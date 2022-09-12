Pete Davidson’s sister Casey pays tribute to her dad on 9/11 – NBC Chicago





CNN

—



The Florida judge who halted the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified documents faces critical rulings this week in a legal tangle made worse by the fact that she granted the ex- president a big victory in court last week.

The confrontation over the appointment of a so-called special petty officer is, so far, having exactly the effect Trump wanted by slowing the investigation that led FBI agents to search Mar-a-Lago last month. The Justice Department has already appealed the ruling, which prosecutors vigorously opposed and opened Trump appointee Judge Aileen Cannon to criticism from some legal analysts, including the former attorney general of Trump, William Barr.

Last week, the DOJ asked Cannon to reverse its decision to bar FBI and DOJ prosecutors from using documents from Trump’s home until the special master — a third party appointed to oversee the evidence – checked them. He argued that the ban posed an unacceptable threat to national security. In the immediate term, the Trump team faces a 10 a.m. Monday deadline to respond to the Justice Department’s request that Cannon suspend parts of its special master order pending appeal.

And as a separate joint filing made clear on Friday, neither side can even agree on who the special master should be, what they should review, how long the review should last, and who should pay for it. that.

More legal filings could bring the investigation closer to the 2024 presidential campaign – a sensitive political issue since Trump is giving every sign he intends to run and has claimed the drama was a politically motivated attempt to prevent him from winning a second term in the White House. .

Trump is within his rights to fight for a special master, even though many legal experts say it’s clear the information he had belongs to the government, not him. But the former president also has a long history in his political and business career of exhausting the appeals system to the fullest extent of the justice system, often in order to delay a time when he could be held accountable. His latest schemes and some of Cannon’s own writings in the case have drawn criticism that he gets special treatment.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for example, warned Sunday that he should be treated like any other citizen.

Hear how Hillary Clinton thinks the DOJ should treat Trump

“I think like any American, if there’s evidence, that evidence should be pursued,” Clinton, whom Trump defeated in 2016, told CNN’s Dana Bash on ‘State of the Union’. sunday.

In Cannon’s order last Monday, she said that while prosecutors could not use documents from Trump’s compound until they were reviewed by the Special Master for Legal and Executive Privilege , a review by intelligence agencies of possible damage to national security could continue. The DOJ, however, argued that this was impractical.

In its filing Thursday night, which added to a full critique of Cannon’s reasoning, the department argued that he and the FBI’s work on the criminal investigation could not be separated from the parallel community-led investigation. intelligence. Essentially, they argued that the FBI and DOJ are an integral part of the intelligence community. And they warned that losing the ability to review whether critical intelligence had been compromised by Trump could cause serious damage.

“Both the government and the public are irreparably harmed when a criminal investigation into matters involving national security risks is ordered,” the department argued in the notice of appeal. And he also gave notice that the DOJ will seek intervention from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals if Cannon does not grant its request to stay portions of its ruling by September 15.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that key congressional leaders have still not been made aware of potential intelligence vulnerabilities in Mar. -a-Lago because of the fight. on the special master that happens at the court of Cannon.

“We haven’t been briefed. We expect to be briefed,” the Virginia Democrat told Bash. , he added.

Bash asks Senate Speaker Intel for answers on Mar-a-Lago search

But the latest legal wrangling between Trump’s team and the DOJ obscures to some extent the central question of the case: why did Trump keep classified documents, some bearing the designations of the government’s best-kept secrets. in seemingly unsafe conditions in a private home?

The mystery became even more acute when the Washington Post reported last week that documents taken from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI included details of a foreign power’s nuclear program. How Trump kept such documents, either in a storage room or in his office with personal memorabilia, according to unsealed court documents, could be deeply consequential. In some circumstances, even the possibility that classified information has been compromised could cause intelligence agencies to shut down their overseas operations to protect foreign sources and methods or even assets that may need to sit idle or be extracted. vulnerable positions.

Cannon has given Trump’s legal team until 10 a.m. Monday to file a formal response to the DOJ’s request to suspend parts of its special master order.

“Applying the injunction to classified documents would thus impede the government’s ability to conduct an effective national security risk assessment and classification review and could prevent the government from taking necessary corrective action in light of this. review – risking irreparable harm to our national security and intelligence interests,” the DOJ wrote in its stay request.

The department also argued that the injunction prevented the FBI from identifying any additional classified files that were not properly stored at Mar-a-Lago and pointed to empty files marked with “classified” banners that were found during of the FBI’s search of Trump’s residence.

“The FBI would primarily be responsible for investigating what documents may have been stored in these files and whether they have been lost or compromised – steps which, again, may require the use of subpoenas to appear before a court. grand jury, search warrants and other criminal investigations. tools and could lead to evidence that would also be highly relevant to advancing the criminal investigation,” the DOJ said in its filing to the judge.

The department’s argument implicitly tells the judge that the classified documents are themselves the property of the US government and not the former president. Some of Trump’s allies have suggested he previously declassified all documents found at Mar-a-Lago. But there is no evidence that this ever happened. In fact, 18 former senior Trump administration officials told CNN they had never heard such an order issued while working for Trump and believed the claim to be untrue.

And even if Trump had declassified documents, US law dictates that presidential documents are not the property of the person who served in the Oval Office, but must be sent to the National Archives at the end of a presidency.

Trump has not been charged with a crime. But the FBI’s unsealed search warrant at his home revealed the investigation was linked to at least three potential violations of the law – including the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal treatment of government records.

The extraordinary spectacle of the FBI’s raid of a former president’s home — after protracted government efforts to recover classified and other documents — has renewed questions about whether Trump could face criminal charges. This is not the only investigation implicating the former president. The Justice Department is also conducting a separate investigation into the events leading up to and surrounding the Capitol insurrection. And there is yet another investigation underway in Georgia into alleged efforts by Trump and his team to undo the victory of President Joe Biden in critical condition.

The possibility of potential criminal liability for Trump was raised on Sunday by Clinton, who Trump says should be locked up after the discovery of classified documents on his private email server dating back to emails sent to him by staff when she was secretary of state.

The FBI said in 2016 that of 30,000 emails Clinton provided to the State Department from its server, 110 contained classified information at the time they were sent or received. Then-FBI Director James Comey criticized Clinton for her negligence, but concluded that no reasonable prosecutor would press charges against her based on the evidence found and applicable laws.

While Trump supporters have argued that he should get the same treatment as Clinton, the cases don’t seem directly analogous.

“He’s not the president and we have special exceptions for someone who’s actually in office,” Clinton said on the “State of the Union” in reference to the former president. “So I think like any American, if there’s evidence, that evidence should be sought out,” Clinton said.

“I know it’s not an easy decision. And so, I don’t want to inject my opinion into this difficult calculation. Because I don’t know all the facts. And unlike people who jump to conclusions, I don’t want to do that,” Clinton said.

“But if the evidence proves or appears to show that there are charges that should be brought, then I think the rule of law should apply to anyone.”