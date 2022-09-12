Richquack (Quack) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Quack Hit $0.00000001 Soon?

Bullish QUACK price prediction for 2022 is $0.0000000009466 to $0.0000000023105.
The QUACK price will also reach $0.00000001 soon.
Bearish QUACK price prediction for 2022 is $0.00000000004018.
In RichQuack (QUACK) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about QUACK to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
RichQuack (QUACK) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of RichQuack (QUACK) is $0.0000000008211882 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,730,761 at the time of writing. However, QUACK has decreased to 0.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, RichQuack (QUACK) has a circulating supply of 44,426,497,413,816,035 QUACK. Currently, QUACK trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as DigiFinex, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC, PancakeSwap.
What is RichQuack (QUACK)?
QUACK is the native token of the RichQuack platform. A hyper-deflationary, self-generating automatic liquidity platform called RichQuack (QUACK) intends to provide token holders on the platform with static rewards. The QUACK token operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). QUACK token was launched in June 2021.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022
RichQuack (QUACK) holds the 503rd position on CoinGecko right now. QUACK price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of RichQuack (QUACK)laid out the Horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In order to indicate how the price is constrained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support, horizontal channels are trend lines that join changeable price highs and lows.
Currently, RichQuack (QUACK) is at $0.0000000006742. If the pattern continues, the price of QUACK might reach the resistance level of $0.0000000008122, and $0.0000000010633. If the trend reverses, then the price of QUACK may fall to $0.0000000006205.
RichQuack (QUACK) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of RichQuack (QUACK).
From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of RichQuack (QUACK).
Resistance Level 1
$0.0000000009466
Resistance Level 2
$0.0000000013579
Resistance Level 3
$0.0000000023105
Support Level 1
$0.0000000006222
Support Level 2
$0.00000000004018
QUACK/USDT Support and Resistance Level
The charts show that QUACK has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, QUACK might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.0000000023105
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the QUACK might plummet to almost $0.00000000004018, a bearish signal.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of RichQuack (QUACK) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of QUACK lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of RichQuack (QUACK) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the QUACK price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, RichQuack (QUACK) is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of QUACK at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the QUACK is at a level of 100.00. This means that QUACK is in an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of RichQuack (QUACK). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of RichQuack (QUACK). Currently, QUACK lies in the range of 84.30, indicating a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of RichQuack (QUACK). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of QUACK lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, QUACK’s RSI is at 100.00, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of QUACK with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and RichQuack (QUACK).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and QUACK are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and QUACK also increase or decrease respectively.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, RichQuack (QUACK)might probably attain $0.00000003 by 2023.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, RichQuack (QUACK) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, QUACK might rally to hit $0.00000005 by 2024.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2025
If RichQuack (QUACK) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, QUACK will rally to hit $0.00000007.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2026
If RichQuack (QUACK) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, QUACK will rally to hit $0.00000009.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2027
If RichQuack (QUACK) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, QUACK will rally to hit $0.0000001.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2028
If RichQuack (QUACK) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, QUACK would hit $0.0000003.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on RichQuack (QUACK), it would witness major spikes. QUACK might hit $0.0000005 by 2029.
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the RichQuack ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in RichQuack (QUACK) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, RichQuack (QUACK) might hit $0.0000007 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the RichQuack network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for QUACK. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of RichQuack (QUACK) in 2022 is $0.0000000023105. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of RichQuack (QUACK) for 2022 is $0.00000000004018
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the RichQuack ecosystem, the performance of RichQuack (QUACK) might hit $0.00000001 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.000000015463 soon.
FAQ
1. What is RichQuack (QUACK)?
QUACK is the native token of the RichQuack platform. The QUACK token operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). QUACK token was launched in June 2021.
2. Where can you purchase RichQuack (QUACK)?
RichQuack (QUACK) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include DigiFinex, Gate.io, LBank, MEXC, PancakeSwap.
3. Will RichQuack (QUACK) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the RichQuack platform, RichQuack (QUACK) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of RichQuack (QUACK)?
On November 07, 2021, RichQuack (QUACK) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.000000015463.
5. Is RichQuack (QUACK) a good investment in 2022?
RichQuack (QUACK) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of RichQuack in the past few months, QUACK is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can RichQuack (QUACK) reach $0.00000001?
RichQuack (QUACK) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, RichQuack (QUACK) will hit $0.00000001 soon.
7. What will be RichQuack (QUACK) price by 2023?
RichQuack (QUACK) price is expected to reach $0.00000003 by 2023.
8. What will be RichQuack (QUACK) price by 2024?
RichQuack (QUACK) price is expected to reach $0.00000005 by 2024.
9. What will be RichQuack (QUACK) price by 2025?
RichQuack (QUACK) price is expected to reach$0.00000007 by 2025.
10. What will be RichQuack (QUACK) price by 2026?
RichQuack (QUACK) price is expected to reach$0.00000009. by 2026.
Cardano (ADA) forms bullish sentiments against tether (USDT) as the price of Cardano (ADA) aims to go higher with an imminent breakout above the current resistance. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed great strength after closing the weekly candle on a high, with the price holding above $21,700 for the first time in weeks. This has influenced most crypto assets, including Cardano (ADA), as the price aims to break out. (Data from Binance)
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of ADA has had a tough time maintaining the bullish momentum it has shown in recent months as the price was rejected from the $3 area acting supply zone for most sellers.
ADA has since struggled to discover the bullish momentum it experienced, but with the upcoming “Vasil Hard Fork,” there has been growing sentiment of the price of ADA going to as high as $1. Vasil Hard Fork is the latest and highly anticipated upgrade on the Cardano network to improve the usability and scalability of the network.
The price of ADA on the weekly chart looks good as the week closed bullish with more bullish sentiments. The price of ADA is faced with resistance to breaking above $0.54 as the price is faced with resistance to trend higher.
ADA’s price needs to break above this region for its price to trend higher to $0.6 and possibly $1. The price of ADA must break and hold above this resistance for a better chance to trade higher. If the price of ADA breaks out with good volume, we could see the price going higher. Should the price of ADA fails, we could have a retest of $0.4, acting as a good demand zone for price sell-off.
The overall sentiment ahead of ADA’s upgrade is bullish, and we could expect more upside for the price of Cardano.
Weekly resistance for the price of ADA – $0.6-$1.
Weekly support for the price of ADA – $0.4.
Price Analysis Of ADA On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for ADA prices looks bullish, with prices looking to close the day on a high after a good weekly candle close. ADA bounced off from a daily low as the price broke above the 50 Exponential Moving Average.
The price of ADA formed a bullish symmetric triangle and broke out of this range with a good volume, with the price looking to flip the first major resistance on the 1D timeframe at $0.56.
If the price of ADA fails to break above $0.56, we could see the price retesting the lower region of $0.5 to build on more volume for a possible rally above that price region.
On the daily timeframe, the price of ADA is currently trading at $0.514, holding above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price of $0.5 corresponds to the 50 EMA, which supports the price of ADA.
The price of ADA needs to flip the 200 EMA to assume a strong bullish price movement. The price of $0.7 corresponds to the 200 EMA and is just below the 38.2% Fibonacci (Fib) retracement value for higher price movement.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for ADA is above 50 on the daily chart, indicating high buy order volume.
Ethereum rallied from the hype generated by the Merge announcement. Although this is recent news, ETH already hit the $2,000 mark after the bearish July market.
After over a month of price increases, ETH’s price closed in on the $2,000 mark. One of its highest since the entire crypto market crashed. However, the most recent rally has placed confidence in investors and traders alike.
The Highly-Anticipated Merge
The rally was because of the recent ETH Merge announcements that has been the talk of crypto traders around the world. This move, according to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, will bring efficiency to the network and reduce overall carbon footprint.
These types of announcements however boost the confidence of traders and investors pushing the price up.
As of this writing, ETH is oscillating at ranges $1,718.41 and $1,791.76. The token is also trying to entrench itself on the 78.60 percent in the Fib retracement.
Ethereum Bulls Try To Breach Resistance
The recent support is set at $1,740.63 with the resistance at the $1,802.12. The bulls have consistently tried to target $1,802.76 resistance to continue the rally.
But as the graph shows, the rally has stagnated and the bull now tries to consolidate the position.
Two things might happen while ETH’s price stabilizes; (1) the resistance will be pierced on a later day and will rally again, or (2) the price breaks the $1,740 support and drops.
If the price pierces the 61.80% Fib level, then the bulls will gain momentum and may reach $2,000 in a few days’ time. But the indicators say otherwise.
The CCI and Stochastic RSI numbers indicate a slow down in trend price. As of writing, the CCI is at 16.69 and Stoch RSI at 16.17 indicating a small sell-off movement.
If the bulls manage to gain momentum once again, then the price might jump and pierce to the next resistance level at the 61.80% Fib level. If the price goes down however, we can expect the support to be at the $1,662.31 range.
This is a crucial point in ETH’s history pre-merge. If the bulls fail to at least consolidate the price at the $1,740 support line then there will be a large chance for a downward price reversal. This would inherently have an effect on ETH’s price post-merge.
WazirX accounts Unfrozen by India’s Enforcement Directorate.
Finance Minister brought the illegal loan apps with connections to China into the spotlight.
WazirX, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Monday that, more than a month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India had frozen its bank accounts had been “Unfreeze.” The ED froze the WazirX bank account last month as part of an ongoing probe into alleged fraud on instant loan applications, which provide short-term loans.
Several of the 16 fintech companies that are the target of an investigation have used the WazirX platform. Following that, the crypto exchange WazirX stated that it has been working with the Enforcement Directorate authority by providing them with all the required details, data, and documentation of the suspected charged companies who used the WazirX platform.
And the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX stated that
WazirX has a no-tolerance policy towards any illegal activities using its platform and mandates the users to use it for legal and bonafide purposes only. On WazirX, the users undertake to operate as per all the applicable laws.
WazirX Probe With Enforcement Directorate
Indian regulatory body in charge of monitoring WazirX economic crimes, for allegedly enabling the purchase and transfer of virtual cryptocurrency assets in support of scam Instant Loan App firms with their headquarters in China.
Following that, on August 5, ED initiated a raid on Sameer Mhatre’s WazirX properties for allegedly supporting 16 fintech accused companies in using cryptocurrency to launder the proceeds of crime. Although, Investigators froze $8.1 million in exchange-held money.
WazirX was charged with approving transactions worth more than $350 million in cryptocurrency assets to unidentified wallets. And, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed on August 3 that under FEMA, Show Cause Notice (SCN) also was sent to WazirX.
Also, one more issue has arrived for WazirX, which made the situation escalate into a Twitter argument between Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, and Nischal Shetty, co-founder of WazirX, over who controls WazirX.
Furthermore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presided over a meeting on September 8, Deputy Governor of India’s central bank also attended the meeting. In the meeting finance minister brought the “illegal loan apps” with connections to China into the spotlight.
The major aim will be to reduce the harmful impact of sanctions.
Proposals to legitimize the use of digital financial assets in negotiations.
Rostec, Russia’s biggest industrial and technological corporation, is getting ready to launch a project to include cryptocurrencies in international commerce. The major aim will be to reduce the harmful impact of sanctions on the operations of Russian importers and exporters that are encountering rising pressure.
Western financial sanctions placed on Russia as a result of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine had a significant impact on the Russian economy, particularly on its international trade activities. Proposals to legitimize the use of digital financial assets in negotiations with partners, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and the impending digital ruble, have been gathering favor among authorities.
Crypto Adoption on the Verge
Anna Sharipova, Rostec’s Managing Director for National Projects, said last week at the Eastern Economic Forum’s “Digital Finance: New Ways of Development” conference that the company is considering experimenting with digital assets as a way of payment for imports and exports. Russky Island, located off the coast of Vladivostok, the second-largest city in the Russian Far East, will host trials under the experimental legal system for electronic trading.
According to a high-ranking executive, the market is now very interested in incorporating cryptocurrencies. Moreover, into international commercial connections, as reported by crypto news portal Bits.media. Suppliers and customers, who are physically separated by borders as a result of the sanctions. Are seeking innovative and efficient settlement solutions to help them work around the constraints. Rostec specialists are presently working with project backers in the market and local officials to refine the project’s launch plan. The war in Ukraine does not seem to stop any soon, as neither parties are willing to give up.
The metaverse is fast becoming a household name. The innovation behind virtual reality has been around for a while and is only now starting to gain ground.
Most of the current success of the metaverse can be attributed to the growth of gaming in the space that has seen players earn while enjoying this blossoming virtual reality. However, as more projects come out, it has begun to be a repeat of the same thing, with users in the space becoming bored with repetitive titles showing little creativity.
Primarily, there have been those who have found success with these same tedious systems, but the current shift in the market suggests that a change needs to happen if the metaverse is to retain current players and onboard new ones. This is why new innovation is needed when it comes to the metaverse and the gaming aspect.
Some projects have already taken the lead when it comes to providing new experiences for users. Cradles: Origin of Species is a new blockchain game that is redefining what it means to participate in the metaverse. It features a total top-to-bottom overhaul of the established gaming systems, bringing not only captivating gameplay and characters to users but also changing how the utility is thought of when it comes to non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
A New Type Of Metaverse
Cradles: Origin of Species is the very first time-lapsing metaverse to grace the space. The game world basically has a life of its own, tagged as a “living, breathing virtual world that continues to evolve and process, simulating the laws of time and physics just like in real life.” This unique approach to building a virtual world that feels real and mirrors the characteristics that make the real world so compelling sets Cradles apart from the rest.
The game integrates aspects of the existing metaverse systems but also focuses on being a game first and foremost. For this reason, Cradles manages to capture the type of experience that transforms newcomers into return players.
The Cradles metaverse is a complete world with a city and an adventure zone, both coming with a map to navigate the world. It provides an extreme level of freedom to all who enter by allowing them to take the shape and form of different living things. The metaverse serves as home to extinct creatures that once roamed the Earth. Players, depending on what they prefer, can choose to take the forms of these animals by injecting themselves into these beasts. You can choose to be a mammoth or one of dozens of dinosaurs; the possibilities are endless.
Building For The Community
Now, one thing that has brought about the failure of many metaverse projects has been their inability to connect with their communities. These players are essentially the backbone of any ecosystem, and when they do not feel appreciated or heard, they will abandon a project, leaving all of its components to crash and burn. This is why Cradles focuses on its community by making this world a community-owned creation.
Unlike most projects, users do not need to cough up a large amount of upfront investment into NFTs to start playing the game. Cradles has introduced different ways for users to participate in the game even if they do not own expensive NFTs.
The first major development that integrates the community is that it is a subscription-based game. Just like many firsts, Cradles has checked, it has made its mark by being the first blockchain subscription-based game. All players need to do is purchase a monthly game access card, and they are able to access the game for that entire duration.
Another unique way for users to participate is the “Staking Into NFTs” (SIN) innovation. This mechanism helps players to earn more in-game by allowing them to stake into the NFTs held by their favorite gamer streamer. When a community stakes into the NFT of a player, the player receives an extra boost which gives them an edge over the competition, and the spoils of victory are shared among everyone who staked into the NFT.
Also worthy of note is that all of the in-game transactions carry a 0% transaction fee. This means that players can easily buy, sell, or move things around in the game for free with no hassles, as long as it’s a small transaction. The only in-game fee is a small tax that is imposed on the transactions of valuable items in the game.
An Entropy Increasing World
The Cradles metaverse brings about yet another change in the established standard of metaverse worlds by introducing the first-ever blockchain game with an entropy-increasing world. What this means is that the worlds within the game are not everlasting. They follow the same regular operation as the real world when it comes to the world ecosystem and the urban area. Failure to follow these can lead to chaos and disorder in the world, causing them to perish.
With the entropy-increasing feature, worlds will operate until they reach their limit of chaos. The world will eventually shut down when the chaos reaches its peak and will only reopen when it has cooled down enough to operate as normal. When a world closes down, all players will lose all benefits they had in that world, as well as their staked coin. This incentivized players to manage the world system properly, such as finishing renovation tasks, helping non-player characters (NCPs) live, and/or punishing those who break the rules.
Cradles has indeed shown that it is here to change how the metaverse is viewed. Its features make trying the metaverse an enticing prospect even for non-gamers.
We’ve all equated decentralization with the blockchain by now, which makes perfect sense as one of the main characteristics of blockchain technology is its decentralized nature.
However, with decentralization comes a lot of uncertainty. How can different blockchains connect? Can we find anything universal about them? It is clear that there are many dilemmas here, which is why blockchain interoperability has become a hot topic in the last few years.
This phenomenon is bound to have a profound impact on the crypto sphere and beyond and will undoubtedly lead to more innovation and growth. But what is it? How does it work? More importantly, what does it mean for you? Let’s find out!
Blockchain Interoperability Explained
Blockchain interoperability is a highly complex technology from a scientific point of view. However, what it does is simple — it allows different blockchains that operate independently to connect and communicate.
Thanks to interoperability, blockchains can share data, information, and more. In other words, regular users get to use different blockchains without worrying about compatibility issues.
For a better understanding, it’s best to consider emails. When you send an email to someone, you don’t have to worry about choosing the same provider the other person uses. They might have AOL, Outlook, Yahoo, or any other service, while you use Gmail or Zoho Mail. It doesn’t matter, as the email will reach the other address regardless of the provider. This interoperability of email technology is what made it so successful and widely adopted in the first place.
With blockchains, this isn’t true. Some blockchains are interoperable, and we have several pioneering this technology, like Polkadot, Cosmos, Cardano, and others. However, most aren’t, so you may not be able to use them all the time.
With blockchain interoperability, every blockchain would be able to interact and send data and messages to another.
Importance of Interoperability for Web3
As we all know, Web3 is on its way. We might not be able to predict how it’ll look, but various blockchains will certainly play a key role.
What’s more, decentralized finances will be one of the biggest parts of Web3, and it’s one of the main reasons why we’ll need to introduce true blockchain interoperability to make this a reality. People will want to manage their finances and make payments across the web and different blockchains without having to use different tokens and coins every time.
Furthermore, different blockchains have different functionalities, and a regular user will have to deal with many of them on a daily basis. This will need to be possible without worrying about interoperability. In essence, without interoperability, it would be as if we couldn’t use various websites and platforms on the web as easily and simultaneously as we do today.
So, if we want to have Web3, we’ll need a way of implementing the latest solutions on the new internet just as we do today. In other words, we’ll need blockchain interoperability.
Examples of Blockchain Interoperability Solutions
At the moment, we have many projects attempting to solve interoperability, each in its own way. Polkadot and Cardano are one of the most prominent blockchains on the web that are dealing with it.
Polkadot uses something called parachains. These work like individual Layer-1 blockchains and can function simultaneously on the Polkadot network. Each chain relies on the security of the main chain but still preserves its individuality.
On the other hand, Cardano focused on smart contracts from the start, which effectively led to interoperability.
Cardano and Polkadot aren’t the only projects trying to solve interoperability between blockchains. We also have a lot of other smaller initiatives that have gone further.
A good example is t3rn, a smart contract hosting platform that offers interoperable smart contract implementations with an added fail-safe mechanism that ensures the reversibility of transactions, another thing that’s currently not possible with most blockchains.
t3rn offers uniform standards for integrating transaction-based and smart contract-driven blockchains through unique gateways. In other words, multi-chain execution and interoperability are assured.
Bottom Line
Blockchain interoperability is a complex topic, and it certainly won’t be easy to implement one solution that will handle interoperability for the entire internet. However, it’s necessary and inevitable for Web3. It will be interesting to see how it is handled in the future, but we hope that you’re now aware of how important it is for the web of tomorrow.