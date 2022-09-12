Olb Group To Present At H.c. Wainwright Global Investment Conference On Monday, September 12

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and cryptocurrency mining enterprise, announced today that its management team will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12 from 10-10:30 AM. The conference is being held as a hybrid (in-person and virtual) conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Ronny Yakov Chairman & CEO of OLB Group and Patrick Smith, Vice President of OLB Group will be providing an overview of the Company’s e-commerce merchant services and crypto mining operations.
The OLB Group presentation will be available at 10 AM, Monday, September 12 at https://journey.ct.events/view/e53d9c52-ddca-4e43-aee6-cf108e0a2520
A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days at the link above or by visiting www.OLB.com
In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Registered investors will be able to request a meeting with management via the conference portal.
Future OLB Press Releases and Updates
Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing: [email protected]
About H.C. Wainwright & Co.
H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.
For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com
About The OLB Group, Inc.
The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing sustainable natural gas with an initial deployment of efficient 1,000 ASIC-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers projected by end of 2022.
For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com and https://investors.olb.com
Safe Harbor Statement
All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.
The decentralized, EVM-compatible, PoS platform Celo is now accessible to over 59 million Brave users around the world
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celo, the carbon-negative, mobile-first, layer-1 platform is now accessible with Brave, a crypto industry leader with 59+ million browser users and built-in Brave Wallets to provide greater global financial inclusivity and access to Web3 tools.
Aligned with Celo’s mission to create the conditions of prosperity for all, the integration of Celo on Brave following it’s v1.40 release allows users to engage with Mento stable assets (including cUSD, cEUR, cREAL) through self-custodial Brave Wallets, as well as with Celo’s diverse ecosystem of purpose-driven, decentralized applications (dapps) accessible through Brave Browser, like Ubeswap, Moola, impactMarket or Cyberbox.
Celo Foundation President and Celo Co-Founder, Rene Reinsberg says, “We are excited to welcome Brave to the Celo ecosystem. With its global user base and seamless experience for using dapps directly from the Brave browser and signing transactions with the integrated Brave wallet, people everywhere can more easily participate in the emerging Web3 digital economy.”
The partnership furthers Celo’s core value to bring Web3 to every mobile device, such as a consensus protocol and light client that uses cutting-edge cryptography techniques (zk-SNARKS) to help users sync with the P2P network with only a few kilobytes of data, mapping encrypted phone numbers to wallet addresses, or accessing Celo’s ecosystem of dapps via low-powered smartphone devices; it also supports the growth of Celo as the “home of ReFi” (regenerative finance) and an expanding community of mission-aligned founders and builders.
About Celo
Celo is a carbon-negative, permissionless, layer-1 protocol with a rich ecosystem of global partners building innovative Web3 applications within the DeFi, ReFi, and NFT sectors on Celo. Accessible to anyone with a mobile phone, the Celo ecosystem consists of a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain technology stack (the Celo Protocol), the CELO native token, and several Mento stable assets (cUSD, cEUR, cREAL) that enable anyone to use digital assets like currency. Launched on Earth Day in 2020, the open source Celo mainnet now supports 1000+ projects created by developers and artists located around the world.
About Brave
Brave Software’s fast, privacy-oriented browser, combined with its blockchain-based digital advertising platform, is reinventing the Web for users, publishers, and advertisers. Users get a private, speedier Web experience with much longer battery life, publishers increase their revenue share, and advertisers achieve better conversion. Users can opt into privacy-respecting ads that reward them with the Basic Attention Token (BAT), a frequent flyer-like token they can redeem or use to tip or contribute to publishers and other content creators. The Brave solution is a win-win for everyone who has a stake in the open Web and who is weary of giving up privacy and revenue to the ad-tech intermediaries. Brave currently has 60 million monthly active users and over 1.5 million Verified Publishers. Brave Software was co-founded by Brendan Eich, creator of JavaScript and co-founder of Mozilla (Firefox), and Brian Bondy, formerly of Khan Academy and Mozilla.
This season, fashionistas can experience the glamour of the New York Fashion Week with a collection of featured runway-inspired beauty looks available for virtual try-on in the free YouCam Makeup app.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, is excited to team up with Nolcha Shows NYFW to create a unique New York Fashion Week beauty and fashion experience. The interactive AR-powered experience brings top fall beauty looks and featured statement accessories from featured independent designers to life through virtual beauty try-ons in the award-winning YouCam Makeup app.
Virtual Try-on of the Exclusive NYFW Looks by Nazranaa, Kaiane Designs, and Høst & Vår
The exclusive New York Fashion Week runway collection features three beauty looks and accompanying fashion accessories inspired by the stylish collections of indie Nolcha designers Nazranaa, Kaiane Designs, and Høst & Vår. The featured looks range from bold brows and smoldering eyes inspired by Nazranaa’s feminine, fierce styles; to warm, glowing skin and petal pink lips to match the playful palette of Høst & Vår; to bronze skin and radiant highlights to reminiscent of the classic elegance of Kaiane Designs. Fashion fans can experience the glamour of New York Fashion Week with a tap of their mobile phones through true-to-life beauty and fashion accessories try-ons, including stylish sunglasses and statement earrings, in YouCam Makeup.
