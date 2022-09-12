News
Patrick Mahomes’ five touchdowns confuse Cardinals as Chiefs collect Week 1 victory declaration
Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, carrying the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 44-21 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Game 1 for both teams.
The game was never in doubt after the first few minutes, with Mahomes separating the Cardinals defense with his usual array of good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes at Texas Tech and now manages the Cardinals.
The student put on quite a show for his mentor: The 2018 MVP threw three touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three drives.
Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his 30th career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had two touchdown passes.
Kansas City passed Arizona for 488 yards to 282. Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes.
The assault began hastily.
Kansas City took a 7-0 lead on the first practice, capping an 11-play, 75-yard walk with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce. The Chiefs advanced 14-0 later in the first on crafty play from Mahomes, who threw a sneaky shovel pass to Edwards-Helaire for the 3-yard score.
The Chiefs led 23-7 at halftime after Harrison Butker, who missed part of the first half with a left ankle injury, netted a 54-yard field goal with two seconds remaining. in the second quarter.
Kansas City — bidding to win the AFC title game for a fifth straight season — had a 37-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.
It was a rocky start for Arizona, which also suffered an abrupt end through 2021. The Cardinals have lost six of seven games since last season, including the playoffs.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was playing his first game since being rewarded with a five-year, $230.5 million contract in the offseason. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, though much of that production came when the Chiefs were already in control of the game.
The Cardinals entered Week 1 missing some of their best players. Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the NFL’s drug policy. Star defensive lineman JJ Watt was out with a calf injury.
SAFETY SHOT
Butker left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, so the Chiefs turned to safety Justin Reid to handle the job.
In fact, he did well.
Reid made 1 of 2 attempts on extra runs and also kicked off behind the end zone for a touchdown. Safety was prepared for his role as an emergency kicker: he scored an extra point in a pre-season game.
Butker returned at the end of the second quarter.
READY TO GO
Mahomes made touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three drives of the season. He is the second quarterback to do this since at least 1991. The other was Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in 2011.
INJURIES
Chiefs: RG Trey Smith (ankle) left the game in the first half and did not return. … CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) left the game in the second half.
Cardinals: Arizona came into the game in a rocky formation, especially since it’s the first week of the season. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), OL Justin Pugh (neck) and Watt were all out of action due to injury.
NEXT
Chiefs: Host the Chargers on Thursday night.
Cardinals: travel to face the Raiders next Sunday.
Fox
News
Dane Mizutani: Vikings’ new coach understands what his predecessor didn’t: Get the ball to Justin Jefferson
Remember when former coach Mike Zimmer refused to let Justin Jefferson chase down a longstanding franchise record last season?
With the Vikings mired in mediocrity in Week 18, trudging their way to the end of a joyless season, Zimmer had a chance to help Jefferson make history. The generational talent was within striking distance of Randy Moss and his single-season franchise record for most receiving yards.
Instead of trying to help Jefferson get the franchise record, though, Zimmer seemingly went out of his way to make sure it didn’t happen. He even opted to take a knee on the final play of the game. In the end, Jefferson finished 16 receiving yards short of Moss, whose franchise record of 1,632 receiving yards lived to see another day.
Asked about the decision afterward, Zimmer grunted, “I don’t care about records. I only care about wins.”
That exchange seems like a lifetime ago after Sunday, when new coach Kevin O’Connell helped Jefferson go nuclear at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Not only did Jefferson finish with 184 receiving yards to lead the Vikings to a 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers, the third-year star receiver showcased the full potential of an offense that uses him as the focal point.
“Going into this game, I was really excited,” Jefferson said. “I didn’t really have too many expectations. Just glad K.O. called my name a couple of times.”
It was actually more than a couple of times. There were a number of highlight-reel sequences from Jefferson in the game. All of which proved that O’Connell is the perfect person to lead the Vikings into the future.
The incredible day for Jefferson started with him snagging a 20-yard catch and a 22-yard catch, respectively, on the opening drive of the game, then going in motion near the goal line and hauling in an easy touchdown.
Talk about making a statement. And as it turned out, Jefferson was only getting started.
He added a 64-yard catch a few series later, running down a long pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins and nearly breaking loose for another touchdown. He found the end zone on the very next possession, corralling a pass over the middle before making a couple of defenders miss en route to another touchdown.
While it seemed unbelievable at times how wide open Jefferson was throughout the game, cornerback Patrick Peterson noted how O’Connell helped receiver Cooper Kupp put up 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns last season with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
“I knew this was going to be a really good marriage,” Peterson said. “We have an offensive guru like (O’Connell) that’s calling the plays and finding new ways to get (Jefferson) open. When we have a receiver like that, we want to find ways to get him the ball as many times as we can, and K.O. is really good at that.”
That’s very good news for the Vikings.
Though it’s not rocket science to get Jefferson the ball with regularity, Zimmer never seemed to figure that out. That shouldn’t be a problem with O’Connell leading the charge. He knows how talented Jefferson is, and it’s clear he’s going to utilize his skill set.
“He’s a great receiver in this league and he’ll probably be the No. 1 receiver in this league,” outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith said. “It’s coming. He’s putting in the work each and every day at practice, and it’s going to translate in the games.”
After coming so close to setting a franchise record last season, Jefferson has to have the attention of Moss once again after his performance Sunday. Asked about his goals before this season, Jefferson mentioned how he’d like to get to 2,000 yards.
“That’s my goal,” he said with a smile. “No better way to start it off.”
Maybe he undershot. Especially with O’Connell now in charge.
News
5 injured, including IDOT driver, after Dan Ryan crash Sunday morning – NBC Chicago
At least five people were injured, one seriously, in a collision between a sedan and an Illinois Department of Transportation maintenance truck early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Highway.
According to Illinois State Police, the collision happened around 4:33 a.m. on the south side of Interstate 94 near Cermak Road.
Authorities say an IDOT maintenance truck was parked at the scene providing traffic control after an earlier accident at the scene.
At the time, a Chevrolet sedan was traveling southbound on the freeway and slammed into the rear of the IDOT vehicle, police said.
One of the sedan passengers was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the IDOT vehicle, as well as the driver and two other passengers of the Chevrolet, were also all hospitalized.
Traffic was diverted from the freeway at Cermak Road for nearly seven hours for cleanup of the accident and an investigation. All lanes had reopened just before noon.
Charges are pending for the driver, who will be charged with breaking ‘Scott’s Law’, a bill requiring motorists to slow down and move away when approaching emergency vehicles.
NBC Chicago
News
John Shipley: Statement game? Yes, Vikings had something ‘to prove to ourselves’
After the Vikings’ 23-7 victory over arch-rival Green Bay on Sunday, Eric Kendricks was asked if he believes in statement wins.
“Do I believe in them? Yeah,” the Vikings linebacker said. “I think it’s a little bit early for that.”
Maybe so, but Minnesota’s thorough victory over the defending NFC North champions went a long way toward explaining who the Vikings might be this season — less like the team that finished 8-9 last season and more like the one fans hoped to get this season under a new staff run by head coach Kevin O’Connell and a few new players acquired by new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
As Kendricks noted, it’s only one game, but it’s hard to ignore what an announced crowd of 66,959 watched on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings did virtually everything right to start the O’Connell era 1-0, and above .500 for the first time since the last game of 2019.
That’s a first for offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland and the other Vikings taken by Minnesota in the 2020 draft.
“I was talking to some of the guys in my class in the shower just now and I think we all kind of realized that coming into this game, we’ve never been over .500,” he said. “We’ve been to .500 but never over.
“I think it’s a big deal for us. It’s just a big deal. Being over .500 is hard to do in the NFL, it’s two years coming, and I’m excited about it.”
Everyone but the Packers and their fans were excited on Sunday evening.
The Vikings’ victory was so thorough — the defense sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and held him without a touchdown, the offense rolled to a 20-0 lead in the third quarter — that it seemed to exorcise two years of relentless negativity surrounding a team forever trying to catch up with Green Bay after stumbling out of the gate.
Even after victories the atmosphere was heavy, less about the wins and more about why the Vikings don’t do it more often, or what they needed to do next to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Mike Zimmer’s teams did good things here, like winning 13 games and advancing to the NFC title game in 2017-18, but by the end he had developed a resting scowl. Football had become unenjoyable, for the coach, the fans and, apparently, the players. On Sunday, the Vikings played as if that ribbon of darkness had lifted.
There was genuine joy to be found at the stadium on Sunday, from the head coach, the fans and, especially, the players. Like everyone else, the Vikings themselves learned something about this new team they compose. Few of the starters had played in the Vikings’ three preseason games, so Sunday marked the team’s first game together.
The Vikings opened with a 78-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. No quarterback sneak or off-tackle play for O’Connell’s team. None of that “if we can’t pound it in from here, we don’t deserve it” nonsense. The Vikings isolated their best player and got down to it.
Talk about a statement.
“We thought we were playing pretty good through camp, and playing the 49ers (in joint practices), but you never really know until you play that first game,” Cleveland said. “It was kind of a breath of fresh air on that first drive to go down there and score and realize we were doing the stuff right.”
Another common theme in the locker room Sunday was that this game was only one of 17 regular-season games this season, but in the same breath the players pointed out that what they’re doing and learning has proven effective.
“There’s always room for improvement,” said defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who recovered a fumble from Aaron Rodgers on Jordan Hicks’ sack in the third quarter. “So, as long as we keep focused and keep grinding, the sky’s the limit.”
So, yeah, the Vikings’ victory on Sunday was a statement game. Maybe not to the rest of the NFL, or even to their fans, but to themselves — that this is going to work.
Said Kendricks, “We had something to prove to ourselves.”
News
Officials believe a small explosion destroyed the 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Franklin Fire Department officials believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the blaze that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill.
WSMV learned at the scene that the fire had spread from the ground floor to the attic and that the flames had taken away the entire roof as well as the right side of the house.
WSMV spoke to the owner as well as the Franklin Fire Department. They said there was a construction crew inside working on last minute touches as well as renovations when a small explosion occurred.
A man who was with construction crews in the house at the time of the fire was taken to a nearby hospital.
Franklin FD officials do not know the cause of the fire, but believe the small explosion started the blaze.
The owner said he was devastated because they had just completed last minute renovations.
Crews told WSMV the house was a total loss. However, the loss didn’t just hit homeowners.
“When we arrived, we had flames on the roof,” Williamson Fire Chief Brian Jones said. “There was a construction crew on the scene at the time doing work inside the building.
The owner of the Long Lane home didn’t want to be filmed, but they said the loss was something they never imagined.
“There are parts that we save, but between water damage, fire damage and smoke damage, it will probably be a total loss,” Jones said.
While Jones said the loss of the house was troubling. There are a few things to be thankful for.
The mansion had been there for 25 years in the community and everyone was sad to see it go.
“It has no impact on the residents, who are in this area, because this neighborhood is under construction, the house was not occupied, so we did not move anyone, they were about to move in, but it wasn’t quite over,” Jones said.
A witness said she was with her sister outside when she heard what sounded like a burglar alarm. They said after a few minutes they heard dozens of sirens coming from all directions on West Long Lane, Crowder and Gosey Hill.
“A neighbor stopped by to tell us the mansion was on fire all the way to the roof and the structure appeared to be gone,” said Amanda Cooper, who witnessed the fire.
Franklin Fire Department officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson torches the Green Bay Packers in a 23-7 opening win
Justin Jefferson started his third season with the Minnesota Vikings by smashing the rival Green Bay Packers for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns, giving new coach Kevin O’Connell a 23-7 victory in his first game on Sunday.
After accumulating the most receiving yards (3,016) in a player’s first two years in the NFL, Jefferson set an Vikings record with 158 yards in the first half against a stacked Packers defense.
Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards without a turnover, targeting Jefferson on more than a third of his throws and keeping the Packers on their heels for most of the afternoon.
Aaron Rodgers’ first game without Davante Adams was a struggle, and the three-time defending NFC North champion Packers fell flat in their opener for the second straight season. Last year, they deftly rebounded from a 38-3 defeat by the New Orleans Saints, but a repeat will require some new wide receivers to quickly emerge in rhythm with Rodgers.
The Packers will need a healthy offensive line for once, too, after they played most of the second half with three backups.
Jefferson rewarded O’Connell for his first critical in-game decision by catching a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-1 to punctuate the first possession. When Adam Thielen ran a slant, cornerback Eric Stokes and safety Adrian Amos both turned inside — leaving Jefferson wide open in the flat after he came in motion across the formation.
Jefferson had a 36-yard reception for a score in the final minute of the first half to give the Vikings a 17-0 lead. He came close to a third touchdown on the previous drive, too, but his diving catch at the edge of the end zone was a bit too far for him to drop both feet down.
That drive yielded the first of two field goals by Greg Joseph — who later made a career-long 56-yarder — and was set up by a 64-yard gain by Jefferson on a burst between Amos and fellow safety Darnell Savage to grab the heave from Cousins. The “MVP” chants from the fired-up crowd in Minnesota came soon after for Jefferson.
Allen Lazard, the leading returning receiver this year for the Packers, didn’t play because of an ankle injury. Starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were also inactive.
Sporting a fresh haircut after a summer of personal rejuvenation, Rodgers returned to an offensive cast that needs plenty of work — the running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon aside. Rodgers went 22 of 34 for 195 yards.
