Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James suffers torn Achilles tendon vs. Jets; CB Kyle Fuller to have MRI on knee
Ravens left tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles tendon while cornerback Kyle Fuller injured his knee during Sunday’s 24-9 season-opening win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that James’ injury is different than the Achilles tear the veteran lineman suffered as a member of the Denver Broncos in May 2021. James suffered that injury working out away from the team’s facility.
“It’s off the bone, not the one that’s mid tendon,” Harbaugh said. “He’s determined and said he’s in a way better place than last time.”
Harbaugh said the team will have to wait until Fuller’s MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, but added: “We have some reason for hope there.”
Fuller, a Baltimore native who signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in May, twisted his left knee while defending Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was called for offensive pass interference after pushing Fuller in the corner of the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Fuller quickly grabbed his knee and fell to the ground before being checked on by teammates, who immediately waved for help from the Ravens’ sideline. The former Mount Saint Joseph standout was looked at by trainers and eventually helped into the locker room.
James’ injury happened during the final five minutes of the first half when he was driven backward while blocking a Jets defensive lineman. James immediately fell to the ground without putting weight on his left foot.
James lay on the ground while being looked at by trainers before being carted off the field. Patrick Mekari replaced James at left tackle, and the Ravens scored on the next play as Jackson completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Duvernay with 3:51 left in the first half.
James started at left tackle in place of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, who was ruled out Saturday as he recovers from an ankle injury that has kept him out of 29 of the last 30 games.
A 2014 first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, James was playing in his first game since 2019 as he opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns and then missed last year due to injury. The Broncos waived James soon after he tore his Achilles tendon in May 2021, and he signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Ravens that offseason.
2 firefighters injured in structure fire in Newport Beach
Authorities say two firefighters were injured while battling a four-alarm blaze in Newport Beach.
The fire started during a structure fire in the 200 block of Promontory Drive W just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The condition of the firefighters was not known.
Twins swept by Guardians, fall under .500 for first time since April with 4-1 defeat
After swinging at a Sam Hentges breaking ball and coming up with nothing to strand a pair of baserunners, Gary Sánchez slammed his bat on the ground in frustration. It was that kind of weekend for the Twins, who entered a pivotal series against the Guardians trailing by 1½ games in the American League Central division and leave the series in much worse position.
After a 4-1 loss to the Guardians on Sunday, the Twins now trail Cleveland by 4½ games in the division — the White Sox sit in between the two teams — and with a 69-70 record are are now under .500 for the first time since April 23.
Sure, there’s technically still a chance the Twins could make the playoffs — they have five games remaining against Cleveland, six against Chicago — but things got much, much harder this weekend and their chances look slimmer than ever.
The Twins stumbled to 2-8 in the critical month of September, losing their sixth game of their past seven. They had few opportunities Sunday against Cleveland pitching ace Shane Bieber, who gave up one run on five hits in his 6 1/3 innings.
That one run came on a lucky bounce when a grounder Sánchez hit in the fifth inning bounced off the the top of the third base bag and ricocheted up for an infield hit, allowing Nick Gordon to score. Bieber allowed singles to the first two batters of the seventh inning, putting runners on the corners with no outs, but the Twins’ best opportunity of the day yielded nothing.
Cleveland’s offense didn’t break things open until the ninth inning, but thanks to a pair of solo home runs — Andrés Giménez in the second inning and Steven Kwan in the third — the Guardians held a lead for most of the day. Those were the only two runs that Josh Winder gave up in his return to the big leagues. It was his first start in the majors since July, and he gave up just the two runs on four hits in his start.
Teen shot dead after allegedly breaking into man’s car in Bronzeville, police say – NBC Chicago
A teenager is hospitalized and a man is being questioned after a car owner allegedly shot the 13-year-old after he burst into a vehicle in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
Police say a 13-year-old broke into a Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley around 2.35pm on Sunday.
A 26-year-old man then confronted the teenager and pulled out a handgun, firing shots at the minor.
The 13-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
The man was taken to a nearby police station for questioning, police said. Authorities say the man had a valid concealed carry permit at the time of the shooting.
Weapons were recovered from the two individuals and an investigation is underway into the incident.
Jets can’t hold off Lamar Jackson and Ravens, fall 24-9 in season opener
The Jets have not won a season opener since 2018.
Gang Green hoped to change that Sunday afternoon against Lamar Jackson and a tough Baltimore Ravens team.
While they kept it close for a bit, the Jets could not contain Jackson and the Ravens passing attack.
Baltimore rolled past the Jets 24-9 at MetLife Stadium.
Jackson went 17-for-30 for 213 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Ravens receiver Devin Duvernay caught four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews also recorded five catches for 52 yards.
On the other side, the Jets couldn’t get another going offensively with Joe Flacco under center. He completed 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It also didn’t help matters offensively that the Jets were 2-for-14 on third down conversions.
“Offensively, we moved the ball well,” second-year Jets head coach Saleh said. “Five trips into their territory. We missed some kicks, we missed an extra point, and we came away with nine points.
“It is impossible to win when you come up empty-handed like that. Unfortunately, when you have a first down conversion and you fumble and you miss kicks, it’s hard.”
Flacco, 37, didn’t have much time in the pocket as he was sacked four times and pressured consistently throughout the day.
“Obviously, frustrated,” said Flacco, who started in place of the injured Zach Wilson and fell to 0-6 with the Jets. “It wasn’t a good showing for us on offense as we never got into a rhythm.
“You just think it was some things we left out there. We just didn’t execute well enough and stuff that we really didn’t take advantage of. We just never turned the corner on some of the plays that we did have. We had some chunks, I felt like we had some chunks in the first half.”
It didn’t help the cause that starting left tackle Duane Brown was placed on injured reserve Saturday as he will miss at least the season’s first four games. George Fant, who was the team’s right tackle after Brown signed with the Jets, moved over to the left side. Max Mitchell also started at right tackle after being selected in the fourth round of April’s draft.
The Jets’ defense kept the team in the game as they trailed 10-3 at halftime and held the Ravens to 92 yards. However, Gang Green allowed two touchdowns and 182 yards in the second half.
“Defensively, I thought we came in and had a really good plan,” Saleh said. “I thought our guys came in and played with a lot of juice and energy.
“We gave up three explosive plays, unfortunately, two of them on third down that resulted in touchdowns and one of them was that 55-yard explosive play.
“Overall from the defense, we did a really good job going blow for blow with those dudes. I have a lot of respect for Lamar and their offense.”
Following punts by both sides on the game’s first two possessions, the Jets seemed like they were able to get something going offensive after a 24-yard pass to Elijah Moore.
But two plays later, Ravens safety Marcus Williams picked off Flacco at the Jets’ 46-yard-line and returned it to the 13-yard-line. That eventually registered the game’s first points as the Ravens took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Jets had an opportunity to tie the game in the second quarter as Flacco and Michael Carter helped drive the team down into Ravens territory. But kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 45-yarder, giving Baltimore a short field as it started on its 38.
Two plays after a Lamarcus Joyner pass interference call, Jackson found Duvernay for a 25-yard touchdown which increased the Ravens lead to 10-0.
The Jets finally got on the board late in the second quarter as Zuerlein made his second 45-yard field goal attempt that made the score 10-3 at halftime.
After punts by both teams to begin the second half, the Ravens got excellent field position on the Jets’ 44-yard line because of a 20-yard punt by Braden Mann. That allowed the Ravens to drive down the field in six plays resulting in another Duvernay touchdown reception from Jackson, this time for 17 yards that made the score 24-3.
Later in the third quarter, Jackson threw his third TD pass to Bateman, this time for 55 yards, which increased their lead to 24-3.
“To say it is disappointing would be a discredit to all the good things that we did today,” Michael Carter II said. “Obviously, we want some things back, but they have a good quarterback.
“We were not that outmatched as we have a special team too and super talented. We just have to play more complementary football, I think that’s what it comes down to.”
With a minute left in the game, the Jets finally got into the end zone as Flacco completed a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Conklin, but Zuerlein missed the extra point.
