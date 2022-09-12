News
New DA data should guide criminal justice policy – The Denver Post
Eight Colorado district attorneys addressed the difficult dichotomy of our time – with rising crime driving the need for a robust criminal justice response, just as there is growing understanding that our criminal justice system is, in fact, often unfair.
DAs approach the issue with a commitment to transparency.
Data released Thursday by elected officials — many of whom have been operating on a platform of increased public access to data from their offices — will help guide the state as it tries to address both social justice issues and the increase in crime. We hope that every district attorney will join these efforts to let public data guide their work, and the state should make funding for this project a priority in the coming years as the grants that supported this first effort expire. .
For example, the data indicates that despite increases in violent crimes and property crimes, the number of cases filed by district attorneys is declining.
In other words, the crimes are unsolved.
A number of factors could be at play.
The Denver metro area police department is understaffed: Denver is short by 100 officers, Aurora is short by 47 officers, and the Colorado Springs police need about 64 new officers to be fully staffed.
In addition, state-level misdemeanor reform has meant that more crimes that were felonies have been reduced to misdemeanors, including the first theft of vehicles under $2,000. Such reform could also be responsible for the drop in felony charges brought by prosecutors in the eight district attorney’s offices that shared data Thursday.
If this caused filings to decline, however, we would expect to see an increase in misdemeanor charges as felony charges decline, and this is not reflected in the data. The number of deposits for both has decreased.
These district attorneys should work hand-in-hand with state legislators and local elected officials who oversee police and sheriff’s departments to determine what is driving the decline in criminal charges even as crime increases.
Colorado has a crime problem.
An East High School student was shot dead last week outside of school near the Carla Madison Recreation Center. Police have yet to release information about what led to the shooting, but the teenager is in hospital. We pray that he survives and makes a full recovery.
In July and August, six shootings in Aurora and Denver left two dead and nine injured.
Data on arrests, convictions and recidivism are crucial to preventing further bloodshed in this state.
At the same time, some of the data shows that black and Hispanic suspects are more likely to spend more time in jail awaiting trial or sentencing than white suspects.
District Attorney Alexis King of the First Judicial District pledged to get to the bottom of the disparity. Provisional release is essential in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. We can and should detain suspects who pose a danger to themselves or others, but overall most suspects in cases should be released pending conviction or acquittal.
District Attorney Gordan McLaughlin of the Eighth Judicial District said he would expand training on biases that could impact the treatment of suspects to everyone in his office, not just attorneys.
We salute the efforts of these district attorneys to present data that can lead to real solutions to problems in Colorado’s law enforcement and criminal justice system.
Los Angeles Dodgers yet to clinch playoff spot as MLB cites error
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to put the champagne back in the fridge for at least one more day.
Major League Baseball announced an internal error in determining the Dodgers’ playoff tiebreakers, which means Los Angeles still has a magic number of one to secure a playoff berth starting Monday morning.
The Dodgers (96-43), who enter Monday with a 20-game lead atop the National League West, thought they clinched their 10th straight playoff spot with Sunday’s 11-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. Manager Dave Roberts gave a post-game toast with sparkling wine, and players and staff received caps with the playoff logo.
MLB said Monday, however, that it had overlooked a potential scenario in which the Padres (77-64) overtake the Dodgers for the NL West title and Los Angeles finish in a three-way tie at 96- 66 with the Milwaukee Brewers. and cardinals of Saint-Louis. Milwaukee would win the NL Central in this scenario while St. Louis would win the tiebreaker with Los Angeles based on head-to-head results that season.
The Dodgers can officially clinch a playoff berth with a win Monday over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles could also secure the division title on Tuesday.
When MLB released its playoff scenarios ahead of Sunday’s games, it was using the Dodgers’ 4-3 record against the Brewers as a head-to-head tiebreaker and disregarding the possibility of a tie. to three teams.
The Dodgers would need to lose their last 23 games while the Brewers (75-66) would need to win their last 21 for both clubs to finish 96-66.
California authorities capture fugitive accused of killing 8-year-old girl 6 months ago
Perez said investigators found Mason was malnourished, suffered ongoing physical abuse, and was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson’s home.
Hayward police were called on March 8 to a “report of a missing minor at risk” by a family member, who was not identified in the statement. Detectives began investigating Mason’s disappearance and within two days arrested Mason’s mother, Samantha Johnson, after “it was determined” that there was probable cause for “bodily harm to a child,” Hayward officials said.
“Merced PD has since added a charge of murder against Johnson, in addition to bodily harm and obstructing an officer’s investigation charges filed by Hayward PD,” the City of Hayward statement said.
