crore so far.
‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in box office gross worldwide on Day 2, the makers announced on Sunday. According to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the second day figures stood at Rs 85, with the star-studded film gathering Rs 160 crore at the global box office as of the end of Saturday.
“Pyaar se bada koi Brahmastra nahin hai duniya mein (there is no brahmastra greater than love in the world). Thank you to all of our audiences for bringing love and light to theaters this weekend,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
Brahmāstra is SENSATIONAL at #BO… *#Hindi* version… *#Net*BOC…Day 1: ₹31.5cr – ₹32.5crDay 2: ₹37.5cr – ₹38.5crFinal total may be higher… #India biz.National Channels Record Extraordinary Numbers…Day 1: ₹17.08 cr estDay 2: ₹20.67 cr est pic.twitter.com/iO9X0eiE9v
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2022
The film follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Bachchan plays the role of Guru, Shiva’s mentor.
While the film received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogue, many praised director Ayan Mukerji’s larger-than-life take on “the Astraverse,” which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy – something on par with visual effects-dominated Hollywood. superhero movie franchises.
The film, currently in theaters in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli presents ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
With summer winding down and temperatures starting to drop, you might be looking to curl up indoors with a good book or two. And right now, you can buy a huge selection of thrilling novels and fascinating non-fiction books starting under $5. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts on a huge selection of Goodreads Readers’ Choice ebooks with all prices starting at $4.99 or less. This sale is only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to place your order before then.
No matter what type of reader you are, you’re sure to find some great choices for less during this sale. If you’re looking for a mystery or thriller to help get you into the Halloween spirit, you can choose The Last Girls Support Group by Gary Hendrix, an Amazon bestseller, for just $2 instead of the usual $17. Or, if you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, for just $3 you can grab A Psalm for the wild mounts, winner of an Editor’s Pick and a Hugo Award written by Becky Chambers. There are also many books for non-fiction readers. Just for fun, you might pick up Lower quality parks, a New York Times bestseller that garners hilarious one-star reviews of America’s national parks, for just $2. And if you want an e-reader to enjoy all your new digital books, be sure to check out our roundup of the best models you will find on the market right now.
