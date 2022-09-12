News
Orioles reset: ‘Sophomore swagger’ helped Gunnar Henderson dominate Double-A. The majors could be next.
When the Orioles brought their top prospect up to the majors, it wasn’t the first time they promoted Gunnar Henderson into a playoff push.
Last year, Henderson joined Double-A Bowie for the final week of the year to close out his first full season in professional baseball. He had his struggles, striking out in half his plate appearances between the regular and postseason but homering in a playoff game. That latter hinted at what was coming. Henderson learned from the experience and dominated in his return to Double-A in 2022, beginning a climb that has reached Baltimore to help the Orioles’ surprising playoff bid.
“Even though it’s a year ago, you look at him physically, and you see he looks like a man now,” said Orioles co-hitting coach Ryan Fuller, who was Bowie’s hitting coach last season. “He looks like he belongs in the big leagues, where last year you said, ‘OK, maybe he needs another year in Triple-A.’ But to see his development in less than a year is so impressive, and the confidence that he has coming up here, you kind of forget that he’s only been here for a few weeks right now.”
Henderson’s turnaround at Double-A shows the benefits this time in the majors, even as Baltimore’s playoff chances dwindle, will have for him in 2023, when he’ll have a month of big league experience under his belt.
As a 20-year-old, Henderson hit .312 with an OPS of 1.025 back with Bowie this spring to earn a promotion to Triple-A Norfolk. He credited that success to having confidence in his ability to handle the level after already seeing it the year before. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said he thinks that type of experience can benefit a player.
“I am a big believer in getting a little taste of a level, kind of getting your nose punched, and then going home for the winter and working on the things that you would need to do to get back to that level, and then going back and repeating it and having a little bit of what I would call, like, sophomore swagger to you,” Elias said. “I think that’s a case in point, and he basically proved that he shouldn’t be in Double-A with his play there this year.”
At a new affiliate, Henderson posted a .288 batting average with an .894 OPS with Norfolk. There, he turned 21, hit for the cycle, played in the MLB All-Star Futures Game and became the game’s No. 1 prospect before a promotion to Baltimore, where he homered in his second career at-bat. He’s hitting .293/.356/.439 in the majors and delivered a game-winning hit in one of the Orioles’ two victories this week.
“That experience [at Bowie] helped me a lot, being able to go into a playoff push, especially pro ball,” Henderson said. “That was my first experience in that, and being able to do that and come up here and have an idea of what mindset you need to be in and just how to help the team win in any situation, I feel like that’s been a really big help.”
Fuller noted how much smoother Henderson’s left-handed swing has become. They first worked together at the Orioles’ alternate training site after the pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season, which was supposed to be Henderson’s first full campaign in pro ball after he was Baltimore’s second-round draft pick in 2019. At the alternate site — also in Bowie — Henderson was a teenager facing the organization’s top pitching prospects and arms shuttling between the camp and the majors. Challenged as the youngest player there, he settled in and showed his potential.
Fuller described Henderson’s hand motion early in his career as “pushy,” but he’s been able to clean that up to produce a swing that levels out and stays through the strike zone, allowing Henderson to drive balls the other way even if he’s late and pull them with effectiveness if he’s early.
“I’m just impressed with, one, how athletic he is,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “For that size, to have that speed, arm strength, just how his feet work, like the whole thing has been really impressive, and the bat speeds different than what I’ve seen in the past, the strength and the bat speed, the way he can really cover and just put really good swings out there. You feel like when he’s up there, he’s got a chance to do some damage.”
Adley Rutschman, who preceded Henderson not only in the 2019 draft but also as the Orioles’ and baseball’s top prospect, made a quick impression on Hyde with the quality of his at-bats, and Hyde said Henderson has done the same. His looks at Henderson came sparingly, largely at mini-camps and the occasional spring training game, but in getting to watch him daily in the past couple of weeks, Hyde has seen a similar approach, the same one Henderson showed in the minors.
“You never know how it translates into the big leagues, honestly,” Hyde said. “Sometimes, the moment can get a little too big for young players. They try to do a little too much, and he’s very, very consistent, honestly. He’s putting good swings on strikes. He’s taking close pitches.
“For them going through this [playoff atmosphere] this year, it’s going to be huge for them going forward. It’s gonna be fun to watch them grow up.”
Fuller can relate, being in his first year as a major league hitting coach and feeling he’s learned much throughout the season. He believes Henderson will have plenty to gain from this month.
“Every day, you learn how things are done, you gain some confidence,” Fuller said. “When you’re looking at Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, all these pitchers you watch on TV as a young guy, and now you’re competing against them — to know that you are competing against them and that you belong up here, I think that fuels confidence every day. Even if you don’t have success off of them, it’s a learning, teaching tool for next year when you face them again. We’re really excited for Gunnar’s development.”
What’s to come?
Last July, the Washington Nationals visited Camden Yards and were swept by an Orioles team that eventually reached 110 losses, sparking a rebuild that had led to the trades of franchise cornerstones Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto. With the Orioles’ postseason hopes narrowed, the National League’s worst team can somewhat return the favor. The teams’ two-game series that begins Tuesday represents one of Baltimore’s two remaining series against a team outside of both the American League East and playoff position.
Even if the Orioles aren’t able to capitalize on their opportunity against the Nationals, they can make up for it over the weekend in their three-game visit to Toronto, where they’ll face a Blue Jays team that they trail by 5 1/2 games for a wild-card spot.
What was good?
Rutschman’s impact on both sides of the ball continues to be undeniable. At the plate, he slashed .292/.370/542, the only Orioles regular to post an OPS above .762 for the week. Behind the plate, his absence was noticeable, as it often has been. In dropping six of its past eight games, Baltimore went 0-for-3 when Rutschman didn’t start at catcher.
On the year, the Orioles are 42-26 with Rutschman as their starting catcher, which works out to a 100-win pace over a 162-game season. When he hasn’t been there squatting for the game’s first pitch, Baltimore is 31-41 overall and 15-17 when only considering games he’s been on the roster.
What wasn’t?
For the first time in a while, there are a lot of options to choose from here, with an anemic offense, short starts coming off the rotation’s best stretch of the year, Félix Bautista’s bout of arm fatigue and a 17-4 blowout loss against Boston among them. But it all culminates in a homestand that represented an opportunity to make a push in the wild-card race but instead widened the gap between the Orioles and the AL’s three extra playoff spots.
After taking the first two games against AL-worst Oakland, Baltimore lost four games of ground in the wild-card standings, largely by dropping three of four games against Toronto.
“Until they say that we’re unable to do so, regardless of if we win out, then yeah,” outfielder Cedric Mullins said of his belief the team can reach the postseason.
The Orioles can technically make up ground on the Blue Jays with their six head-to-head matchups alone, but each loss against them or otherwise worsens their already-low odds.
On the farm
Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez made two starts this week for Bowie as he continued to build up in his return from a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain. He threw 40 pitches in two innings Tuesday, up nine from his first start back with High-A Aberdeen, and got up to 56 while striking out seven over 2 2/3 innings Sunday. On a five-day turn, Rodriguez’s next start is lined up for Friday, though it’s unclear whether he’ll pitch for Bowie again or at last rejoin Norfolk.
He’s on track to make three more starts before the Triple-A season ends, and by his current pace, that could be enough to get stretched out for at least 90 pitches. The Orioles could then decide to give him one more start in the major league regular season, either to help the playoff push or give him a taste to carry into next year.
()
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the New York Jets – The Denver Post
The Ravens overcame a slow offensive start to beat the New York Jets in their season opener on Sunday. Their defense forced a pair of turnovers and kept the heat on Jets quarterback Joe Flacco all afternoon, giving Lamar Jackson time to dial in his vision down for a trio of touchdown strikes.
