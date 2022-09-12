News
Starbucks details its blockchain-based loyalty platform and NFT community, Starbucks Odyssey • TechCrunch
Starbucks today officially introduces Starbucks Odyssey, launching later this year – the coffee chain’s first foray into building with Web3 technology. The new experience combines the company’s successful Starbucks Rewards loyalty program with an NFT platform, allowing its customers to earn and purchase digital assets that unlock exclusive experiences and rewards.
The company previously pitched its Web3 plans to investors, saying it believes the new experience will build on the current Starbucks Rewards model, where customers today earn “stars” that can be redeemed for perks, like free drinks. He envisions Starbucks Odyssey as a way for his most loyal customers to earn a broader set of rewards while building community.
To develop the project, Starbucks tapped Adam Brotman, the architect of its Mobile Order & Pay system and Starbucks app, to serve as a special advisor. Now co-founder of Forum3, a Web3 loyalty startup, Brotman’s team worked on Starbucks Odyssey alongside the Seattle coffeehouse chain’s own marketing, loyalty and technology teams.
While Starbucks has been investigating blockchain technologies for a few years, it has only been involved in this particular project for about six months, Starbucks CMO Brady Brewer told TechCrunch. He says the company wanted to invest in this area, but not as a “stunt” side project, as many companies do. Instead, she wanted to find a way to use technology to improve her business and expand her existing loyalty program.
It has chosen to make NFTs the passes that allow access to this digital community, but it intentionally obscures the nature of the technology that underpins the experience in order to appeal to more consumers – including people not techniques – on the web3 platform.
“It happens to be built on blockchain and web3 technology, but the customer – to be honest – may not even know that what they are doing interacts with blockchain technology. It’s just the catalyst,” says Brewer.
To take advantage of the Starbucks Odyssey experience, Starbucks Rewards members will log into the web application using their existing loyalty program credentials.
Once there, they will be able to engage in various activities, which Starbucks calls “journeys” – such as playing interactive games or completing challenges designed to deepen their knowledge of the Starbucks brand or coffee in general. As they complete these trips, members can obtain digital collectibles in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Starbucks Odyssey, however, cuts out the tech jargon and calls these NFT collectibles “travel stamps” instead.
Additionally, a limited-edition set of NFTs will be available for purchase in the Starbucks Odyessy web app, which also works on mobile devices. Although hosted on the Polygon blockchain, these NFTs will be purchased using a credit or debit card – a crypto wallet is not required. The company believes this will make it easier for consumers to engage with the Web3 experience by lowering the barrier to entry. It also won’t complicate consumer transactions with things like “gas charges”, preferring to offer a bundled price.
The company isn’t yet ready to share what its NFTs will cost or how many will be available at launch, saying those are decisions that are still being worked out.
However, the various “stamps” (NFTs) will include a point value based on their rarity and can be bought or sold among Starbucks Odyessy members in the marketplace, with ownership secured on the blockchain. The NFT artwork is co-created by Starbucks and outside artists, and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition collectibles will be donated to support causes chosen by Starbucks employees and customers .
By collecting the stamps, members will earn points which can unlock exclusive benefits.
These benefits go beyond those you can earn with a traditional Starbucks Rewards account and its “stars”. While today members can earn things like free coffee, free food, or select merchandise, points earned in Starbucks Odyessy will translate into experiences and other benefits.
At the lower end, it could be a virtual espresso martini-making class or access to unique merchandise and artist collaborations. As you earn points, you can earn invites to special events at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, or even earn a trip to the Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica. The biggest benefits are expected to be reserved for those who purchase NFTs, although lesser versions may be offered to those who earn their way.
For example, a paid NFT might offer the full travel package and farm tour, while an earned NFT might offer the tour alone with flights and hotels left up to the user. However, the company has not made any formal decision on this.
But what the company can say is that it wants to deeply integrate the program with its existing loyalty rewards, beyond just using the same user account credentials for both programs.
Brewer says Starbucks is already imagining how some of the activities that earn NFTs will connect to actual Starbucks purchases, for example.
In Odyssey, users earn NFTs by doing challenges, which can also include a real-world activity like “try three things on the espresso menu”. This would require the user to show their barcode at checkout – as they would if they were earning stars – for their transaction to count towards the Starbuck Odyssey challenge. The company is still determining what combination of games, challenges, and quests it will include at launch.
“But we will have experiences that do direct link to customer behavior in our stores,” Brewer points out. More importantly, the company wants everyone to be able to get NFTs, not just those with money to spend on digital collectibles, as is often the case with today’s NFT communities. , which cost the average user.
“There will be many ways for people to win [rewards] without having to spend a lot of money,” says Brewer. “We want to make this super easy and accessible. There will be many daily experiences that customers can earn like virtual classes or access to limited edition products, for example. “The range of experiences will be quite broad and very accessible,” he adds.
Starbucks says it explored all the different blockchains for the project, but landed on Polygon-built “proof-of-stake” blockchain technology for this effort because it uses less power than blockchains. first-generation “proof-of-work” blocks, which is more in line with its conversational goals.
The idea of entering the world of web3 makes sense for a company known for taking advantage of emerging technologies and making them more accessible and easy for consumers to access. In years past, Starbucks introduced Wi-Fi to its stores to encourage customers to spend more time while shopping. He also pushed the idea of mobile wallets long before Apple Pay became ubiquitous. And it made mobile ordering the norm long before the Covid pandemic, when other restaurant chains picked it up.
But one criticism of many traditional companies when entering the Web3 market is that they approach it as a marketing stunt, not a real business. Starbucks, of course, claims that is the case here, but only time will tell how serious their interest may be.
“We are optimistic about the future of these technologies enabling experiments that were not possible before,” says Brewer. The intention is to be flexible and support customers as the web3 market evolves, he explains. “It’s really important that we look at this in the long term,” he continues. “But, because we’re integrating it into our large-scale, industry-leading rewards program, we’re committed,” he says.
The company says its web3 platform will open its waitlist (waitlist.starbucks.com) on September 12 and launch later this year. It will remove the waiting list and open the platform more widely next year.
techcrunch
News
8 questions for the doctor responsible for stopping the outbreak of monkeypox in the United States: Gunshots
Patrick Semansky/AP
The monkeypox epidemic in the United States appears to be slowing down.
New infections are beginning to decline in some major cities where the virus struck early and spread quickly. And while there is still uncertainty, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently predicts that the outbreak will “most likely continue to grow very slowly” over the next few weeks.
Health officials say this is cause for cautious optimism – but not complacency.
Much of the improvement is attributed to temporary changes in sexual behavior, and progress is uneven, with new cases increasing in parts of the United States and disproportionately affecting certain minority populations, such as black and Latino men. .
The United States relies on a strategy of vaccinating high-risk populations – largely gay men and gay men, especially men who have sex with men on social media where the virus is spreading. But there are still open questions: Scientists don’t yet have much real data on the ability of the JYNNEOS vaccine — approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019 — to stop infection and transmission. And the vaccination campaign must succeed in reaching those who could benefit most from vaccines.
NPR sat down with Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, a month after he took office as deputy coordinator of the White House Monkeypox Response, to talk about the direction of the outbreak and what it’s like to go from being a doctor of HIV and queer health activist to be the proud face of the government’s response to monkeypox.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Pien Huang: As you look over the next few weeks or months, where do you see the outbreak heading? Is it realistic to think that we could have virtually no cases in the United States?
Demeter Daskalakis: I think we’re going to get to a point where we’ll see occasional cases because of introductions [of the virus] other places. We will also potentially see small clusters. But in terms of this big curve that we’ve seen, I think it’s going to dissipate so it’s no longer an epidemic, but more episodic.
If you look at the epidemiology of cases that occur outside of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, there are a lot of end chains: you have someone [with monkeypox]then maybe their family contacts [get it] and then it ends.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we keep seeing little chains [of transmission]. Then the vaccine would be used more for contact-based vaccination as opposed to population-based and behavior-based vaccination campaign. [we have now].
You and other experts have credited behavioral changes with helping to slow the spread of monkeypox in the United States. What does this mean for controlling the epidemic in the future, given that the virus has spread “almost exclusively” through sexual contact?
It is not impossible that we can see the cases increase if the behaviors regress. We definitely see that the messages – from the CDC and the US government as well as the interpretations of others – have really moved the needle, in terms of some of the behaviors associated with monkeypox exposure.
Unique partnerships [meaning one-time sexual encounters] that men who have sex with men report are down – 50% have stopped doing it or reduced it – less anonymous sex, all things we advise as temporary measures, until we We put vaccines in people’s arms and they can come back to life as usual.