Immersive Nolcha Experience with Virtual Try-on
“We are excited to partner with the innovative minds behind the Nolcha Shows to elevate the New York Fashion Week experience to the next level, offering fashion lovers the chance to immerse themselves in the glamourous looks through virtual AR beauty try-ons,” says Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. “It’s an exciting opportunity to seamlessly marry the capabilities of AR and AI with the glamour of the fashion and beauty industry, bringing an authentic New York Fashion Week experience to audiences around the globe.”
“We’re proud to partner with Perfect Corp. to introduce interactive AR try-ons to the runway beauty experience and offers fans an immersive new way to experience the glamour of the Nolcha Show,” says Arthur Mandel, Co-founder of The Nolcha Shows NYFW. “The YouCam Makeup app experience is wonderful way to further showcase our talented roster of independent designers and share their creative vision with a larger global audience.”
Future of Fashion Tech in the Era of Web 3.0
The Nolcha runway show will take place at 3 World Trade Center on September 13th, from 2 PM and 6 PM ET. The event is followed by Web3 and Metaverse programming on September 14th from 12 PM to 5 PM ET, featuring insightful panels and presentations with industry leaders across fashion and technology. Perfect Corp.’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Gam, will join the “Community is the New Fashion Culture” panel at 5:30PM ET, hosted by The Fashion DAO, and speak to the future of fashion tech and the AI and AR digital technologies ushering in the era of Web 3.0 in fashion. For more information and ticket registration, please visit, https://nolchaweb3.splashthat.com/.
Discover the exclusive Nolcha Shows runway beauty collection in the free YouCam Makeup now available for download on the App Store and Google Play: https://youmakeup.page.link/nolcha_online
To dig deeper into the newest Perfect Corp. fashion tech capabilities, including sunglasses, earrings, watches, bracelets, rings, and more, visit the demo store at Perfectcorp.com for real-time demonstrations of all fashion accessories across hand and face.
About Nolcha Shows NYFW Web3 Edition
Nolcha Shows is a collection of leading award-winning experiential events. Over the past 14 years, the Nolcha Shows have become a discovery platform, promoting cutting-edge, innovative brands, connecting and building communities across the dynamic industries of lifestyle fashion and tech-driven Web3.
The curated event series is held during New York Fashion Week, NFT.NYC, Consensus, Art Basel and Bitcoin Miami.
Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.
Bitcoin gained pace and even spiked above the $22,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below $21,500.
Bitcoin was able to clear the $21,200 and $21,500 resistance levels.
The price is now trading above $21,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a key bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $21,500 level.
Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Rally
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $20,000 level and started a fresh increase. There was a clear move above the $21,000 and $21,200 resistance levels.
The price even surpassed the $21,500 resistance and spiked above the $22,000 resistance. A high was formed near $22,347 and the price recently started a downside correction. There was a move below the $22,000 and $21,850 levels.
Bitcoin price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $21,180 swing low to $22,347 high. It is now trading above $21,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there is a key bullish trend lien forming with support near $21,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $22,000 level. The next major resistance sits near the $22,350 level. A clear move above the $22,350 resistance might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $22,800. Any more gains might send the price towards the $23,200 resistance zone.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to gain pace above the $22,000 zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $21,700 zone.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $21,180 swing low to $22,347 high is also near $21,700. The first major support is now forming near the $21,600 level. A downside break below the $21,600 level might send the price towards the $21,200 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $21,700, followed by $21,600.
Major Resistance Levels – $22,000, $22,350 and $23,200.
The Miramax and Quentin Tarantino partnership has been incredibly successful over the years. It wasn’t logical for it to end over NFTs. The two parties are once again on the same page, and the Pulp Fiction NFTs saga might’ve gotten a new chapter. Instead of fighting over scraps, the longtime partners decided to work together on future digital ventures. A production company like Miramax needs a director like Tarantino and vice versa. Do they need The Secret Network, though?
It’s unclear what will happen to the original Pulp Fiction NFTs that Tarantino produced in conjunction with The Secret Network. After selling the first one for over $1M, the company stopped on its tracks and canceled future auctions citing “extreme market volatility.” The move was suspicious, but the reasons for it were not immediately obvious. Did the Miramax lawyers scare them off? Or was it because the entity that bought that first NFT had tight affiliations to The Secret Network? Did the collection fail to attract the necessary attention? Were the buyers scared of future legal action by Miramax?
So far, The Secret Network’s official channels remain silent on the matter. And they recycled what used to be the Pulp Fiction NFTs’ Twitter account and gave it to a whole different project. Plus, the collection’s website seems to be dead as well. So, The Secret Network might be out of the Miramax and Tarantino deal.
What Do We Know About The Miramax And Tarantino Deal?
We don’t know much about who won in the negotiations or what exactly happened between Miramax and Tarantino. The only thing we know for sure is that “Miramax’s lawyers filed a brief statement in court,” and it was a joint statement by both entities. According to Variety, it said:
“The parties have settled this case and expect to file their dismissal papers within two weeks. The parties have agreed to put this matter behind them and look forward to collaborating with each other on future projects, including possible NFTs.”
