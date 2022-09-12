Queen hailed in Scotland as a ‘constant in all our lives’

Get the latest Boston sports news
By DAVID KEYTON, JILL LAWLESS and MIKE CORDER
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”
Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in a solemn procession.
King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland.
Inside the church, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand and topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
“And so we gather, to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” said the Rev. Calum MacLeod.
Because the queen died at her summer home of Balmoral, Scotland has been the focus of the world’s attention for the first part of Britain’s 10 days of national mourning. Large crowds have lined the route as her coffin journeyed from the castle to Edinburgh, underscoring the deep bond between the queen and Scotland. That bond persisted even as relations soured between the Conservative U.K. government in London and the pro-independence Scottish administration in Edinburgh.
Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields said “most of us cannot recall a time when she was not our monarch.”
“Committed to the role she assumed in 1952 upon the death of her beloved father, she has been a constant in all of our lives for over 70 years,” he said. “She was determined to see her work as a form of service to others.”
The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public can pay their respects. Thousands lined the 0.7-mile (1 kilometer) route between palace and cathedral, some arriving hours early to catch a glimpse of the coffin.
“I just wanted to be here, just to show … last respects. I cannot believe she is dead,” said Marilyn Mclear, a 70-year-old retired teacher. “I know she was 96, but I just cannot believe the queen’s dead.”
One man shouted at the passing hearse, while others called out: “God save the king!” But the procession was greeted mostly with a respectful silence under a blue sky flecked with clouds.
After the service, many mourners filing past the coffin in Edinburgh stopped briefly and bowed their heads before moving on.
Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms, but Andrew did not. The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Charles later donned a kilt as he visited the Scottish parliament, where he was greeted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
“The queen, like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land and in the hearts of its people a haven and a home,” Charles told Scottish lawmakers.
Earlier, the queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.”
The government, meanwhile, announced the nation will observe a minute of silence on Sunday, the evening before the queen’s funeral. The “moment of reflection” will take place at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT, 3 p.m. EDT).
Before flying to Scotland, Charles received condolences at Parliament on Monday and told lawmakers he would follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty.”
Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king. A trumpet fanfare greeted him and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Charles told the House of Commons and the House of Lords that he would follow his late mother in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the U.K.’s political system.
“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment, for the betterment of us all,” Charles said.
The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation led to a civil war which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.
In a personal tribute to his grandmother, Prince Harry said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”
Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
Harry’s statement ended on a poignant note, alluding to the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, last year: “We too smile, knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now and both together in peace.”
The queen’s coffin will be flown Tuesday to London, where it will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of her funeral on Sept. 19. U.S. President Joe Biden is among those planning to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, along with heads of state and royalty from around the world.
Authorities already have issued rules for people wanting to pay their respects in London.
Vanessa Nathakumaran showed up more than two days early to stake out a place, hoping to be first in line. “I really, really want to be part of it,” she said.
Judging by the size of the crowd in Edinburgh, the line behind Nathakumaran will be long.
Rosamund Allen, 67, came to Edinburgh from Rothbury in northern England to be part of history.
“It was very moving. It was very quiet,” she said. “I felt very sorry for the family itself to be on show. They are very brave to do that. And I really hope and pray that they get something out of today and have a chance to mourn themselves.
“They were very kind to allow us to be part of their sadness.”
Corder and Lawless reported from London.
Follow AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's royal family at
The Premier League will return this weekend after a break in the season due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Football was suspended across the country last weekend in tribute to the sad passing of Her Majesty.
Top-flight clubs, for the most part, will be in European action as usual this week while the EFL have confirmed their fixture schedule will return as scheduled from Tuesday.
And now the Premier League will return, however, three matches that were supposed to take place will not take place.
Chelsea vs Liverpool and Manchester United vs Leeds will not take place this weekend.
Brighton vs Crystal Palace is also postponed, however, the decision was made due to train strikes, which have since been called off, and before the Queen’s death.
A statement read: “Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a break in the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“Seven of the ten Premier League matches this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding the Queen’s funeral.
“In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.
“The postponed games from Sunday September 18 are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds United.
“Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s game against Crystal Palace FC, which was due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.”
Among the matches to be rescheduled is Arsenal’s trip to Brentford, which now takes place at 12pm on Sunday, a game which you can listen to live on talkSPORT.
Manchester City’s trip to Wolves on Saturday is also live on talkSPORT, kick-off at 12.30pm and Newcastle’s home clash against Bournemouth is live on talkSPORT 2.
We’ll also have exclusive commentary from Friday night matches, with Aston Villa v Southampton live on talkSPORT, while Nottingham Forest v Fulham is live on talkSPORT 2.
The statement added: “After extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no choice but to postpone all three matches.
“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend. -end.
“For matches played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen in Premier League stadiums.
“New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”
friday september 16
Saturday September 17
Sunday September 18
Postponed
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Leeds
Chelsea v Liverpool
"In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.
“The postponed games from Sunday September 18 are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds United.
“Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s game against Crystal Palace FC, which was due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.”
The statement added: “After extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no choice but to postpone all three matches.
“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend. -end.
“For matches played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen in Premier League stadiums.
“New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”
Both the EFL and the FA have confirmed their competitions are due to resume.
The EFL said: “The fixtures program will return as scheduled from Tuesday September 13, with tributes to be paid to the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at grounds across the country.
“A minute’s silence will be observed before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in the stadiums.
“With a national policing plan now in effect, the League and clubs will continue to work with the forces regarding any challenges that may arise regarding the policing of specific fixtures.
“Consideration of individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with standard Security Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”
The FA added: “After a period of pause and reflection for our domestic game, we can confirm that matches will resume as scheduled.
“We will recommend that clubs, leagues and competitions across the country observe a minute’s silence before the start of matches and wear black armbands where possible.
“All flags at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park will continue to fly at half mast this week and weekend.
“The FA can also confirm that all scheduled football matches will be postponed on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.
“Our thoughts at this time are with His Majesty King Charles III, our Chairman, HRH The Prince of Wales, and the entire Royal Family.”
Sports
Celtics
Despite all the trade rumors that linked him to the Celtics, Kevin Durant had better stay in Brooklyn, according to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Curry said he would be more than willing to play Durant on the Warriors again, and that the Celtics dropping Jaylen Brown in a hypothetical trade for Durant would have irrevocably changed Boston’s roster.
The comments came during a conversation between Curry and rapper Snoop Dogg, according to Rolling Stone.
“They have a bit of everything,” Curry said of the Celtics. “But they would have to deal with the organizational transition to get rid of Jaylen [Brown]. It is such an essential piece.
Curry allegedly used his hands to smash his fingertips like an explosion to illustrate his point.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics offered Brooklyn a Brown-centric package in exchange for Durant. But the teams couldn’t come to an agreement, and Durant stayed with the Nets.
As for Durant’s other rumored destinations, Curry hinted that Brooklyn’s asking price would take away a lot of the talent Durant was looking to play with.
“Man, he thinks they’re gonna go on teams — like he went to Phoenix — they’re gonna be the same team if he’s there,” Curry said.
Curry said “hell yeah” when asked if he was open to Durant returning to Golden State, mentioning how much fun he had playing with Durant and how he thought Durant was a good guy who is misunderstood.
The Nets announced last month that Durant planned to stay with the team. Kyrie Irving also returns, having opted for the final year of his 4-year contract. The Nets will also likely add a healthy Ben Simmons to the mix.
The Celtics, who swept the Nets in last year’s playoffs, travel to Brooklyn on Dec. 4 for the first of four regular season matchups between Atlantic Division opponents.
Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Boston
MUFG Research expects USD/JPY to continue higher in what has been FX’s best trending trade in years.
They continue to like an earlier recommendation to buy USD/JPY at 140.00 with a target of 146.00 (last week’s high was 144.99) and a stop at 136.50.
“We maintain a long trade idea on USD/JPY, although we recognize that the balance of risk has become less favorable in recent days,” they wrote.
