Prince Harry says the Queen and Prince Philip are ‘reunited’ after his death
Prince Harry reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
On September 12, days after the monarch’s death, the Duke of Sussex penned a tribute to his beloved “granny”.
“As we celebrate the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and mourn her loss – we all remember the compass she has been for so many in her commitment to service and duty,” said started Harry’s message. “She was admired and respected around the world. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words that can comfort us all now: ‘Life, of course, is about final partings as well as first encounters.’”
“Grandma, although this latest parting brings us great sadness, I am eternally grateful for all of our first encounters – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as Commander-in-Chief, until the first moment you met my darling wife and you kissed your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry continued, referring to Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet, who is named after the monarch. “I cherish those times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. We already miss you dearly, not just us, but the world. And when it comes to first encounters, we now honor my dad in his new role as King Charles III.”
Cowboys reserve quarterbacks: Who replaces Dak Prescott while star is sidelined?
The Dallas Cowboys have now been without Dak Prescott for several weeks, leaving a glaring hole at quarterback for the second time in two seasons.
Prescott missed most of the 2020 season with a horrific ankle injury and was sidelined from training camp last season with a shoulder problem. Now the Cowboys face several weeks without their starting quarterback who led them to the playoffs last season.
Dallas doesn’t have the best options behind him, but the substitutes currently on the Cowboys’ roster have some experience.
Cooper Rush was QB2 to start the regular season and entered the game for Prescott when the quarterback went down. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rush was 7 for 13 with 64 passing yards and two sacks.
Rush is in his fifth season with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan. He started a game last season and helped the Cowboys defeat the Minnesota Vikings. Rush was 24 for 40 with 325 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
He had 422 passing yards and three touchdowns in the five appearances he made.
Will Grier hangs out on the Cowboys’ practice squad and will likely be promoted to the main roster once Prescott is on injury reserve.
The former Carolina Panthers third-round pick joined the Cowboys earlier this year, was cut and re-signed over the summer. His only playing time came in 2019 when he played and started two games, throwing for 228 yards and four interceptions. He has no touchdown.
A potential trade for Jimmy Garoppolo was a topic of discussion on Twitter.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was relegated to backup behind Trey Lance early in the season, but agreed to a restructured deal that gave him a no-trade clause. He will become a free agent at the end of the season.
Trading for Garoppolo would be a risky move as he is a proven starter in the league and the team wouldn’t necessarily want to obscure his own starting quarterback position if he did well and took the team far in this hypothetical scenario.
It’s unclear when Prescott will return, but he will be missed.
Police believe 3 children drowned by their mother at New York beach
NEW YORK — Three children died after being found on a New York beach early Monday and police believe they were drowned by their mother.
The children – a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy – were found on the beach at Coney Island in Brooklyn shortly after 3 a.m. and taken to a nearby hospital, a porter said. police word. All three were pronounced dead there.
The children’s 30-year-old mother was found shortly after and taken into custody, police said. The charges against her were pending.
Police planned to release more details at a press conference later Monday morning.
ForexLive European FX news wrap: Euro finds relief, Dollar crashes
Securities:
Markets:
- EUR leads, USD lags the day
- European stocks up; S&P 500 futures up 0.5%
- US 10-year rates down 3.4 basis points to 3.287%
- Gold up 0.8% to $1,729.13
- WTI crude up 0.6% at $87.32
- Bitcoin up 4.8% to $22,310
The euro and broader market sentiment are encouraging the start of the new week as the single currency appears to be gaining momentum amid a technical break above 1.0100 against the dollar. There was a decent spread higher at the open today and the euro built on that during the session, hitting a high of 1.0197.
One can point to more hawkish rhetoric from ECB policymakers or just general positive developments in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as the latter progresses. But I prefer to let the charts do the talking as the momentum continues from last week.
USD/JPY also initially trailed higher to 143.49 but ran into short-term resistance before falling back to 142.45, making the dollar the weakest performer of the day.
Meanwhile, GBP/USD also opened with a higher gap around 1.1640 before pushing higher towards 1.1700. The dollar was initially holding up against the commodity currencies, but as risk sentiment improved, the greenback also fell against the group.
USD/CAD moved from 1.3020 to 1.2990 while AUD/USD moved from 0.6840 to 0.6885 during the session.
The mood continues from last week, but we’ll have to see what the US CPI data has to offer tomorrow as that will surely set the tone for the rest of the week.
Is Heat’s Kyle Lowry about to show off his work? – Denver Post
Q: Ira, yesterday I saw a short video on Twitter showing Kyle Lowry training, and if what I saw was real, Pat Riley is going to love him at training camp and so am I. Seriously, he looked quite different to me. I’m looking forward to training camp because it could be huge for our five starters. -Brent, Wellington.
A: Even more than Pat Riley’s words resonating with Kyle Lowry about his conditioning, that’s how last season ended for Kyle and the Heat. That alone drives him to follow Jimmy Butler and his teammates off to play alongside a Kyle who was a shell of himself late in the playoffs. While there needs to be some perspective on the social media posts regarding off-season workouts, the mere fact that they’ve been placed on Kyle’s calendars says it all. The first statement is made during the offseason. But the biggest conditioning statement happens during camp. It seems safe to say that Kyle will be there in both spirit and body.
Q: The Heat still have $4 million of the Mid-Tier Non-Taxpayer Exception, and they’re $3.2 million under the apron. Maybe they could get Montrezl Harrell at a third of his previous salary, if he has nowhere to go. Yes, that would put them in the luxury tax, but Pat Riley said he couldn’t ask Micky Arison to pay the tax unless it made them a true championship contender. I think Montrezl would make the difference. – Morgan, New Orleans.
A: The Heat no longer have a way to sign an outside free agent beyond the minimum scale without ending up in a hard-capped position, then having to use either the remainder of their mid-tier exception or their exception half-yearly. Using either means a hard camp. And it would be extremely difficult to justify losing PJ Tucker because of an unwillingness to be capped, and then turning around and finding yourself in that situation because of Montrezl Harrell.
Q: Erik Spoelstra apparently prioritized Bam Adebayo’s development on the defensive side over his attacking side (i.e. his small ball focus resulted in Bam and Hassan Whiteside being refused play together) . If Omer Yurtseven shows improvement during pre-season so he can be a rotational player, do you think Spo will at least link them up at the start of the season? He could change his defensive sets to keep Yurt closer to the basket while Bam makes the switch up front. By reducing Bam’s defensive responsibilities somewhat, it could free him up to become a more aggressive attacking player. – Michael, Boca Raton.
A: I know the answer you seek, and it is not the one I can offer. Not based on Erik Spoelstra’s apparent refusal to play dual center types, dating, as you note, to Hassan Whiteside’s time on the roster. Now maybe someone is showing enough range to play as the Kelly Olynyk type alongside Bam Adebayo. But Kelly was a player who came to the Heat as a true 3-point threat, not one the Heat experienced on the 3-point line.
3 storylines to monitor with Orlando Magic’s guards ahead of training camp
The Orlando Magic have plenty of questions entering the 2022-23 season, which will tip off against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19.
Their training camp, which starts in two weeks at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center, should help provide answers.
The Magic’s 2½ weeks between the start of camp and the regular season, which includes five preseason games, will provide insight on their plan for their guards — arguably the group with the most questions.
Orlando’s guards include Cole Anthony, Devin Cannady, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton and Jalen Suggs.
Zavier Simpson and Drake Jeffries also are expected to be on the 20-man training-camp roster after agreeing to Exhibit 10 deals with the Magic.
Here are three storylines to monitor once camp starts:
1. Will Suggs’ shooting improve?
Among the 292 players who played at least 20 games and averaged at least 2 3-point attempts, Suggs’ shooting percentage from beyond the arc (21.4%) ranked last.
Three-point shooting wasn’t expected to be a significant strength of Suggs’ game as a rookie. But the extent to which he struggled as an outside shooter was eye-opening.
His time on the floor was limited to 48 games played because of injuries.
How much Suggs’ injuries and being in out and out of the lineup contributed to those shooting woes isn’t known but could’ve played a factor.
Suggs made 25.5% of his 3s in the 21 games he played before fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand). That’s still a poor mark but a significant improvement from his season-long shooting.
