Seattle teachers’ strike persists, no classes Monday
SEATTLE– On Monday, Seattle students will miss a fourth day of school as teachers strike for wages and classroom support.
The school district announced Sunday afternoon the cancellation of Monday classes and said negotiations with the union are underway.
“We are optimistic that an agreement will be reached soon so students can start school,” Seattle Public Schools said.
The strike began on Wednesday, which was to be the first day of school for the district’s approximately 49,000 students.
The striking teachers said their main concern was educational and emotional support for students, especially those with special needs or learning difficulties. The Seattle Education Association said 95% of its voting members approved the strike.
In Seattle, the school district had offered wage increases an additional 1% over the 5.5% cost-of-living increase set by state lawmakers — far less than the union says it wants — plus one-time bonuses for select teachers, including $2,000 for Seattle third-grade teachers who earn an honors in English or dual language.
The union says it opposes the district’s efforts to eliminate staffing ratios for special education students, saying it will mean more work for general education teachers and teachers in special education.
Districts across the country have faced labor challenges as the pandemic has placed extraordinary pressure on teachers and students.
What to watch in the final multistate primaries of the midterm season
New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware will host the final multistate primary elections of the 2022 midterm season on Tuesday, with contests to select gubernatorial, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House candidates. United.
Due to their late primaries, the winners of Tuesday’s races will have just eight weeks to convince voters before the November 8 general election. The Delaware primary will feature only one statewide contested race – the Democratic primary for the listener.
As in previous contests in other states, the shadow of former President Donald Trump hangs over some key races to be decided on Tuesday, particularly in New Hampshire.
What to watch:
SUNUNU SEEKS A FOURTH TERM AS GOVERNOR OF NEW HAMPSHIRE
Until late last year, Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was expected to run for the US Senate, taking on Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them regain control of the Senate.
Although he has faced intense pressure to run for the Senate, Sununu insists he can have a bigger and more direct impact as a governor than as a senator. And despite efforts by the former Trump campaign manager to recruit a challenger, none of the other five Republicans on the ballot Tuesday pose a serious threat.
Democratic State Senator Tom Sherman is running unopposed for his party’s nomination for governor.
REPUBLICANS BULLETIN FOR US SENATE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
With Sununu out of the running, a host of 11 candidates showed up to seek the GOP Senate nomination, including State Senate Speaker Chuck Morse, former Londonderry City Manager Kevin Smith and entrepreneur in Bruce Fenton cryptocurrency. But retired army brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, who lost the GOP primary for New Hampshire’s other Senate seat in 2020, quickly emerged as the frontrunner via a hard-fought grassroots campaign to make up for his lack of money.
This has made establishment Republicans nervous, with Sununu calling Bolduc an “unserious candidate” and a conspiracy theorist. Sununu issued a last minute approval for Morse.
Democratic groups, meanwhile, have posted ads promoting Bolduc, hoping he will be an easy opponent for Hassan in November.
Hassan, seeking a second term in the battleground state, faces two virtually unknown challengers on the Democratic side. Although Democrats hold all four congressional seats in New Hampshire, Republicans control the state legislature and Hassan’s victory in 2016 was a narrow one.
GOP EYES 2 CONGRESS SEATS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
Many expected major changes to New Hampshire’s two congressional districts through the once-a-decade redistricting process, but that didn’t happen. Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled Legislature redrawn the state’s two districts to give the GOP an advantage in the 1st District. But Sununu vetoed the plans and the maps were updated by the courts instead with only minor changes.
Still, Republicans are optimistic about their chances in New Hampshire and are eagerly eyeing the two seats held by Democrats as potential pick-ups in November.
New Hampshire’s 1st District flipped five times in seven elections before Democrat Chris Pappas won his first term in 2018. He faces no primary opponents this year, while more than 10 Republicans vie for a chance to win him. challenge.
The field includes a number of candidates with ties to Trump: Matt Mowers, the district’s 2020 Republican nominee and former State Department adviser to Trump; Karoline Leavitt, former Trump White House deputy press secretary; and former TV host Gail Huff Brown, who is married to Scott Brown, a former US senator from Massachusetts and Trump administration ambassador to New Zealand. Although Trump did not endorse the race, the candidates were quick to point out their ties to him.
In the Second District, Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster faces no major challenges as she seeks a sixth term. Seven Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge her, including pro-Trump nominee Bob Burns, a former county treasurer who runs a pharmaceutical security company, and the more moderate George Hansel, mayor of Keene.
HARD DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR RHODE ISLAND GOVERNOR
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is trying to fend off four Democratic challengers as he seeks his first full term. McKee, the former lieutenant governor, became governor a year and a half ago when the then governor. Gina Raimondo has been chosen to be the US Secretary of Commerce in the Biden administration.
McKee is expected to be in a close contest against Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. Both were first elected to statewide office in 2014 and maintain a base of support and name recognition among voters.
Also running in the Democratic primary: Helena Foulkes, a former CVS Health executive who proved to be a fundraiser and big spender on the race when she first ran for public office; former Rhode Island Secretary of State and Progressive candidate Matt Brown; and community activist Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.
McKee hopes her handling during the COVID-19 pandemic — and her 94-year-old mother — will earn her the Democratic nomination.
Willa McKee stars in her son’s first TV commercial, titled “motha” because that’s how she pronounces “mother.” The two play cards as the governor talks about helping the economy, eliminating the state’s car tax, creating affordable housing and passing gun safety laws to ensure family safety.
“Not bad for a year and a half,” said the governor.
He laughs as his mother replies, “Not bad for a governor who lives with his motha.”
A RHODE ISLAND CONGRESS HEADQUARTERS RIPE FOR FLIPPING?
The 2nd Congressional District seat has been held by Democrats for more than three decades in a traditionally party-dominated state. National Republican leaders believe now is their best chance to turn the tide.
U.S. Representative Jim Langevin, who has represented the district since 2001, announced his retirement in January. Democratic state treasurer Seth Magaziner was running for governor, but switched races after Langevin’s announcement to try to keep the seat under Democratic control.
Magaziner, who is considered the frontrunner and has been endorsed by Langevin, faces a packed Democratic field, including Joy Fox, a former top Langevin aide; former Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau; Omar Bah, executive director of the Refugee Dream Center in Providence; and former state legislators David Segal and Spencer Dickinson.
A popular former Rhode Island mayor, Allan Fung, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination after two rivals dropped out of the race. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy visited Rhode Island in August to raise money for Fung.
___
Follow AP for full midterm election coverage at and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics.
Post Malone gets goofy and emotional at sold-out Xcel Energy Center concert
A half hour into Post Malone’s concert Sunday night at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, the 27-year-old singer/rapper launched into his 2017 hit “I Fall Apart,” a surprisingly emotional ode to love gone bad.
By the end of it, he was crouched on his knees, almost in a fetal position. He stayed that way for the next number, “Euthanasia,” from his latest album “Twelve Carat Toothache.” The sold-out and otherwise rowdy crowd of more than 14,000 sat in stone silence for the song, in which Malone ponders the inevitability of death. He stood up, told the audience they weren’t alone and that he loved them. And then he said anyone who needed a bathroom break, this was a good time to go as he pulled out an acoustic guitar for a four-song unplugged set.
That, in a nutshell, is what makes Malone such a likable, entertaining performer. He got his start primarily as a rapper, but as his career has unfolded, he’s delved much more into straightforward pop songs with often engaging emotional depth. At the same time, he doesn’t take himself too seriously and seems pretty humble given his immense success.
The second stop on his fourth concert tour, Sunday’s show was a musical and visual spectacle focused entirely on Malone himself. He performed on a stage shaped like the top of a trident, with the middle spear reaching about two-thirds of the way onto the floor. General admission sections on either side of the spear gave fans prime views of Malone, but the sheer size of the stage and its ample pyro and hundreds of lights treated the entire arena to a night to remember.
Written and recorded during the pandemic, “Twelve Carat Toothache” has done well commercially, but has yet to match his previous success. That said, one of the new tracks, “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” was a highlight of the show. Malone went full-out crooner for the late-summer love song with a hint of melancholy. It’s such a strong track, one could see it performed in any number of genres, from teen pop to country.
The crowd gave the fresh material a warm welcome, but they went nuts for pretty much every older song Malone did, from “Psycho” to “Circles” to “Rockstar,” often singing along to every word. (Before he did the latter, Malone cracked a joke about how his songs have too many words in them.)
Ultimately, Malone himself is his biggest selling point. Not everyone can pull off the emotional trips he takes in his music, but Malone makes it look easy.
Fetterman and Oz make campaign stops in the Delaware Valley
JPMorgan (JPM) grants fintech to acquire Renovite to fight Stripe and Block
The main entrance to JPMorgan’s headquarters in New York.
Erik McGregor | light flare | Getty Images
JPMorgan Chase has agreed to acquire a payments startup called Renovite to fend off threats from fintech companies such as Stripe and Block, CNBC has learned.
The bank, a major player in global payments, said the acquisition of Fremont, Calif.-based Renovite will accelerate its ability to roll out new offerings for merchants.
While JPMorgan is the world’s largest merchant services provider by transaction volume, fast-growing startups such as Stripe and Block have climbed the rankings in recent years, driven by booming commerce sales. electronics and the proliferation of new payment methods. Merchant acquirers are crucial behind-the-scenes providers that enable sellers to accept payments in person and online, retaining a small portion of each transaction.
Despite operating a payments juggernaut that processes more than $9 trillion a day across multiple businesses, JPMorgan’s merchant acquiring revenue stagnated last year in part because it lagged certain e-commerce segments and offered fewer services than some fintech rivals, said global payments chief Takis Georgakopoulos. investors at a conference in May.
“Changing that image is a big story behind our investments,” Georgakopoulos promised.
Shopping spree
The acquisition of Renovite, first reported by CNBC, is the latest in a series of fintech deals struck under CEO Jamie Dimon. Since late 2020, JPMorgan has acquired at least five startups, from an ESG investment platform to a UK-based roboadvisor, in addition to making a series of smaller fintech investments.
Dimon has repeatedly sounded the alarm about the threat fintech players pose to traditional banks, especially in the highly competitive payments game.
Fintech players have used payment processing for merchants as a wedge to help them build ecosystems that have garnered enticing valuations. They’ve also been generally more nimble in activating new payment methods like offers from Klarna and Affirm.
Dimon was forced to defend his bank’s growing spending this year as it pumps billions into technology amid a 25% stock plunge sparked by recession fears.
The Renovite deal, on terms that could not be determined, shows the longtime CEO isn’t deterred by fears he’s spending too much on technology.
Tests on recovery
JPMorgan experimented with Renovite as a vendor last fall, but was sufficiently impressed with the startup’s products — particularly a cloud-based switch that routes payments to various vendors — that it decided to upgrade. acquire the business outright, according to Mike Blandina, the bank’s global head. Head of Payments Technology.
The plug-and-play nature of the switch platform allows JPMorgan to add new payment options in a fraction of the time it previously took because it requires significantly less coding, he said. in an interview.
“Our customers really appreciate the choice; they want to offer many different payment methods to their customers, be it Visa, MasterCard, but also buy now, pay later, etc. said Max Neukirchen, the company’s global head of payments and commerce. solutions.
“The ability to enable these very country-specific payment methods also helps us in our geographic expansion, as we don’t need to spend a lot of time developing local payment methods,” he added. .
While JPMorgan is often content to partner with fintechs and take relatively small stakes in them, the bank felt Renovite’s product was too big not to own, Neukirchen said.
The bank has also coveted the company’s approximately 125 engineers, located in India and the UK, to help JPMorgan with its product roadmap, he added.
Pramila Jayapal includes 9/11 terrorists among ‘people who were killed’
Far-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) included the 9/11 hijackers among “those who lost their lives” on that fateful day 21 years ago.
Although 2,977 people were killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, Jayapal added 19 more dead to his memorial toll in a tribute on his Instagram and Twitter, bringing the number to 2,996. Jayapal deleted the tweet and edited his Instagram after the immediate backlash.
“Today we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives serving our country in the eternal wars that followed,” she tweeted first. .
People on Twitter noted that Jayapal made the same “mistake” when commemorating the 9/11 death toll a year ago.
This is NOT a mistake – Pramila Jayapal, leader @HouseDemocratsregularly mourns the 19 radical Islamic terrorists who declared war on civilization
— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 12, 2022
For two consecutive years, Jayapal has included all 19 terrorists in his list of 9/11 victims.
Two years in a row = it was not a mistake. It was intentional. pic.twitter.com/47ecXX3PFi
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 12, 2022
2,977 people died on 9/11. Rep. Jayapal wants to make sure you understand that she remembers the 19 hijackers who murdered the other 2,977 people together.
She just wanted to make sure you knew.
— Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 12, 2022
In her now-edited Instagram post, Jayapal simply remembered “every life lost” on 9/11 while lamenting the “climate of hate our Arab, Muslim, Sikh and other immigrant communities had to endure.”
“Today we remember every life lost on that tragic day 21 years ago and all those who lost their lives serving our country in the eternal wars that followed,” she wrote. “At the same time, we must recognize the climate of hatred that our Arab, Muslim, Sikh and other immigrant communities have had to endure.”
“Let us renew our commitment to choose love over hate and unity over division,” she added.
In another tweet, Jayapal called on Americans to also remember the “hate, discrimination and erosion of civil liberties they have had to endure.”
“9/11 is when my journey to activism and organizing really began. So much changed that day, and so much has happened in the two decades since, but our work still continues,” she tweeted.
“Today we must remember the communities right here at home who have suffered so much – not only from the terrorist attacks that have affected the psyche of every American, but also from the hatred, discrimination and erosion civil liberties they had to endure.”
Paul Bois joined Breitbart News in the summer of 2021 after working as a writer for TruthRevolt and The Daily Wire. He has written thousands of news articles on a variety of topics, from current events to pop-cultural trends. Follow him on Twitter @Paulbois39.
Japan plans to allow foreign arrivals to travel freely
As Japan has gradually reopened to foreign visitors, strict restrictions have been put in place, such as allowing travel to the country only on organized tours.
That looks set to change. Japan’s Fuji News Network (FNN), a commercial television network, reports that the government is moving forward with plans to allow visitors to travel freely in the country.
It will be a boost for the tourism and hospitality sector, if so, both have languished under the restrictions. And it will give a boost to the yen if the number of visitors increases.
