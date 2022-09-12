Photos from U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday as Vikings beat the Packers 23-7

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, carrying the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 44-21 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Game 1 for both teams.

The game was never in doubt after the first few minutes, with Mahomes separating the Cardinals defense with his usual array of good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes at Texas Tech and now manages the Cardinals.

The student put on quite a show for his mentor: The 2018 MVP threw three touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three drives.

Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his 30th career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had two touchdown passes.

Kansas City passed Arizona for 488 yards to 282. Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes.

The assault began hastily.

Kansas City took a 7-0 lead on the first practice, capping an 11-play, 75-yard walk with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce. The Chiefs advanced 14-0 later in the first on crafty play from Mahomes, who threw a sneaky shovel pass to Edwards-Helaire for the 3-yard score.

The Chiefs led 23-7 at halftime after Harrison Butker, who missed part of the first half with a left ankle injury, netted a 54-yard field goal with two seconds remaining. in the second quarter.

Kansas City — bidding to win the AFC title game for a fifth straight season — had a 37-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

It was a rocky start for Arizona, which also suffered an abrupt end through 2021. The Cardinals have lost six of seven games since last season, including the playoffs.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was playing his first game since being rewarded with a five-year, $230.5 million contract in the offseason. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, though much of that production came when the Chiefs were already in control of the game.

The Cardinals entered Week 1 missing some of their best players. Three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the NFL’s drug policy. Star defensive lineman JJ Watt was out with a calf injury.

SAFETY SHOT

Butker left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, so the Chiefs turned to safety Justin Reid to handle the job.

In fact, he did well.

Reid made 1 of 2 attempts on extra runs and also kicked off behind the end zone for a touchdown. Safety was prepared for his role as an emergency kicker: he scored an extra point in a pre-season game.

Butker returned at the end of the second quarter.

READY TO GO

Mahomes made touchdown passes on Kansas City’s first three drives of the season. He is the second quarterback to do this since at least 1991. The other was Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

INJURIES

Chiefs: RG Trey Smith (ankle) left the game in the first half and did not return. … CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) left the game in the second half.

Cardinals: Arizona came into the game in a rocky formation, especially since it’s the first week of the season. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), OL Justin Pugh (neck) and Watt were all out of action due to injury.

NEXT

Chiefs: Host the Chargers on Thursday night.

Cardinals: travel to face the Raiders next Sunday.