QB Justin Fields rallies Chicago Bears in 2nd half for 19-10 win in rainy conditions at Soldier Field – The Denver Post
Equanimeous St. Brown whipped the football against the wall behind the end zone in celebration at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday.
The Chicago Bears wide receiver caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields on the heels of it, and the burst of energy within Soldier Field on the team’s first lead of the game was immediate.
The Bears started slow with a scoreless first half, but roared after halftime for a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
After a 2.8 passer rating at halftime, Fields rebounded to finish 8 for 17 for 121 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and an 85.7 passer rating. The Bears players slid into a puddle-filled end zone at the end of the upset to celebrate.
Fields found a wide open Dante Pettis for a 51-yard touchdown catch, and Khalil Herbert added a 3-yard touchdown run to lead the Bears’ surge.
Bears veteran safety Eddie Jackson had his first interception since Dec. 29, 2019, and returned it 26 yards to set up Herbert’s run, which put the Bears ahead 19-10.
Prior to St. Brown’s capture, Fields opened up the 84-yard touchdown with a 22-yard pass to Byron Pringle. An unnecessary rough call to 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for a hit on Fields gave the Bears a boost.
Fields found Darnell Mooney for the first time in the game on an 8-yard pass to get the Bears to the 18-yard line before the touchdown.
A practice earlier, Fields escaped sack attempts from Arik Armstead and Charles Omenihu and looked up to find Pettis wide open on the right side of the pitch with only an open field to the end zone. Pettis caught the high pass and ran 30 yards to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown.
The Bears defense limited the 49ers to just one field goal in the second half.
The 49ers scored a second and a goal from the 2-yard line on their first practice of the second half. But safety Jaquan Brisker stopped running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for a 2-yard loss and Dominique Robinson and Roquan Smith combined to fire quarterback Trey Lance on third down.
The 49ers went to kicker Robbie Gould, who netted a 25-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.
The 49ers were without three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and starting running back Elijah Mitchell, who left in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.
On a rainy day, Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed two extra runs, and starter Trenton Gill was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for bringing a towel onto the field to dry before a 47-yard field goal attempt of Santos. The penalty pushed the Bears out of range of the baskets.
Here’s how the day went.
Weather report
It’s shaping up to be a botched season opener for the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field today.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Chicago, Naperville and Cicero until 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
Earlier this week, the Bears re-seeded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing old Kentucky bluegrass. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the change had been in the works for some time, although it was only implemented after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert the last week.
Inactive for week 1
Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. will miss the season opener with a hamstring injury after being out of practice most of the week.
New offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who the Bears took on waivers Aug. 31, is also inactive as he gets up to speed. Other waiver claims that are inactive are defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and tight end Trevon Wesco. Rookie offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and safety Elijah Hicks are also inactive.
Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was battling a knee injury, is active.
For the San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle has a groin injury and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill has a hamstring injury.
Quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, wide receiver Danny Gray and defensive lineman Jordan Willis are also inactive.
Halftime: 49ers 7, Bears 0
The Bears’ new offense didn’t get off to a good start in the first half of the season opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field
The Bears had just 68 net yards of offense as the 49ers took a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Bears seemed to avoid being shut out late in the second quarter. But as kicker Cairo Santos prepared for a 47-yard field goal in the final minute, rookie starter/kicker Trenton Gill brought a towel onto the field to dry the field, which officials said were illegal. Gill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing the Bears out of range of the field goals and forcing them to punt.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards, one interception and a 2.8 passer rating. He also had five carries for 25 yards. He was sacked twice.
Deebo Samuel’s 6-yard touchdown run gave the 49ers a 7-0 lead with 10:11 left in the second quarter.
The Bears had the 49ers in a third-and-3 situation at the 8-yard line. But defensive tackle Justin Jones committed a neutral zone offense, giving the 49ers first and 4 for 4. Samuel scored two plays later.
The 49ers 52-yard run included a 20-yard pass from Trey Lance to Ray-Ray McCloud.
The Bears defense got its first takeout of the season earlier in the game on a carry from Samuel. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson knocked the ball off Samuel, and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker picked it up.
But the Bears returned the ball on the next drive when 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga jumped past Fields’ pass intended for Darnell Mooney and returned the interception 6 yards out.
While running back David Montgomery worked the majority of drives, Khalil Herbert got some work done and finished with five carries for 27 yards. Montgomery had nine carries for 13 yards.
The Bears’ starting offense was left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. But Lucas Patrick replaced Jenkins on a few runs in the first half.
The Bears used Trestan Ebner on the first kickoff return and Dante Pettis on punt returns.
Q&A with McCaskey and Phillips
Bears president George McCaskey and Ted Phillips sat down with the Tribune and a Chicago Sun-Times reporter on Friday to answer some of the many questions that come with the search for a new team president.
Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington draft will be handled as Phillips prepares to leave, how Phillips views his tenure and more. Learn more here.
Here’s the latest on the stadium’s possible move to Arlington Heights.
Justin Fields in Year 2
In their quest to make Justin Fields their franchise quarterback without a doubt, the Bears need to set him up for success and keep him in the right frame of mind.
There’s more than it sounds. For Fields to stay properly calibrated, he must stay in tune with its preparation responsibilities – for himself and the team. He also needs to have a clear idea of what his new offensive system demands while trusting what each play is designed to accomplish. Learn more here.
Man found shot dead in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot dead in West Pullman on Sunday afternoon.
Chicago police said around 1 p.m. the victim, 28, was found near the backyard of a residence in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New England Patriots 7
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
It was a good day all around for the Dolphins — offense, defense, special teams and coaching. No area was deficient, and the Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill connection worked well enough for eight receptions for 94 yards. Yeah, perhaps you could nitpick on some areas, but the Dolphins dominated a division opponent with a strong opening-day performance. Nice job, now on to Baltimore.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The Dolphins defense made the plays to turn the game in their favor. Tua Tagovailoa was good enough and avoided the costly mistakes that Patriots QB Mac Jones did make against the Miami defense. Mike McDaniel proved the moment wasn’t too big for him against Bill Belichick.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins have flashes of looking like a better offense, but it was the pass rush that paved the way to send Bill Belichick to defeat yet again in Miami Gardens.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
There is obviously a spark with this speed injection into the Dolphins offense, but the way Tua Tagovailoa shuts down when under pressure, or when throwing to his right? It has to be rectified as the schedule gets tougher, including nine of the final 16 games being on the road. The pass rush and blitz mix was impressive, even with Jaelan Phillips not being seen much. And Kader Kohou … wow. Defense made Mac Jones look like a pretender.
Parts of I-294 near Northbrook closed due to crash – NBC Chicago
All four lanes of Interstate-294 are currently closed to traffic due to an accident.
Lane closures began around 2:54 p.m. Sunday on I-294 near a stretch between Sanders Road and Dundee Road.
As of 2:54 p.m., traffic is solid towards Lake Cook Road.
We’ll update this story with more details as they become available.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards apologizes for slur made toward gay community
Anthony Edwards issued an apology to his Twitter account Sunday afternoon after he posted a since-deleted video to his Instagram account in which the 21-year-old Timberwolves guard used a slur toward the gay community.
In the post, Edwards took a video of what appeared to be a group of men, called them a gay slur and added “look at what the world done came to.”
In his apology, Edwards said. “What I said was immature, hurtful and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”
What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!
It’s not just a question of money. Unions fight for better hours, safety and working conditions
There has been an increase in labor activism — including strikes and organizing efforts — over the past year, which is driven by factors far beyond pay rates and benefits.
A presidential panel examining this labor dispute recommended that the two parties agree to a five-year contract that includes an immediate 14% raise, back pay from 2020 and a 24% salary increase over the term of the contract. contract. That’s less than the 31% raise over five years sought by the union, but more than the 17% previously offered by railroad management.
This was enough to get some unions to accept tentative agreements, but not the unions that represent more than 90,000 workers, including those who make up the two-person crews on freight trains. They seem ready to strike unless Congress acts to keep them on the job.
“We’re not going to sit here and discuss [wages] or health care. We’re beyond that,” said Jeremy Ferguson, president of the union representing the conductors, one of two freight train workers with the engineer.
Unions say working conditions are pushing thousands of workers out of jobs they would have previously held for their entire careers, creating untenable conditions for the remaining workers. The modification of these work rules, including the availability requirement, is the main request.
“Rumor has spread that these are not attractive jobs given the way they treat workers,” said Dennis Pierce, president of the union representing engineers. “The employees said ‘I’ve had enough’.”
Non-economic problems behind other strikes
And it’s not just the railway workers who have reached this breaking point.
Alexis Petrakis, a member of the union’s bargaining committee and a child therapist at Kaiser for three years, said she had never been in a union before and did not expect to go on strike this time . But she said poor quality of care and the company’s inability to schedule visits for new patients for up to six weeks due to staffing issues prompted her and her colleagues to leave.
“Being away from my patients is heartbreaking. But what I come back to is that they were getting inadequate care,” Petrakis said. “The curtain is being lifted on this broken system. It needs to change now. I’m doing everything I can to ensure their care in the future is better.”
Unionization also raises concerns in the workplace
Complaints about working conditions, safety and quality of life do not only provoke strikes. They are also causing an increase in organizing efforts.
These non-economic problems may seem unique at today, but they were the very foundation of the American labor movement a century ago.
Employees fighting for safer working conditions and quality of life issues such as weekends, vacations, paid holidays and a 40-hour week have helped unions gain a foothold in the United States and have led to their growth in the first half of the 20th century.
Beyond the impact this has had on the broader workforce, concerns about working conditions have led to a rise in union activism.
There have been 263 strikes so far this year, according to a database kept by Cornell University, up 84% from the same period last year.
And there were 826 workplace union elections from January to July this year, up 45% from the number held in the same period of 2021, according to data from the National Labor Relations Board, which supervise the votes. Unions’ 70% pass rate in these votes is much better than the 42% in the first seven months of 2021.
These surges of activity would never have happened without the non-economic issues at the forefront, according to union officials.
“That’s certainly what’s driving the voice of workers across the country. It’s not just pocketbook issues,” said AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer Fred Redmond. “They want their voice to be heard. They have terrible working hours. Workers are finding out that their bosses don’t respect their voice, they don’t respect them.”
Experts agree that unions are enjoying new success due to workers’ anger over non-economic issues.
“Unions succeed when they build on things that workers care about,” said Alexander Colvin, dean of the school of industrial and labor relations at Cornell University.
“The schedule, the health and safety concerns, it’s very important“, he added. “There is definitely an opportunity for unions there.”
And experts say these problems are a good sign for the continued strength of unions in the future.
“The rise of non-economic issues…suggests a renaissance of the labor movement,” said Todd Vachon, professor of social studies at Rutgers University. “Economic demand for labor comes and goes. The more encompassing the demands that labor brings to the table, the better it will be able to withstand changes in the business cycle.”
