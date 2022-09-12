News
Mets World Series hero Mookie Wilson takes his cuts at catering business
Mookie Wilson is stepping up to the plate again.
The long-retired Mets fan favorite, 36 years after his integral role in the team’s 1986 World Series triumph, has swapped his old No. 1 jersey for a chef’s apron. The 66-year-old Wilson, along with a half-dozen family members, recently launched their “Legacy Catering” business featuring southern-style cuisine in their home state of South Carolina.
“I’ve always cooked, even when I played,” Wilson told the Daily News. “I’d cook in the rooms in spring training, trying different dishes. Some worked, some didn’t … And after I retired, it gave me something to do that I really enjoyed.”
The crew, including four of Mookie’s brothers, his son Preston and a son-in-law, are prepping for a major November gig: Catering the annual Mets Fantasy Camp in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
What can the campers expect? More than just autographs, promised Wilson, who credits his mother for his culinary skills. In addition to feeding her family, she cooked for years in the South Carolina school system.
“Legacy is in there for a reason,” he said of the business’ name. “It’s who we are, how we ate, how our mother taught us how to cook. The food is a lot of stuff we all grew up eating, just tweaked. That’s our inheritance.”
The menu will feature beef, pork, ribs, chicken and the family’s signature pineapple cake.
Making the new business a family affair helped things run smoothly at the start for the formerly-retired Wilson brothers, he said.
“Much easier, much easier,” said the 12-year major league veteran, who spent 10 years with the Mets. “Before we started, we sat down and said ‘Let’s make this an enjoyable experience more than just making dollars.’
“It makes it so much easier just having people you can depend on to get things done. It really is a joy.”
No chat with Wilson is complete without mention of the 1986 World Championship alongside Mets teammates Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden and Gary Carter. It was Mookie’s bouncer down the first base line that slipped through the legs of the Red Sox’s Bill Buckner to win Game Six, with the Amazin’s taking the title in the series finale.
Wilson and the late Buckner wound up close friends and business partners, agreeing to contact one another and appear in tandem when offers came in for paid appearances. The two even landed on a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode with Larry David, with Buckner arranging for Mookie to join him.
“He called and got me to do a cameo appearance,” said Wilson. “It was the greatest feeling, I really enjoyed it. I miss him being around and talking to my dear friend.”
Wilson said the fantasy camp date arrives after the brothers spent years making meals for family and friends, all free of charge.
“We were cooking for the neighbors and the churches, and my brothers and I decided to make it official instead of doing it for nothing,” he said with a laugh. “We always cooked, and we never received a cent.”
The family recently held a tailgate for the minor league Hudson Valley Renegades in Fishkill, a bit of warm-up for the Florida event.
Mookie will do double-duty at the week-long fantasy camp, working as both chef and a coach to the sellout crowd of fans gathering for the chance to hang with some Mets of the past.
“I don’t think as a player I ever realized the effect the game has on people,” he said. “Now that I’m a fan, not a player, I appreciate it now more than I ever did.”
()
News
Here’s what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis after she dies
The Queen owned over 30 corgis and dorgis during her reign, most of which are descended from her first corgi, Susanna, which was given to him on his 18th birthday in 1944, according to Buckingham Palace. Over the years, some of the corgis have been bred with dachshunds to create dorgis. One of the dachshunds was Seedwhich belonged to the queen’s sister, Princess Margueritesaid the palace.
The Queen’s dogs have accompanied her on her trips to her residences and a few have also canceled her official engagements and appeared with her in official photographs. A photo from 2016 taken by a famous photographer Annie Leibovitz for the queen’s 90th birthday show the monarch with corgis willow and holly and dogs Vulcan and Candy.
Holly died in 2016, while Vulcan died in 2020. In 2018, the Queen mourned the passing of corgis Whisper and Willow, who was her last home-raised corgi and played with her and Daniel Craig in a James Bond-themed comedy sketch aired during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
See photos of the Queen with her many dogs throughout her life:
Entertainment
News
Restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims angers some customers
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims backfired when some called the 9/11-themed seafood menu offensive.
“My intention was to bring attention to this horrible day 21 years ago,” George White, manager of the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbor in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu. , reported ABC 7. “To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave their all that day.”
“I apologize to those I offended with the Sunday 9/11 seafood post,” the post added.
The Aquia Harbor Clubhouse, which is located about an hour from Washington, D.C., released the 9/11-themed seafood menu last week, which included meals titled “First Responder Flatbread”, “9 -11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect Crab Dip. The menu also included “Pentagon Pie” chocolate floss, a lime-flavored “Remember-tini” and a “Never Forget” sampler, OMCP reported. .
9/11 SURVIVOR STORIES ESCAPE FROM WORLD TRADE CENTER 81ST FLOOR: ‘DON’T LOOK, JUST RUN’
The menu has been removed, but screenshots of the menu remain on social media.
Some expressed shock at the menu theme.
“I’m just kind of shocked that someone, you know, is using this to get customers in, I guess? I don’t know,” Jackie Adams told Fox 5.
ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11, NATIONAL FAITH LEADERS OFFER PRAYERS, COMFORT AND HOPE FOR OUR COUNTRY
“It’s a moment of remembrance and reflection, and I don’t know if this menu described that type of situation,” added Jeff Gibson.
Others said they didn’t know why the menu was outraged.
HILLARY CLINTON SAYS 9/11 A REMINDER WE MUST ‘FACE EXTREMISM OF ANY KIND’
“I just don’t see why people would want to call it disrespectful,” a person at a nearby grocery store, Chris Campbell, told Fox 5.
The menu was replaced with a “Seafood Sunday” menu, featuring football-themed meals, such as “Offense Oysters”, “Fumble Flounder”, and “Field Gold Flatbread”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The restaurant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for further comment on Sunday.
Fox
News
How to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards on TV, streaming and online – NBC Chicago
The biggest TV night is upon us.
The ceremony, which honors the best in television, spotlights the most-watched, commented on and binge-worthy shows, is back in front of a full studio audience for the first time in two years.
Last year, the 2021 Emmys were held outdoors to allow for social distancing. In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted a mostly virtual show due to the coronavirus pandemic and sat in an empty Staples Center with cardboard cutouts of the nominees.
This year, the show is presented live in a hall with a capacity of 7,100 seats, signaling a long-awaited return to normalcy.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
When are the 2022 Emmys?
The 74th Primetime Emmys are on Monday, September 12, 2022.
What time are the 2022 Emmys?
The Emmy Awards will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. EDT.
Where will the Emmys take place?
The Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles will host TV’s biggest stars.
Cedric the Entertainer hosted the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19.
What channel are the Emmys on?
The Emmys will air live on NBC on traditional cable and stream on NBC.com. It will also air on Peacock.
The ceremony can also be watched on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.
Who organizes the Emmys?
“Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson will host the three-hour ceremony.
NBC Chicago
News
Sunny, warm weather returns to Denver on Sunday after the cold front hit the metro area
Sunny skies and warm temperatures return Sunday after a short cold front hit the Denver metro area.
The Mile High City will see a high of 80 degrees with clear, sunny skies and calm winds of 3 to 6 mph, according to the National Weather Service. That’s a contrast to Saturday, which saw a high of 51 degrees in Denver.
Sunday night’s low is expected to drop to 50 degrees.
Summer weather returns in the next few days with a high of 89 forecast for Monday. Tuesday will see a high of 90, according to the weather service.
denverpost
News
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine inactive for first NFL game
As expected, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was inactive Sunday for this first NFL game.
Cine aggravated a knee injury before practice last Thursday and head coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday he was “truly questionable” to play in the opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings on Saturday elevated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad, an indication Cine wouldn’t play.
Also inactive for the Vikings were offensive lineman Chris Reed, running back Ty Chandler, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, tackle Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo. All but Reed, who played at Minnesota State Mankato and is entering his seventh NFL season, are rookies.
As expected, starting defensive end Jonathan Bullard was active after being listed as questionable with a biceps injury. And as expected, running back Alexander Mattison was active after he missed practice Thursday and Friday for personal reasons.
Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round out of Georgia had really wanted to play. However, the Vikings deemed it best to rest him and hopefully have him for the Sept. 19 game at Philadelphia in Week 2. Cine is a backup safety.
“That’d be huge,” Cine told the Pioneer Press on Friday about wanting to play. “That’s the only thing I wish for, hope for. Only thing I want.”
News
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was caught on camera.
Mike Smith, who took the video, said the motorhome was completely engulfed in fire around 1am on Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park.
WCCO has contacted the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
Grub5
Mets World Series hero Mookie Wilson takes his cuts at catering business
Here’s what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis after she dies
Restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims angers some customers
Economic Secretary Wants the UK To Become a Crypto Hub
How to watch the 2022 Emmy Awards on TV, streaming and online – NBC Chicago
Sunny, warm weather returns to Denver on Sunday after the cold front hit the metro area
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine inactive for first NFL game
Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio Hits Highest Value in 636 days
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over weekend
Britney Spears says she gave ‘so much attention to her sons, it was pathetic’ that she ‘don’t want’ to see them
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed