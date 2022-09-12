News
Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James carted off with ankle injury vs. Jets, ruled out
Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James was ruled out after suffering a left ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the New York Jets.
With less than five minutes to go in the half, James was driven backward while blocking a Jets defensive lineman and immediately fell to the ground without putting weight on his left foot.
James lay on the ground while being looked at by trainers before being carted off the field. Patrick Mekari replaced James at left tackle, and the Ravens scored on the next play as Jackson completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Duvernay with 3:51 left in the first half.
James started at left tackle in place of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, who was ruled out as he recovers from an ankle injury that has kept him out of 29 of the last 30 games.
A 2014 first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, James was playing in his first game since 2019 as he opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns and then tore his right Achilles tendon in May 2021. The Denver Broncos waived James soon after the injury, and he signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Ravens that offseason.
This story may be updated.
Ray J claims to have filmed 3 sex tapes with Kim Kardashian, slams Kris
Ray J is doing whatever it takes to clear his name.
The singer, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner on Saturday after taking a lie detector test which he claims was “fake”.
“YOU had sex with THE BAD BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” Ray J, 41, captioned a 44-minute Instagram video.
“I DON’T GIVE AF-K THE AGE OF THIS ST!! WHAT YOU ARE TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMAN AND WRONG ON THE HIGHEST LEVEL – F–K THIS IS JUST RACIST – THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO NO ONE – YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE AND BE IT FOREVER!!!”
Her impassioned post followed Jenner’s recent appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” where she answered a series of questions from James Corden while hooked up to a polygraph.
During the interview, the momager, 66, was adamant that she had nothing to do with the release of her daughter’s sex tape. Polygraph examiner John Grogan determined that she was telling the truth.
“John Grogan is a fake,” Ray J, who is singer Brandy’s younger brother, claimed in the post. “He is not a polygraph examiner. It is quite accurately known as polygraph parasite. … IT’S GUY KRIS JENNER DID HIS LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME RESULT AS A LIAR! AND THE SADEST IS THAT THE NETWORK ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN!! »
The R&B entertainer – born William Ray Norwood Jr. – also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with the SKIMS mogul in April.
“You know what we did! Your mom was controlling this whole sex tape thing with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was his idea to release the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree,” Ray allegedly sent on April 14.
He continued, “Now you want to make it look like I’m doing it again without your control. All those fake tears. Your fans trust you to be honest and sincere, but it’s all fake for the cameras. I was playing my part until you started doing all this!
Ray was referring to a recent episode of “The Kardashians” in which Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West retrieves a computer, which allegedly contained all of the couple’s remaining video footage.
“The show filmed in real time the day in hell I had with my lawyers when your manager threatened to release another tape that doesn’t exist – and my son who was five at the time saw an ad with my crying face emoji that read “Kim’s new sex tape” like click bate in Roblox,” Kim allegedly replied via DM, referencing the “new footage” allegedly leaked by Ray’s manager, Wack 100.
The mother-of-four continued: ‘It was heartbreaking to have to cope and I’m sure I can relate to how it feels. My “burn them to the ground” comment was a generalization to anyone who threatened to hold this over my head 20 years later. We are both parents now with young children and careers and I’m sure you want to move on like me. But your manager is the person who brought it all out of nowhere and I have every right to share how that affected me.
Ray replied that he felt like “everyone wins but me” because he’s the “bad guy every time”.
Elsewhere in the lengthy video, he showed what appeared to be his original sex tape contract, which stated that they both received $400,000.
On a separate page listing contract deliverables, three separate tapes were listed, which Ray claims Kim wrote by hand.
Reps for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
Mets continue to crush Marlins pitching, Taijuan Walker goes 7-strong innings in 9-3 win to cap road trip
Maybe a night in second place was the wake-up call the Mets needed.
Or maybe it was just a trip to face the lowly Marlins in Miami that got Buck Showalter’s club back on track.
After waking up on Saturday morning looking up at the red-hot Atlanta Braves in the NL East for the first time all season, the Mets used back-to-back dominant performances to finish off this road trip back atop the division.