The manhunt for Jackson began shortly after authorities charged Johnson, Perez said.
“Detectives acted quickly on the basis of evidence to locate Jackson, but he had the assistance of several people to assist him and evade capture,” Perez said.
According to Perez, hundreds of hours of analysis and decryption of electronic forensic data were “enormous” for the case. Police also used more than 20 search warrants to help obtain evidence related to the case, Perez added.
Jackson also had several female acquaintances who provided him with money, shelter and transportation to help him hide, Perez said. These women have since been charged, Perez added.
Perez said all the hard work “finally paid off” when authorities found Jackson in Newark, Calif., on Saturday and took him into custody.
Jackson was arrested Saturday in Newark after a months-long search and investigation by the Merced Police Department with assistance from Merced’s Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Special Operations Unit from the Justice Department, according to Bonta’s office.
It’s unclear if Jackson has an attorney at this time. CNN has contacted the Merced County Public Defender’s Office for more information.
“In my 20 years in law enforcement, this is the most disturbing and horrifying case I have seen. Knowing what this poor little angel went through at the hands of pure evil breaks my heart. “, said Perez, standing next. to a photo of Sophia.
Bonta, who was also present at the press conference on Sunday, thanked all the departments that worked to capture Jackson.
“Let today serve as a reminder: when a horrific crime like this is committed, we will spare no effort to seek justice. We will continue to pursue you until you are caught,” Bonta said.
CNN’s Colin Jeffery and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.
American tech can’t take a break in India
US tech companies are rolling up their sleeves and bracing for a regulatory onslaught in India that will change the way they do business in the South Asian nation.
India on Saturday pulled out of trade talks with a group of Asian countries led by the United States, saying the benefits of trade commitments related to environmental, labor and digital trade issues are not clear. He added that he was strengthening his own digital framework and laws, including on privacy and data. In doing so, India has become the only participant in the 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that has not joined the trade group’s negotiating track.
‘We’re going to cure cancer’: Biden channels JFK on 60th anniversary of moonlight speech
WASHINGTON– President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of JFK’s Lunar Speech, highlighting the Biden administration’s efforts to “end cancer as we know it.”
The president was traveling to Boston on Monday to draw attention to a new federally-backed study that seeks to validate the use of blood tests to screen for multiple cancers – a potential change in diagnostic tests to dramatically improve early detection cancers. He also has other announcements planned to improve the lives of people with cancer.
His speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as Biden seeks to rally the nation around developing treatments and therapies for the pervasive diseases the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks as the second killer of people in the states. States after heart disease. Biden hopes to bring the United States closer to the goal he set in February of reducing the number of cancer deaths in the United States by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and people with cancer.
Danielle Carnival, White House cancer coordinator for Moonshot, told The Associated Press that the administration sees tremendous potential in the early blood diagnostic study in identifying and treating cancers.
SEE ALSO: “We’re going to get there”: 50 years after the start of the “War on Cancer”, hope remains for more progress
“One of the most promising technologies has been the development of blood tests that offer the promise of detecting multiple cancers in a single blood test and really imagining the impact this could have on our ability to detect cancer in a meaningful way. earlier and fairer,” Carnival said. “We think the best way to get to where these are being made is to really test the technologies we have today and see what works and what really has an impact on prolonging life. life.”
In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates that 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed and 609,360 people will die from cancerous diseases.
The issue is personal to Biden, who lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. After Beau’s death, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which commits $1.8 billion over seven years to cancer research and was signed into law in 2016 by President Barack Obama.
Obama appointed then-vice president Biden to lead “mission control” over the direction of cancer funds in recognition of Biden’s grief as a parent and a desire to do something about it. Biden wrote in his “Promise Me, Dad” memoir that he chose not to run for president in 2016 primarily because of Beau’s death.
Despite Biden’s attempts to backtrack on Kennedy and his space program, the current initiative lacks the same level of budget support. The Apollo program has prompted massive public investment – over $20 billion, or over $220 billion in inflation-adjusted 2022 dollars. Biden’s “moonshot” effort is much smaller and dependent on private sector investment.
SEE ALSO: Cancer death rates are falling, with some exceptions
Still, Biden has tried to maintain the momentum of public health research investments, including championing the Agency’s advanced health research projects, modeled on similar research and development initiatives benefiting the Pentagon and the US. the intelligence community.
On Monday, Biden will announce Dr. Renee Wegrzyn as the inaugural director of ARPA-H, which has been tasked with studying treatments and potential cures for cancers, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and other illnesses. . He will also announce a new National Cancer Institute Scholars Program to provide resources to early career scientists studying cancer treatments and cures.
