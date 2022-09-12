Seattle teachers’ strike persists, no classes Monday

New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware will host the final multistate primary elections of the 2022 midterm season on Tuesday, with contests to select gubernatorial, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House candidates. United.

Due to their late primaries, the winners of Tuesday’s races will have just eight weeks to convince voters before the November 8 general election. The Delaware primary will feature only one statewide contested race – the Democratic primary for the listener.

As in previous contests in other states, the shadow of former President Donald Trump hangs over some key races to be decided on Tuesday, particularly in New Hampshire.

What to watch:

SUNUNU SEEKS A FOURTH TERM AS GOVERNOR OF NEW HAMPSHIRE

Until late last year, Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was expected to run for the US Senate, taking on Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. Instead, he opted to seek a fourth two-year term as governor, dealing a blow to Republicans who had hoped he could help them regain control of the Senate.

Although he has faced intense pressure to run for the Senate, Sununu insists he can have a bigger and more direct impact as a governor than as a senator. And despite efforts by the former Trump campaign manager to recruit a challenger, none of the other five Republicans on the ballot Tuesday pose a serious threat.

Democratic State Senator Tom Sherman is running unopposed for his party’s nomination for governor.

REPUBLICANS BULLETIN FOR US SENATE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

With Sununu out of the running, a host of 11 candidates showed up to seek the GOP Senate nomination, including State Senate Speaker Chuck Morse, former Londonderry City Manager Kevin Smith and entrepreneur in Bruce Fenton cryptocurrency. But retired army brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, who lost the GOP primary for New Hampshire’s other Senate seat in 2020, quickly emerged as the frontrunner via a hard-fought grassroots campaign to make up for his lack of money.

The story continues

This has made establishment Republicans nervous, with Sununu calling Bolduc an “unserious candidate” and a conspiracy theorist. Sununu issued a last minute approval for Morse.

Democratic groups, meanwhile, have posted ads promoting Bolduc, hoping he will be an easy opponent for Hassan in November.

Hassan, seeking a second term in the battleground state, faces two virtually unknown challengers on the Democratic side. Although Democrats hold all four congressional seats in New Hampshire, Republicans control the state legislature and Hassan’s victory in 2016 was a narrow one.

GOP EYES 2 CONGRESS SEATS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Many expected major changes to New Hampshire’s two congressional districts through the once-a-decade redistricting process, but that didn’t happen. Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled Legislature redrawn the state’s two districts to give the GOP an advantage in the 1st District. But Sununu vetoed the plans and the maps were updated by the courts instead with only minor changes.

Still, Republicans are optimistic about their chances in New Hampshire and are eagerly eyeing the two seats held by Democrats as potential pick-ups in November.

New Hampshire’s 1st District flipped five times in seven elections before Democrat Chris Pappas won his first term in 2018. He faces no primary opponents this year, while more than 10 Republicans vie for a chance to win him. challenge.

The field includes a number of candidates with ties to Trump: Matt Mowers, the district’s 2020 Republican nominee and former State Department adviser to Trump; Karoline Leavitt, former Trump White House deputy press secretary; and former TV host Gail Huff Brown, who is married to Scott Brown, a former US senator from Massachusetts and Trump administration ambassador to New Zealand. Although Trump did not endorse the race, the candidates were quick to point out their ties to him.

In the Second District, Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster faces no major challenges as she seeks a sixth term. Seven Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge her, including pro-Trump nominee Bob Burns, a former county treasurer who runs a pharmaceutical security company, and the more moderate George Hansel, mayor of Keene.

HARD DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FOR RHODE ISLAND GOVERNOR

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee is trying to fend off four Democratic challengers as he seeks his first full term. McKee, the former lieutenant governor, became governor a year and a half ago when the then governor. Gina Raimondo has been chosen to be the US Secretary of Commerce in the Biden administration.

McKee is expected to be in a close contest against Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. Both were first elected to statewide office in 2014 and maintain a base of support and name recognition among voters.

Also running in the Democratic primary: Helena Foulkes, a former CVS Health executive who proved to be a fundraiser and big spender on the race when she first ran for public office; former Rhode Island Secretary of State and Progressive candidate Matt Brown; and community activist Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

McKee hopes her handling during the COVID-19 pandemic — and her 94-year-old mother — will earn her the Democratic nomination.

Willa McKee stars in her son’s first TV commercial, titled “motha” because that’s how she pronounces “mother.” The two play cards as the governor talks about helping the economy, eliminating the state’s car tax, creating affordable housing and passing gun safety laws to ensure family safety.

“Not bad for a year and a half,” said the governor.

He laughs as his mother replies, “Not bad for a governor who lives with his motha.”

A RHODE ISLAND CONGRESS HEADQUARTERS RIPE FOR FLIPPING?

The 2nd Congressional District seat has been held by Democrats for more than three decades in a traditionally party-dominated state. National Republican leaders believe now is their best chance to turn the tide.

U.S. Representative Jim Langevin, who has represented the district since 2001, announced his retirement in January. Democratic state treasurer Seth Magaziner was running for governor, but switched races after Langevin’s announcement to try to keep the seat under Democratic control.

Magaziner, who is considered the frontrunner and has been endorsed by Langevin, faces a packed Democratic field, including Joy Fox, a former top Langevin aide; former Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau; Omar Bah, executive director of the Refugee Dream Center in Providence; and former state legislators David Segal and Spencer Dickinson.

A popular former Rhode Island mayor, Allan Fung, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination after two rivals dropped out of the race. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy visited Rhode Island in August to raise money for Fung.

___

Follow AP for full midterm election coverage at and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics.