New Da Data Should Guide Criminal Justice Policy – ​​The Denver Post

MADRID – Brandon Moreno attended a VIP party on Friday September 2 at the Eiffel Tower. The invitation was made by Ari Emanuel, the CEO of UFC parent company Endeavour.

Overlooking the City of Light, the UFC interim flyweight champion and his manager, Jason House, chatted with Emanuel hours before UFC Paris. The conversation revolved around the UFC’s expansion plans in Latin America — including the upcoming UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City — and how Moreno, the promotion’s first Mexican-born champion, is factoring in.

“[Emanuel] was just very complimentary,” House told ESPN. “He’s very excited for the future, and we told him the same. We are very happy to be part of his process and to be a brick in the foundation.”

Moreno, born in Tijuana, is already the face of the UFC in Mexico and a cog in the future of the company in Latin America. UFC President Dana White last month called him “one of the biggest stars on the roster.”

But Moreno made the trip to Europe this summer to further expand his international profile. He traveled to Italy, Paris and Spain, where he was escorted to Valencia and Madrid by executives from LaLiga, the country’s legendary football league as part of a collaboration with the UFC.

“I understand that my market is in Mexico and the United States, right?” said Moreno. “But for me, it’s very special to go to a whole different country, to a place where I don’t expect anything. I don’t expect the guy to know my name or anything. But people know my name and ask for an autograph or whatever. It’s special too. The goal right now is to be more recognized around the world. I’m working right now.

It’s all part of the plan, House said. It started in March when Moreno traveled to UFC London to make a few media appearances.

“I really think our goal is to make Brandon a global star,” House said. “Not just a star in North America. But to grow our presence in those markets. Those are big markets that the UFC is growing in and we kind of want to be part of that growth. Make sure Brandon takes advantage of the opportunities that his success has presented itself.”

As part of a collaboration between LaLiga and the UFC, Brandon Moreno and Ilia Topuria were able to live memorable moments at the Mestalla Stadium, Courtesy of Henry Hargitai/Relevent Sports Group

MORENO COVERED HIS mouth with his hands, almost intimidated. Enrique, the chef of the famous restaurant Casa Navarro in Valencia, presented his famous paella at the table, which overlooked the beach.

Across Moreno’s table for the Sunday afternoon meal was UFC featherweight prospect Ilia Topuria, who lives in Alicante, about two hours south of Valencia. After lunch, La Liga officials took the two fighters to Mestalla, the 99-year-old home stadium of Valencia CF football team. Moreno and Topuria spoke to teenagers from Valencia’s academy teams, then were given a tour of the vintage stadium by guide Melanie Gasulla.

Outside the home dressing room, Moreno and Topuria met players before the game and got to see the pitch, where they both joked with Valencia’s mascot, Super Bat. Topuria even anchored the character with a one-legged takedown for a laugh. Then they stayed for the game, a 5-1 win for Valencia over Getafe.

Both Moreno and Topuria were inundated with fan photo requests during their time at Mestalla. After the match, there were fans waiting outside the stadium who were told the players had already left. Fans said they were actually there to see Moreno and Topuria.

“They were asking for them,” said La Liga North American vice-president Nicolas Garcia Hemme. “They knew them. They saw them.”

When LaLiga and the UFC concocted the idea of ​​collaborating – the belief is that there is a huge crossover audience among Hispanic Americans – Spanish league executives asked Moreno to come specifically.

“Brandon is amazing,” said Adrian Segovia, head of content and distribution for LaLiga North America. “He is an example of a family man. He becomes a legend for [the UFC]. He’s a winner. But he’s also a family man with all the concepts that people move towards. We think it’s really something that connects with the values ​​of LaLiga.”

Brandon Moreno poses with Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata. Courtesy of Henry Hargitai/Relevent Sports Group

The experience was life-changing for Moreno, who grew up humble in Tijuana playing FIFA video games and working for his parents’ piñata business. A day later, Moreno was taken by train to Madrid to visit Cívitas Metropolitano, home of Atlético de Madrid of LaLiga. And on Wednesday, Moreno would travel with iconic club Real Madrid across the city.

“La Liga de España is crazy, man,” the 28-year-old Moreno said. “He has a lot of history and a lot of football culture. It was great.”

It’s the kind of opportunity Moreno is trying to capitalize on, however, in a bid to make a name for himself.

“Sitting on my couch is not the way to get more attention and more attention to my personal brand,” Moreno said. “I need to get out there and meet more people and more people. That’s why we’re here.”

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

THE CURRENT PLAN, House said, is for Moreno to fight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to then unify the UFC flyweight title. The fight will likely take place at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Figueiredo’s home country.



Moreno and Figueiredo have met three times before. The first fight, in December 2020, was a majority draw and one of the best fights of this year. Moreno won the rematch via submission in June 2021 to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. Figueiredo then got the better of Moreno at UFC 270 in January via a close unanimous decision to reclaim the belt.

At UFC 277 on July 30, Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France via third-round TKO to win the interim title, which was put on the line as Figueiredo had injuries to both hands. If and when Figueiredo and Moreno meet again, it will be the first time in UFC history that two fighters will meet four times.

“For Brandon and I, the word we always use is legacy,” House said. “I think right now we’re writing chapters of his legacy. And the fourth fight with Figueiredo, doing that quadrilogy is a really important part of that legacy. We’re really excited to win this one and cement the place. of Brandon as one of the greatest champions of all time in the flyweight division, then take on the promising challengers that are about to arise.”

After winning the title in 2021, Moreno went on an extensive media tour of Mexico, including a trip to meet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Moreno is loved in his home country, and House is confident his client could sell Caliente Stadium in Tijuana – more than 25,000 people – right now. It’s an MMA path that was first blazed by Cain Velasquez, the first Mexican American fighter to win the UFC heavyweight title and one of the best fighters to ever compete in this division.

Velasquez parted ways with the UFC in 2019 and was recently charged with attempted premeditated murder and multiple assault by firearm charges in March 2022.

“I think Cain opened a lot of doors for us,” House said. “I think we continued what Cain started. Cain obviously had a huge influence in Latin America, Mexico. I really think he created opportunities for us that we were able to take to the next level. And somebody one, hopefully, will come behind our tracks and leave it better.”

This is also one of Moreno’s goals. He wants to take Mexican and Latin American MMA to greater heights, but not just for himself, but also for the next generation of fighters. Moreno said he also talked about it with Emanuel.

“Obviously I’m doing this for me, to be the best and do something for my family,” Moreno said. “But at the same time, if I can do something for others, I will. I promise. Ari looks very happy, very excited about ideas for the future of Mexico and Latin America in general. .”

White has long said he wants a Mexican UFC star. “He has one now,” House said. And Moreno and his team do not intend to stop there. On September 5, Moreno spoke of his desire to fight in front of a crowded football stadium in Spain, such as Cívitas Metropolitano, a magnificent high-tech facility that can accommodate more than 68,000 people.

Not bad for a kid who had a modest upbringing in Tijuana.

“Sometimes I try not to think about it too much,” Moreno said. “I feel pressure every day. Man, starting with having to fight another guy, that’s pressure. Fighting in front of thousands of people, more pressure. And belts, more pressure. The media.

“But definitely, it’s very nice to think about how my job is doing in the world and to be recognized by people, the UFC, the fans. It’s nice.”