Here are five things we learned from their 24-9 win:
If we expect a big rebound from the Ravens, their first game offered mixed signals.
The final score told us the expected story; the Ravens hit the road for their season opener and never felt any real danger against the perennially clumsy New York Jets. They gave their former franchise quarterback, Joe Flacco, a miserable reunion marked by hard knocks and extreme greed on third down. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes in his first game since limping off the field in Week 14 last season.
Sounds pretty good, huh?
Well, yes and no.
The Ravens were back to their old defensive tricks under new coordinator Mike Macdonald, covering receivers and creating turnovers with their deep, versatile secondary and building pressure without relying on all-out blitzes.
In attack, they spent the first half looking like they had never played together, which wasn’t far from the truth given the new faces in some places and the injuries that still got in the way. key players such as left tackle Ronnie Stanley and running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Their running game never got going, they lost Stanley’s backup, tackle Ja’Wuan James, a torn Achilles tendon, and several playmakers they rely on suffered uneven days .
“Yeah, we’re just picking up the pace of things,” Jackson acknowledged.
Against a sharper opponent, they could have gone to halftime with a touchdown instead of coming back by the same margin.
To be fair, we saw tattered games around the NFL on opening weekend; witnessed the exchange of special teams jinks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he doesn’t know what to expect from his team after using almost none of their starters in preseason, and he wouldn’t could have been surprised that the machine spat on its way to victory.
The thing is, we don’t know much more about the Ravens than before the first snap on Sunday. They are yet to get past their 2021 injury woes, and the offense is largely a work in progress. They will claim victory after losing their last six of 2021, but it may be a while before we can claim to know this team.
Everything the Ravens didn’t do on defense in 2021, they did against the Jets.
The Ravens let running back Michael Carter get the upper hand for 19 yards on the Jets’ first offensive play. But they quickly responded by locking down the Jets’ receivers on third down, allowing defensive tackle Calais Campbell to reach Flacco and force the intentional grounding.
That set the tone for an afternoon controlled by Macdonald’s defence. The front seven, led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, tackle Michael Pierce and outside linebacker Justin Houston, played as well as at any time last season. The Ravens stayed with Flacco from the first quarter through the fourth, and they didn’t need a big game from projected star Odafe Oweh to do so. Macdonald blitzed, but not always when the Jets thought he would.
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, reunited with his former position coach, Macdonald, played with the free spirit and aggressive spirit that made him a 2020 first-round pick, finishing with eight tackles and three hits from the quarterback.
We saw several combinations in secondary school. Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Fuller started on the outside, but Macdonald also paired Brandon Stephens and Fuller (who injured his knee in the fourth quarter), with Humphrey in the slot. He used three sets of safety with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams deep and Chuck Clark closer to the line of scrimmage.
Williams had a team-high 12 tackles and one interception in his Ravens debut. Stephens produced a pair of pass breakups. Clark forced a fumble. Humphrey pointed out Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton about his lockdown coverage on CBS Sports coverage of the game.
The Jets, playing without starting left tackle Duane Brown and relying on an immobile replacement in Flacco, gave Macdonald’s defense an ideal warm-up for Week 1. The Ravens will soon face tougher tests. But it was a reassuring effort for those who thought they would overcome the difficulties of 2021.
A lukewarm start left us with questions about the direction of the Ravens’ offense.
The Ravens averaged a paltry 3.7 yards per play in the first half and converted on just two of seven third downs, with few of their 2022 breakout candidates immune to that offensive lethargy.
Future No. 1 receiver Rashod Bateman dropped the ball on a potential third conversion. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, the preseason sensation, couldn’t complete any of the four passes Jackson threw at him, the second being a catch ball that could have kept a drive alive.
With JK Dobbins inactive, the Ravens started recent signing Kenyan Drake at running back, but they couldn’t create room for him early in the game, largely due to missed blocks around the edges. They had 11 rushing yards at halftime, their worst half rushing in the Jackson era.
