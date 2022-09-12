Teenage girl in critical condition after Auburn Gresham shooting, police say – NBC Chicago

The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Klopp’s Reds will move for Luiz

It’s safe to say that Liverpool have had a difficult start to the season – seventh in the Premier League and having lost their first Champions League game – and the midfield is one of the areas of the team in Jurgen Klopp who has come under intense scrutiny.

Calciomercato are now reporting that the Reds are looking to bring in someone fresh to bolster the squad in the middle of the park, with the man they want none other than Aston Villa. Douglas Louis.

The Brazilian has attracted a lot of interest, especially from Italy, with AS Roma, AC Milan and Juventus all eyeing the 24-year-old.

Juve have been the most closely linked of the trio, with Luiz touted as a possible summer signing before Bianconeri sign Leandro Paredes on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The report claims a deal for Luiz would see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, of whom former Liverpool midfielder and current Villa boss Steven Gerrard is a fan, go the other way in a swap deal.

GOSSIP PAPER

– Manchester United stars believe Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford and has his eye on a January exit, claims The Sun. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and PSG have all turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo this summer, while the Portugal international has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

– Robin Gosens was unable to convince Internazionale bosses on the left flank which Calciomercato believe could see the Italian giants move for Benfica Alexander Grimaldo. The Spaniard’s contract ends in the summer of 2023 so they might even be able to sign him as a free agent.

– Chelsea remain interested in Dinamo Moscow attacking midfielder Arsen Zakharyan and have formulated a plan to continue it in the coming months, writes fabrice romano, who adds that the Blues see in him a talent of the present and the future. While personal terms were fully agreed in August, the two clubs were unable to come to the same conclusion in their negotiations.

– Calciomercato have suggested that the only reason why Roma’s full-back Matias Vina was unable to complete his proposed summer move to Galatasaray was time. With the Uruguayan given the green light to move to Turkey, the report says the two clubs have agreed to review the deal and finalize the details upon January arrival.

– Billy Gilmour only played a minute for Brighton & Hove Albion, but The Sun claims Graham Potter leaving the Seagulls to manage Chelsea has already put the midfielder in limbo. The Scot is said to have only joined Brighton so he could play under Potter, and he will now have to wait to see who takes over at the Amex Stadium.