Taijuan Walker followed up Carlos Carrasco’s six-inning gem from Saturday with seven strong innings of his own and the Mets offense continued to crush Marlins pitching in a 9-3 matinee win.
In Saturday’s 11-3 romp, the big blast was Mark Canha’s first career grand slam as part of an eight-run fourth inning. All told, five players recorded multiple hits. The bats were still hot on Sunday as Brandon Nimmo got things started with a three-run homer to right center to give the Amazin’s a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning.
Tomas Nido plated a pair of runs in the fifth on a double to left to stretch the lead to 7-1. He then added his first homer of the season in the ninth to cap the offensive fireworks.
Eduardo Escobar also kept up his torrid home run pace as he hit his fifth homer in his last nine games, also with a ninth-inning blast.
That was more than enough offense for Walker as he struck out 10 and allowed just one run on five hits.
With Sunday’s win, the Mets finished 7-2 against the Marlins on the road this season and went 4-2 on this trip through Pittsburgh and Miami.
The Braves will look to pull back within a half game with a win against the Mariners later Sunday afternoon.
Showalter’s club now returns to Citi Field to start a seven-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates, two terrible teams just playing out the string.
QB Justin Fields rallies Chicago Bears in 2nd half for 19-10 win in rainy conditions at Soldier Field – The Denver Post
Equanimeous St. Brown whipped the football against the wall behind the end zone in celebration at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday.
The Chicago Bears wide receiver caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields on the heels of it, and the burst of energy within Soldier Field on the team’s first lead of the game was immediate.
The Bears started slow with a scoreless first half, but roared after halftime for a 19-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
After a 2.8 passer rating at halftime, Fields rebounded to finish 8 for 17 for 121 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and an 85.7 passer rating. The Bears players slid into a puddle-filled end zone at the end of the upset to celebrate.
Fields found a wide open Dante Pettis for a 51-yard touchdown catch, and Khalil Herbert added a 3-yard touchdown run to lead the Bears’ surge.
Bears veteran safety Eddie Jackson had his first interception since Dec. 29, 2019, and returned it 26 yards to set up Herbert’s run, which put the Bears ahead 19-10.
Prior to St. Brown’s capture, Fields opened up the 84-yard touchdown with a 22-yard pass to Byron Pringle. An unnecessary rough call to 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for a hit on Fields gave the Bears a boost.
Fields found Darnell Mooney for the first time in the game on an 8-yard pass to get the Bears to the 18-yard line before the touchdown.
A practice earlier, Fields escaped sack attempts from Arik Armstead and Charles Omenihu and looked up to find Pettis wide open on the right side of the pitch with only an open field to the end zone. Pettis caught the high pass and ran 30 yards to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown.
The Bears defense limited the 49ers to just one field goal in the second half.
The 49ers scored a second and a goal from the 2-yard line on their first practice of the second half. But safety Jaquan Brisker stopped running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for a 2-yard loss and Dominique Robinson and Roquan Smith combined to fire quarterback Trey Lance on third down.
The 49ers went to kicker Robbie Gould, who netted a 25-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.
The 49ers were without three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and starting running back Elijah Mitchell, who left in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.
On a rainy day, Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed two extra runs, and starter Trenton Gill was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for bringing a towel onto the field to dry before a 47-yard field goal attempt of Santos. The penalty pushed the Bears out of range of the baskets.
Here’s how the day went.
Weather report
It’s shaping up to be a botched season opener for the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field today.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Chicago, Naperville and Cicero until 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
Earlier this week, the Bears re-seeded Soldier Field with Bermuda grass, replacing old Kentucky bluegrass. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the change had been in the works for some time, although it was only implemented after Soldier Field hosted German metal band Rammstein’s concert the last week.
Inactive for week 1
Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. will miss the season opener with a hamstring injury after being out of practice most of the week.
New offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, who the Bears took on waivers Aug. 31, is also inactive as he gets up to speed. Other waiver claims that are inactive are defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and tight end Trevon Wesco. Rookie offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter and safety Elijah Hicks are also inactive.
Rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson, who was battling a knee injury, is active.
For the San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle has a groin injury and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill has a hamstring injury.
Quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, wide receiver Danny Gray and defensive lineman Jordan Willis are also inactive.
Halftime: 49ers 7, Bears 0
The Bears’ new offense didn’t get off to a good start in the first half of the season opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field
The Bears had just 68 net yards of offense as the 49ers took a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Bears seemed to avoid being shut out late in the second quarter. But as kicker Cairo Santos prepared for a 47-yard field goal in the final minute, rookie starter/kicker Trenton Gill brought a towel onto the field to dry the field, which officials said were illegal. Gill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing the Bears out of range of the field goals and forcing them to punt.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards, one interception and a 2.8 passer rating. He also had five carries for 25 yards. He was sacked twice.
Deebo Samuel’s 6-yard touchdown run gave the 49ers a 7-0 lead with 10:11 left in the second quarter.
The Bears had the 49ers in a third-and-3 situation at the 8-yard line. But defensive tackle Justin Jones committed a neutral zone offense, giving the 49ers first and 4 for 4. Samuel scored two plays later.
The 49ers 52-yard run included a 20-yard pass from Trey Lance to Ray-Ray McCloud.
The Bears defense got its first takeout of the season earlier in the game on a carry from Samuel. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson knocked the ball off Samuel, and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker picked it up.
But the Bears returned the ball on the next drive when 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga jumped past Fields’ pass intended for Darnell Mooney and returned the interception 6 yards out.
While running back David Montgomery worked the majority of drives, Khalil Herbert got some work done and finished with five carries for 27 yards. Montgomery had nine carries for 13 yards.
The Bears’ starting offense was left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. But Lucas Patrick replaced Jenkins on a few runs in the first half.
The Bears used Trestan Ebner on the first kickoff return and Dante Pettis on punt returns.
Q&A with McCaskey and Phillips
Bears president George McCaskey and Ted Phillips sat down with the Tribune and a Chicago Sun-Times reporter on Friday to answer some of the many questions that come with the search for a new team president.
Here are some of their answers on what the Bears are looking for in the next president, how the Arlington draft will be handled as Phillips prepares to leave, how Phillips views his tenure and more. Learn more here.
Here’s the latest on the stadium’s possible move to Arlington Heights.
Justin Fields in Year 2
In their quest to make Justin Fields their franchise quarterback without a doubt, the Bears need to set him up for success and keep him in the right frame of mind.
There’s more than it sounds. For Fields to stay properly calibrated, he must stay in tune with its preparation responsibilities – for himself and the team. He also needs to have a clear idea of what his new offensive system demands while trusting what each play is designed to accomplish. Learn more here.
Man found shot dead in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot dead in West Pullman on Sunday afternoon.
Chicago police said around 1 p.m. the victim, 28, was found near the backyard of a residence in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New England Patriots 7
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
It was a good day all around for the Dolphins — offense, defense, special teams and coaching. No area was deficient, and the Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill connection worked well enough for eight receptions for 94 yards. Yeah, perhaps you could nitpick on some areas, but the Dolphins dominated a division opponent with a strong opening-day performance. Nice job, now on to Baltimore.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
The Dolphins defense made the plays to turn the game in their favor. Tua Tagovailoa was good enough and avoided the costly mistakes that Patriots QB Mac Jones did make against the Miami defense. Mike McDaniel proved the moment wasn’t too big for him against Bill Belichick.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins have flashes of looking like a better offense, but it was the pass rush that paved the way to send Bill Belichick to defeat yet again in Miami Gardens.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
There is obviously a spark with this speed injection into the Dolphins offense, but the way Tua Tagovailoa shuts down when under pressure, or when throwing to his right? It has to be rectified as the schedule gets tougher, including nine of the final 16 games being on the road. The pass rush and blitz mix was impressive, even with Jaelan Phillips not being seen much. And Kader Kohou … wow. Defense made Mac Jones look like a pretender.
()