We’re in that phase where getting supply and maintaining demand [for vaccines] is so important. It’s reasonable to think people will change their behavior for a while, but it’s not reasonable to think they’ll change it forever. And we’re not asking forever, we’re asking now.
Why not call it a sexually transmitted infection? After all, gay and queer communities are generally quite accustomed to talking about sexual health.
The jury is out on what it’s going to be called. I think what is important is that monkeypox is sexually associated no matter what.
What’s important to me is less the semantics and more that we give the right advice, and where people go [to seek information and care] have the resources to do the job.
A article you co-wrote which was published recently shows that numerous cases of monkeypox are found in people living with HIV and in those with a recent history of STIs. why is this the case?
It is the social network, and the behaviors associated with it, that may explain why HIV-positive men who have sex with men are overrepresented.
One of my favorite lines in the diary actually says – I love it so much, I’ll read it to you verbatim – “It’s important that HIV and STI prevention and care delivery systems are leveraged for monkeypox assessment, vaccination, and other prevention and treatment interventions.”
[On Wednesday]sort of timed with it [paper]the CDC released updated guidelines for some of its grantees, indicating that they could use both staff and funds earmarked for HIV and STDs to actually support monkeypox.
It’s a bit revolutionary. He puts it in this context of this thing called a syndemic, which is like the different epidemics interacting. So it integrates monkeypox where it belongs, which is with the work we do every day to prevent HIV and STIs.
Recent data from the CDC shows that vaccination rate may be in decline. It seems that we are close to a point where many people who want to get vaccinated have done so. How do you make sure people get both vaccines even if cases go down?
So first of all, supply, supply, supply – supply is important because some of the changes in demand are driven by the idea that ‘there is no vaccine, so why should I look for it? »
We solved this problem with the new intradermal vaccine strategy by increasing the supply in the field and with [getting] After [vials]whether it is the overseas company or the onshore filling and finishing of the vaccine.
We have [sent vaccine doses to] some big events that signal that “the doctor is open” and that vaccines are more accessible.
The other work we do is on equity. We [recently sent doses to] Atlanta Black Pride, where they did almost 4,000 shots, also with Southern Decadence in New Orleans, where they did about 3,500. Those are the big releases.
But we will also soon pave the way for small equity interventions that are aimed at more innovative, niche ideas that penetrate deeper into the community.
Is there a danger of people looking at the current numbers and saying “monkey pox is slowing down, so I don’t need a vaccine?”
Still, there’s a risk that people will say, “Oh look, the curve is down and we’re going to move on.” But we’ve been very good at messaging that two shots plus two weeks means you have optimal coverage. So the experience I’m hearing so far is that people are interested in getting both of their vaccines and they just want [health authorities] to open availability [so they can] Catch them.
How was it to be in such a visible role as the gay/queer person who is the face of the White House monkey pox response?
In my very first hour on the job, I met with the president and he said my job is to make sure we work really hard for the LGBTQ community, especially in the vein of equity. So literally I landed and was told to do exactly what I love to do. It was great.
I work with Bob Fenton, [the White House Monkeypox Response Coordinator], who looks like a rock star from the point of view of major event emergencies. I’m learning some really valuable things from him that definitely come out of my normal wheelhouse.
Is there a tension between the role you have as a government official and your longtime work as an HIV doctor and gay health advocate?
It’s about being the doctor for one person at a time, and then being the doctor for an entire community and our entire population. You have a very specific responsibility when making decisions for millions of people. I value [my time working with patients]. I feel like these experiences with humans and patients end up making sense of it all for me.
NPR News
News
6 dead, at least 28 injured including 7 teenagers in Chicago weekend shootings – NBC Chicago
Several teenagers are recovering after being shot in Chicago on Sunday, with the youngest injured being a 13-year-old man, a 14-year-old woman, a 14-year-old man and a 15-year-old man.
The shootings come as the city endured another violent weekend, with at least six dead and more than 29 injured as a result of gunfire.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide an update on the city’s recent public safety efforts at 11 a.m. Monday.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported around 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East 71st Street.
Police say a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter when someone driving a Hyundai Sonata hit him. The victim then ran west on 71st Street when a person got out of the Sonata and fired shots, hitting him in the head and chest.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Just two hours later in the 600 block of East 60e Street, a 45-year-old man was shot in the chest and police found him lying unresponsive in a park.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Two men were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired, striking both victims.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene by police.
A second victim, another man, was shot in the back and in the face and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, officials said.
No suspects are in custody and area three detectives are investigating.
At approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a call from a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Ada when they discovered a man lying on the passenger side of the car.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the left side of the head.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
Just after 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Harvard, a 28-year-old man was found unresponsive in the backyard of a residence after being shot multiple times, police say.
Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is still ongoing.
Here’s the rest of the weekend’s shoots so far. The suspects are not in custody in any shooting unless otherwise noted.
Monday –
- A 14-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were walking down a sidewalk at 1:01 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue when someone inside a black SUV pulled over and began to pull. The 14-year-old was shot in the right leg and the man was shot in the left foot. Both were transported to a nearby hospital in good condition
- At 3:51 a.m., a 15-year-old male was dropped off at Loretta Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his right leg. According to the police, the details of the attack are not known.
Sunday –
- At 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, a 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a man approached on foot and fired, police said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his undamaged foot. No one is in custody.
- In the 3700 block of South Langley at around 2.35pm, police say a 13-year-old man broke into a Kida and was confronted by the owner of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man. The man, who authorities say has a valid concealed carry permit, pulled out a handgun and shot the 13-year-old. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
- Around midnight in the 9200 block of South Marquette Avenue, a man was sitting on his porch when a van pulled up and a person inside opened fire, hitting him in the hand. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- A 34-year-old man was driving in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the lower back. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- In the 1300 block of South Sawyer at around 12:36 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk when a verbal altercation broke out near her. According to the police, one of the people then fired shots and was hit in the right leg and ankle. She was hospitalized in good condition.
- Police say a man was walking in the 200 block of West 75e Street around 3:45 a.m. when a black sedan fired shots, hitting him in the right calf. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Around 4:18 a.m. in the 500 block of East 75e Street, three people were standing outside when they were shot. A 51-year-old woman suffered a neck scrape, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the left elbow, and a 30-year-old man suffered a left calf scrape, and all three were hospitalized in good condition.
- A 45-year-old man was walking the 3500 block of South Damen Avenue at approximately 4:25 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and left hip. Police said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- In the 500 block of East 105e Street around 12:25 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was hit in the arm by a gunshot. She was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Just before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, a 14-year-old girl was inside a residence when she was shot in the head. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
- In the 2500 block of West 70e At approximately 7:11 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was near a sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire, hitting the teen in the buttocks and side. The teenager was transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- Police say a 17-year-old boy was approached by an unknown assailant in the 8400 block of South Parnell at around 7.45pm when he was shot in the abdomen and leg. The teenager was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
Saturday –
- Around 00:07 in the 2000 block of East 67e Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg. Both were transported to area hospitals in good condition.
- Police say a 30-year-old man was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue at around 1:07 a.m. when he was shot by someone in another vehicle. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition after being shot in the left leg and left arm.
- A 40-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Madison around 1:10 a.m. when shots were fired from another car, hitting her repeatedly. Police said she was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
- In the 3300 block of West Augusta at around 4:57 a.m., a 29-year-old man was driving east when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the left arm. The man, who also suffered abrasions to his back, was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- At around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Southern California, a 40-year-old man was struck in the wrist by gunfire, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- Police say a 31-year-old man was standing near an alley in the 500 block of East 72n/a Street around 6:24 p.m. when he was shot in the hand. The man was transported by himself to an area hospital, where he was listed as undamaged.
- In the 3800 block of West Madison around 8:21 p.m., a 56-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot four times, police say. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
- A man was walking on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Saint Louis at approximately 11:13 p.m. when he was shot by an individual in a white van. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
Friday –
- At approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Washburn, a 30-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was shot in the abdomen and legs by an unknown assailant. Police said he was taken to an area hospital, where his condition later stabilized.
- A 23-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1700 block of West 47e Street around 11:25 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg. Police said he was transported to an area hospital in acceptable condition.
NBC Chicago
News
Ravens wide receivers were doubted for months. They delivered in the season-opening 24-9 win over Jets.
In April, the Ravens made a shocking move on the first night of the NFL draft when they traded receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. And instead of drafting another wideout, the Ravens selected two tight ends — Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely — in the fourth round, indicating that Baltimore would run a tight end-heavy offense in 2022.
In the Ravens’ 24-9 season-opening win over the New York Jets on Sunday, it didn’t take long for the wide receivers to show they’re more than capable of delivering for star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Devin Duvernay had a career afternoon, catching four passes for a career-high 54 yards and two touchdowns, while second-year wideout Rashod Bateman corralled a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that might have been thrown to Brown a year ago.
In the months leading up to Baltimore’s dominant victory at MetLife Stadium, the Ravens expressed confidence in their wide receivers. They didn’t make a splashy move in the trade market or free agency except for signing veteran Demarcus Robinson, who was surprisingly cut by the Las Vegas Raiders during training camp last month.
“The guys do have a chip on their shoulder, and they want to go out and prove that they’re ready for their opportunity,” wide receivers coach Tee Martin said in June. “And when we don’t draft a wide receiver, what the organization is saying to you is, ‘We brought you here for a reason, and it’s your time.’”
The receivers’ time came Sunday, and they answered the call. After the Jets’ defense kept Jackson and the Ravens out of sync for most of the first half, limiting tight ends Mark Andrews and Likely and holding Baltimore to just 11 rushing yards, Duvernay helped jump-start the offense. With Baltimore facing a third-and-5 with 3:51 remaining in the second quarter, Jackson threw a perfect spiral to Duvernay, who was tightly covered by cornerback Bryce Hall, for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone.
As Jackson went on an offensive tear in the second half, throwing for 130 of his 213 yards, he once again found Duvernay for a score. On third down, Jackson stepped up in the pocket before completing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Duvernay to give Baltimore a 17-3 advantage with under eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Jackson appeared to complete a no-look pass for the touchdown, but the quarterback said after the game he wasn’t trying to make a highlight-reel play in the style of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. “I’m not playing street ball; I’m looking,” he joked. “I was going to throw it to [tight end] Mark [Andrews], but the safety jumped Mark, and [Duvernay] just ran his route, and he came open.”
Last year, Duvernay showcased what he can do on special teams, being named to his first Pro Bowl as a returner. On Sunday, Duvernay, who totaled 272 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season, showcased what he could do in the passing game.
“It felt good to get into game mode and show the work I’ve put in this offseason,” said Duvernay, a third-round pick in 2020.
Harbaugh said he was not surprised about Duvernay’s performance, adding: “He works so hard; he’s been doing it in camp every single day.”
But no play was more spectacular than Jackson’s touchdown pass to Bateman in the third quarter that solidified Baltimore’s first win of the season. With 2:15 to go, Jackson launched the ball deep down the middle of the field as Bateman slipped past the Jets’ secondary for a 55-yard touchdown reception that gave the Ravens a commanding 24-3 advantage.
“A lot of people said [Jackson] couldn’t throw, but he dropped a dime for me,” said Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick who totaled two catches for 59 yards.
Added Harbaugh: “[The Jets] were bringing people down [into the box] a little bit, and they were doing a good job against the run, and we got them one time. He ran a great route, and the protection held up.”
With questions surrounding the receivers during the offseason, Jackson said Sunday’s win was a confidence boost. Still, there’s more to prove.
“We just have to keep going,” Jackson said. “This is the first game; we have 16 more games to go, and [the] playoffs.”
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys quarterback out for ‘several weeks’ with thumb injury suffered in loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CNN
—
It wasn’t just the one-sided nature of the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that would have troubled Dallas Cowboys fans on Sunday night; the sight of their star quarterback leaving with a hand injury was enough to give nightmares.
In the Cowboys’ season opener in front of a raucous crowd in their AT&T Stadium against Tom Brady and the Bucs, Dallas’ 2022 season began with a stutter and a scare.
If the tough offensive performance wasn’t enough to worry about — Dallas didn’t score after opening the game with a field goal — a potentially serious injury to Dak Prescott could have long-term repercussions.
In the fourth quarter, as he attempted to power up the offense and produce a return, Prescott’s throwing hand – his right – connected with the hands of Bucs outside linebacker Shaq Barrett on a pass attempt. .
The 29-year-old’s discomfort was evident almost immediately and he returned to the locker room with an athletic trainer.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that Prescott would undergo further medicals but had suffered a fracture “behind his thumb” and would miss “several games but not for the year”.
Prescott was seen wearing a brace during the postgame media availability. He expressed frustration with the injury but acknowledged it could have been much worse.
“I was told it was a lot cleaner than it could have been,” Prescott said. “It’s very disappointing, but injuries happen. Can’t necessarily control it. Just unhappy. Obviously I’m going to miss some time and not be there for my team and that’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just gave.”
Pictures: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Pictures: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Pictures: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Pictures: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Pictures: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Pictures: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Pictures: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Pictures: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Pictures: The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Even with Prescott on the field, the Cowboys struggled to move the ball against a strong Tampa Bay defense.
The offense was only able to rack up 244 total yards, with Prescott going 14 of 29 for 134 yards with one interception and getting sacked twice. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush finished the game and didn’t have much more success.
After a serious ankle injury that saw him miss most of the 2020 season, Prescott was hoping for a healthy 2022 but seemed optimistic afterwards despite the injury.
“Obviously it’s just not what you want to hear, but it’s not the worst thing that’s happened to me,” Prescott said. “It’s just another bump in the road and I’m going to keep going. I will do everything I can control to win myself back, to improve myself, to help this team and to do my best in this role.
It wasn’t the most vintage Brady performance, but it was good enough for the Bucs.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner, 45, threw for 212 yards, plus a touchdown and an interception in the heavily defended game.
It was running back Leonard Fournette who was the driving force on offense for the Bucs, rushing for 127 yards on 21 carries.
“We tried to take what they gave us,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said after the game.
“They gave us stuff up front and Lenny (Fournette) did a hell of a job running hard and physically and finding the holeshot. I think the offensive line did a great job of blocking. It was a total team effort tonight.
The Bucs’ solid defense overpowered the Cowboys’ offense, limiting Dallas to less than six points in a season opener for the first time since 1989.
The win takes Brady’s personal best against the Cowboys to 7-0 and gives the 2020 Super Bowl winners the perfect start to a new season.
Sports
News
‘You can’t have nice things’: Rapper Wakko the Kidd on being shot during North Hollywood robbery
A rapper who was jumped and shot six times in North Hollywood says he feels lucky to be alive after this terrifying ordeal.
Rapper Wakko the Kidd was the victim of an attempted robbery when he was shot in the back, among other things.
“A bullet went into my back, went right through me and out of my stomach,” he said. “A bullet went through my stomach and out of my back.”
He told CBSLA on Sunday that he was driving from the recording studio to his home in North Hollywood with his sound engineer on Sept. 1 when chaos erupted. They were jumped by masked men with guns.
He said that after being shot several times, he managed to slip under the bonnet of his car so the shooters wouldn’t kill him.
He believes the suspects were parked on the street, waiting for him to return home. He believes they targeted him because of social media posts featuring money and jewelry.
“It’s upsetting and frustrating to live in a world where you can’t have nice things without looking over your shoulder,” the rapper said.
According to the police, 26 shots were fired. The sound engineer was shot 10 times and remains in hospital.
There have been no arrests in this case.
Grub5
News
Russia withdraws more forces from northeast Ukraine as Kyiv presses advance
Russia withdrew more forces from the Kharkiv region on Monday, withdrawing from a large swath of northeastern Ukraine as Kyiv forces continued their push into Russian-occupied territory and the government s was committed to retaking all areas seized by Moscow.
Ukraine’s SBU intelligence released photos on Monday of soldiers inspecting a warehouse full of Russian arms and ammunition in Izyum, a town southeast of Kharkiv that had for months served as a garrison for Russian forces.
wsj
Starbucks details its blockchain-based loyalty platform and NFT community, Starbucks Odyssey • TechCrunch
8 questions for the doctor responsible for stopping the outbreak of monkeypox in the United States: Gunshots
6 dead, at least 28 injured including 7 teenagers in Chicago weekend shootings – NBC Chicago
Ravens wide receivers were doubted for months. They delivered in the season-opening 24-9 win over Jets.
Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys quarterback out for ‘several weeks’ with thumb injury suffered in loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
‘You can’t have nice things’: Rapper Wakko the Kidd on being shot during North Hollywood robbery
Russia withdraws more forces from northeast Ukraine as Kyiv presses advance
Charles addresses Parliament for the first time as King ahead of the Queen’s final farewell to Scotland – NBC Chicago
Best clay bar for 2022
Ethereum (ETH) Price Tries To Breach $1,800 Resistance, Guns For $2,000
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
News4 weeks ago
Ace Hardware store in the Baker district of Denver goes bankrupt after 16 years
-
News2 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed