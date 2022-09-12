Second possible death in the United States from monkeypox reported in California

NEW YORK — Coming out for his first Grand Slam final at 19, Carlos Alcaraz bumped his fists with fans hunched over a railing along the path to the Arthur Ashe Stadium pitch. Moments later, after the draw, Alcaraz turned to the baseline for the warm-up, until he was called back to the net by the chair umpire for the usual before shots. -match.

Alcaraz is imbued with boundless enthusiasm and energy, not to mention skill, speed, stamina and composure. And now he’s a US Open champion and No. 1 in men’s tennis.

Using his uncommon combination of moxie and maturity, Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 on Sunday to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows and become the youngest man to manage the ATP. rankings.

“It all came so fast. For me it’s amazing. It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, since I started playing tennis,” said Alcaraz, who people of a certain age might still think of as a kid.

“Of course,” he said, “I’m hungry for more.”

Alcaraz, who will move up three ranking spots from No. 4 on Monday, has already attracted plenty of attention as someone seen as the next big thing in a sport dominated for decades by Rafael Nadal’s big three Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

“He’s one of those rare talents that pops up in sports from time to time. That’s what it seems,” said Ruud, a 23-year-old from Norway. “Let’s see how his career develops, but everything is going in the right direction.”

The Spaniard was serenaded by choruses of “Olé, Olé, Olé! Charles! which echoed off the closed roof of the arena – and Alcaraz would often wave to spectators to turn up the volume. There were a few magic points that drew standing ovations, including a lost Alcaraz with a laser from a fleeing forehand while coming face down on his stomach.

He only briefly showed signs of fatigue after having to go three straight matches in five sets in the three rounds just before the final; no one had traversed such an arduous road on the way to the title in New York in 30 years.

Alcaraz went five sets against 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round, ending at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday; against Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals, a 5 hour and 15 minute thriller that ended at 2:50 a.m. Friday after Alcaraz needed to save a match point; and against Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals.

“Now is not the time to be tired,” Alcaraz said.

It was no walk to the finish. He faced a pair of set points as he was down 6-5 in the third. It could have been a moment that changed the results.

But Alcaraz erased each of those set point opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-handed volleys he repeatedly displayed.

“He just played too well on those points. We’ve seen it many times before: he steps in when he needs to,” Ruud said. “When it’s close, it shoots great shots.”

A break in the fourth was enough for Alcaraz to seal victory in the only Grand Slam final between two players seeking both a first major championship and the top spot in the computerized ATP rankings, which dates back to 1973.

The winner was guaranteed to be first in Monday’s standings; the loser was guaranteed to be second.

“We knew what was at stake,” said Ruud, who entered the US Open ranked No. 7. “I’m disappointed, of course, that I’m not No. 1, but No. 2 n isn’t too bad either.”

He was also Nadal’s runner-up at the French Open in June.

If nothing else, Ruud gets the sportsmanship award for conceding a point he knew he didn’t deserve. He made it 4-3 in the first set, when he ran to a short ball that bounced twice before his racquet touched it. The game continued and Alcaraz hesitated, then missed his answer. Ruud told the chair umpire what happened, giving the point to Alcaraz, who responded with a thumbs up.

Alcaraz certainly seems like a rare talent, possessing an all-court game, a mix of power from the baseline and the will to push forward. He won 34 of the 45 points he finished at net.

He’s increasingly a threat serving – he’s delivered 14 aces up to 128mph – and coming back, earning 11 break points, converting three.

And, as Ruud noted, Alcaraz showed “incredible fighting spirit and a will to win.”

Make no mistake: Ruud is no slouch. There’s a reason he’s the youngest man since Nadal to reach two major finals in one season.

But it was time for Alcaraz to shine in the spotlight.

A bit of hindsight: he is the first teenager to win the US Open since Pete Sampras in 1990, the first to triumph in Grand Slams since Nadal at the 2005 French Open.

Decent company.

Another way to understand how precocious Alacaraz is: the last man to win this tournament in his second appearance was Pancho Gonzalez in 1948, before the pros were allowed onto the court.

For the context of the rankings, it is useful to know that Novak Djokovic did not play at the US Open or the Australian Open this year, unable to enter these countries because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, and received no ranking upgrades for their Wimbledon Championship because no points were offered to anyone after the All England Club banned athletes from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.

Whatever the circumstances, it is significant that Alcaraz is the first male teenager at No. 1.

Nobody else did. Not Nadal, not Djokovic, not Federer, not Sampras or anyone else.

When a final service winner peeked past Ruud’s frame on Sunday, Alcaraz dropped to his back on the court, then rolled onto his stomach, covering his face with his hands.

He went to the stands for a hug with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former No. 1 himself who won the French Open in 2003 and reached the US Open final that year, and others, crying all the time.

“He was born to play this kind of tournament, born to play this kind of match,” said Ferrero, who has worked with Alcaraz for three years. “From the time I started with him, I’ve seen different things from other guys his age.”

You only get to #1 once for the first time.

You only win a first Grand Slam title once.

Many people expect Alcaraz to celebrate such feats for years to come.

“I want to be (at) the top for many, many weeks – hopefully many years,” he said. “I will still work hard after this week, these two incredible weeks. I will fight (for) more of this.