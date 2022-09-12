Pramila Jayapal includes 9/11 terrorists among ‘people who were killed’

Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy remembers 9/11 like it was yesterday. She was a Port Authority officer at the time, living in Brooklyn. She wasn’t supposed to work that morning, but like everyone else, plans changed, fast. “You know, once we realized there was no accident, once the second plane crashed… We mobilized. And we started going into Manhattan,” Hardy said. When she arrived in lower Manhattan, the towers were already in ruins. her police shield around her neck, Hardy marched block by block, down the streets she worked to protect for years. “I think I was in shock at the time, seeing what I was seeing,” she said. Moments later, a stranger brought her back to reality. Hardy and his fellow first responders began conducting rescue missions at Ground Zero. The most important sound was that of fire alarms. “It was like we were in a tunnel,” Hardy said. “Because it was like you could hear every sound because you were trying to hear people screaming for help. And you kept trying to hear and we walked, and people were digging with their hands, and they were picking up blocks with their hands. There were fires everywhere. For days the search continued, the smoke and debris endless. “Your mind is playing tricks on you,” Hardy said. “So you think you can hear people?” And you really didn’t. It was just that we wanted to find people so badly. That’s what we thought we were hearing. The Port Authority Police Department lost 37 officers that day alone. One of Hardy’s best friends, John Dennis Levi, 50, was one of them. They continue to lose officers years later to illnesses contracted from scratch. “I have quite a few friends who are battling different cancers,” Hardy said. While some are still fighting their own battles against 9/11, some of Hardy’s young officers can’t understand how our nation has changed on this sunny day. “I spoke to some of my officers, and they were little kids when it happened,” she said. For Hardy, history never changes. His memories remind us that those who answered the call of duty on that fateful day will live on in our memories. “If you don’t have any more people who can tell you about it firsthand, I’m afraid it will get lost in history,” she said.

