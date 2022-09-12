Snapshot analysis of Ravens’ 24-9 season-opening win over Jets – The Denver Post

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports team had to say immediately following the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the New York Jets in Sunday’s season opener at MetLife Stadium:

Jonas Shaffer, journalist: The Ravens can’t expect to be passed 110 yards and win in double digits every week. But statistics can lie, and the dashboard never does. The Ravens had a more explosive offense, a more balanced defense and far superior special teams. Lamar Jackson wasn’t at his best, and neither was Greg Roman’s racing game, but there were building blocks everywhere you looked. The Dolphins, who easily handled the Patriots, will be a much tougher test next week. There aren’t many Joe Flaccos starting out in the league.

Childs Walker, journalist: Give credit to Mike Macdonald’s defense for keeping the Jets off the board with solid coverage, relentless pressure on Joe Flacco and timely takeaways. Those were the big plays we didn’t see often enough last year as the Ravens fell to last in the league on pass defense. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and linebacker Patrick Queen, both looking to make jumps in the third season, have been particularly good. They gave Lamar Jackson time not to be followed, which he eventually did with a trio of touchdowns, two to Devin Duvernay and one to Rashod Bateman. The Ravens got off to an erratic start on offense, with missed blocks and dropped passes derailing several first-half drives. Their running game never increased. The ankle injury of tackle Ja’Wuan James puts them in a scary position with their offensive line depth, which was a major issue last season. Patrick Mekari is a competent replacement, but they need Ronnie Stanley to make the puzzle work.

Mike Preston, columnist: As expected, the Ravens played a sloppy first half, the result of holding off many of their starters throughout the three preseason games. But in the second half, quarterback Lamar Jackson started making plays with his legs, and the Ravens outscored the Jets, 14-0, in the third quarter. By the start of the fourth, they had taken away the desire to win from the Jets as the Ravens were winning quite easily.

Ryan McFadden, Journalist: Sunday’s season opener was a perfect representation of Lamar Jackson’s brilliance. He threw a pair of impressive touchdown passes to Devin Duvernay while aerating the ball to receiver Rashod Bateman for a nice 55-yard score. Jackson chose to bet on himself and not agree to a long-term deal before the season. He got off to a good start by showing that the team should just hand him a blank check.

CJ Doon, editor: If every week is going to be a referendum on Lamar Jackson’s value to the Ravens, he couldn’t have asked for a better start. The star quarterback looks set to make another MVP run, connecting with Devin Duvernay for two touchdowns and throwing a 55-yard bomb to Rashod Bateman. Even though the running game struggled without JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, Jackson seemed more than capable of carrying the offense through the air. That’s what he and the Ravens want to see before they agree on a long-term deal.

Tim Schwartz, editor: Much of the Ravens’ offseason focused on their wide receivers and whether they’d be good enough without the tried and tested merchandise of Marquise Brown. It’s still early days – and they played the lowly Jets, after all – but Devin Duvernay caught two touchdown passes, including a nice contested hold in the corner of the end zone, and Rashod Bateman channeled Brown with a score 55 yards. It’s a very good start, and tight end Mark Andrews started in the second half. And don’t be fooled by the Jets beating Baltimore (378 yards to 274) — the Ravens folded but never broke. The Ravens fired Joe Flacco three times and the safety tandem of Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark each forced a turnover. In the end, the Jets looked like the Jets (terrible), and the Ravens looked like the Ravens (elite).