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams manhandled center Tyler Linderbaum and fended off Jackson’s third attempt on the Ravens’ first trip to the red zone. They settled for a field goal from Justin Tucker, a poor gain after Williams’ interception put them on the New York 13-yard line to start. When they struggled in the second half last year, Harbaugh explained that they didn’t complete enough runs in the end zone. So he must have felt offended by this wasted opportunity.
The Ravens finally did enough to convincingly beat the Jets, with Jackson showing his vision for the field on a pair of touchdown strikes to Devin Duvernay and a bomb to Bateman in the third quarter. Duvernay has long said he would take advantage of downfield targets given the chance, and he showed tremendous combat on the first touchdown. Maybe he really can be a productive starter against Bateman, showcasing the vertical speed and dependable hands that got the Ravens so excited when they drafted him in the third round from Texas.
“What a game,” Harbaugh said of Duvernay. “He came up with games when we needed games, and he made them.”
He was also pleased with Jackson’s performance after the wider football world spent the last few days talking about the extension the Ravens and their quarterback missed. “He played a patient, veteran quarterback game,” Harbaugh said. “He was in control, he did a great job with the line, he managed the time very well.”
Either way, the Ravens won’t get away with such a sloppy start in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, the same team that sent them into an offensive slump last season with relentless blitzing.
A season-ending injury to Ja’Wuan James put the Ravens in a dilemma with their tackle depth.
The Ravens never found a satisfactory solution last year after learning that Stanley would be unable to give them a healthy season by protecting Jackson’s blind side. They are still waiting for Stanley, who started training last week, but James, an above-average starting tackle before injuries derailed his career, was meant to be their insurance policy.
He went pretty well stuck early on against the Jets, until the bad luck that had kept him from being a full-time player since 2018 struck again. James didn’t get up after planting his left foot the wrong way in the second quarter, and he was sent off, never to return. The Ravens knew they couldn’t rely on James’ health when they signed him at a bargain before last season, but he did everything they asked of him this year, moving to the left side unknown to cover Stanley’s continued absence. It was a cruel twist, to say the least.
Patrick Mekari, the Ravens’ super-utility lineman, stepped in competently, and he’s a good enough pass blocker to hold the fort until Stanley plays. But they are out of tackle room, with rookie Daniel Faalele, who was inactive on Sunday, serving as the main reserve.
We’ve said all offseason that the Ravens couldn’t unlock the best version of their offense without Stanley protecting Jackson on the left side. Fans are understandably skeptical considering Stanley has missed 29 of the team’s last 30 games. Although he looks in good shape, we won’t know until he’s there against the legitimate NFL passers. With James sidelined, the Ravens can’t stand to wait any longer.
Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike looked like classic post-hype contestants.
We’ve spent much of the summer of 2021 hearing how the game has slowed down for Queen, how Madubuike has shown the speed of a fearsome inside playmaker. All that wetting appetite for breakout second seasons, and it never really happened for either player. So we stopped talking too much about them. We’ve been following the rules of what you’ve been doing for me lately from the hype cycle.
A game against the Jets doesn’t erase the spotty track record of these 2020 draft picks, but they did play pretty well, didn’t they?
Madubuike crashed into the backfield on each of the Jets’ first two possessions, chased a screen, and finished with five tackles. Campbell said he could be an All-Pro if he strings together games like this.
Queen, meanwhile, has reverted to being the disruptive blitzer he was in the best moments of his rookie season. Macdonald trusted him to stay in third downs, and he produced. He may never fit the classic image of a strong middle linebacker, but those players aren’t as essential now as they were in earlier eras. If he can be the high-profile playmaker he was against the Jets, the Ravens will take him.
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
()
denverpost
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the New York Jets
The Ravens overcame a sluggish offensive start to beat the New York Jets in their season opener on Sunday. Their defense forced a pair of turnovers and kept the heat on Jets quarterback Joe Flacco all afternoon, giving Lamar Jackson time to dial in his downfield vision for a trio of touchdown strikes.