Short and to the point.
Miramax’s news page didn’t mention the matter either.
SCRT price chart for 09/11/2022 on Kraken | Source: SCRT/USD on TradingView.com
What’s The Pulp Fiction NFTs’ Story?
In NewsBTC’s initial report on the matter, we explained the rights issue:
“On the one hand, Miramax was “Pulp Fiction’s” production company and still holds the rights to the 1994 masterpiece. On the other, Tarantino preserved the right to publish the screenplay, and the NFTs are based on that historical artifact.”
And the situation’s caveat was that under The Secret Network’s system, the NFT holder is the only person that can see what’s inside the file. That means, Miramax sued without knowing the NFTs’ content. And Tarantino and The Secret Network were determined to go ahead with the auction, and they heavily changed the NFTs content to be compliant. NewsBTC reported:
“The people involved in the sale fazed out all images related to Pulp Fiction and replaced them with just text or high contrast images of Quentin Tarantino himself. The content of the NFTs also changed, now The Secret Network describes them as:
“In collaboration with SCRT Labs, Tarantino has turned chapters from this historic document into a one-of-a-kind NFT publication. Each NFT in the collection consists of a single iconic scene, as well as personalized audio commentary by Tarantino himself.”
The initial ending was anticlimactic. The company’s press release said, “In light of extreme market volatility, we’ve decided to postpone the remainder of the auction to put the needs of our community first.” NewsBTC asked:
“Why did they do that? Nobody knows for sure. But the cover story is terrible, volatility? Really? Miramax didn’t take credit for the kill. And the Secret Network did not admit to low interest in the series or to technical difficulties. They just shut down the whole operation.”
And that was the story… until Tarantino and Miramax inked a deal to keep exploring the digital realm together.
Featured Image: Pulp Fiction in icons from Miramax's site | Charts by TradingView
NitroPasses may be “minted” for NFTs that are tied to real-world items.
Puma’s biggest rival, Nike, has made about $185 million off its NFTs goods.
One of the most popular sports brands in the world, Puma, introduced its first metaverse experience, “Black Station,” on September 7 at New York Fashion Week.
Black Station will be “a dynamic destination to visit,” the firm said in a news statement, allowing Puma customers to engage in an immersive and stimulating manner while experiencing the NFTs of the brand, which is focused on athletic gear.
New Portal For Digital Exploration
PUMA’s Chief Brand Officer, Adam Petrick, said, “Twenty years ago, Black Station was PUMA’s home,” explaining that the company resurrected the website to honor its dedication to innovation by showcasing its most cutting-edge designs.
Adam further stated:
“Given the boundaries we are pushing from a product design and digital standpoint, we found it fitting to bring Black Station back as a new portal for digital exploration across fashion, sport performance, our heritage classics, and innovation.”
The website welcomes visitors with a hyper-realistic digital lobby including three separate portals via which they may explore limited-edition, never-before-seen footwear. NitroPasses may be “minted” for NFTs that are tied to real-world items and redeemed when the New York City Futrograde trade show concludes.
According to Puma’s Global Creative Director and Head of Innovation Heiko Desens, the metaverse’s benefits allowed the Puma design team to break free of traditional constraints and produce groundbreaking new concepts that were every bit as spectacular as the finished items themselves.
Despite the metaverse’s potential for scientific advancement, it’s worth noting that Puma’s biggest rival, Nike, has made about $185 million off its NFTs goods. Here, the door is open to a whole new market.
The size of the fund will be increased by Whampoa Digital in the future.
The company is seeking to tap the growing market for digital assets.
Whampoa Group, Singaporean asset management, is planning to launch both a venture capital fund and a crypto hedge fund dedicated to digital asset investments. The corporation plans to invest $100 million based on preliminary estimates.
The organization wants to raise $50 million for the cryptocurrency hedge fund and has allocated $100 million for the venture fund. With the launch of its new subsidiary Whampoa Digital, the company is seeking to tap the growing market for digital assets by pooling cash from outside investors.
Widespread Adoption of Web3 Offerings
The private venture capital firm is expected to debut within the next quarter. And it will target Web 3.0’s earliest stage start-ups for investment. The size of the fund will be increased by Whampoa Digital. This will be done in the future so that it may make more investments.
Shawn Chan, CEO of Whampoa Group stated:
“We think there is great conviction in this space. The venture capital fund will help us to expand our footprint in this area.”
He continued by saying that Asian technology companies and corporate organizations have provided positive feedback on the planned cryptocurrency venture fund. According to Shan, the demographics and level of internet access in Southeast Asia bode well for the widespread adoption of Web3 offerings.
Amy Lee and Lee Han Shih established Whampoa Group as a multi-family investment enterprise. Both are members of the extended family of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first and longest-serving Prime Minister (1959–1990).
They had invested in Binance Labs’ $500 million fund. This was to promote widespread use of Web3 and blockchain technology, which was unveiled in June of this year. Roughly 200 businesses are represented in its investment portfolio.
