Prince Harry says the Queen and Prince Philip are ‘reunited’ after his death

Starbucks today officially introduces Starbucks Odyssey, launching later this year – the coffee chain’s first foray into building with Web3 technology. The new experience combines the company’s successful Starbucks Rewards loyalty program with an NFT platform, allowing its customers to earn and purchase digital assets that unlock exclusive experiences and rewards.

The company previously pitched its Web3 plans to investors, saying it believes the new experience will build on the current Starbucks Rewards model, where customers today earn “stars” that can be redeemed for perks, like free drinks. He envisions Starbucks Odyssey as a way for his most loyal customers to earn a broader set of rewards while building community.

To develop the project, Starbucks tapped Adam Brotman, the architect of its Mobile Order & Pay system and Starbucks app, to serve as a special advisor. Now co-founder of Forum3, a Web3 loyalty startup, Brotman’s team worked on Starbucks Odyssey alongside the Seattle coffeehouse chain’s own marketing, loyalty and technology teams.

While Starbucks has been investigating blockchain technologies for a few years, it has only been involved in this particular project for about six months, Starbucks CMO Brady Brewer told TechCrunch. He says the company wanted to invest in this area, but not as a “stunt” side project, as many companies do. Instead, she wanted to find a way to use technology to improve her business and expand her existing loyalty program.

It has chosen to make NFTs the passes that allow access to this digital community, but it intentionally obscures the nature of the technology that underpins the experience in order to appeal to more consumers – including people not techniques – on the web3 platform.

“It happens to be built on blockchain and web3 technology, but the customer – to be honest – may not even know that what they are doing interacts with blockchain technology. It’s just the catalyst,” says Brewer.

To take advantage of the Starbucks Odyssey experience, Starbucks Rewards members will log into the web application using their existing loyalty program credentials.

Once there, they will be able to engage in various activities, which Starbucks calls “journeys” – such as playing interactive games or completing challenges designed to deepen their knowledge of the Starbucks brand or coffee in general. As they complete these trips, members can obtain digital collectibles in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Starbucks Odyssey, however, cuts out the tech jargon and calls these NFT collectibles “travel stamps” instead.

Additionally, a limited-edition set of NFTs will be available for purchase in the Starbucks Odyessy web app, which also works on mobile devices. Although hosted on the Polygon blockchain, these NFTs will be purchased using a credit or debit card – a crypto wallet is not required. The company believes this will make it easier for consumers to engage with the Web3 experience by lowering the barrier to entry. It also won’t complicate consumer transactions with things like “gas charges”, preferring to offer a bundled price.

The company isn’t yet ready to share what its NFTs will cost or how many will be available at launch, saying those are decisions that are still being worked out.

However, the various “stamps” (NFTs) will include a point value based on their rarity and can be bought or sold among Starbucks Odyessy members in the marketplace, with ownership secured on the blockchain. The NFT artwork is co-created by Starbucks and outside artists, and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition collectibles will be donated to support causes chosen by Starbucks employees and customers .

By collecting the stamps, members will earn points which can unlock exclusive benefits.

These benefits go beyond those you can earn with a traditional Starbucks Rewards account and its “stars”. While today members can earn things like free coffee, free food, or select merchandise, points earned in Starbucks Odyessy will translate into experiences and other benefits.

At the lower end, it could be a virtual espresso martini-making class or access to unique merchandise and artist collaborations. As you earn points, you can earn invites to special events at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, or even earn a trip to the Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica. The biggest benefits are expected to be reserved for those who purchase NFTs, although lesser versions may be offered to those who earn their way.

For example, a paid NFT might offer the full travel package and farm tour, while an earned NFT might offer the tour alone with flights and hotels left up to the user. However, the company has not made any formal decision on this.

But what the company can say is that it wants to deeply integrate the program with its existing loyalty rewards, beyond just using the same user account credentials for both programs.

Brewer says Starbucks is already imagining how some of the activities that earn NFTs will connect to actual Starbucks purchases, for example.

In Odyssey, users earn NFTs by doing challenges, which can also include a real-world activity like “try three things on the espresso menu”. This would require the user to show their barcode at checkout – as they would if they were earning stars – for their transaction to count towards the Starbuck Odyssey challenge. The company is still determining what combination of games, challenges, and quests it will include at launch.

“But we will have experiences that do direct link to customer behavior in our stores,” Brewer points out. More importantly, the company wants everyone to be able to get NFTs, not just those with money to spend on digital collectibles, as is often the case with today’s NFT communities. , which cost the average user.

“There will be many ways for people to win [rewards] without having to spend a lot of money,” says Brewer. “We want to make this super easy and accessible. There will be many daily experiences that customers can earn like virtual classes or access to limited edition products, for example. “The range of experiences will be quite broad and very accessible,” he adds.

Starbucks says it explored all the different blockchains for the project, but landed on Polygon-built “proof-of-stake” blockchain technology for this effort because it uses less power than blockchains. first-generation “proof-of-work” blocks, which is more in line with its conversational goals.

The idea of ​​entering the world of web3 makes sense for a company known for taking advantage of emerging technologies and making them more accessible and easy for consumers to access. In years past, Starbucks introduced Wi-Fi to its stores to encourage customers to spend more time while shopping. He also pushed the idea of ​​mobile wallets long before Apple Pay became ubiquitous. And it made mobile ordering the norm long before the Covid pandemic, when other restaurant chains picked it up.

But one criticism of many traditional companies when entering the Web3 market is that they approach it as a marketing stunt, not a real business. Starbucks, of course, claims that is the case here, but only time will tell how serious their interest may be.

“We are optimistic about the future of these technologies enabling experiments that were not possible before,” says Brewer. The intention is to be flexible and support customers as the web3 market evolves, he explains. “It’s really important that we look at this in the long term,” he continues. “But, because we’re integrating it into our large-scale, industry-leading rewards program, we’re committed,” he says.

The company says its web3 platform will open its waitlist (waitlist.starbucks.com) on September 12 and launch later this year. It will remove the waiting list and open the platform more widely next year.