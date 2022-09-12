Connect with us

Blockchain

Sports Brand Puma Forays into Metaverse and NFTs

Electronics Giant Lg To Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
  • NitroPasses may be “minted” for NFTs that are tied to real-world items.
  • Puma’s biggest rival, Nike, has made about $185 million off its NFTs goods.

One of the most popular sports brands in the world, Puma, introduced its first metaverse experience, “Black Station,” on September 7 at New York Fashion Week.

Black Station will be “a dynamic destination to visit,” the firm said in a news statement, allowing Puma customers to engage in an immersive and stimulating manner while experiencing the NFTs of the brand, which is focused on athletic gear.

New Portal For Digital Exploration

PUMA’s Chief Brand Officer, Adam Petrick, said, “Twenty years ago, Black Station was PUMA’s home,” explaining that the company resurrected the website to honor its dedication to innovation by showcasing its most cutting-edge designs.

Adam further stated:

“Given the boundaries we are pushing from a product design and digital standpoint, we found it fitting to bring Black Station back as a new portal for digital exploration across fashion, sport performance, our heritage classics, and innovation.”

The website welcomes visitors with a hyper-realistic digital lobby including three separate portals via which they may explore limited-edition, never-before-seen footwear. NitroPasses may be “minted” for NFTs that are tied to real-world items and redeemed when the New York City Futrograde trade show concludes.

According to Puma’s Global Creative Director and Head of Innovation Heiko Desens, the metaverse’s benefits allowed the Puma design team to break free of traditional constraints and produce groundbreaking new concepts that were every bit as spectacular as the finished items themselves.

Despite the metaverse’s potential for scientific advancement, it’s worth noting that Puma’s biggest rival, Nike, has made about $185 million off its NFTs goods. Here, the door is open to a whole new market.

Blockchain

Singapore’s Whampoa Group Unveils $100M Crypto Venture Fund

Is The Crypto Market Back On The Uphill Trend?
Bitcoin News
  • The size of the fund will be increased by Whampoa Digital in the future.
  • The company is seeking to tap the growing market for digital assets.

Whampoa Group, Singaporean asset management, is planning to launch both a venture capital fund and a crypto hedge fund dedicated to digital asset investments. The corporation plans to invest $100 million based on preliminary estimates.

The organization wants to raise $50 million for the cryptocurrency hedge fund and has allocated $100 million for the venture fund. With the launch of its new subsidiary Whampoa Digital, the company is seeking to tap the growing market for digital assets by pooling cash from outside investors.

Widespread Adoption of Web3 Offerings

The private venture capital firm is expected to debut within the next quarter. And it will target Web 3.0’s earliest stage start-ups for investment. The size of the fund will be increased by Whampoa Digital. This will be done in the future so that it may make more investments.

Shawn Chan, CEO of Whampoa Group stated:

“We think there is great conviction in this space. The venture capital fund will help us to expand our footprint in this area.”

He continued by saying that Asian technology companies and corporate organizations have provided positive feedback on the planned cryptocurrency venture fund. According to Shan, the demographics and level of internet access in Southeast Asia bode well for the widespread adoption of Web3 offerings.

Amy Lee and Lee Han Shih established Whampoa Group as a multi-family investment enterprise. Both are members of the extended family of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first and longest-serving Prime Minister (1959–1990).

They had invested in Binance Labs’ $500 million fund. This was to promote widespread use of Web3 and blockchain technology, which was unveiled in June of this year. Roughly 200 businesses are represented in its investment portfolio.

Blockchain

Recent White House Report Scrutinizes Crypto Mining Concerns

Crypto Miners Get Leverage From Iran Regulation: Access To Renewable Power
Bitcoin News
  • It revealed conflicting results about the link between crypto and the environment.
  • The department advised that the administration might outlaw proof of work.

Distributed ledger technology (DLT) and global warming have been the subject of a new report from the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

The agency’s research revealed conflicting results about the link between crypto and the environment. While it’s true that mining may improve grid reliability and spur renewable energy development, it also has the potential to increase “environmental justice issues” by contributing to GHG emissions and other harmful emissions.

Proof-of-Work in Target

Therefore, the department advised that the administration might outlaw proof of work as a consensus technique. Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto Assets in the United States is a report written in response to President Biden’s crypto executive order from March. For the sake of promoting responsible sector regulation, the president has ordered over 20 administrative officials and agency heads to submit study reports and suggestions on different crypto-related matters.