In the 27 games he played after returning from the thumb injury, which included dealing with ankle injuries, Suggs shot 17% from beyond the arc.
Suggs acknowledged his shooting and ballhandling were skills he was looking to improve ahead of his second season.
He may not be relied upon as a ballhandler as much as last season.
Forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, and Fultz, who returned from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, will likely carry a significant load of the offense — making it more imperative Suggs improves as a shooter when operating more off the ball.
Suggs’ 77.3% free-throw percentage and 33.7% 3-point percentage in his lone college season at Gonzaga suggest he can become a much better outside shooter.
Whether he will should become clearer soon.
2. Hampton’s role
Among the guards who were in last year’s rotation, Hampton’s role for next season is the least clear.
He wasn’t the primary ballhandler as frequently last season with Anthony, Fultz and Suggs on the roster compared to 2020-21 after being traded to Magic.
Hampton’s on-ball responsibilities likely will take another dip in 2022-23.
He already started to make the transition to a more off-ball role last season, being involved in fewer pick-and-rolls and more of his usage coming in spot-up situations.
Hampton’s play throughout last season and even summer league suggests an off-ball role may be better suited for him. He improved his 3-point percentage significantly from his rookie season (31%) to last year (35%).
Will coach Jamahl Mosley and his staff use Hampton, 21, as a wing even more in his third season to help open up more playing time among a guard room stocked with younger players?
Last season’s results showed it’s a possibility.
3. Starters/rotation
Based on how last season ended, Fultz is expected to occupy one of the starting backcourt spots.
Regardless who starts next to Fultz between Anthony and Suggs, both will be a significant part of the rotation.
Anthony, the No. 15 pick in the 2020 draft, was the team’s leading scorer (16.3 points) last year while Suggs was the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft and already has shown advanced skills as a defender and playmaker.
Gary Harris, who can be used as a guard and wing, was expected to be a part of the rotation after signing a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando before free agency officially started July 1. But his status for the season’s start is unknown after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after tearing his meniscus.
Will Harris’ injury open more opportunities in the rotation for Hampton, at least during the preseason and potentially the regular-season’s start?
When it comes to the guards, Mosley has a lot of options for the rotation. It’s up to him, the coaching staff and players to figure out which are the best.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_pr
Starbucks details its blockchain-based loyalty platform and NFT community, Starbucks Odyssey • TechCrunch
Starbucks today officially introduces Starbucks Odyssey, launching later this year – the coffee chain’s first foray into building with Web3 technology. The new experience combines the company’s successful Starbucks Rewards loyalty program with an NFT platform, allowing its customers to earn and purchase digital assets that unlock exclusive experiences and rewards.
The company previously pitched its Web3 plans to investors, saying it believes the new experience will build on the current Starbucks Rewards model, where customers today earn “stars” that can be redeemed for perks, like free drinks. He envisions Starbucks Odyssey as a way for his most loyal customers to earn a broader set of rewards while building community.
To develop the project, Starbucks tapped Adam Brotman, the architect of its Mobile Order & Pay system and Starbucks app, to serve as a special advisor. Now co-founder of Forum3, a Web3 loyalty startup, Brotman’s team worked on Starbucks Odyssey alongside the Seattle coffeehouse chain’s own marketing, loyalty and technology teams.
While Starbucks has been investigating blockchain technologies for a few years, it has only been involved in this particular project for about six months, Starbucks CMO Brady Brewer told TechCrunch. He says the company wanted to invest in this area, but not as a “stunt” side project, as many companies do. Instead, she wanted to find a way to use technology to improve her business and expand her existing loyalty program.
It has chosen to make NFTs the passes that allow access to this digital community, but it intentionally obscures the nature of the technology that underpins the experience in order to appeal to more consumers – including people not techniques – on the web3 platform.
“It happens to be built on blockchain and web3 technology, but the customer – to be honest – may not even know that what they are doing interacts with blockchain technology. It’s just the catalyst,” says Brewer.
To take advantage of the Starbucks Odyssey experience, Starbucks Rewards members will log into the web application using their existing loyalty program credentials.