Here are five things we learned from their 24-9 victory:
If we’re expecting a big rebound from the Ravens, their opener offered mixed signals.
The final score told us the expected story; the Ravens hit the road for their season opener and never felt any real peril against the eternally bumbling New York Jets. They treated their former franchise quarterback, Joe Flacco, to a miserable reunion marked by bone-rattling hits and extreme stinginess on third down. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes in his first game action since he hobbled off the field in Week 14 last season.
Sounds pretty good, huh?
Well, yes and no.
The Ravens were back to their old defensive tricks under new coordinator Mike Macdonald, blanketing receivers and creating turnovers with their deep, versatile secondary and creating pressure without relying on all-out blitzes.
On offense, they spent the first half looking like they’d never played together, which was not far from the truth given the fresh faces at some spots and the injuries still hampering key players such as left tackle Ronnie Stanley and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Their running game never did kick in, they lost Stanley’s backup, tackle Ja’Wuan James, to a torn Achilles tendon, and several playmakers they’re counting on suffered through uneven days.
“Yes, we’re just getting back in the swing of things,” Jackson acknowledged.
Against a sharper opponent, they could have gone to halftime down a touchdown instead of up by the same margin.
To be fair, we saw ragged play around the NFL on opening weekend; witness the exchange of special teams high jinks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he did not know what to expect from his team after he used almost none of his starters in the preseason, and he could not have been surprised that the machine sputtered on its road to victory.
The point is that we don’t know a lot more about the Ravens than we did before the first snap Sunday. They have yet to outrun their 2021 injury woes, and the offense is very much a work in progress. They’ll take the win after they lost their last six of 2021, but it might be a while before we can claim to know this team.
All the things the Ravens didn’t do on defense in 2021, they did against the Jets.
The Ravens let running back Michael Carter get to the edge for 19 yards on the Jets’ first offensive play. But they quickly responded by locking up the Jets’ receivers on third down, allowing defensive tackle Calais Campbell to reach Flacco and force intentional grounding.
This set the tone for an afternoon controlled by Macdonald’s defense. The front seven, led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, nose tackle Michael Pierce and outside linebacker Justin Houston, played as well as it did at any point last season. The Ravens stayed in Flacco’s face from the first quarter to the fourth, and they did not need a big game from projected breakout star Odafe Oweh to do it. Macdonald blitzed, just not always when the Jets thought he might.
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, reunited with his former position coach, Macdonald, played with the free mind and aggressive spirit that made him a first-round pick in 2020, finishing with eight tackles and three quarterback hits.
We saw several combinations in the secondary. Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Fuller started on the outside, but Macdonald also paired Brandon Stephens and Fuller (who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter), with Humphrey in the slot. He used three-safety sets with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams deep and Chuck Clark closer to the line of scrimmage.
Williams made a team-high 12 tackles and an interception in his Ravens debut. Stephens produced a pair of pass breakups. Clark forced a fumble. Humphrey made Hall of Fame wide receiver James Lofton take notice of his lockdown coverage on CBS Sports’ game coverage.
The Jets, playing without starting left tackle Duane Brown and relying on an immobile backup in Flacco, offered Macdonald’s defense an ideal Week 1 warmup. The Ravens will soon face sterner tests. But this was a reassuring effort for those who believed they would move past the struggles of 2021.
A tepid start left us with questions about where the Ravens’ offense is headed.
The Ravens averaged a paltry 3.7 yards per play in the first half and converted on just two of seven third downs, with few of their 2022 breakout candidates immune to this offensive lethargy.
Would-be No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman dropped the ball on a potential third-down conversion. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, the sensation of the preseason, could not haul in any of the four passes Jackson threw to him, with the second a catchable ball that could have kept a drive alive.
With J.K. Dobbins inactive, the Ravens started recent signee Kenyan Drake at running back, but they could not create room for him early in the game, largely due to missed blocks on the edges. They had 11 yards on the ground at halftime, their worst rushing half of the Jackson era.