Second-round draft pick Christian Watson, who was taken after the Packers traded up with the Vikings for the No. 34 selection, juked past 12-year veteran Patrick Peterson on the first snap for the Packers and let what would’ve been a 75-yard touchdown pass slip through his hands.
Rough start
Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur — the winningest coach in NFL history through his first three seasons — showed plenty of frustration on the sideline. The defense did too.
Rodgers even had his NFL-record streak against division opponents of 38 touchdown passes without an interception stopped near the end of the second quarter when his see-what-happens heave was picked off by Harrison Smith. The last one was snagged by the Detroit Lions’ Amani Oruwariye on Dec. 29, 2019.
Fresh start
O’Connell brought a fresh start to the Vikings both in strategy and culture, while the revamped front office under rookie general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah largely kept the roster intact. One exception was the addition of outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who was released by the Packers in a cost-cutting move this spring.
Smith had one of the Vikings’ four sacks. Jordan Hicks had another one that forced Rodgers to lose a fumble on the first possession of the second half.
Injury report
Packers: LG Jon Runyan entered the concussion protocol in the third quarter and was replaced by rookie Zach Tom. … Rookie LB Quay Walker — the team’s first-round draft pick — departed with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter along with backup CB Keisean Nixon. … Backup LB Krys Barnes, who replaced Walker, hurt his ankle and left on a cart in the fourth quarter.
Vikings: Rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. hurt his quadriceps and was announced in the second quarter as doubtful to return.
Up next
Packers: Host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
Vikings: At the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 19.
()
News
Iga Swiatek surpasses Ons Jabeur to win her first US Open : NPR
Matt Rourke/AP
NEW YORK — As good as it has been this year, Iga Swiatek came to the US Open not knowing what to expect.
She complained that women use different, slightly lighter tennis balls than men at Flushing Meadows, where she had never made it past the fourth round. She was trying to get used to the noise and the distractions, the bustle of the Big Apple. And she came in just 4-4 since ending her 37-game winning streak in July.
None of that matters now. Solidifying her status as the new dominant figure in her sport by winning what is expected to be the final tournament of Serena Williams’ career, No. 1-ranked Swiatek outscored No. 5 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5 ) at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to win his first US Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall.
Swiatek’s lopsided victory improved his record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022, the two best in the WTA.
The 21-year-old Polish won the French Open for the second time in June and is the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two major titles in a single season.
Jabeur, a 28-year-old Tunisian, is the first African woman and the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final and was participating in her second in a row. But she is 0-2 at this point, being the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.
Didn’t help that sunny 85-degree Fahrenheit (29.4 Celsius) afternoon that Jabeur needed to face Swiatek, whose all-around excellence is only amplified when a trophy is available. Swiatek has won her last 10 finals – all in straight sets – and was excellent from the start on Saturday.
Jabeur didn’t face a single break point in her semi-final win over Caroline Garcia on Thursday, but she was broken right away when Swiatek laced a backhand cross on a short ball to cap off a rally. of 15 shots.
Eight minutes later, Swiatek had grabbed 12 of the first 14 points for a 3-0 advantage.
Using his heavy topspin forehand to take charge from the baseline early on, Swiatek dictated the tempo and point trajectory. She ran her opponent this way and that, never letting Jabeur use the kinds of tricks and variety she’s used to.
When Jabeur, who will move up to second in the standings on Monday, showed some of what she can do, Swiatek managed, more often than not, to stretch the points. She used her strong coverage of the pitch, backed by a soundtrack of squeaky sneakers as she dashed around, sometimes even slipping when arriving at a ball, as one does on red clay, her favorite surface.
When Jabeur missed a forehand slice early in the second set, she dropped her racquet to reflect her desperation. A few points later, she threw her racquet off balance and fell facedown. A running backhand shot from Swiatek on the next point made it 2-0 in that set. Swiatek raised a clenched fist and shouted, “Come on!”
Shortly after, Jabeur made things interesting, briefly. But only briefly.
She came to 4-all and, after finding herself on her back after an unbalanced backhand won a point in the next game, she stayed there, enjoying the moment, pumping her fists while lying on the floor.
Jabeur got three break chances in this match, each of which would have allowed him to serve for the set. She couldn’t cash in there, though, missing a groundstroke on each.
Then, at 6-5 in the set, Swiatek held his first championship point as Jabeur served. Just before the point started, Swiatek ran to the sideline to change racquets – an unusual choice at that time.
Swiatek then missed a backhand, and Jabeur pushed things to the tiebreaker and led it 5-4. But Swiatek took the last three points and quickly found herself on her back, a major champion again.
NPR News