In Boston, Biden will also attend an event at Logan International Airport to highlight the bipartisan Infrastructure Act of 2021 investments as well as a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Experts agree it’s far too soon to tell whether these new blood tests to detect cancer in healthy people will have any effect on cancer deaths. No studies have shown that they reduce the risk of dying from cancer. Still, they say it’s important to set an ambitious goal.
Carnival said the National Cancer Institute study was designed so that any promising diagnostic results could be quickly put into large-scale practice while the longer-term study – which is expected to last up to to a decade – is progressing. She said the goal was to get closer to a future where cancers could be detected through routine blood tests, potentially reducing the need for more invasive and burdensome procedures like colonoscopies, and therefore saving lives. .
Scientists now understand that cancer is not a single disease, but hundreds of diseases that respond differently to different treatments. Some cancers have biomarkers that can be targeted by existing drugs that will slow the growth of a tumor. Many other targets are waiting to be discovered.
“How do we learn which therapies are effective in which disease subtypes? To me, it’s oceanic,” said Donald A. Berry, a biostatistician at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “The possibilities are enormous. The challenges are enormous.”
WATCH: Advanced cervical cancer still on the rise despite ways to prevent, detect and treat early
Despite the challenges, he is optimistic that the cancer death rate will be cut in half over the next 25 years.
“We can reach that 50% goal by slowing disease in the different cancers enough without curing anyone,” Berry said. “If I had to bet we would achieve that 50% reduction, I would bet we would.”
Even without new breakthroughs, progress can be made by making care more equitable, said Dr. Crystal Denlinger, scientific director of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a group of elite cancer centers.
And any effort to reduce the cancer death rate will have to focus on the biggest killer of cancer, which is lung cancer. Primarily attributable to smoking, lung cancer now causes more cancer deaths than any other cancer. Of the 1,670 daily cancer deaths in the United States, more than 350 are due to lung cancer.
Lung cancer screening helps. The American Cancer Society says such screening has helped lower the cancer death rate by 32% from its peak in 1991 to 2019, the most recent year for which figures are available.
But only 5% of eligible patients are screened for lung cancer.
“It’s tragic,” said Dr. Roy Herbst, a pulmonologist at Yale Cancer Center.
“The moonshot is going to have to be a social solution as well as a scientific and medical solution,” Herbst said. “We’re going to have to find a way that testing becomes easier, that it’s fully covered, that we have more testing facilities.”
Biden planned to urge Americans who may have delayed cancer screenings during the pandemic to seek them out quickly, reminding them that early detection can be key to avoiding adverse outcomes.
He was also expected to highlight provisions in the Democrats’ health care and climate change bill that the administration says will reduce reimbursable drug prices for some widely used cancer treatments. It will also celebrate new benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn outbreaks, which cover their potential cancer diagnoses.
SEE ALSO: President Biden signs PACT law to help veterans exposed to toxic combustion fireplaces
Dr. Michael Hassett of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, said Biden’s goal of reducing cancer deaths could be achieved by following two parallel paths: one of discovery and the other of ensuring that as many people as possible gain the benefits of existing therapies and prevention. approaches.
“If we can address both aspects, both challenges, major breakthroughs are possible,” Hassett said.
In the case of breast cancer, for example, many women who could benefit from a hormone-blocking pill never start therapy or stop taking it before the recommended five years, according to Hassett’s research.
“Those are big gaps,” Hassett said. “It’s an effective treatment. But if a lot of people don’t take the drug, or if they take it but stop it before completing the treatment, then the benefits the drug might offer aren’t realized.”
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
EDINBURGH, Scotland — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital on a solemn journey to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.
Four days after the 96-year-old monarch died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the royal standard, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse.
King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.
Once inside St. Giles, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand, and the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon placed the Crown of Scotland on top. Even the crown is steeped in history — it was made in 1540 for Scottish King James V from an earlier version that was damaged. It is crafted from Scottish gold encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
“And so we gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” said the Rev. Calum MacLeod.
The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respects.
People lined up hours ahead of the service to catch a glimpse of the coffin.
“I just wanted to be here, just to show … last respects. I cannot believe she is dead,” said Marilyn Mclear, a 70-year-old retired teacher.
“I know she was 96, but I just cannot believe the queen’s dead. So I think it will be a nice, well, it’s not nice to see (a) funeral, but I think it will be a thing to remember if I see it passing by,” she added.
One man appeared to shout angrily at the passing hearse, while others called out: “God save the king!” But the procession was greeted mostly with a respectful silence under blue skies flecked with white clouds.
Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms during the procession, but Andrew did not. The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Earlier, a car carrying Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, passed the crowds packed behind metal barriers along the Royal Mile, the road between Holyroodhouse and St. Giles’ Cathedral. Onlookers clapped and waved as the king’s limousine passed.
Charles and Camilla got out of their car at Holyroodhouse and greeted people, and looked at floral tributes before a gun salute boomed from Edinburgh Castle.
Earlier, in London, Charles received condolences at Parliament and told lawmakers he would follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty.”
The queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.”
The government, meanwhile, announced that the nation will observe a minute of silence on Sunday, the evening before the queen’s funeral. The “moment of reflection” will take place at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT). People were encouraged to mark the silence at home or at community events.
Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king, and he replied.
A trumpet fanfare greeted the king and Camilla as they entered the hall, which was packed with hundreds of legislators.
Charles told members of the House of Commons and House of Lords that he would follow his late mother in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the U.K.’s political system.
The hall, with its magnificent hammer-beam roof, is the oldest part of the parliamentary complex — a remnant of the medieval Palace of Westminster that once stood on the site.
“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all,” Charles said.
The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation between crown and Parliament led to a civil war which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.
Earlier Monday, a personal statement posted on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren.”
Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
The national outpouring of grief continued Sunday as thousands of people lined streets and roadsides as the oak coffin was borne from the late queen’s beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat, where she died on Thursday, to Edinburgh.
In Edinburgh, the king will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it is slowly transported from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where the crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin ahead of a service of prayer and reflection on the life and 70-year reign of the widely cherished monarch.
The queen’s coffin will lie at the cathedral for 24 hours, giving members of the public a chance to file past and pay their respects. On Tuesday, it will be flown to London where the coffin will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament Palace from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on Sept. 19.
Authorities already have issued rules and guidelines for people wanting to pay their respects in London, with a long queue expected.
After visiting Scotland, Charles embarks on a tour of the other nations that make up the United Kingdom — he visits the Northern Ireland capital, Belfast, on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.
Harry’s statement ended on a poignant note alluding to the death last year of his grandfather, Prince Philip, saying that “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”
From Paris to Madrid, UFC to La Liga, Brandon Moreno’s European journey takes his brand to the next level
MADRID – Brandon Moreno attended a VIP party on Friday September 2 at the Eiffel Tower. The invitation was made by Ari Emanuel, the CEO of UFC parent company Endeavour.
Overlooking the City of Light, the UFC interim flyweight champion and his manager, Jason House, chatted with Emanuel hours before UFC Paris. The conversation revolved around the UFC’s expansion plans in Latin America — including the upcoming UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City — and how Moreno, the promotion’s first Mexican-born champion, is factoring in.
“[Emanuel] was just very complimentary,” House told ESPN. “He’s very excited for the future, and we told him the same. We are very happy to be part of his process and to be a brick in the foundation.”
Moreno, born in Tijuana, is already the face of the UFC in Mexico and a cog in the future of the company in Latin America. UFC President Dana White last month called him “one of the biggest stars on the roster.”
But Moreno made the trip to Europe this summer to further expand his international profile. He traveled to Italy, Paris and Spain, where he was escorted to Valencia and Madrid by executives from LaLiga, the country’s legendary football league as part of a collaboration with the UFC.
“I understand that my market is in Mexico and the United States, right?” said Moreno. “But for me, it’s very special to go to a whole different country, to a place where I don’t expect anything. I don’t expect the guy to know my name or anything. But people know my name and ask for an autograph or whatever. It’s special too. The goal right now is to be more recognized around the world. I’m working right now.
It’s all part of the plan, House said. It started in March when Moreno traveled to UFC London to make a few media appearances.
“I really think our goal is to make Brandon a global star,” House said. “Not just a star in North America. But to grow our presence in those markets. Those are big markets that the UFC is growing in and we kind of want to be part of that growth. Make sure Brandon takes advantage of the opportunities that his success has presented itself.”
MORENO COVERED HIS mouth with his hands, almost intimidated. Enrique, the chef of the famous restaurant Casa Navarro in Valencia, presented his famous paella at the table, which overlooked the beach.
Across Moreno’s table for the Sunday afternoon meal was UFC featherweight prospect Ilia Topuria, who lives in Alicante, about two hours south of Valencia. After lunch, La Liga officials took the two fighters to Mestalla, the 99-year-old home stadium of Valencia CF football team. Moreno and Topuria spoke to teenagers from Valencia’s academy teams, then were given a tour of the vintage stadium by guide Melanie Gasulla.