“We are not yet convinced that Japanese policymakers will back their words with action, so we maintain our USD/JPY trade idea, but recognize that the balance of risk is no longer as favourable,” MUFG added.
For transaction banking ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7-day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium for $109 per month. Get it here.
Blue Origin, the space company of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has been launching human and scientific payloads to the far reaches of space at a rapid pace. Monday’s NS-23 mission, the 23rd for the New Shepard rocket system, did not go as planned. The rocket became fiery shortly after launch, causing the capsule to perform an emergency separation.
The live broadcast of the launch showed the capsule flying away from the rocket and then parachuting back down to the ground near the Blue Origin launch site in Texas. The live stream host announced the unexpected anomaly and recounted the capsule’s safe return.
“We are responding to an issue this morning at our Launch Site One site in West Texas,” Blue Origin tweeted. “This was a payload mission with no astronauts on board. The capsule’s escape system performed as expected. More information to come as it becomes available.” Blue Origin Later describe the problem like a failed rocket booster.
The NS-23 mission was packed with 36 payloads, including engaged experiments with hydrogen fuel cell technology, ultrasonic sound waves, and even art. NASA funded 18 of the payloads. The capsule appeared to make a normal landing, which bodes well for the equipment on board.
Blue Origin has hosted 31 humans on multiple missions, including celebrities like Star Trek William Shatner and television host Michael Strahan. Its last crewed flight took place in early August.
The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on Monday saying it would oversee the investigation into the NS-23 problem. “Before the New Shepard vehicle can resume flight, the FAA will determine whether any system, process, or procedure related to the crash affected public safety,” the agency said. “This is standard practice for all accident investigations.”
It can take time to determine the cause of a rocket problem, so there may not be a quick answer as to why the booster ran into trouble. The anomaly looked dramatic and dangerous, but the proper functioning of the capsule’s escape system was a silver lining in the failure of the mission.
Pujols will now aim to join the illustrious 700 home run club, but has just 21 games left to reach the milestone after announcing it would be the final season of his storied career.
The two-time World Series champion is adamant that if he doesn’t hit the 700 mark, it won’t affect his decision to end his 22-year career at the end of the season.
In July, he told USA Today, “I’m still going to retire regardless if I end up reaching 693, 696, 700, whatever, I’m not caught up in the numbers. If you were going to tell me 22 I would have been so close years ago, I would have told you that you are crazy. My career has been amazing.”
Just a few months ago, hitting the 700 mark seemed unlikely; Pujols had a slow start to the regular season after joining the team he started his Major League Baseball career with.
The first baseman only hit two home runs in April and May and failed to record a single home run in June. But he has since picked up the pace, hitting 12 home runs since the All-Star break in July.
Pujols’ resurgence saw the three-time National League MVP enjoy one of his best seasons in recent years. The 42-year-old is hitting .266/.338/.528 with 48 RBIs in 91 games and has .866 OPS, a form he hasn’t seen since his first stint in St. Louis.
As always, Pujols is not one to get caught up in his own accomplishments. When the fans who caught his 9th inning bomb tried to return the ball, he refused and instead offered the pair two more signed balls.
“It’s just a baseball. They deserve to have it. It’s out of the ballpark,” Pujols told MLB.com. “We’re playing this game for the fans. So whether they want to give it back or whether they want to keep it, I have no problem with that. I think it means more to this girl than it does to me. have in my trophy case.”
The victory leaves the Cardinals de Pujols leading the NL Central with an 83-58 record, a month before the end of the regular season. The Cardinals travel to Milwaukee to face the No. 2 Brewers on Wednesday.
Sports
Apple is rolling out iOS 16 updates to all users today. The latest version of the company’s mobile operating system features great themes such as lock screen customization, an improved Messages app with the ability to unsend messages, and a Mail app with of planning. However, there are tons of little improvements that Apple has scattered throughout the system that users might find really useful. Here is a non-exhaustive list of these hidden gems of iOS 16:
The iOS 16 update is available for all iPhone 8 or later users.