In particular, it claimed that Bitcoin and other blockchains that rely on a proof of work (PoW) consensus method use a “significant amount” of energy and add to localized issues of air, water, and noise pollution. Bitcoin and other large-cap POW networks are responsible for around 0.3% of yearly global greenhouse gas emissions.

The report concludes that intervention from the federal government is necessary. This is in order to promote widespread use and the ethical growth of digital assets. There is a need for federal, state, and industry partners to work together. This is in order to establish environmental performance criteria for the creation, usage, and maintenance of crypto-asset technology.

Incentives to upgrade the Bitcoin network to a Proof of Stake (POS) consensus method have been proposed. This was in the past by CFTC Chairman Rostin Benham. Moreover, Chris Larsen, co-founder of Ripple, donated $5 million to a transition fund in March.

Blockchain

GoDaddy Being Sued by Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Team

Ethereum Name Service Hit Record-Breaking 2M Registered Users 
Altcoin News
  • Manifold Finance revealed that it has acquired the domain name eth.link.
  • The primary developer at ENS, Nick.eth, questioned the legitimacy of the transaction.

A lawsuit was launched against GoDaddy, Dynadot, and Manifold Finance on Monday by Ethereum Name Service (ENS), the business behind .eth domain name. The lawsuit was launched by True Names Ltd. on behalf of itself and the currently jailed Virgil Griffith over allegations that GoDaddy had failed to “respect, acknowledge, and protect” the eth.link domain name.

Dispute Over Domain

The non-profit organization funding and coordinating ENS development, True Names, is suing for at least $75,000. GoDaddy stated on August 25 that the eth.link domain will expire on September 5. Before, the registrar had let Griffith’s proxy renew the domain, but this time around, they wouldn’t budge. 

As of September 3rd, the domain name eth.link has been purportedly moved to another registrar called Dynadot LLC, who promptly placed it up for auction.

The filing argued:

“The sale will disable a valuable cryptocurrency network and recklessly risk making it available to scores of malicious actors. And the domain name is now purportedly and wrongfully held by Manifold Finance, Inc.”

On September 3, the DeFi business Manifold Finance revealed through Twitter that it has acquired the domain name eth.link. Domain Name Wire reports that the acquisition price was $851,919.

The primary developer at ENS, Nick.eth, questioned the legitimacy of the transaction to Manifold on the grounds that the domain name had not yet expired. Nick, however, was “looking at the wrong info” according to Manifold about the domain’s expiration. ENS users need Eth.link since it was being used to connect ENS domain names to the Web2 DNS. 

Blockchain

Google Cloud To Run a Validator Node on Ronin Network

U.s Authorities Recover $30M Worth Crypto Of Ronin Bridge Hack
  • The collaboration will be assisted by Searce, a provider of cloud-based services.
  • Google Cloud is joining the ranks as the 18th validator.

Web3 firm Axie Infinity, founded by Sky Mavis, has enlisted the aid of one of the major Web2 IT companies in an effort to further decentralize the Ronin network, a specialized Ethereum sidechain built for NFT-powered games.

Sky Mavis just announced a partnership with Google Cloud. Whereby the cloud computing arm of the global computer giant would operate a validator node on the Ronin network. Moreover, this implies that Google Cloud will be essential in protecting and processing transactions on the sidechain network.

Validators Doubled After Assault

An official press release states that Google Cloud has been the company’s “strategic cloud partner” since 2020, but this development marks a change in their partnership. Furthermore, the collaboration will be assisted by Searce, a provider of cloud-based services.

After Ronin’s network suffered the loss of $552 million worth of cryptocurrency in a high-profile assault in March. The number of validators has doubled. Moreover, Google Cloud is joining the ranks as the 18th.

It is believed that Lazarus, a hacker organization supported by the North Korean government, was responsible for the attack on five of the nine validators, which included the use of stolen private keys.

With the addition of Yield Guild Games, a business for Web3 gaming guilds, Nansen and DappRadar, blockchain analytics startups, and major metaverse investor and game producer Animoca Brands, Sky Mavis is working toward its goal of having at least 21 validators for Ronin.

In the past, Google Cloud has joined the governing council of Hedera Hashgraph. And it validated transactions for video platform company Theta Labs, both of which are networks built on blockchain technology. The Google Cloud Platform announced in May that it has assembled a Web3 team to support blockchain-based apps.

Blockchain

Economic Secretary Wants the UK To Become a Crypto Hub

Economic Secretary Wants The Uk To Become A Crypto Hub