Outside the home dressing room, Moreno and Topuria met players before the game and got to see the pitch, where they both joked with Valencia’s mascot, Super Bat. Topuria even anchored the character with a one-legged takedown for a laugh. Then they stayed for the game, a 5-1 win for Valencia over Getafe.
Both Moreno and Topuria were inundated with fan photo requests during their time at Mestalla. After the match, there were fans waiting outside the stadium who were told the players had already left. Fans said they were actually there to see Moreno and Topuria.
“They were asking for them,” said La Liga North American vice-president Nicolas Garcia Hemme. “They knew them. They saw them.”
When LaLiga and the UFC concocted the idea of collaborating – the belief is that there is a huge crossover audience among Hispanic Americans – Spanish league executives asked Moreno to come specifically.
“Brandon is amazing,” said Adrian Segovia, head of content and distribution for LaLiga North America. “He is an example of a family man. He becomes a legend for [the UFC]. He’s a winner. But he’s also a family man with all the concepts that people move towards. We think it’s really something that connects with the values of LaLiga.”
The experience was life-changing for Moreno, who grew up humble in Tijuana playing FIFA video games and working for his parents’ piñata business. A day later, Moreno was taken by train to Madrid to visit Cívitas Metropolitano, home of Atlético de Madrid of LaLiga. And on Wednesday, Moreno would travel with iconic club Real Madrid across the city.
“La Liga de España is crazy, man,” the 28-year-old Moreno said. “He has a lot of history and a lot of football culture. It was great.”
It’s the kind of opportunity Moreno is trying to capitalize on, however, in a bid to make a name for himself.
“Sitting on my couch is not the way to get more attention and more attention to my personal brand,” Moreno said. “I need to get out there and meet more people and more people. That’s why we’re here.”
THE CURRENT PLAN, House said, is for Moreno to fight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to then unify the UFC flyweight title. The fight will likely take place at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Figueiredo’s home country.
Moreno and Figueiredo have met three times before. The first fight, in December 2020, was a majority draw and one of the best fights of this year. Moreno won the rematch via submission in June 2021 to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. Figueiredo then got the better of Moreno at UFC 270 in January via a close unanimous decision to reclaim the belt.
At UFC 277 on July 30, Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France via third-round TKO to win the interim title, which was put on the line as Figueiredo had injuries to both hands. If and when Figueiredo and Moreno meet again, it will be the first time in UFC history that two fighters will meet four times.
“For Brandon and I, the word we always use is legacy,” House said. “I think right now we’re writing chapters of his legacy. And the fourth fight with Figueiredo, doing that quadrilogy is a really important part of that legacy. We’re really excited to win this one and cement the place. of Brandon as one of the greatest champions of all time in the flyweight division, then take on the promising challengers that are about to arise.”
After winning the title in 2021, Moreno went on an extensive media tour of Mexico, including a trip to meet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Moreno is loved in his home country, and House is confident his client could sell Caliente Stadium in Tijuana – more than 25,000 people – right now. It’s an MMA path that was first blazed by Cain Velasquez, the first Mexican American fighter to win the UFC heavyweight title and one of the best fighters to ever compete in this division.
Velasquez parted ways with the UFC in 2019 and was recently charged with attempted premeditated murder and multiple assault by firearm charges in March 2022.
“I think Cain opened a lot of doors for us,” House said. “I think we continued what Cain started. Cain obviously had a huge influence in Latin America, Mexico. I really think he created opportunities for us that we were able to take to the next level. And somebody one, hopefully, will come behind our tracks and leave it better.”
This is also one of Moreno’s goals. He wants to take Mexican and Latin American MMA to greater heights, but not just for himself, but also for the next generation of fighters. Moreno said he also talked about it with Emanuel.
“Obviously I’m doing this for me, to be the best and do something for my family,” Moreno said. “But at the same time, if I can do something for others, I will. I promise. Ari looks very happy, very excited about ideas for the future of Mexico and Latin America in general. .”
White has long said he wants a Mexican UFC star. “He has one now,” House said. And Moreno and his team do not intend to stop there. On September 5, Moreno spoke of his desire to fight in front of a crowded football stadium in Spain, such as Cívitas Metropolitano, a magnificent high-tech facility that can accommodate more than 68,000 people.
Not bad for a kid who had a modest upbringing in Tijuana.
“Sometimes I try not to think about it too much,” Moreno said. “I feel pressure every day. Man, starting with having to fight another guy, that’s pressure. Fighting in front of thousands of people, more pressure. And belts, more pressure. The media.
“But definitely, it’s very nice to think about how my job is doing in the world and to be recognized by people, the UFC, the fans. It’s nice.”