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams manhandled center Tyler Linderbaum and batted down Jackson’s third-down attempt on the Ravens’ first trip to the red zone. They settled for a Justin Tucker field goal, a poor payoff after Williams’ interception put them on the New York 13-yard line to start. When they struggled in the second half last year, Harbaugh talked about how they did not finish enough drives in the end zone. So he had to feel vexed by this squandered opportunity.
The Ravens ultimately did enough to beat the Jets convincingly, with Jackson showing off his downfield vision on a pair of touchdown strikes to Devin Duvernay and a bomb to Bateman in the third quarter. Duvernay has long said he would take advantage of downfield targets if given the chance, and he showed terrific fight on the first touchdown catch. Perhaps he really can be a productive starter opposite Bateman, showcasing the vertical speed and reliable hands that had the Ravens so excited when they drafted him in the third round out of Texas.
“What a game,” Harbaugh said of Duvernay. “He came up with plays when we needed plays made, and he made them.”
He was also pleased with Jackson’s performance after the wider football world had spent the last few days talking about the extension the Ravens and their quarterback did not reach. “He played a patient, veteran quarterback game,” Harbaugh said. “He was in control of everything, he did a great job with the line, he handled the clock really well.”
Regardless, the Ravens won’t get away with such a sloppy start in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, the very team that sent them into an offensive tailspin last season with unrelenting blitzes.
A season-ending injury to Ja’Wuan James put the Ravens back in a quandary with their tackle depth.
The Ravens never found a satisfactory solution last year after they learned Stanley would be unable to give them a healthy season protecting Jackson’s blind side. They’re still waiting on Stanley, who started practicing last week, but James, an above-average starting tackle before injuries derailed his career, was supposed to be their insurance policy.
He pass blocked fairly well in the early going against the Jets, until the rotten luck that had kept him from being a full-time player since 2018 struck again. James did not get up after planting his left foot the wrong way in the second quarter, and he was carted off, never to return. The Ravens knew they could not count on James’ health when they signed him at a bargain price before last season, but he had done everything they asked of him this year, switching to the unfamiliar left side to cover for Stanley’s continued absence. This was a cruel twist, to say the least.
Patrick Mekari, the Ravens’ super-utility lineman, stepped in capably, and he’s a good enough pass blocker to hold the fort until Stanley plays. But they’re back to having no wiggle room at tackle, with rookie Daniel Faalele, who was inactive Sunday, serving as their chief reserve.
We said all offseason that the Ravens could not unlock the best version of their offense without Stanley protecting Jackson on the left side. Fans are understandably skeptical given that Stanley has missed 29 of the team’s last 30 games. Though he appears in good shape, we won’t know until he’s out there against legitimate NFL pass rushers. With James sidelined, the Ravens cannot stand to wait much longer.
Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike looked like classic post-hype breakout candidates.
We spent so much of summer 2021 hearing how the game had slowed down for Queen, how Madubuike flashed the quickness of a fearsome interior playmaker. All that appetite wetting for sophomore breakout seasons, and then it never quite happened for either player. So we stopped talking about them so much. We followed the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately rules of the hype cycle.
One game against the Jets does not wipe away the uneven track records of these 2020 draft picks, but they sure played pretty well, didn’t they?
Madubuike crashed into the backfield on each of the Jets’ first two possessions, chased down a screen and finished with five tackles. Campbell said he could be an All-Pro if he strings together games like this.
Queen, meanwhile, returned to being the disruptive blitzer he was in the best moments of his rookie season. Macdonald trusted him to stay in on third downs, and he produced. He might never fit the classic image of a stout middle linebacker, but such players aren’t as essential now as they were in previous eras. If he can be the wide-ranging playmaker he was against the Jets, the Ravens will take it.
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Long Lines Welcome Historic ‘Bros’ Premier to Castro Theater
News
Several cars stuck in California mudslide: officials
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A landslide in California resulted in several vehicles getting stuck in mud and flowing debris, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the mudslide to help about 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud would have pushed vehicles onto the road.
