Restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims angers some customers

A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor 9/11 victims backfired when some called the 9/11-themed seafood menu offensive.
“My intention was to bring attention to this horrible day 21 years ago,” George White, manager of the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbor in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu. , reported ABC 7. “To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave their all that day.”
“I apologize to those I offended with the Sunday 9/11 seafood post,” the post added.
The Aquia Harbor Clubhouse, which is located about an hour from Washington, D.C., released the 9/11-themed seafood menu last week, which included meals titled “First Responder Flatbread”, “9 -11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect Crab Dip. The menu also included “Pentagon Pie” chocolate floss, a lime-flavored “Remember-tini” and a “Never Forget” sampler, OMCP reported. .
The menu has been removed, but screenshots of the menu remain on social media.
Some expressed shock at the menu theme.
“I’m just kind of shocked that someone, you know, is using this to get customers in, I guess? I don’t know,” Jackie Adams told Fox 5.
“It’s a moment of remembrance and reflection, and I don’t know if this menu described that type of situation,” added Jeff Gibson.
Others said they didn’t know why the menu was outraged.
“I just don’t see why people would want to call it disrespectful,” a person at a nearby grocery store, Chris Campbell, told Fox 5.
The menu was replaced with a “Seafood Sunday” menu, featuring football-themed meals, such as “Offense Oysters”, “Fumble Flounder”, and “Field Gold Flatbread”.
The restaurant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for further comment on Sunday.
The biggest TV night is upon us.
The ceremony, which honors the best in television, spotlights the most-watched, commented on and binge-worthy shows, is back in front of a full studio audience for the first time in two years.
Last year, the 2021 Emmys were held outdoors to allow for social distancing. In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted a mostly virtual show due to the coronavirus pandemic and sat in an empty Staples Center with cardboard cutouts of the nominees.
This year, the show is presented live in a hall with a capacity of 7,100 seats, signaling a long-awaited return to normalcy.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The 74th Primetime Emmys are on Monday, September 12, 2022.
The Emmy Awards will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. EDT.
The Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles will host TV’s biggest stars.
Cedric the Entertainer hosted the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19.
The Emmys will air live on NBC on traditional cable and stream on NBC.com. It will also air on Peacock.
The ceremony can also be watched on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.
“Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson will host the three-hour ceremony.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures return Sunday after a short cold front hit the Denver metro area.
The Mile High City will see a high of 80 degrees with clear, sunny skies and calm winds of 3 to 6 mph, according to the National Weather Service. That’s a contrast to Saturday, which saw a high of 51 degrees in Denver.
Sunday night’s low is expected to drop to 50 degrees.
Summer weather returns in the next few days with a high of 89 forecast for Monday. Tuesday will see a high of 90, according to the weather service.
As expected, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was inactive Sunday for this first NFL game.
Cine aggravated a knee injury before practice last Thursday and head coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday he was “truly questionable” to play in the opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings on Saturday elevated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad, an indication Cine wouldn’t play.
Also inactive for the Vikings were offensive lineman Chris Reed, running back Ty Chandler, edge rusher Luiji Vilain, tackle Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo. All but Reed, who played at Minnesota State Mankato and is entering his seventh NFL season, are rookies.
As expected, starting defensive end Jonathan Bullard was active after being listed as questionable with a biceps injury. And as expected, running back Alexander Mattison was active after he missed practice Thursday and Friday for personal reasons.
Cine, taken with the No. 32 pick in the first round out of Georgia had really wanted to play. However, the Vikings deemed it best to rest him and hopefully have him for the Sept. 19 game at Philadelphia in Week 2. Cine is a backup safety.
“That’d be huge,” Cine told the Pioneer Press on Friday about wanting to play. “That’s the only thing I wish for, hope for. Only thing I want.”
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was caught on camera.
Mike Smith, who took the video, said the motorhome was completely engulfed in fire around 1am on Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park.
WCCO has contacted the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
In a series of audio posts shared on her Instagram, Britney Spears discussed the messy relationship she has with her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, boldly saying she won’t see them so much that she will not feel valued.
In an explosive interview with Australia’s ’60 Minutes’, Jayden opened up about her rocky relationship with her mother, much to Spears’ dismay.
Spears can be heard saying on Instagram, “With my kids now, pretending she’s not good enough. She wants attention, “Yah, I want to be heard, and I’m angry. And I’m kind of subconsciously wanting to offend people because I’ve been so f—–g offended.” She then directly tells her two sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, ” But I’m afraid to let you guys know, I don’t want to see you guys until I feel valued.”
Spears would later share that she was “told you blocked me,” from Sean and Jayden.
The “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer went back on her ways as a mother, saying, “I was desperate to see you, and I wanted to see you so badly, but honestly, I should have valued myself a lot more. and I told you when I was available.”
In what was probably her most shocking statement, Spears said of her sons, “I gave you so much attention, it was pathetic.”
Despite an adamant attitude about not seeing her children, Spears later apologized to her sons for telling them something religion-related that should have been shared with her estranged father, Jamie.
The series of seemingly bizarre messages, however, highlighted Spears’ pain, as she shared her grief over the estrangement with her two children. “Since they left, I honestly feel like a big part of me has died…Like I have no purpose anymore.”
Spears went on to say, “They were my joy, they were everything to me. I can’t wait to see them – that was what I was living for. And then all of a sudden they were gone…And I I was like, ‘Does my heart stop beating?’ And honestly – I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them – just to cut me off like that?”
A representative for Spears and Federline did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.
Matt Patricia will call the Patriots’ offensive plays in Sunday’s season opener against Miami, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“The #Patriots the offensive play caller should be Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia, with heavy influence from Coach Bill Belichick,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.
The move comes as the Patriots enter their first season in more than a decade without Josh McDaniels, the team’s longtime offensive coordinator who is now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
New England never officially replaced McDaniels. Belichick let Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge get reps calling plays during the preseason.
Judge and Patricia are former NFL head coaches. Judge coached the Giants last season and Patricia coached the Lions from 2018-2020.
It was a rocky start as the Patriots continue to set up their new offense. The Patriots went 1-2 in the preseason and threw twice as many interceptions (4) as passing touchdowns (2). They also had issues passing the ball outward as they implemented a zone blocking system.
Quarterback Mac Jones is coming off a strong rookie season that culminated in his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Patriots have depth at receiver with DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne all showing varying levels of production. A healthy TY Montgomery should help the running game, along with Rhamondre Stevenson.
Patricia served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017, but began her career with the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2004 and currently coaches the offensive line.