Once there, they will be able to engage in various activities, which Starbucks calls “journeys” – such as playing interactive games or completing challenges designed to deepen their knowledge of the Starbucks brand or coffee in general. As they complete these trips, members can obtain digital collectibles in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Starbucks Odyssey, however, cuts out the tech jargon and calls these NFT collectibles “travel stamps” instead.
Additionally, a limited-edition set of NFTs will be available for purchase in the Starbucks Odyessy web app, which also works on mobile devices. Although hosted on the Polygon blockchain, these NFTs will be purchased using a credit or debit card – a crypto wallet is not required. The company believes this will make it easier for consumers to engage with the Web3 experience by lowering the barrier to entry. It also won’t complicate consumer transactions with things like “gas charges”, preferring to offer a bundled price.
The company isn’t yet ready to share what its NFTs will cost or how many will be available at launch, saying those are decisions that are still being worked out.
However, the various “stamps” (NFTs) will include a point value based on their rarity and can be bought or sold among Starbucks Odyessy members in the marketplace, with ownership secured on the blockchain. The NFT artwork is co-created by Starbucks and outside artists, and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition collectibles will be donated to support causes chosen by Starbucks employees and customers .
By collecting the stamps, members will earn points which can unlock exclusive benefits.
These benefits go beyond those you can earn with a traditional Starbucks Rewards account and its “stars”. While today members can earn things like free coffee, free food, or select merchandise, points earned in Starbucks Odyessy will translate into experiences and other benefits.
At the lower end, it could be a virtual espresso martini-making class or access to unique merchandise and artist collaborations. As you earn points, you can earn invites to special events at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, or even earn a trip to the Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica. The biggest benefits are expected to be reserved for those who purchase NFTs, although lesser versions may be offered to those who earn their way.
For example, a paid NFT might offer the full travel package and farm tour, while an earned NFT might offer the tour alone with flights and hotels left up to the user. However, the company has not made any formal decision on this.
But what the company can say is that it wants to deeply integrate the program with its existing loyalty rewards, beyond just using the same user account credentials for both programs.
Brewer says Starbucks is already imagining how some of the activities that earn NFTs will connect to actual Starbucks purchases, for example.
In Odyssey, users earn NFTs by doing challenges, which can also include a real-world activity like “try three things on the espresso menu”. This would require the user to show their barcode at checkout – as they would if they were earning stars – for their transaction to count towards the Starbuck Odyssey challenge. The company is still determining what combination of games, challenges, and quests it will include at launch.
“But we will have experiences that do direct link to customer behavior in our stores,” Brewer points out. More importantly, the company wants everyone to be able to get NFTs, not just those with money to spend on digital collectibles, as is often the case with today’s NFT communities. , which cost the average user.
“There will be many ways for people to win [rewards] without having to spend a lot of money,” says Brewer. “We want to make this super easy and accessible. There will be many daily experiences that customers can earn like virtual classes or access to limited edition products, for example. “The range of experiences will be quite broad and very accessible,” he adds.
Starbucks says it explored all the different blockchains for the project, but landed on Polygon-built “proof-of-stake” blockchain technology for this effort because it uses less power than blockchains. first-generation “proof-of-work” blocks, which is more in line with its conversational goals.
The idea of entering the world of web3 makes sense for a company known for taking advantage of emerging technologies and making them more accessible and easy for consumers to access. In years past, Starbucks introduced Wi-Fi to its stores to encourage customers to spend more time while shopping. He also pushed the idea of mobile wallets long before Apple Pay became ubiquitous. And it made mobile ordering the norm long before the Covid pandemic, when other restaurant chains picked it up.
But one criticism of many traditional companies when entering the Web3 market is that they approach it as a marketing stunt, not a real business. Starbucks, of course, claims that is the case here, but only time will tell how serious their interest may be.
“We are optimistic about the future of these technologies enabling experiments that were not possible before,” says Brewer. The intention is to be flexible and support customers as the web3 market evolves, he explains. “It’s really important that we look at this in the long term,” he continues. “But, because we’re integrating it into our large-scale, industry-leading rewards program, we’re committed,” he says.
The company says its web3 platform will open its waitlist (waitlist.starbucks.com) on September 12 and launch later this year. It will remove the waiting list and open the platform more widely next year.