The landslide occurred near Pine Canyon Road between Shaffer Road and Blaisdell Road, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wrote in the tweet.
According to the department, units arrived at the scene around 7:40 p.m. to help clear vehicles unable to escape the mudslide and debris.
CALIFORNIA HEAT WAVE SHARP BY STORM AS AIR QUALITY DEGRADES DUE TO FOREST FIRE
Some people were rescued by ground firefighters and others were transported to safety by Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters, according to LAFD.
The Red Cross and Public Works have been notified.
Southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road and other roads in the area were closed due to the landslide.
The incident was still active, according to firefighters.
PLANE CRASHES IN SAN DIEGO BAY, CALIFORNIA
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
So far, police and firefighters have not said if anyone was injured in the mudslide.
Fox
News
Former Coppin State basketball star Larry Yarbray Sr. dies in bicycle crash
DOVER, Delaware — Larry Yarbray Sr., a former Coppin State University basketball player who holds the Baltimore school’s career record for assists, died Saturday in a bicycle crash in Delaware, police say and the principal of a charter school that employed him. . He was 51 years old.
Yarbray was riding in a group of cyclists along a road near Dover, Delaware, on Sunday when he lost control of his bike, swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and crashed been hit, according to Delaware State Police.
An ambulance took Yarbray to the hospital, where he died, police said. The 23-year-old driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured.
Yarbray was Coppin State’s starting point guard when the men’s basketball team made its first-ever appearance in an NCAA tournament in 1990. His 622 career assists are a school record.
He had served as head basketball coach at Delaware County Community College in Media, Pennsylvania for the past five seasons.
The Chester, Pennsylvania resident founded a cycling club called Chester Cycling, the Delaware News Journal reported.
Yarbray also worked as a college dean at Chester Community Charter School in his hometown, according to David Clark Jr., the school’s CEO. Clark said he has known Yarbray for 27 years.
“Everyone loved Larry,” Clark told The Associated Press. “He was good with the teachers. He was good with the students. He was good with the parents.
New York Post
News
Du Opens Portal For Ug Admissions, New Academic Session Set To Begin November 1
mini
The results of CUET are expected to be announced on September 15. At a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university would likely start the new academic session on November 1.
Delhi University on Monday launched the common undergraduate admissions seat allocation system for the 2022-23 academic year, with the vice-chancellor saying the new academic session is expected to start on November 1.
This marks the long-awaited start of the admission process into the University of Delhi. This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
The results of CUET are expected to be announced on September 15. At a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university would likely start the new academic session on November 1.
“Today we are launching the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal for undergraduate programs. This is the first time we have accepted admission through CUET,” he said.
The portal will remain open until Oct. 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate program, Singh said. To apply, applicants will need to visit the DU admissions website and register by clicking on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programs.
They will need to fill in all the basic details, upload note sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the entry fee. Admission through CSAS will occur in three phases: CSAS-2022 Application Form Submission, Program Selection and Preference Filling, Place Assignment, and Admission. The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place after the results are announced.
A candidate will have to select the programs in which he wishes to be admitted. They will be required to confirm the program-specific CUET-UG Merit Rating for all selected programs. In the third phase, a merit list will be released by Delhi University and based on this, the seats will be awarded.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
cnbctv18-forexlive
Orioles reset: ‘Sophomore swagger’ helped Gunnar Henderson dominate Double-A. The majors could be next.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the New York Jets – The Denver Post
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the New York Jets
Long Lines Welcome Historic ‘Bros’ Premier to Castro Theater
Several cars stuck in California mudslide: officials
Former Coppin State basketball star Larry Yarbray Sr. dies in bicycle crash
Du Opens Portal For Ug Admissions, New Academic Session Set To Begin November 1
Interoperability in the Blockchain — What Is It and How Does It Work?
The public have the chance to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
Facing the nation: Patta, Markarova, Lumumba
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed