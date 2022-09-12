News
Smoke over Hard Rock Stadium: Vehicles found in flames at Dolphins/Patriots game
Football fans got more than an eyeful during Sunday’s Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots game — with more than a few taking to social media to show puffy plumes of smoke billowing over Hard Rock Stadium.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue: “Sunday afternoon at 1:28 p.m., over 10 … units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium. Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot.
“Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.”
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Minutes after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue would have arrived outside the stadium, ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques from his vantage point inside the stadium Tweeted: “Something is smoking over behind the NorthWest [sic] corner of Hard Rock Stadium … not sure if it’s a fire but it’s gotten thicker over the past five minutes.”
The popular media company Only in Dade, which posts viral videos, memes and more on social media, offered a closer look at cars aflame with thick, black smoke billowing upward. The clip was posted at 2:13 p.m., and four hours later had already racked up more than 10,000 views.
News
Liverpool to move for Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa
The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!
TOP STORY: Klopp’s Reds will move for Luiz
It’s safe to say that Liverpool have had a difficult start to the season – seventh in the Premier League and having lost their first Champions League game – and the midfield is one of the areas of the team in Jurgen Klopp who has come under intense scrutiny.
Calciomercato are now reporting that the Reds are looking to bring in someone fresh to bolster the squad in the middle of the park, with the man they want none other than Aston Villa. Douglas Louis.
The Brazilian has attracted a lot of interest, especially from Italy, with AS Roma, AC Milan and Juventus all eyeing the 24-year-old.
Juve have been the most closely linked of the trio, with Luiz touted as a possible summer signing before Bianconeri sign Leandro Paredes on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
The report claims a deal for Luiz would see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, of whom former Liverpool midfielder and current Villa boss Steven Gerrard is a fan, go the other way in a swap deal.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
GOSSIP PAPER
– Manchester United stars believe Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and has his eye on a January exit, claims The Sun. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and PSG have all turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer, while the Portugal international has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.
– Robin Gosens was unable to convince Internazionale bosses on the left flank which Calciomercato believe could see the Italian giants move for Benfica Alexander Grimaldo. The Spaniard’s contract ends in the summer of 2023 so they might even be able to sign him as a free agent.
– Chelsea remain interested in Dinamo Moscow attacking midfielder Arsen Zakharyan and have formulated a plan to continue it in the coming months, writes fabrice romano, who adds that the Blues see in him a talent of the present and the future. While personal terms were fully agreed in August, the two clubs were unable to come to the same conclusion in their negotiations.
– Calciomercato have suggested that the only reason why Roma’s full-back Matias Vina was unable to complete his proposed summer move to Galatasaray was time. With the Uruguayan given the green light to move to Turkey, the report says the two clubs have agreed to review the deal and finalize the details upon January arrival.
– Billy Gilmour only played a minute for Brighton & Hove Albion, but The Sun claims Graham Potter leaving the Seagulls to manage Chelsea has already put the midfielder in limbo. The Scot is said to have only joined Brighton so he could play under Potter, and he will now have to wait to see who takes over at the Amex Stadium.
espn
News
Vikings unleash Justin Jefferson in 23-7 win over Packers in Kevin O’Connell’s debut
The Vikings sat Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson throughout the preseason. On Sunday, they unleashed them.
Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jefferson, and the third-year wide receiver caught nine passes for 184 yards. It added up to a season-opening 23-7 victory over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium in the first Vikings game under head coach Kevin O’Connell.
O’Connell, the offensive coordinator last season for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, wasted no time in rolling out his new attack. In the first half, Cousins threw for 208 yards, and Jefferson had five catches for 158 yards and both of his touchdown receptions. Jefferson gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard grab on fourth down in the first quarter and a 17-0 advantage in the second quarter on a 36-yard reception.
After his second touchdown, the crowd chanted to Jefferson, “MVP. MVP. MVP.”
For the game, Cousins completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards.
The Vikings took a 20-0 lead in the third quarter when Greg Joseph tied a team record for longest field goal with a 56-yard boot. Paul Edinger in 2005 and Blair Walsh in 2012 share the record.
The Packers closed within 20-7 on a 2-yard touchdown run by A.J. Dillon late in the third quarter. But the Vikings defense then took over, getting sacks by Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum when the Packers had the ball next.
Minnesota’s new 3-4 scheme under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell produced four sacks. One was from edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, who played the past three years with Green Bay.
The Vikings took a 23-7 lead on Joseph’s third field goal of the game, a 29-yarder with 6:48 left.
News
Queen Elizabeth II’s death marks ‘new era’, royal expert weighs in on Prince William and Kate’s changed roles
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday marked a historic shift in titles and roles within the royal family as new King Charles III named his eldest son, William, and his wife Catherine the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Their changed names also come with adjusted appointments and signaled a ‘new era’ for the palace, as a royal expert told Fox News Digital exclusively that after more than seven decades under Her Majesty’s rule, the family is floundering. in “unknown territory”.
“The way we knew William and Kate and Charles and Camilla, those are days gone,” said Shannon Felton Spence, former UK public affairs officer. “It’s a new era.”
QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S COFFIN ARRIVES IN EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND
“William was supposed to join the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) in two weeks, but he won’t now,” Spence noted. “They were also supposed to make another visit to the United States this year, who knows if that will happen.”
William and Catherine, who were named Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday, were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
PRINCE WILLIAM TORN ON SOCIAL MEDIA, PRINCE HARRY COMMENDS MEGHAN MARKLE’S TREATMENT IN VIRAL VIDEO
“It doesn’t matter when, they all have different roles now,” Spence said. “The Cambridges have moved on. The things they were working on yesterday, they’re not working anymore, they have new [duties.]”
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but their children will now receive the royal titles of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they become sixth and seventh in line to the throne.
Kate spoke to a group of children outside Windsor Castle on Saturday as she said her youngest son was mourning the loss of his great-grandmother.
“My little Louis, he’s so sweet. He said, ‘Mum don’t worry because she’s with her great-grandfather now,’” the princess told members of the mourning public at the castle, according to a viral TikTok video.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“It shows you how special she was to everyone, every generation… thank you for coming to pay your respects,” Kate told the children as she addressed the large crowd of mourners for the queen.
Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 91. He and Queen Elizabeth had been married for 73 years.
In Friday’s Sovereign Address, King Charles III said he was “proud” to give the titles to William and Catherine, and added that they “will continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginalized at the center where vital help can be given.”
He also added: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
News
Twins pitcher Chris Archer lands on injured list; Josh Winder returns to majors
The list of Twins players on the injured list — which seems almost never-ending at this point — grew by one on Sunday.
This time, it was starting pitcher Chris Archer, who left Saturday night’s game early with pectoral tightness. Archer was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday morning, with the Twins selecting the contract of reliever Jharel Cotton as the corresponding move.
“Yesterday, I just felt a little tight in my chest area, but we did every clinical exam possible. We even did an MRI that wasn’t necessary but just to clarify. I’m really happy with all of it,” Archer said. “Yesterday, I really just didn’t have it. It might just be some general fatigue, some general tightness, just because we’re at this point of the season, but overall, I feel really good about the exam, and I’m very confident that I’ll be back to full health very soon.”
Archer expressed confidence in a return later this season, saying he “100 percent” believes he’ll be back before the regular season ends on Oct. 5. The starter is eligible to come off the IL on Sept. 26, an off day, and he said he thinks he will be able to make two healthy starts before the season ends.
“I do think that this isn’t a long-term type of injury,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.
But it’s an injury nonetheless, one that leaves the Twins now without two of their starters; trade deadline acquisition Tyler Mahle is already on the IL with shoulder inflammation.
The Twins did welcome back another starter — Josh Winder — on Sunday after a lengthy stay of his own on the injured list combined with a short stint in Triple-A. Cole Sands was optioned as the corresponding move. Winder, who started on Sunday, last pitched in the majors on July 12 before landing on the IL for the second time this season with a shoulder impingement. In his first start back, Winder gave up a pair of home runs in his four-inning start.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been up here, so it was nice to get my feet wet again and remember what it feels like and looks like, all that stuff,” Winder said. “I’m hoping to get into a nice rhythm here in the coming weeks, and hopefully I can make some adjustments and put in a little better performance next time out.”
Winder has pitched both as a starter and in relief for the Twins this season, and Baldelli said he expected the rookie to pitch again in the big leagues this season, though he didn’t specify in what role.
“I can’t say exactly what our rotation is going to be,” he said. “We have a little work to do to sit down and sort that out. We have a doubleheader next Saturday, so there’s some things to consider. But he put himself in a good spot.”
KEPLER LEAVES EARLY
Right fielder Max Kepler left Sunday’s game early after fouling a pitch off his right leg during his first-inning at-bat. Though he stayed in initially, he was subbed out before the third inning began.
“He had X-rays. There was a baseball-sized knot on his upper shin kind of towards his knee. I think it’s going down by now, but he was having trouble just walking,” Baldelli said. “I don’t think he was going to be playing, and that’s what it came down to. He’s doing better right now, treated for last couple of hours.”
BRIEFLY
The Twins plan to send Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray and Dylan Bundy to the mound during this week’s upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals. … Lefty Austin Davis, whom the Twins designated for assignment earlier this week, has cleared waivers and accepted free agency.
News
Biden plans to expand restrictions on US semiconductor shipments to China
Reuters reports even greater restrictions on sales of U.S. shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chip-making tools.
Reuters cites “several people familiar with the matter”.
- The Commerce Department intends to issue new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies – KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the sources said, speaking as covered with anonymity. The draft new rules were not previously announced.
- The rules would also codify restrictions in Commerce Department letters sent to Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices last month ordering them to halt shipments of several artificial intelligence computer chips to China unless they obtain licenses.
—-
Here is the link for more details.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Tyreek Hill heavily involved in Dolphins debut; Miami shuffles through O-line injuries vs. Patriots
The game-changing passing play in the Miami Dolphins’ 20-7 season-opening win over the New England Patriots came when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit receiver Jaylen Waddle over the middle for a 42-yard touchdown on fourth-and-7 at the end of the first half.
But the option that Tagovailoa consistently found throughout his 23-of-33 performance for 270 yards was his shiny new toy, star receiver Tyreek Hill.
Hill was targeted 12 times, making eight receptions for 94 yards in his Dolphins debut.
“Our plan is always to get him involved,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “I think each and every game we’ll do our best to feature him unless the defense has to fully commit to take him away.”
Hill was found in space several times, beating his man underneath along the sideline and at least once in the middle. He took a short screen and went for 18 yards. The 5-foot-10 speedster even went up and took a pass away from New England cornerback Jack Jones that could’ve been intercepted.
“My main thing is, ‘that’s my ball; I’ve got to go get it,’ ” Hill said about the contested catch that went for his game-long 26-yard gain. “I’m going to make sure I protect that. That’s my whole mindset.”
Five of Hill’s eight catches went for first downs, extending drives and keeping the Patriots defense on the field as the Dolphins won the time-of-possession battle by five minutes while New England dealt with South Florida’s hot and humid early-September conditions.
“Dude’s a cheat code,” Tagovailoa said postgame. “It feels awesome having someone like Tyreek.”
Hill also had one carry on a sweep that went for 6 yards. Waddle ended up with four receptions for 69 yards on five targets. Running back Chase Edmonds had four catches on four targets, totaling 40 yards. No other Dolphin had more than two targets, with tight end Mike Gesicki only seeing one pass come his way, catching it for 1 yard.
Dolphins injuries, inactives
Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson exited the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter on Sunday.
Greg Little replaced Jackson in the lineup, and Jackson never returned. No update was given after the game.
Jackson slowly walked off the field during a second-quarter drive. He initially went into the team’s blue medical tent before being escorted into the locker room by trainers. Jackson returned to the sideline later, without re-entering the game.
Little also left momentarily, causing Robert Jones to come in at right guard and Robert Hunt to kick out to the tackle until Little returned. Left tackle Terron Armstead missed a drive, causing the Dolphins to do the same on the left side with Jones inserted at guard and Liam Eichenberg shifting out to left tackle.
Tight end Cethan Carter left Sunday’s game with a head injury on kick return coverage. Carter was initially motionless on the field before he walked to the sideline and was then carted into the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game moments later.
Dolphins nose tackle Raekwon Davis and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel played the team’s regular-season opener after entering questionable. Davis started in his regular post in the heart of Miami’s defensive line and registered five tackles. Van Ginkel made one assisted special teams tackle.
Davis popped up on the Dolphins’ injury report on Thursday with a knee issue. He said this past week that the knee “got rolled up on” in the Thursday practice, and he was limited again at Friday drills, seen wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg.
Van Ginkel, who also was questionable entering Sunday, was limited throughout the week of practice with an illness. He had his appendix removed nearly three weeks ago.
Safety Eric Rowe (pectoral), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) missed Sunday’s game after being questionable going in.
The Dolphins also had edge defender Trey Flowers, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and quarterback Skylar Thompson as inactives. None of them had pregame injury designations.
In addition to the inactives, the Dolphins are without starting cornerback Byron Jones for at least the first four games of the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, recovering from offseason lower left leg surgery.
Igbinoghene, the 2020 first-round pick, didn’t play despite Miami being thin at cornerback. Nik Needham took on the responsibility on the boundary, in addition to his usual nickel role, while Keion Crossen and undrafted rookie Kader Kohou saw extended action.
Flowers, listed as an outside linebacker but practicing with the defensive line this past week, was inactive for his first game after signing with Miami following the preseason.
Jenkins remembered
The Dolphins, on Sunday, further honored Jason Jenkins, the team’s senior vice president of communications and community affairs who died on Aug. 27 at the age of 47.
A moment of silence was held before kickoff between the Dolphins and Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Jenkins’ wife, Elizabeth, and three children, Liya, Aiden and Sloane, accompanied Dolphins captains Tua Tagovailoa and Elandon Roberts on the field for the coin toss. A picture of Jenkins with flowers and a football that read “Jason Jenkins 1974-2022″ was set up at the press box entrance.
The Dolphins held a celebration of life event at the stadium on Monday to remember Jenkins. They also established two memorial funds in his name: the Jenkins Children’s Fund, which supports Jenkins’ three children, and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund, which will be directed toward helping people through the various organizations Jenkins loved and served.
Across the NFL this past week, team PR departments wore their best outfits, or dressed “to the nines” to work in remembrance of Jenkins, who was always known to dress sharp. They posted images under the hashtag #2the9s4Jason.
()
