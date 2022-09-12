Officials believe a small explosion destroyed the 25-year-old Franklin mansion

(CNN) — Many people are familiar with the African roots of the human family tree. In recent years, a torrent of exciting fossil and DNA discoveries across Asia have forced a radical overhaul of our family saga.

This is where brand new types of missing humans have been discovered, including relatives nicknamed tiny hobbits and the burly dragon-man – plus three little pigs painted on a cave wall that turned out to be the world’s oldest figurative art.

This week, prepare to be blown away by another tantalizing fossil find from the region that reveals just how sophisticated and knowledgeable our ancient ancestors were.

We are a family

In a remote cave in Borneo, Indonesia, archaeologists have made a discovery that shakes up our understanding of the Stone Age: an amputee who lived 31,000 years ago.

The young individual’s skeleton was missing its lower left leg, which Australian and Indonesian researchers say was carefully severed just above the ankle by a surprisingly skilled prehistoric surgeon, likely using stone tools.

Only a century A few years ago, most amputees would have died, either from blood loss and shock, or from subsequent infection.

Not only was this Stone Age operation a success, but the amputee lived for another six to nine years, eventually dying of natural causes before being gently buried by carers, according to the research.

Trail Blazers

Scientists at the University of Cambridge in the UK have created synthetic mouse embryos in a lab dish – an exciting breakthrough that could eventually lead to new fertility treatments.

Without using sperm or egg, the researchers produced an embryo that developed a beating heart and a brain from mouse stem cells.

By observing embryos at this stage of life in a lab instead of a womb, scientists gained insight into the mystifying process of why a pregnancy can fail and how to prevent this loss.

They hope to move from mouse embryos to creating models of natural human pregnancies, many of which fail in the early stages.

fantastic creatures

The first mammal known to science, Brasilodon quadrangularis, was a shrew-like creature. It slipped at the feet of the first dinosaurs 225 million years ago.

In case of mistaken identity, researchers previously thought the little animal was a reptile.

Now a new study has revealed it was “definitely” a mammal, thanks to clues provided by three fossilized jawbones that belonged to the long-extinct creature.

This discovery will help paleontologists better understand the evolution of modern mammals.

defy gravity

What’s happening with NASA’s Artemis I mission after two failed attempts to launch its mega lunar rocket?

space agency postponed a third try to September 23 or 27 – or maybe even longer as engineers find a way to fix a hydrogen leak.

To complicate matters, Florida’s changing weather, with hurricane season in full swing, and existing commitments: NASA plans to launch the The Crew-5 mission, which will carry a new team of astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket, on October 3.

For now, the moon the rocket remains on the launch pad while engineers replace the seal on an interface between the liquid hydrogen supply line and the launch vehicle.

The colossal rocket, however, may still have to return to Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building.

mission critical

The Thwaites Glacier, located in West Antarctica and sometimes referred to as the “doomsday glacier”, has been of concern to scientists for decades, who fear the extreme sea level rise that would accompany its potential demise.

Geophysicists have mapped the historic retreat of the Florida-sized glacier, hoping to learn from its past what will likely happen in the future.

The research team found that at some point over the past two centuries, the base of the glacier broke away from the seabed and retreated at twice the rate scientists observed at the time. course of the last decade.

The glacier has the ability to undergo rapid retreat once it recedes past a seafloor ridge that helps control it, according to the findings. Put simply, it’s “by the nails”, as one marine geophysicist involved in the research explained.

wonderment

Immerse yourself in these captivating stories:

— Our footprint on space may seem small compared to its vastness, but one space environmentalist says we need to start treating it like an ecosystem. Here is his vision for protecting inner space from orbital debris.

— Don’t Waste: Human poo is a vastly untapped and undervalued natural resource that could revolutionize the way we live, according to a new book.

– A giant space tarantula has been captured by a Webb – NASA’s highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.