WEEK 2
The Jets will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in their home opener, and Baltimore will host the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium.
Source – Pittsburgh Steelers believe TJ Watt suffered a torn pec as he and Najee Harris leave overtime win over Cincinnati Bengals with injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star passing thrower and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt suffered a torn chest in Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals in Cincinnati, a a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Watt is expected to undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, the source said.
Watt and running back Najee Harris (foot) came out with injuries in the fourth quarter and were ruled out.
Harris suffered a foot injury as the Steelers tried to run out of time, and he limped off the field. Harris suffered from a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp, but said earlier this week he was healthy.
Watt came off the field a few plays later and went straight to the locker room after sustaining a pectoral injury.
espn
Early run spoils Kyle Bradish’s strong start as Orioles’ offense falls silent in 1-0 loss to Red Sox
Rookie right-hander Kyle Bradish ended the Orioles’ stretch of poor starts, but Baltimore’s offensive struggles continued to dampen the club’s postseason hopes.
A first-inning run off Bradish was the only one scored in Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox, a game that began after a rain delay of more than an hour. The Orioles went hitless in seven at-bats with a runner in scoring position in the 1-0 loss, their sixth defeat in eight games as they dropped the series to Boston and risked moving as many as six games back in the American League wild-card race with 22 games remaining.
Tommy Pham began the day with a single off Bradish, stole second, went to third on a groundball and scored on Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly. Bradish did not allow another hit until the seventh, following it with an inning-ending double play. It marked the third time in four starts Bradish allowed no more than two hits while working at least seven innings and gave Baltimore (73-67) its first quality start in nine games.
Bradish, who turns 26 on Monday, has a 2.86 ERA in nine starts since returning from an injured list stint for right shoulder inflammation. That includes a 2.05 ERA in five outings since moving to the first-base side of the pitching rubber, compared to a 6.38 mark in his previous major league appearances.
But an Orioles lineup absent Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson against left-hander Rich Hill couldn’t support Bradish. Manager Brandon Hyde said a foul ball off Rutschman’s foot Saturday led to some soreness, while the other two sat to avoid left-on-left matchups with Hill.
Ryan Mountcastle’s run of poor luck on well-struck balls continued in the first, when Pham smacked the left field wall making a jumping catch on his first-inning drive. With two on and two outs in the third, he again flied out to left.
The bottom two hitters in Baltimore’s order, Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos, opened the fifth with a hit-by-pitch and walk, respectively, but they were stranded when Ryan McKenna popped up a bunt attempt before Hill struck out Anthony Santander and Mountcastle. Odor was again hit with an offering, this time from Matt Strahm, to begin the seventh, throwing his bat and staring down Strahm on his way to first. He reached second on a balk but was left there as the Orioles’ average with runners in scoring position in September dropped to .203, a mark that entered Sunday 26th of the 30 major league teams.
Odor exited the game in the ninth with a bruised right hand. The Orioles said X-rays were negative for breaks.
After striking out as a pinch-hitter with Hill out of the game, Henderson walked with two outs in the eighth in his second plate appearance but was narrowly forced out at second on a groundball from Austin Hays, who otherwise reached three times for only the third time since the All-Star break.
Mullins replaced Odor in the lineup and was the second out of the ninth, with Rutschman lining out as a pinch-hitter for Chirinos to end the game.
Around the horn
- Closer Félix Bautista said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones that he would have been available if needed in losses Saturday and Sunday after he didn’t pitch in Friday’s victory because of arm fatigue. In the bottom of the eighth Sunday, he warmed to pitch in case the Orioles took the lead. Hyde said he plans to continue to use the rookie right-hander frequently but likely won’t push him to two innings as he did in Tuesday’s outing that led to the issue.
- During the game, the Orioles claimed catcher Cam Gallgher from the San Diego Padres and designated right-hander Rico Garcia for assignment. Gallgher, 29, spent parts of six season playing for the Kansas City Royals, hitting .240 with a .656 OPS.
- Right-handers Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells will start in the Orioles’ two-game road series against the Washington Nationals that begins Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
