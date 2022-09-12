A - Z Health Guides
Tips to Take Care of Your Well-Being
In life, taking care of your physical and mental well-being is critical. Your whole body is affected when you don’t care for either of them. For a person to be their best version, their mental and physical health needs to be in harmony. Health issues that affect your physical well-being will undoubtedly interfere with your quality of life.
How to Live Well
Even minor health issues like headaches can increase stress levels, thus affecting your well-being. That’s why, at PureHealth Research, we believe that a slight change in your lifestyle can help you live happier and reap better overall health. Here are some practical tips you can follow to improve your well-being. Let’s dive in.
Take Proper Sleep
Sleep plays a significant role when it comes to your well-being. Unfortunately, many people overlook the importance of having quality rest. Inadequate sleep affects a person’s ability to function every day. Decreased responsiveness, fatigue, and a drop in productivity are some consequences of lack of sleep. Your body requires proper rest to heal and renew its energy.
Healing is vital for mental and physical activity throughout the day. Therefore, you must get at least 8 hours of sleep each night. To ensure you get quality sleep, you can develop a night routine. For instance, making sure you go to bed at the same time every night, meditating before retiring, and avoiding coffee before you sleep can help. Including such practices in your night routine allows your mind to rest adequately and heal.
Have Some Alone Time
The health of your mind is essential, and you shouldn’t overlook it. When your mind is in a wholesome state, other things will often fall into place. To ensure you get the best opportunity for mental peace, it’s a great idea to spend some time alone. While having some time for yourself, you can do various things such as reading a book or magazine, enjoying a cup of tea, having a bubble bath, listening to music, or going for a walk.
Having alone time has tremendous benefits. For instance, having alone time can give you the freedom to explore what you love without any interference. You can spend this period trying out new things, researching things you like, learning, etc. Spending moments alone implies that you have the freedom to explore some of these interests without pressure or other people’s judgments. Time alone also allows you to be creative, enabling your mind to wander.
Eat a Balanced Diet
Simply getting enough sleep won’t give you what you need for a wholesome body and mind. Eating a balanced and healthy diet is also essential so your body gets the necessary nutrition. The type of food you eat plays a significant role in the health of your inner system. So, it’s vital to eat healthy foods.
If your body lacks the necessary nutrients, it will lead to severe health issues. As a result, you will end up experiencing emotional distress as well as anxiety. Ensure you reduce the amount of sugar, caffeine, and processed food you consume daily. Nutritionists suggest that people should eat a sufficient amount of vegetables and fruits. Also, you should include lentils and nuts in your diet since it helps strengthen your heart.
Exercise Every Day
Another way to take care of your well-being is by working out. Being physically active enhances blood flow in your body. The increased blood flow ups the amount of oxygen in your body, thus making you feel fresh, energetic, and mentally active.
Working out and physical activities are essential, especially if your work doesn’t involve a lot of movement. In addition to ensuring your body remains fit, exercise also keeps your mind healthy. You do not need to join expensive gyms to exercise. Going for a simple walk daily, either in the morning or evening, is more than enough. However, you have to make it a routine.
Laugh and Enjoy
Don’t take life too seriously. People who smile more and remain happy live a better quality of life than those who are stressed all the time. It does not matter whether you giggle quietly or laugh out loud; laughter is always beneficial. Although it won’t heal all ailments, it has many positive effects, such as:
- Relieves stress
Good laughter helps activate and relieve your stress response. Also, it helps increase and lower your blood pressure and heart rate. This leads to a good and relaxed feeling and a healthy heart.
- Stimulates your organs
When you laugh, you take in oxygen-rich air, benefitting your lungs, heart, brain, and whole body.
- Soothes tension
Laughing enhances circulation and helps your muscles relax, thus reducing stress.
- Increases endorphins
When you laugh, your body produces endorphins, which relieve pain and stress.
Avoid Substance Abuse
Drug abuse is one of the major causes of unhealthy living. Abusing drugs such as alcohol, cigarettes, and heroin can affect your body in various ways, causing bad skin, aging, liver issues, infertility, and kidney failure. Many addicts usually struggle to keep up with the urge to use drugs. As a result, they suffer financial difficulty, which causes stress.
Furthermore, the addicts may experience strained professional and personal relationships, which can impose additional stress on the mind. When people keep using drugs, all the money and effort they spend on their health will go to waste.
Be Social
Lack of proper communication and isolation are two main reasons for depression. Regardless of how busy your work or family life is, try to spare some time to socialize with your friends. It’s hard to stay healthy if you don’t associate with other people. Spending time with other people minimizes stress levels. When you talk to your friends, they might say something that will make you laugh. And as mentioned, laughing helps reduce stress levels. Above all, every person needs friendship and acceptance, which you can only get when you socialize with others.
Start Living!
If you want to improve your well-being, ensure you follow these simple tips. Try to change your lifestyle by incorporating these practices. Always remember that well-being comes with constant growth, balance, and acceptance. Therefore, strive to find a balance between your physical and mental health. By doing this, you will live a fuller and more prosperous life.
What effect do Pilates, Yoga, and Strength Training have on your body?
Pilates, Yoga, and Strength Training are three different types of workout routines reported to be the best for physical fitness. With a general increase in the importance of fitness exposure, there has been a resurgence of interest in these workout styles. When done correctly, Pilates, Yoga, and other forms of strength training can increase physical and mental health, increase muscle strength, improve flexibility, burn calories, and minimize the chance of injury, stiffness, or pain in the future.
This guide enlists the positive effects that Pilates, Yoga, and Strength Training have on your body.
Effects of Pilates on Body
Pilates, due to its long, lean, and sculpted aesthetic, has emerged as a popular form of workout regime. Below listed are some key benefits of Pilates:
- Increases the core strength
One key benefit of Pilates is that it emphasizes strengthening the core of the body. The core is the center of the body that, when strengthened, enables the body to carry out all movements efficiently.
- Increases Flexibility
The Pilates apparatus helps one to control stretch while exercising with resistance. You will learn to stay connected while stretching and, with time, will be capable of developing greater flexibility.
- Improves body awareness and alignment
While doing Pilates, you will learn to engage the right muscles to improve control. It further helps teach correct body alignment, which helps the body prevent injuries. Lessons learned in the online pilates classes will improve your body awareness and alignment.
Effects of Yoga on Body
Yoga is a popular workout regime for people who want to improve their balance, flexibility, strength, and stamina. Here discussed are some major benefits of Yoga:
- Improves flexibility
With regular yoga practice, you will experience that your body is gradually loosening, and eventually, impossible-seeming poses will become possible and easier. Also, your aches and pains will disappear with increased body flexibility.
- Builds strength
Performing different yoga poses will increase the strength of muscles. Strong muscles protect your body from health conditions like back pain and arthritis.
- Corrects the body posture
It is with regular practice of moderate to difficult yoga poses that you increase flexibility and tone your muscles. Strengthened and toned muscles further aid in perfecting the body posture and allow you to walk, sit, stand, or sleep properly without having pain in the joints.
- Improves immunity
An irregularity in the functioning of the body affects the mind. Similarly, restlessness in mind can further manifest as an ailment in your body. Yoga poses massage your body organs and strengthen muscles. At the same time, breathing techniques and meditation release stress and improve body functioning and immunity.
Effects of Strength Training on Body
Strength training, also known as weight training, helps build mass, strength, and endurance. Here discussed are some major benefits of strength training:
- Makes you stronger
Strength training is done using your body weight or equipment that helps your muscles become stronger. Gaining strength further allows you to perform routine tasks much more easily and improves your sports performance.
- Burns calories efficiently
Strength training helps boost your metabolism, which further aids in burning calories efficiently. In addition, building muscles elevate your metabolic rate. Now that muscles are more metabolically efficient than fat mass; your body burns more calories at rest.
- Decreased abdominal fat
Fat, specifically visceral fat stored around the abdomen, is associated with an increased risk of chronic diseases. Research has shown that strength training exercises are beneficial for reducing abdominal and total body fat.
- Lowers your risk of injury
According to research, including strength training exercises in your workout routine might reduce your risk of injury. This is because strength training improves muscle strength, range of motion, and mobility of ligaments, muscles, and tendons. This further might reinforce strength around major joints to protect against injury.
Conclusion
Now is the time to start if you have not tried Pilates, Yoga, or Strength Training. These three fitness routines and styles provide numerous health benefits, including increased flexibility and strength, improved body posture, boosted immunity, burns calories and fat, stronger bones, better brain health and mood, and much more. Whether fresher or experienced, attending Pilates, Yoga, and Strength Training classes can help you make your body, mind, and soul fit and healthy.
10 changes to bring into your routine while you are trying to conceive
It is exciting for a woman to be pregnant, but it can also cause many lifestyle changes. So preparing for pregnancy shouldn’t start too late if you’re thinking about it.
Your preconception health and prenatal care are about enhancing your embryonic child’s health before and during pregnancy. Some women have to prepare their bodies months ahead, and some take longer than others.
So, if you’re trying to conceive, here are some changes you can make in your regular lifestyle to help you have a healthy pregnancy.
Don’t use birth control.
You need to stop taking your birth control to get pregnant. But, it’s not as easy as quitting and becoming a mother the next day.
You should stop using oral contraceptives two cycles before you plan to get pregnant. Take out your IUD a month before conception and get your last injectable birth control shot three months before conception.
Once you reset your hormones, you’ll know when you will most likely get pregnant. However, some couples get pregnant right after stopping birth control.
Track your cycle
Menstrual cycles can help you know when to get pregnant. To do this, you must determine your ovulation date.
Take note of when your period starts and ends, your flow, and if you have any symptoms. Also, check your body temperature and cervical mucus for signs of ovulation.
Don’t be concerned if it seems overwhelming. Many mobile apps are available to assist you in doing this.
Nutrition and diet
Getting your baby the proper nutrition starts with eating the right stuff. Here are some tips on what to eat while pregnant:
- Prenatal vitamins are good even if you’re not pregnant. Get 400 micrograms of folic acid and iron-rich vitamins. A woman’s neural tube forms her brain and spinal cord before she knows she’s pregnant. It’s easy to prevent neural tube defects with folic acid supplements.
- Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, and dairy products are part of a healthy diet. Don’t eat too much sugar or fat.
- Pregnant women should limit their alcohol intake. While pregnant or suspecting you’re pregnant, don’t drink alcohol.
- Caffeine shouldn’t exceed 200 milligrams daily, which is one to two cups of coffee.
You’ll need to be more careful about your diet when trying to conceive through IVF. It’s always better to get IVF at a reputable IVF center.
Health tests
Pre-pregnancy tests can let you know if you’ve any health issues that might interfere. Take care of yourself, your partner, and your fertility by getting checked out. A health care provider can assess risk factors based on your family’s history during an exam.
Working out
When women exercise regularly, they’re less likely to get pregnancy’s unwanted side effects (back pain, swelling ankles, piles, etc.), gain weight, and feel good about changing bodies. If you’re in shape and healthy, you’ll handle childbirth better. Exercise in moderation, though, because too much can make your period irregular or cause you to miss ovulation.
Don’t stress yourself out.
It is believed that many women experience excessive worry about getting pregnant, but when they release that stress, their bodies respond by creating a new life. Therefore, don’t worry about trying to conceive and enjoy the experience.
Maintain a healthy weight
Get your weight under control if you or your spouse have a high Body Mass Index (BMI). If you’re overweight, you might have trouble getting pregnant. In addition, it’s essential to control blood pressure and diabetes if you’ve got metabolic diseases.
Get your folic acid daily.
Some vitamins, like folic acid, help fetal development and can prevent congenital problems like Spina Bifida. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says women of childbearing age should take folic acid before getting pregnant. You should take four milligrams of folic acid daily if you’re at risk for neural tube defects. You should start one to three months before conception and continue until the 12th week.
The smoking habit
According to the British Medical Association (BMA), smoking reduces women’s chances of getting pregnant by 40%. Smoking makes men less likely to produce sperm, and abnormal sperm are more likely to occur. So, ask your doctor how you can quit smoking.
MMR vaccinations must be current
You get it to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella. Rubella can severely impact a child’s development, especially during pregnancy. MMR will protect you and your baby. A child usually gets two injections before the age of six. If you’re unsure or haven’t been vaccinated, ask your doctor if they have a record. If you don’t have a history, get shot.
Summary
Weighing all the pros and cons of welcoming a child into our family can be challenging. However, there is good news: you can have a healthy pregnancy with some preparation.
How can a Rehab help you overcome your addictions?
According to the department of health and human sciences, around 23 million individuals need addiction treatment. It means that they have to undergo rehab to overcome their addictions.
Rehabilitations are designed to offer the right tools and resources to those suffering from drug addiction to overcome it. People who have previously suffered addictions understand the difficulty of fighting such addictions alone. So, rehab provides a healing environment and individualized treatment to help individuals overcome their addictions. In addition, rehab treatment teaches individuals the necessary tools to build a healthy and happy life.
So, if you were stressing over seeking help, don’t stress anymore! You have come to the right place. In this article, we have discussed the crucial ways through which rehab helps you overcome addictions.
5 ways a rehab can help you to overcome your addictions
- It offers a safe and supportive environment.
The foremost significance of a rehabilitation center is that it extends a safe and supportive environment for individuals. Further, they are surrounded by individuals who understand what they all are struggling through. In short, peer support is a primary aspect of rehab treatment. It is extremely important to maintain long-term soberness.
Whether you join an inpatient or outpatient rehab program, their sole aim is to provide countless opportunities to connect you with other individuals via support groups and group therapy sessions to create a network of support.
The most important aspect of such support groups is that they completely understand how it is to suffer from trauma, struggle with cravings, feel the extreme weight of feelings like shame and guilt, and others.
- Extends multiple therapies and treatments
A mental, physical, and psychological disease explain addiction aptly. Thus, therapy and treatment become extremely crucial to recovering and developing new and healthier coping mechanisms. Again, effective therapies help an individual prevent relapsing.
No single treatment or therapy is appropriate for everyone, so rehab extends countless therapy and treatment options. The sole aim of such therapies is to transform patients’ beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors against substance use.
A few addiction treatment therapies are:
- Integrative Approach
- Motivational Interviewing
- Multidimensional Family Therapy
- Contingency Management
- Community Reinforcement and Family Training (CRAFT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT)
- Behavioral Therapy
- Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
The course of such therapies entirely depends on the extent of substance use and the characteristics of the individual seeking support.
- 24*7 medical support
Another crucial benefit of inpatient rehab is the round-the-clock clinical and medical supervision. It is critical to prevent relapse in individuals suffering from severe addictions as they are critically vulnerable to various health conditions once they stop substance use.
Individuals might experience extremely dangerous and unpleasant behavioral symptoms as their bodies try to adjust to new norms without substance use. Moreover, even when the early withdrawal symptoms have passed, the stressed body aggravates several other mental and physical illnesses over time.
So, when you remain in close access to doctors and under constant care and supervision, you ought to feel safe and secure while moving towards the path to sobriety.
- It helps to set goals and build new habits
People with drug abuse showcase poor discipline and carelessness habits. So, rehab helps those struggling with goal setting and habit building to approach the entire process with conviction and a proper mindset.
Rehab teaches individuals to set short-term goals and baby steps toward achieving them. In short, rehab is designed to offer you a successful life once you leave.
The doctors and supervisors are highly trained to teach you how to manage stress, prevent trigger environments, manage triggers, avoid relapse, create new thought patterns, and cope with physical and mental stresses most healthily.
- Ongoing support
The last but not the least benefit of rehab is the continued support that is extended to the patients even after they leave the facility. Rehab aims to help patients to engage in abstinence and a long-term recovery through an aftercare support program.
Again, ongoing support is extremely crucial as post-acute withdrawal symptoms (PAWS) last up to 12 to 18 months after acute withdrawal. Also, the continued support helps them in preventing the risk of relapse.
Endnote
Addiction is one such social vice that affects everyone in society. So, don’t suffer in silence; get help today with the modern rehab facility. Remember that although the journey towards sobriety is lonely, you don’t have to do it all alone.
What to Expect From a Tummy Tuck Procedure
One of the most common and popular plastic surgery procedures is the tummy tuck. A patient may want this procedure, also referred to as abdominoplasty, to improve body image, strengthen the lower abdominal wall or remove excess skin from around the belly button.
The procedure typically involves removing excess fat or skin from the abdomen, tightening the connective tissues in the abdomen, and repositioning the leftover skin to create a more toned appearance in the abdomen and stomach area.
If you are considering pursuing a tummy tuck Newport Beach-based, here are some things you should know about the procedure and what you can expect.
What conditions require the corrective tummy tuck procedure?
When you have excess fat, inadequate skin elasticity, or weak connective tissue in the abdomen, it is usually a sign of one or more of these conditions:
- Dramatic weight changes
- Pregnancy
- Abdominal surgery, including C-section
- Aging
- Consequence of natural body type
What can a tummy tuck do?
Patients who seek tummy tucks can expect the procedure to eliminate loose, excess skin and fat from the abdomen and to tighten the connective tissue, also known as fascia. The procedure can also remove stretch marks and excess skin in the lower abdomen.
If performed in conjunction with other procedures like liposuction, it can help to further improve the body contouring done as part of the cosmetic procedure. Liposuction is a procedure that removes fat from the abdomen, while a tummy tuck is a procedure that removes excess skin.
Who should not get a tummy tuck?
While the tummy tuck cosmetic procedure is standard, it is not a surgery that everyone should get. Discuss the procedure with a doctor to determine if there are reasons you should not undergo the surgery, including:
- Planning a pregnancy in the near future
- Planning significant weight loss
- Managing a chronic, long-term medical condition, such as diabetes
- Smoking
- Previous abdominal surgery that produced significant scar tissue
- Having a body mass index greater than 30
What are the risks of a tummy tuck?
You should discuss the risks associated with a tummy tuck procedure with your doctor, including
- Fluid accumulation under the skin: Also known as seroma, your surgeon can place drainage tubes inside the surgery area to reduce fluid buildup or may want to remove fluid with a syringe.
- Poor wound healing: There are times when the incision used in the procedure does not heal well, and can even start to separate. Your doctor may offer antibiotics during and after the procedures to promote healing and prevent infections.
- Unexpected scarring: While a tummy tuck incision is usually placed inside the bikini line to help hide it, there are times when unexpected scarring can occur. This can vary by person and by the procedure.
- Tissue damage: A tummy tuck procedure can inadvertently lead to the skin in the abdominal area getting damaged and dying. This risk is increased in smokers. Such damage might require an additional procedure to remove it.
- Reduced sensation: A tummy tuck can affect the nerves in the abdomen because of realignment in tissues during the procedure. This loss of sensation in the abdomen and even in the upper thighs usually go away a few months after the procedure.
What to expect in a tummy tuck procedure
Your tummy tuck surgery will be performed in an outpatient surgery center or a hospital. General anesthesia is required to render the patient unconscious. Your doctor may prescribe pain-relieving medication as well.
In the procedure
During the procedure, your surgeon will make cuts in the abdomen to remove the skin and fat. The cuts are made in a horizontal oval or an elliptical shape. The surgeon also tightens the connective tissue over the muscles in the abdomen. The shape and length of the surgeon’s incision is determined by how much skin is removed and the type of procedure performed. You should expect a scar along the bikini line just above the pubic hair.
During the procedure which usually takes between two and three hours, the surgeon also moves the skin around to position it more naturally around the belly button and the belly button is positioned to return to a more natural place.
After the surgery
After the procedure, you will have a surgical dressing covering the abdominal incisions and belly button. Your surgeon will likely place small tubes in the surgery site to remove any excessive fluid. You will be expected to walk as soon as possible after the procedure to prevent blood clots. Swelling in the surgical area is normal and your doctor will likely prescribe pain medication.
When you leave the surgery center, you will have to empty and care for any drains your doctor put in during surgery. You also will have to take antibiotics to prevent infection. Your medical team will ask you to wear an abdominal binder for about six weeks after your surgery, which serves as abdominal support that helps you heal. You will also have to take certain steps to care for your surgery scar.
As you recover during the immediate weeks after the procedure, you will have to be careful how you move and you must avoid positions that will affect the surgery incision to prevent the wound from opening again. Be sure to keep all of your follow-up visits to your surgeon.
Are you trying to quit smoking? Here is what will help you
Everyone knows the risk a person has if they continue to smoke, from cancer to other lung issues. Moreover, when you smoke, the people nearby you are also at risk of developing diseases due to exposure to secondary smoking. It can also aggravate your or others’ asthma or allergies.
It may look cool, but smoking has no benefits. Romanticizing smoking is one of the reasons why so many teens are becoming addicted to it. Thus, quitting smoking at the earliest is necessary. It is challenging to quit, and you may slip up quite a few times. Yet, it is possible, and you shouldn’t give up.
Here are a few efficient tips to follow to leave smoking.
Use nicotine replacement therapy.
Nicotine replacement therapy is an ideal option for individuals looking to quit smoking. There are many options here, like:
- Using prescription nicotine in Australia or UK within an inhaler or nasal spray
- Nicotine patches or gum, which doesn’t require prescriptions
- Non-nicotine-stopping drugs are available via prescriptions.
- Nicotine-replacement therapy works to curb intense and immediate cravings. At the same time, they are safe for a long-time, helping people quit smoking.
Find a reason to stay motivated.
Everyone needs a reason for quitting the thing they are addicted to, and smoking is no different. What is your reason? Do you want to:
- Improve your quality of life?
- Safe your near & dear ones from second-hand smoke?
- Reduce your chances of lung cancer or other diseases associated with smoke.
- Look younger?
Find a reason and use it as your motivation to stay on track. Then, ask your trusted person to keep you accountable using this reason. It will ensure you don’t slip back into old habits.
Join a support group
To leave smoking behind, you need a lot of help. So, don’t be afraid to ask for it. Apart from your near & dear ones, other people can also help you stay accountable. A support group helps you stay on track, appreciates your little milestones, and is a safe place to talk about relapse or any emotional issues you are going through while on your way to quitting smoking. Thus, ask your healthcare provider to provide you with the best support group list in your area, which you can join.
Avoid triggers
Smoking is an addiction and sometimes a response to your situation. So first, identify what triggers you and gives you an urge to smoke. When you identify these triggers, you can avoid those situations. That will help you quit smoking properly. For instance, most people smoke when they are at a party or when they are stressed, and so on. So identify what triggers your urge and change it up. For instance, if you are stressing over a deadline, try meditating or talking about the same with your peers instead of smoking. These small changes can help your quitting process become a success.
Get some physical activity.
When you distract your body with physical activity, it can help you avoid the urge to smoke. Also, it releases endorphins, which help reduce cravings and stress. So go for a run or a brisk walk. Or sweat it out in the gym, and you feel better. If you get a craving in the office, try squats and simple chair yoga poses to feel better.
Go for cognitive behavioral therapy.
Cognitive behavioral therapy can help you quit smoking. This therapy helps individuals train their minds to leave behaviors that aren’t good for them. It is counseling and can benefit you in making the whole process easier on yourself.
Lean on family/friends
As mentioned above, have people who can hold you accountable. You don’t have to complete this journey alone. Take support from family and friends whom you trust. If you are in a situation triggering your urge to smoke, call them. Tell them what is going on and find a way to overcome the urge to smoke.
Practice daily meditation
Meditation gives you time to reflect, collect your thoughts, and stress less. Thus, practicing meditation daily can help you be better at quitting smoking.
The time to quit smoking in any form was yesterday. But, if you want to quit, know that there is help, and life after quitting will only be beautiful.
3 Things to Try on Your Stop Smoking Journey
If you’re reading this because you want to stop smoking- congratulations! Half of the battle is facing up to the reality that you’re addicted to cigarettes. However, the next step is considerably tougher – quitting for good.
Before starting your stop smoking journey, it’s time to look at products and resources that can help you along the way. Sure, some people may find it easy going through the cold turkey process. But, others may require a lot more assistance along the way. Whatever category you fall into, here are some good things to try on your stop smoking battle.
Nicotine Replacement Therapy
Nicotine is the key ingredient in cigarettes that smokers get addicted to. This means when trying to quit, you will encounter unpleasant withdrawal symptoms that can be difficult to bear. If you opt for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) during your stop smoking journey, not only will you still get a nicotine fix, there won’t be all of the poisonous chemicals to worry about that you find in tobacco smoke. What’s more, many smokers find using NRT a huge help when it comes to quitting smoking for good.
There are lots of NRT products to try out. These include gum, patches, sprays, and lozenges. Of course, each of these will have different success rates. It entirely depends on the individual. Speak to a stop smoking specialist who can guide you through each option and help you decide on the one that is right for you.
Vaping
If you’ve not heard of vaping, you will have to have been living under a rock for the last ten years. Go to any high street in the UK and you’ll find people going past you vaping. In fact, many smokers find switching to vaping helps them on their stop-smoking journey. This is because you can gradually cut down the nicotine strength, meaning at the end stage, you’ll be vaping simply out of habit.
If you fancy giving vaping a try, consider using disposable vapes from Go Smoke Free. There is no pressure to commit then. Over time, you can check out their other vape products and accessories to give you the ultimate vaping experience.
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy
Some smokers find talking about their addiction can be highly beneficial in their mission to stop smoking. If you like the sound of this, cognitive behavioural therapy may be the answer. During these sessions with a therapist, you can talk about your triggers, worries and fears linked to smoking.
A cognitive behavioural therapist will look at ways to support you during your stop smoking journey and actions you can put in place to stay off them for good. They also help you restructure your thoughts related to smoking urges.
Giving up smoking is tough for anyone. Don’t beat yourself up if you have a relapse. You may find the reason you picked up another cigarette was because you didn’t try any of the options above. To get off to the best start possible, there are so many things you can try that will hopefully see you become a non-smoker for life.
