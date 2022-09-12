News
Police believe 3 children drowned by their mother at New York beach
NEW YORK — Three children died after being found on a New York beach early Monday and police believe they were drowned by their mother.
The children – a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy – were found on the beach at Coney Island in Brooklyn shortly after 3 a.m. and taken to a nearby hospital, a porter said. police word. All three were pronounced dead there.
The children’s 30-year-old mother was found shortly after and taken into custody, police said. The charges against her were pending.
Police planned to release more details at a press conference later Monday morning.
ABC News
ForexLive European FX news wrap: Euro finds relief, Dollar crashes
Securities:
Markets:
- EUR leads, USD lags the day
- European stocks up; S&P 500 futures up 0.5%
- US 10-year rates down 3.4 basis points to 3.287%
- Gold up 0.8% to $1,729.13
- WTI crude up 0.6% at $87.32
- Bitcoin up 4.8% to $22,310
The euro and broader market sentiment are encouraging the start of the new week as the single currency appears to be gaining momentum amid a technical break above 1.0100 against the dollar. There was a decent spread higher at the open today and the euro built on that during the session, hitting a high of 1.0197.
One can point to more hawkish rhetoric from ECB policymakers or just general positive developments in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as the latter progresses. But I prefer to let the charts do the talking as the momentum continues from last week.
USD/JPY also initially trailed higher to 143.49 but ran into short-term resistance before falling back to 142.45, making the dollar the weakest performer of the day.
Meanwhile, GBP/USD also opened with a higher gap around 1.1640 before pushing higher towards 1.1700. The dollar was initially holding up against the commodity currencies, but as risk sentiment improved, the greenback also fell against the group.
USD/CAD moved from 1.3020 to 1.2990 while AUD/USD moved from 0.6840 to 0.6885 during the session.
The mood continues from last week, but we’ll have to see what the US CPI data has to offer tomorrow as that will surely set the tone for the rest of the week.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Is Heat’s Kyle Lowry about to show off his work? – Denver Post
Q: Ira, yesterday I saw a short video on Twitter showing Kyle Lowry training, and if what I saw was real, Pat Riley is going to love him at training camp and so am I. Seriously, he looked quite different to me. I’m looking forward to training camp because it could be huge for our five starters. -Brent, Wellington.
A: Even more than Pat Riley’s words resonating with Kyle Lowry about his conditioning, that’s how last season ended for Kyle and the Heat. That alone drives him to follow Jimmy Butler and his teammates off to play alongside a Kyle who was a shell of himself late in the playoffs. While there needs to be some perspective on the social media posts regarding off-season workouts, the mere fact that they’ve been placed on Kyle’s calendars says it all. The first statement is made during the offseason. But the biggest conditioning statement happens during camp. It seems safe to say that Kyle will be there in both spirit and body.
Q: The Heat still have $4 million of the Mid-Tier Non-Taxpayer Exception, and they’re $3.2 million under the apron. Maybe they could get Montrezl Harrell at a third of his previous salary, if he has nowhere to go. Yes, that would put them in the luxury tax, but Pat Riley said he couldn’t ask Micky Arison to pay the tax unless it made them a true championship contender. I think Montrezl would make the difference. – Morgan, New Orleans.
A: The Heat no longer have a way to sign an outside free agent beyond the minimum scale without ending up in a hard-capped position, then having to use either the remainder of their mid-tier exception or their exception half-yearly. Using either means a hard camp. And it would be extremely difficult to justify losing PJ Tucker because of an unwillingness to be capped, and then turning around and finding yourself in that situation because of Montrezl Harrell.
Q: Erik Spoelstra apparently prioritized Bam Adebayo’s development on the defensive side over his attacking side (i.e. his small ball focus resulted in Bam and Hassan Whiteside being refused play together) . If Omer Yurtseven shows improvement during pre-season so he can be a rotational player, do you think Spo will at least link them up at the start of the season? He could change his defensive sets to keep Yurt closer to the basket while Bam makes the switch up front. By reducing Bam’s defensive responsibilities somewhat, it could free him up to become a more aggressive attacking player. – Michael, Boca Raton.
A: I know the answer you seek, and it is not the one I can offer. Not based on Erik Spoelstra’s apparent refusal to play dual center types, dating, as you note, to Hassan Whiteside’s time on the roster. Now maybe someone is showing enough range to play as the Kelly Olynyk type alongside Bam Adebayo. But Kelly was a player who came to the Heat as a true 3-point threat, not one the Heat experienced on the 3-point line.
()
denverpost sports
3 storylines to monitor with Orlando Magic’s guards ahead of training camp
The Orlando Magic have plenty of questions entering the 2022-23 season, which will tip off against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19.
Their training camp, which starts in two weeks at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center, should help provide answers.
The Magic’s 2½ weeks between the start of camp and the regular season, which includes five preseason games, will provide insight on their plan for their guards — arguably the group with the most questions.
Orlando’s guards include Cole Anthony, Devin Cannady, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton and Jalen Suggs.
Zavier Simpson and Drake Jeffries also are expected to be on the 20-man training-camp roster after agreeing to Exhibit 10 deals with the Magic.
Here are three storylines to monitor once camp starts:
1. Will Suggs’ shooting improve?
Among the 292 players who played at least 20 games and averaged at least 2 3-point attempts, Suggs’ shooting percentage from beyond the arc (21.4%) ranked last.
Three-point shooting wasn’t expected to be a significant strength of Suggs’ game as a rookie. But the extent to which he struggled as an outside shooter was eye-opening.
His time on the floor was limited to 48 games played because of injuries.
How much Suggs’ injuries and being in out and out of the lineup contributed to those shooting woes isn’t known but could’ve played a factor.
Suggs made 25.5% of his 3s in the 21 games he played before fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand). That’s still a poor mark but a significant improvement from his season-long shooting.
In the 27 games he played after returning from the thumb injury, which included dealing with ankle injuries, Suggs shot 17% from beyond the arc.
Suggs acknowledged his shooting and ballhandling were skills he was looking to improve ahead of his second season.
He may not be relied upon as a ballhandler as much as last season.
Forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, and Fultz, who returned from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, will likely carry a significant load of the offense — making it more imperative Suggs improves as a shooter when operating more off the ball.
Suggs’ 77.3% free-throw percentage and 33.7% 3-point percentage in his lone college season at Gonzaga suggest he can become a much better outside shooter.
Whether he will should become clearer soon.
2. Hampton’s role
Among the guards who were in last year’s rotation, Hampton’s role for next season is the least clear.
He wasn’t the primary ballhandler as frequently last season with Anthony, Fultz and Suggs on the roster compared to 2020-21 after being traded to Magic.
Hampton’s on-ball responsibilities likely will take another dip in 2022-23.
He already started to make the transition to a more off-ball role last season, being involved in fewer pick-and-rolls and more of his usage coming in spot-up situations.
Hampton’s play throughout last season and even summer league suggests an off-ball role may be better suited for him. He improved his 3-point percentage significantly from his rookie season (31%) to last year (35%).
Will coach Jamahl Mosley and his staff use Hampton, 21, as a wing even more in his third season to help open up more playing time among a guard room stocked with younger players?
Last season’s results showed it’s a possibility.
3. Starters/rotation
Based on how last season ended, Fultz is expected to occupy one of the starting backcourt spots.
Regardless who starts next to Fultz between Anthony and Suggs, both will be a significant part of the rotation.
Anthony, the No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft, was the team’s leading scorer (16.3 points) last year while Suggs was the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft and already has shown advanced skills as a defender and playmaker.
Gary Harris, who can be used as a guard and wing, was expected to be a part of the rotation after signing a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1. But his status for the season’s start is unknown after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after tearing his meniscus.
Will Harris’ injury open more opportunities in the rotation for Hampton, at least during the preseason and potentially the regular-season’s start?
When it comes to the guards, Mosley has a lot of options for the rotation. It’s up to him, the coaching staff and players to figure out which are the best.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_pr
()
Starbucks details its blockchain-based loyalty platform and NFT community, Starbucks Odyssey • TechCrunch
Starbucks today officially introduces Starbucks Odyssey, launching later this year – the coffee chain’s first foray into building with Web3 technology. The new experience combines the company’s successful Starbucks Rewards loyalty program with an NFT platform, allowing its customers to earn and purchase digital assets that unlock exclusive experiences and rewards.
The company previously pitched its Web3 plans to investors, saying it believes the new experience will build on the current Starbucks Rewards model, where customers today earn “stars” that can be redeemed for perks, like free drinks. He envisions Starbucks Odyssey as a way for his most loyal customers to earn a broader set of rewards while building community.
To develop the project, Starbucks tapped Adam Brotman, the architect of its Mobile Order & Pay system and Starbucks app, to serve as a special advisor. Now co-founder of Forum3, a Web3 loyalty startup, Brotman’s team worked on Starbucks Odyssey alongside the Seattle coffeehouse chain’s own marketing, loyalty and technology teams.
While Starbucks has been investigating blockchain technologies for a few years, it has only been involved in this particular project for about six months, Starbucks CMO Brady Brewer told TechCrunch. He says the company wanted to invest in this area, but not as a “stunt” side project, as many companies do. Instead, she wanted to find a way to use technology to improve her business and expand her existing loyalty program.
It has chosen to make NFTs the passes that allow access to this digital community, but it intentionally obscures the nature of the technology that underpins the experience in order to appeal to more consumers – including people not techniques – on the web3 platform.
“It happens to be built on blockchain and web3 technology, but the customer – to be honest – may not even know that what they are doing interacts with blockchain technology. It’s just the catalyst,” says Brewer.
To take advantage of the Starbucks Odyssey experience, Starbucks Rewards members will log into the web application using their existing loyalty program credentials.
Once there, they will be able to engage in various activities, which Starbucks calls “journeys” – such as playing interactive games or completing challenges designed to deepen their knowledge of the Starbucks brand or coffee in general. As they complete these trips, members can obtain digital collectibles in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Starbucks Odyssey, however, cuts out the tech jargon and calls these NFT collectibles “travel stamps” instead.
Additionally, a limited-edition set of NFTs will be available for purchase in the Starbucks Odyessy web app, which also works on mobile devices. Although hosted on the Polygon blockchain, these NFTs will be purchased using a credit or debit card – a crypto wallet is not required. The company believes this will make it easier for consumers to engage with the Web3 experience by lowering the barrier to entry. It also won’t complicate consumer transactions with things like “gas charges”, preferring to offer a bundled price.
The company isn’t yet ready to share what its NFTs will cost or how many will be available at launch, saying those are decisions that are still being worked out.
However, the various “stamps” (NFTs) will include a point value based on their rarity and can be bought or sold among Starbucks Odyessy members in the marketplace, with ownership secured on the blockchain. The NFT artwork is co-created by Starbucks and outside artists, and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition collectibles will be donated to support causes chosen by Starbucks employees and customers .
By collecting the stamps, members will earn points which can unlock exclusive benefits.
These benefits go beyond those you can earn with a traditional Starbucks Rewards account and its “stars”. While today members can earn things like free coffee, free food, or select merchandise, points earned in Starbucks Odyessy will translate into experiences and other benefits.
At the lower end, it could be a virtual espresso martini-making class or access to unique merchandise and artist collaborations. As you earn points, you can earn invites to special events at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, or even earn a trip to the Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica. The biggest benefits are expected to be reserved for those who purchase NFTs, although lesser versions may be offered to those who earn their way.
For example, a paid NFT might offer the full travel package and farm tour, while an earned NFT might offer the tour alone with flights and hotels left up to the user. However, the company has not made any formal decision on this.
But what the company can say is that it wants to deeply integrate the program with its existing loyalty rewards, beyond just using the same user account credentials for both programs.
Brewer says Starbucks is already imagining how some of the activities that earn NFTs will connect to actual Starbucks purchases, for example.
In Odyssey, users earn NFTs by doing challenges, which can also include a real-world activity like “try three things on the espresso menu”. This would require the user to show their barcode at checkout – as they would if they were earning stars – for their transaction to count towards the Starbuck Odyssey challenge. The company is still determining what combination of games, challenges, and quests it will include at launch.
“But we will have experiences that do direct link to customer behavior in our stores,” Brewer points out. More importantly, the company wants everyone to be able to get NFTs, not just those with money to spend on digital collectibles, as is often the case with today’s NFT communities. , which cost the average user.
“There will be many ways for people to win [rewards] without having to spend a lot of money,” says Brewer. “We want to make this super easy and accessible. There will be many daily experiences that customers can earn like virtual classes or access to limited edition products, for example. “The range of experiences will be quite broad and very accessible,” he adds.
Starbucks says it explored all the different blockchains for the project, but landed on Polygon-built “proof-of-stake” blockchain technology for this effort because it uses less power than blockchains. first-generation “proof-of-work” blocks, which is more in line with its conversational goals.
The idea of entering the world of web3 makes sense for a company known for taking advantage of emerging technologies and making them more accessible and easy for consumers to access. In years past, Starbucks introduced Wi-Fi to its stores to encourage customers to spend more time while shopping. He also pushed the idea of mobile wallets long before Apple Pay became ubiquitous. And it made mobile ordering the norm long before the Covid pandemic, when other restaurant chains picked it up.
But one criticism of many traditional companies when entering the Web3 market is that they approach it as a marketing stunt, not a real business. Starbucks, of course, claims that is the case here, but only time will tell how serious their interest may be.
“We are optimistic about the future of these technologies enabling experiments that were not possible before,” says Brewer. The intention is to be flexible and support customers as the web3 market evolves, he explains. “It’s really important that we look at this in the long term,” he continues. “But, because we’re integrating it into our large-scale, industry-leading rewards program, we’re committed,” he says.
The company says its web3 platform will open its waitlist (waitlist.starbucks.com) on September 12 and launch later this year. It will remove the waiting list and open the platform more widely next year.
techcrunch
8 questions for the doctor responsible for stopping the outbreak of monkeypox in the United States: Gunshots
Patrick Semansky/AP
The monkeypox epidemic in the United States appears to be slowing down.
New infections are beginning to decline in some major cities where the virus struck early and spread quickly. And while there is still uncertainty, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently predicts that the outbreak will “most likely continue to grow very slowly” over the next few weeks.
Health officials say this is cause for cautious optimism – but not complacency.
Much of the improvement is attributed to temporary changes in sexual behavior, and progress is uneven, with new cases increasing in parts of the United States and disproportionately affecting certain minority populations, such as black and Latino men. .
The United States relies on a strategy of vaccinating high-risk populations – largely gay men and gay men, especially men who have sex with men on social media where the virus is spreading. But there are still open questions: Scientists don’t yet have much real data on the ability of the JYNNEOS vaccine — approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019 — to stop infection and transmission. And the vaccination campaign must succeed in reaching those who could benefit most from vaccines.
NPR sat down with Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a month after he took office as deputy coordinator of the White House Monkeypox Response, to talk about the direction of the outbreak and what it’s like to go from being a doctor of HIV and queer health activist to be the proud face of the government’s response to monkeypox.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Pien Huang: As you look over the next few weeks or months, where do you see the outbreak heading? Is it realistic to think that we could have virtually no cases in the United States?
Demeter Daskalakis: I think we’re going to get to a point where we’ll see occasional cases because of introductions [of the virus] other places. We will also potentially see small clusters. But in terms of this big curve that we’ve seen, I think it’s going to dissipate so it’s no longer an epidemic, but more episodic.
If you look at the epidemiology of cases that occur outside of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, there are a lot of end chains: you have someone [with monkeypox]then maybe their family contacts [get it] and then it ends.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we keep seeing little chains [of transmission]. Then the vaccine would be used more for contact-based vaccination as opposed to population-based and behavior-based vaccination campaign. [we have now].
You and other experts have credited behavioral changes with helping to slow the spread of monkeypox in the United States. What does this mean for controlling the epidemic in the future, given that the virus has spread “almost exclusively” through sexual contact?
It is not impossible that we can see the cases increase if the behaviors regress. We definitely see that the messages – from the CDC and the US government as well as the interpretations of others – have really moved the needle, in terms of some of the behaviors associated with monkeypox exposure.
Unique partnerships [meaning one-time sexual encounters] that men who have sex with men report are down – 50% have stopped doing it or reduced it – less anonymous sex, all things we advise as temporary measures, until we We put vaccines in people’s arms and they can come back to life as usual.
We’re in that phase where getting supply and maintaining demand [for vaccines] is so important. It’s reasonable to think people will change their behavior for a while, but it’s not reasonable to think they’ll change it forever. And we’re not asking forever, we’re asking now.
Why not call it a sexually transmitted infection? After all, gay and queer communities are generally quite accustomed to talking about sexual health.
The jury is out on what it’s going to be called. I think what is important is that monkeypox is sexually associated no matter what.
What’s important to me is less the semantics and more that we give the right advice, and where people go [to seek information and care] have the resources to do the job.
A article you co-wrote which was published recently shows that numerous cases of monkeypox are found in people living with HIV and in those with a recent history of STIs. why is this the case?
It is the social network, and the behaviors associated with it, that may explain why HIV-positive men who have sex with men are overrepresented.
One of my favorite lines in the diary actually says – I love it so much, I’ll read it to you verbatim – “It’s important that HIV and STI prevention and care delivery systems are leveraged for monkeypox assessment, vaccination, and other prevention and treatment interventions.”
[On Wednesday]sort of timed with it [paper]the CDC released updated guidelines for some of its grantees, indicating that they could use both staff and funds earmarked for HIV and STDs to actually support monkeypox.
It’s a bit revolutionary. He puts it in this context of this thing called a syndemic, which is like the different epidemics interacting. So it integrates monkeypox where it belongs, which is with the work we do every day to prevent HIV and STIs.
Recent data from the CDC shows that vaccination rate may be in decline. It seems that we are close to a point where many people who want to get vaccinated have done so. How do you make sure people get both vaccines even if cases go down?
So first of all, supply, supply, supply – supply is important because some of the changes in demand are driven by the idea that ‘there is no vaccine, so why should I look for it? »
We solved this problem with the new intradermal vaccine strategy by increasing the supply in the field and with [getting] After [vials]whether it is the overseas company or the onshore filling and finishing of the vaccine.
We have [sent vaccine doses to] some big events that signal that “the doctor is open” and that vaccines are more accessible.
The other work we do is on equity. We [recently sent doses to] Atlanta Black Pride, where they did almost 4,000 shots, also with Southern Decadence in New Orleans, where they did about 3,500. Those are the big releases.
But we will also soon pave the way for small equity interventions that are aimed at more innovative, niche ideas that penetrate deeper into the community.
Is there a danger of people looking at the current numbers and saying “monkey pox is slowing down, so I don’t need a vaccine?”
Still, there’s a risk that people will say, “Oh look, the curve is down and we’re going to move on.” But we’ve been very good at messaging that two shots plus two weeks means you have optimal coverage. So the experience I’m hearing so far is that people are interested in getting both of their vaccines and they just want [health authorities] to open availability [so they can] Catch them.
How was it to be in such a visible role as the gay/queer person who is the face of the White House monkey pox response?
In my very first hour on the job, I met with the president and he said my job is to make sure we work really hard for the LGBTQ community, especially in the vein of equity. So literally I landed and was told to do exactly what I love to do. It was great.
I work with Bob Fenton, [the White House Monkeypox Response Coordinator], who looks like a rock star from the point of view of major event emergencies. I’m learning some really valuable things from him that definitely come out of my normal wheelhouse.
Is there a tension between the role you have as a government official and your longtime work as an HIV doctor and gay health advocate?
It’s about being the doctor for one person at a time, and then being the doctor for an entire community and our entire population. You have a very specific responsibility when making decisions for millions of people. I value [my time working with patients]. I feel like these experiences with humans and patients end up making sense of it all for me.
NPR News
6 dead, at least 28 injured including 7 teenagers in Chicago weekend shootings – NBC Chicago
Several teenagers are recovering after being shot in Chicago on Sunday, with the youngest injured being a 13-year-old man, a 14-year-old woman, a 14-year-old man and a 15-year-old man.
The shootings come as the city endured another violent weekend, with at least six dead and more than 29 injured as a result of gunfire.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide an update on the city’s recent public safety efforts at 11 a.m. Monday.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported around 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East 71st Street.
Police say a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter when someone driving a Hyundai Sonata hit him. The victim then ran west on 71st Street when a person got out of the Sonata and fired shots, hitting him in the head and chest.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Just two hours later in the 600 block of East 60e Street, a 45-year-old man was shot in the chest and police found him lying unresponsive in a park.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired, striking both victims.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene by police.
A second victim, another man, was shot in the back and in the face and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, officials said.
No suspects are in custody and area three detectives are investigating.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a call from a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Ada when they discovered a man lying on the passenger side of the car.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the left side of the head.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
Just after 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Harvard, a 28-year-old man was found unresponsive in the backyard of a residence after being shot multiple times, police say.
Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is still ongoing.
Here’s the rest of the weekend’s shoots so far. The suspects are not in custody in any shooting unless otherwise noted.
Monday –
- A 14-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were walking down a sidewalk at 1:01 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone inside a black SUV pulled over and began to pull. The 14-year-old was shot in the right leg and the man was shot in the left foot. Both were transported to a nearby hospital in good condition
- At 3:51 a.m., a 15-year-old male was dropped off at Loretta Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his right leg. According to the police, the details of the attack are not known.
Sunday –
- At 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, a 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a man approached on foot and fired, police said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his undamaged foot. No one is in custody.
- In the 3700 block of South Langley at around 2.35pm, police say a 13-year-old man broke into a Kida and was confronted by the owner of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man. The man, who authorities say has a valid concealed carry permit, pulled out a handgun and shot the 13-year-old. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
- Around midnight in the 9200 block of South Marquette Avenue, a man was sitting on his porch when a van pulled up and a person inside opened fire, hitting him in the hand. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- A 34-year-old man was driving in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the lower back. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- In the 1300 block of South Sawyer at around 12:36 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk when a verbal altercation broke out near her. According to the police, one of the people then fired shots and was hit in the right leg and ankle. She was hospitalized in good condition.
- Police say a man was walking in the 200 block of West 75e Street around 3:45 a.m. when a black sedan fired shots, hitting him in the right calf. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Around 4:18 a.m. in the 500 block of East 75e Street, three people were standing outside when they were shot. A 51-year-old woman suffered a neck scrape, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the left elbow, and a 30-year-old man suffered a left calf scrape, and all three were hospitalized in good condition.
- A 45-year-old man was walking the 3500 block of South Damen Avenue at approximately 4:25 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and left hip. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- In the 500 block of East 105e Street around 12:25 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was hit in the arm by a gunshot. She was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Just before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, a 14-year-old girl was inside a residence when she was shot in the head. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- In the 2500 block of West 70e At approximately 7:11 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was near a sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, hitting the teen in the buttocks and side. The teenager was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Police say a 17-year-old boy was approached by an unknown assailant in the 8400 block of South Parnell at around 7.45pm when he was shot in the abdomen and leg. The teenager was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
Saturday –
- Around 00:07 in the 2000 block of East 67e Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg. Both were transported to area hospitals in good condition.
- Police say a 30-year-old man was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue at around 1:07 a.m. when he was shot by someone in another vehicle. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition after being shot in the left leg and left arm.
- A 40-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Madison around 1:10 a.m. when shots were fired from another car, hitting her repeatedly. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
- In the 3300 block of West Augusta at around 4:57 a.m., a 29-year-old man was driving east when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the left arm. The man, who also suffered abrasions to his back, was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- At around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southern California, a 40-year-old man was struck in the wrist by gunfire, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Police say a 31-year-old man was standing near an alley in the 500 block of East 72n/a Street around 6:24 p.m. when he was shot in the hand. The man was transported by himself to an area hospital, where he was listed as undamaged.
- In the 3800 block of West Madison around 8:21 p.m., a 56-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot four times, police say. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- A man was walking on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Saint Louis at approximately 11:13 p.m. when he was shot by an individual in a white van. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
Friday –
- At approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Washburn, a 30-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was shot in the abdomen and legs by an unknown assailant. Police said he was taken to an area hospital, where his condition later stabilized.
- A 23-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1700 block of West 47e Street around 11:25 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg. Police said he was transported to an area hospital in acceptable condition.
NBC Chicago
