Qb Justin Fields Rallies Chicago Bears In 2Nd Half For 19-10 Win In Rainy Conditions At Soldier Field – The Denver Post

Equanimeous St. Brown whipped the football against the wall behind the end zone in celebration at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields on the heels of it, and the burst of energy within Soldier Field on the team’s first lead of the game was immediate.

The Bears started slow with a scoreless first half, but roared after halftime for a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

After a 2.8 passer rating at halftime, Fields rebounded to finish 8 for 17 for 121 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and an 85.7 passer rating. The Bears players slid into a puddle-filled end zone at the end of the upset to celebrate.

Fields found a wide open Dante Pettis for a 51-yard touchdown catch, and Khalil Herbert added a 3-yard touchdown run to lead the Bears’ surge.

Bears veteran safety Eddie Jackson had his first interception since Dec. 29, 2019, and returned it 26 yards to set up Herbert’s run, which put the Bears ahead 19-10.

Prior to St. Brown’s capture, Fields opened up the 84-yard touchdown with a 22-yard pass to Byron Pringle. An unnecessary rough call to 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for a hit on Fields gave the Bears a boost.

Fields found Darnell Mooney for the first time in the game on an 8-yard pass to get the Bears to the 18-yard line before the touchdown.

A practice earlier, Fields escaped sack attempts from Arik Armstead and Charles Omenihu and looked up to find Pettis wide open on the right side of the pitch with only an open field to the end zone. Pettis caught the high pass and ran 30 yards to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown.

The Bears defense limited the 49ers to just one field goal in the second half.

The 49ers scored a second and a goal from the 2-yard line on their first practice of the second half. But safety Jaquan Brisker stopped running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for a 2-yard loss and Dominique Robinson and Roquan Smith combined to fire quarterback Trey Lance on third down.

The 49ers went to kicker Robbie Gould, who netted a 25-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

The 49ers were without three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and starting running back Elijah Mitchell, who left in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.

On a rainy day, Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed two extra runs, and starter Trenton Gill was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for bringing a towel onto the field to dry before a 47-yard field goal attempt of Santos. The penalty pushed the Bears out of range of the baskets.

Here’s how the day went.

Weather report

It’s shaping up to be a botched season opener for the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field today.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Chicago, Naperville and Cicero until 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Bears re-seeded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing old Kentucky bluegrass. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the change had been in the works for some time, although it was only implemented after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert the last week.

Inactive for week 1

Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. will miss the season opener with a hamstring injury after being out of practice most of the week.

New offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who the Bears took on waivers Aug. 31, is also inactive as he gets up to speed. Other waiver claims that are inactive are defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and tight end Trevon Wesco. Rookie offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and safety Elijah Hicks are also inactive.

Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was battling a knee injury, is active.

For the San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle has a groin injury and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill has a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, wide receiver Danny Gray and defensive lineman Jordan Willis are also inactive.

Halftime: 49ers 7, Bears 0

The Bears’ new offense didn’t get off to a good start in the first half of the season opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field

The Bears had just 68 net yards of offense as the 49ers took a 7-0 halftime lead.

The Bears seemed to avoid being shut out late in the second quarter. But as kicker Cairo Santos prepared for a 47-yard field goal in the final minute, rookie starter/kicker Trenton Gill brought a towel onto the field to dry the field, which officials said were illegal. Gill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing the Bears out of range of the field goals and forcing them to punt.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards, one interception and a 2.8 passer rating. He also had five carries for 25 yards. He was sacked twice.

Deebo Samuel’s 6-yard touchdown run gave the 49ers a 7-0 lead with 10:11 left in the second quarter.

The Bears had the 49ers in a third-and-3 situation at the 8-yard line. But defensive tackle Justin Jones committed a neutral zone offense, giving the 49ers first and 4 for 4. Samuel scored two plays later.

The 49ers 52-yard run included a 20-yard pass from Trey Lance to Ray-Ray McCloud.

The Bears defense got its first takeout of the season earlier in the game on a carry from Samuel. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson knocked the ball off Samuel, and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker picked it up.

But the Bears returned the ball on the next drive when 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga jumped past Fields’ pass intended for Darnell Mooney and returned the interception 6 yards out.

While running back David Montgomery worked the majority of drives, Khalil Herbert got some work done and finished with five carries for 27 yards. Montgomery had nine carries for 13 yards.

The Bears’ starting offense was left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. But Lucas Patrick replaced Jenkins on a few runs in the first half.

The Bears used Trestan Ebner on the first kickoff return and Dante Pettis on punt returns.

